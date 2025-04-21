“That’s So Meme”: 60 Hilariously Random Memes To Kick Off Your Week Right
In adulthood, we tend to rob ourselves of fun, focusing on our work, to-do lists, family, and all other kinds of responsibilities. Over time, all this pressure builds up, making us overwhelmed and unfulfilled. However, allowing for small moments of fun and play in our day can shift our mindset to be more positive and bring more joy into our lives.
Let’s all start small with this list of hilariously random and relatable memes, courtesy of the ‘That’s So Meme’ Instagram account. This collection of Internet jokes is guaranteed to take your mind from stress-inducing thoughts and replace them with funny ones. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
In a previous interview with Bored Panda, joy experts Julie Vincent and Robin Shear reiterated the importance of having small moments of fun in our day, as even the little things can improve our well-being.
"I cannot stress enough the importance of dripping in small things each day that just make you feel good. Despite modern society's mindset that silliness, play and good old fun isn't a priority, there is growing evidence that is actually an essential part of our well-being (I'd even say it's the secret ingredient!)" said Vincent.
However, somewhere along the way, a lot of adults have robbed themselves of fun, intentionally or not.
"Think back on the joy of childhood. Do you remember how exciting it was when the recess bell rang? What did it feel like to play and have fun for 15 minutes? While you may not realize it, your teachers were counting on these intentional joy breaks to energize you and keep you on track for the rest of the day. And then, we grew up and became adults, often leaving fun behind, focusing instead on success," said Shear.
She explains that it might have happened because we were prepared to be productive members of society, so fun was discouraged in many aspects of adult life from a very young age. However, living with such a mindset just makes us unsatisfied with our lives.
"All of the shoulds, beliefs, and stories pile up, adding in the unnecessary pressure that keeps us busy, overwhelmed, and unfulfilled. With mindset shifts and small daily rituals, you can consciously create more fun and joy. It’s a whole new way to see and move through life—one where you’re deeply connected to yourself, family, and friends,” Vincent proposed.
The good news is that including some fun in our day is far from difficult. Most times, it just means that we need to remove some things from our schedule to pause and allow for play and fun.
“The Harvard Business Review determined that regularly pausing a couple of times during the workday not only improves our well-being, but when we avoid screens and include movement (the new recess!), it helps us be more productive. What a win! Imagine how you'd feel on Monday morning if you expected your day to be less stressful and more successful because recess breaks were scheduled in," Shear suggested.
Something else that can help bring more joy into our lives is to channel our inner child. “Seeing our situations through the eyes of a child changes everything. To feel less depleted and more alive, inviting your inner child's voice back into the conversation is a game-changer,” Shear explained.
“When's the last time you blasted your favorite song and enjoyed a rowdy 4-minute dance party in the kitchen? Or started a timer just to see how quickly you could walk around the perimeter of the building... aiming to beat your record by one second a day, just because you could?" she asked.
Meanwhile, Vincent proposes making a 'menu' of activities that one enjoys and choosing from it each day to allow for more fun moments in day-to-day life.
"It can include things that are pure fun, like a dance party to your favorite songs or simple things that boost your mood, like a sunset walk with your dog after dinner. You can also make the mundane things more fun, like listening to your favorite podcast while doing the laundry or calling a close friend while you make dinner!"
All of this sounds fairly easy, right? But what about those days when everything seems to be going wrong? How should we not let it get to us?
“I always look at a 'bad day’ as temporary and have the mindset that things will improve soon, especially if we want them to. Meditation helps a lot to release a bad day and refocus on what matters to you. I also practice gratitude when things are challenging - that simple perspective shift can bring you from focusing on the hard things, to appreciating what is going well in your life,” Vincent suggested.
Shear adds, saying that to recover from a tough day, you have to consider it as a part of a game. “The game's not over. If you're keeping score and want to have more fun, focus on the good as well. To recover from a setback, train yourself to ask, "What went well? Where's the good?" Kids love rewards, but so do adults. We all like to be caught doing it right, but often only acknowledge the difficulties of life.”
"So, to bounce back from a bad day, keep track of your wins, good choices, and things that were positive,” she further explained. “Keep a sticker chart, a tally sheet, put your favorite emoji in your online calendar, or throw a paper clip into a jar... the game is won when you watch the good visually outnumber the bad. It won't mean that the bad didn't happen, but you'll be training yourself to see the whole picture. Be sure to play the full game: Intentionally tracking the good raises the fun factor of even the toughest day,” Shear concluded.