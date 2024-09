According to experts, years of living together - especially if this life is spent in complete harmony - really make spouses somewhat similar to each other. "Even if you were initially two pure contradictions, then over time you still find a lot in common in each other," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

"This is a kind of mental 'adjustment' to the person next to you - you mutually 'mirror' each other's specific traits, becoming even more kindred spirits than you were before. Even if you quarrel. In the end, there is no married life without quarrels..."

And yes, a sense of humor really helps - as in almost any situation. "If you perceive even the most problematic moments of married life with irony - that's definitely good. After all, laughter, as they say, prolongs life. Although science, it seems, has not definitively confirmed this," Irina summarizes.