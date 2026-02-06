ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve never had it easier when it comes to buying and selling secondhand stuff. That unworn top gathering dust in your closet? Someone out there wants it. Looking for a cute bag without the boutique price tag? A few clicks online and it’s yours. At least, that’s the theory.

In practice, anything involving other humans is destined to go sideways. Which is why both buyers and sellers regularly find themselves in increasingly unhinged DM exchanges that would make Tarantino dialogue look reasonable.

The Instagram account DM Drama captures these gloriously painful conversations in all their chaotic glory. We’ve rounded up the best of them below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Parcel full of baked beans instead of a Reform UK T-shirt showing buying and selling things that did not go well.

dmdrama Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Chat conversation showing a seller canceling an order with an unusual personal reason in buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a buying and selling conversation about clothing size and fit, illustrating a buying and selling fail.

    dmdrama Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Conversation about buying and selling 7 David Walliams books with payment and delivery issues shown.

    dmdrama Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Buyer and seller confused over item details in a frustrating buying and selling conversation gone wrong.

    dmdrama Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Text message exchange showing a failed buying and selling negotiation with an unfriendly response included.

    dmdrama Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Conversation showing a confusing buying and selling exchange with an unexpected extra item and package mystery.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a buyer informing delay in selling on Vinted due to personal issues, illustrating buying and selling problems.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Chat conversation showing a buyer and seller interaction where buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Chat conversation showing buyer worried about no reviews when buying Korn adidas Campus shoes, a buying and selling fail example.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Chat conversation revealing a buyer and seller dispute with fake car crash proof in buying and selling things gone wrong.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Chat conversation showing a buying and selling situation that did not go well with a canceled purchase.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Conversation on a resale app showing a huge price gap in buying and selling things that did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Rare Baby Beanie Bear listed for £50,000 with tags, buyer questions price in a buying and selling things fail.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Man wearing a knitted hat in a mirror selfie, reacting to a failed buying and selling item experience online.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Chat conversation showing confusion over clothing size in a buying and selling transaction gone wrong.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A hand holding a plastic water bottle wrapped in plastic wrap containing a pair of eyeglasses, illustrating buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Message exchange over a Shein crop top sale showing buyer-seller communication problems and misunderstandings in buying and selling.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Text conversation showing a buying and selling dispute with the seller canceling an order for rude reasons.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Chat conversation showing a buyer doubting seller’s excuse and proof of injury in a buying and selling situation.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Chat conversation about buying and selling mishap where buyer got trapped for hours needing rescue and causing delays.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Chat conversation showing buyer confused about paying £1,000 for Adidas top during buying and selling mishap.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Buyer complaining about greasy KFC bag used for packaging a top, highlighting a buying and selling fail scenario.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Customer disputes parcel delivery with photos and messages in a buying and selling transaction gone wrong.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Buyer claims missing parcel despite seller’s precautions, illustrating when buying and selling things did not go well with delivery disputes.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Buyer and seller in a messaging exchange with delays and misunderstandings during an online buying and selling transaction.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Text message conversation about buying a vintage jacket with unexpected hair in pockets, illustrating buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Conversation showing a buying and selling dispute over delayed shipping of Prada sunglasses turning rude and confrontational.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Conversation showing failed buying and selling communication about delayed parcel shipment and cancellation request.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Text message exchange showing confusion and frustration, illustrating times buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Chat conversation showing awkward buying and selling attempt on a shopping app with unwanted random messages.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Text message conversation showing a buying and selling misunderstanding involving a returned Chelsea shirt request.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Chat conversation showing a confusing exchange about shipping costs, highlighting buying and selling things not going well.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Skeleton modeling a purple Eldon cashmere scarf for a funny buying and selling things fail example.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Chat conversation on buying app where buyer confuses selling clothes with personal chatting in buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Text message conversation with humorous confusion, illustrating times buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Buyer showing a Halloween costume with green face paint and a brown waistcoat after a buying and selling exchange.

    dmdrama Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Conversation about worn Ugg boots with a white mark, illustrating buying and selling things that did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Buyer and seller chat about delay with a finger stuck in a lemonade can before order cancellation in buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Bizarre homemade cake listing with distorted face and misshapen fingers, showing buying and selling things fail humor.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Haunted ceramic clown for sale with spooky history, showing unusual events after buying in a buying and selling fail story.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Screenshot of a buying and selling conversation about a damaged ASOS top and buyer complaints with delivery issues.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Conversation showing a failed buying and selling transaction dispute over a Burberry shirt on a resale platform.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Text messages about a buyer claiming swapped shoes in a parcel, showing Adidas shoes instead of Prada, a buying and selling fail.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Chat conversation about buying Ugg shoes with sarcastic and dismissive replies showing buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Chat conversation showing a buyer complaining about Gymshark trousers with a fake stain in a buying and selling fail.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Screenshot of a buyer-seller dispute showing damaged clothing and complaints about buying and selling things not going well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Text message exchange showing a heated dispute over buying and selling items involving blocked accounts and accusations.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Chat conversation showing buying and selling fails with damaged parcels and delivery confusion for an online order.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Buyer and seller dispute over undisclosed writing in a book, highlighting times buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Chat conversation showing a delay in picking up a navy 2-piece suit order in a buying and selling transaction.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Chat conversation about a refund for designer leopard print ski goggles in a buying and selling dispute.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Chat conversation showing buying and selling fail with payment issues during an Xbox series X transaction.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Customer review about a vintage sweatshirt listing showcasing challenges in buying and selling with misleading photos and item condition.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Screenshot of a buyer complaining about a dog food purchase on Vinted, highlighting failed buying and selling experiences.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Chat conversation showing a confusing exchange about buying and selling jewelry with contradictory claims.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Buyer complains about pillowcase quality and microfiber fabric in a buying and selling transaction gone wrong.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Buyer wants to cancel purchase due to shipping delay, showing common problems in buying and selling transactions.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Buyer and seller messaging dispute over item shipment and tracking details with negative reviews and cancellation issues.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Chat conversation showing a buyer unable to cancel a purchase, illustrating times buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Chat conversation about buying and selling tech fleece clothing, highlighting doubts and authenticity concerns.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Buyer and seller arguing over a dress condition in a frustrating buying and selling interaction online.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Customer review exchange showing buying and selling conflict with aggressive messages and accusations on a resale platform.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Tweet about selling a leopard print coat on Vinted with buyer's message about a fancy dress in a buying and selling fail.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Customer confusion over buying and selling reborn baby dolls leading to awkward online exchange.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Chat conversation shows a buyer offended by sale of funeral flowers, highlighting buying and selling things that did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Chat conversation showing a buyer and seller miscommunication about shipping an ASOS oversized coat, illustrating buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Chat conversation about stained jeans purchase, refund request denied due to seller's illness, highlighting buying and selling issues.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Online buying and selling conversation showing sizing confusion for a red jumper with a poorly fitting model photo.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Chat messages showing a buying and selling mishap with a delayed shipment due to a seller’s hospital admission.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Chat screenshot showing a negotiating buyer and seller over a Gymshark T-shirt price, highlighting buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Chat conversation showing a buyer requesting proof of delivery, followed by a humorous unexpected delivery photo.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Buyer comments on seller using excessive tags in Nike running shorts listing, showing buying and selling things did not go well.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Text message exchange showing a buyer frustrated with shipping delays during an online selling transaction.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Chat conversation and listing of a titanium hip for sale, an example of buying and selling things gone wrong.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Improvised shoe wrapped in plastic bags and tape, illustrating awkward buying and selling fails in unusual street setting.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Hand holding a plastic bag with a knitted item inside, illustrating a buying and selling things fail moment outdoors.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Hand holding a poorly packaged black knitted item wrapped in excessive duct tape, illustrating buying and selling fails.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Chat conversation showing buyer asking for chain thickness comparison, seller sending euros instead of a coin in buying and selling fail.

    dmdrama Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Chat conversation showing a frustrating buying and selling exchange about boots listed for years without selling.

    dmdrama Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!