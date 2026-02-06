ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve never had it easier when it comes to buying and selling secondhand stuff. That unworn top gathering dust in your closet? Someone out there wants it. Looking for a cute bag without the boutique price tag? A few clicks online and it’s yours. At least, that’s the theory.

In practice, anything involving other humans is destined to go sideways. Which is why both buyers and sellers regularly find themselves in increasingly unhinged DM exchanges that would make Tarantino dialogue look reasonable.

The Instagram account DM Drama captures these gloriously painful conversations in all their chaotic glory. We’ve rounded up the best of them below.