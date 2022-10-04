Now, our selection of funny firefighter jokes starts a bit further down - you should definitely scroll there and check them out! Once you are finished reading them, give the best jokes your vote and share this article with your friends!

So, although we tend to view firefighters as real-life heroes (and rightfully so!), there definitely are some things that could seem funny about them. First of all, their uniforms - no matter which country you live in, firefighters always look just a tad bit like old-fashioned astronauts, don’t they? Rest assured that this matter is discussed in these jokes about firefighters! Another thing that might seem amusing is their bravery - you know, most of us aren’t half as brave as these ladies and gents, and to the regular folk, their thrill-seeking might seem a bit comical. But that’s just a natural reaction to something we don’t comprehend! So, any way you look at this, these firefighting jokes are genuinely cool and definitely worth your time.

If we had to choose the least funny profession, firefighters would be our top choice. Come on, they’re basically real-life heroes, rescuing kittens, helping damsels in distress, and fighting fires, among all the other things they do! However, you know how it is with the internet and its propensity for turning everything known to humankind into hilarious jokes. Well, it turns out this esteemed profession is no exception, and here we are with our list dedicated to firefighter jokes!

#1 What were the two sons of the Spanish firemen named?



They were named José and HoseB!

#2 What kind of web browser do firefighters use?



They use Mozilla Firefox!

#3 What would happen if the fire chief and newbie jumped out of the house on fire one day?



The chief would land first because the newbie would stop and ask others for directions.

#4 How do you get down from an aerial ladder?



You don’t get down from an aerial ladder. You get down from a duck.

#5 What should you call a fireman who is very motivated and pumped up?



You should call him a fired up man!

#6 What is the one thing that firefighters save during a fire?



They always save the foundation!

#7 Why doesn't the deputy firefighter look out of the window in the early morning?



Because he needs to have something to do in the afternoon!

#8 What did the father reply when the son asked him what the least favorite letter of a firefighter is?



He said, "R, son!"

#9 Why was the man arrested for pulling out five men from the burning building?



This was because he had pulled out all the firefighters!

#10 What happened to the firefighter who wasn't doing well in his job?



He got fired!

#11 If a plumber's career also has the possibility of going down the drain, then can a firefighter's career go up in smoke?

#12 Firefighters are known for their positivity.



This is because they always look at the brighter side of things!

#13 The fire department and the firemen tried to save the bakery, but by the time they got there, things were already toast!

#14 The only food that firemen like to get on a busy day is a hot dog!

#15 What was the thing that firefighters happen to say when the church caught on fire in the small town?



They all said, "Holy Smoke!"

#16 The only way to inform the fire department about a fire is to call them on the hotline!

#17 What should you say when a firefighter is smoking a cigarette?



"Hey man, put it out!"

#18 Why do many fire departments keep dalmatians?



Because they assist them in looking for hydrants!

#19 In the world of magic, what could you also call a water bender?



You could call him or her a firefighter!

#20 For firefighters, what does the word chaos mean?



It means that the chief has arrived on the scene!

#21 What’s on every fire department menu?



Five Alarm Chili.

#22 When are firefighters best at getting out of the fire station quickly?



In the middle of the night, when they are fast asleep.

#23 It’s always good to find out you’re going to be working from home.



Unless you’re a firefighter.

#24 "I was telling a joke about a house that burned down to a firefighter the other day. He had to be there."

#25 "The fireman looked at my burning car and said, “Any idea how it started?” I said, “I just had to use my keys.”"

#26 What do you do when you see a fireman?



You put it out, man.

#27 Girl in the bar: “What do you do for a living?”



The firefighter: “I make the six o’clock news.”

#28 What direction does an elevator move in when it’s on fire?



It goes up in flames!

#29 Why did the man hug the fire exit and said everything was ok?



It had a sign that said it was alarmed.

#30 Why did the fireman resign from the department?



The job was a bad match.

#31 How many firemen does it take to change a light bulb? You will actually need 5 to change a light bulb.



One to change it while the others will cut a hole in the roof and hold the ladder!

#32 What should you call firefighters who start to grow flowers in their garden one day?



You should just call them by their name!

#33 What did the man say when the fireman asked him how to reach his house on fire?



He asked them to come to him via the red fire truck!

#34 What is the type of award that one should give a firefighter?



He should be given an extinguished one!

#35 Why did the moth become a firefighter?



Because it liked things that were alight!

#36 Why was the pandemic bad for the firefighters?



Because they had to work in their homes!

#37 What was the name of the firefighter who was also a famous soccer coach?



His name was Hose Mourinho!

#38 If there is H2O on the inside of a fire hydrant in a fire truck, then what is on the outside?



It is K9P!

#39 When the renowned shoe factory burned down, the firemen could only save the one shoe sole.



Guess you could say, that it was the sole survivor!

#40 The man with a flame tattoo on his arms got rejected from the fire station.



This was because no one was allowed to get any firearms in the fire station!

#41 Army soldiers are perfectly equipped to be a firefighter.



This is because they are used to taking fire!

#42 "When I tell people that I work in the fire department, they say it is cool. I correct them by saying it is actually warm!"

#43 "My friend wants to be a fireman one day because he has a lot of burning passion for the job!"

#44 "Whenever I ask my firefighter sister how her job is going, she always replies that her job is lit!"

#45 "My brother had been trying to climb the ladder at work for years now, and he was still miserable at it. He really isn't cut out to be a fireman!"

#46 Why would firefighters be great action movie stars?



Because they have a lot of expertise in doing their own stunts!

#47 What is the main difference between a firefighter and a worker?



Only one out of them is scared of a firing!

#48 What happened when the fire chief googled 'Ways to start a wildfire'?



He got around 100,000 matches!

#49 Why are elephants excellent choices to be a firefighter or a fire chief?



They can easily stomp out forest fires!

#50 Why did the fireman say that humans are like fire?



Because if you don't give them oxygen, they die!

#51 Why was the firefighter wearing blue suspenders?



Because the red ones were still in the wash!

#52 How did the firefighter propose to his colleague from the fire department?



He said, "You set my heart on fire!"

#54 If a fireman has two eyes, then how many eyes will a policeman have?



He, too, will have just two eyes!

#55 What gift did the fireman's son get as his Christmas gift?



He got a ladder from his father!

#56 What comes after a dragon lights his birthday candles?



The fire department…

#57 What sound do you hear when dragons sneeze?



A fire alarm.

#58 Which superhero was the fire department always trying to recruit?



Aquaman.

#59 "I got yelled at by the fire chief today… That guy is such a hot head."

#60 Why did the rookie fireman bring a credit card to his first day?



He was told he would have to charge a hose.

#61 Why was it taking so long for the fire fighters to get to the strawberry farm?



There was a traffic jam.

#62 "I don’t understand how firefighters can trust a ladder… They’re always up to something."

#63 Why did the fireman bring a ladder to the restaurant?



He heard that drink refills were on the house.

#64 A farmer call the rural fire department one day.



He says, “Come quick my barns on fire, my barn’s on fire!”



The dispatcher says, “Calm down. Now just tell us how to get there.”



The farmer says, “Oh, don’t you have that big red truck any more?”

#65 "They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen… Which is why I lost my job as a firefighter."

#66 Why do fireman take out the people from the building before they put the fire out with water?



Because bros before hose.

#67 Did you hear about the fireman who was hurt rescuing a cat from a tree?



He went out on a limb.

#68 "Ever walk into a room and completely forget why you were in there? Yeah, that’s why I’m no longer a fireman."

#69 ""I have to leave work," I told my boss, "my wife is stuck in a house fire!" he replied, "But you're a fireman...""

#71 The fireman invested a lot of money in the new piece of land downtown.



It was supposed to be an industrial hotbed!

#72 What happens if a firefighter throws too many housewarming parties?



The police book them for arson!

#74 A fireman kicks down the door of a house and carries the family out 1 by 1, but there is no fire. A week later the building catches ablaze.



He suffers from premature evacuation.

#75 The fireman would always get into a bit of trouble because he was a hothead!

#76 How quickly can a forest fire start?



Lightning fast!

#77 What do you call the heroic fireman who was featured on the evening TV news?



"Flamous".

#78 How can one tell that there is a firefighter at a party?



He will tell you about it.

#79 What did the iceberg say to the incoming fireman?



"If you dare to come close, I'll knock you out!"

#80 How are firemen and cops similar to each other?



Both the groups aspire to be firefighters!

#81 Why were the Three Wise Men actually firemen?



Because they had come from afire!

#82 Why was the man who worked in a hydrant plant always late at his work?



Because one cannot park near the place!

#83 Why do firefighters like the summer?



Because they are used to the heat!

#84 Why does a firefighter love eating Tamale?



This is because they are hot!

#85 Why do volunteer firefighters understand the importance of milliseconds?



Because that is the amount of time it takes before they tell someone that they are a volunteer firefighter!

#86 What did the restaurant owner say when a firefighter, a rabbi, and a policeman walked into his restaurant?



He sighed and realized that his life was a joke!

#87 Why did the fireman send ten puns to his friends?



Because he wanted to make them laugh, but sadly no pun in ten did!

#88 Anyone want to know how many firemen and firefighters' jokes are there?



There are zero jokes about firefighters because they are all facts!

#89 The firefighter took part in the game show and reached the final.



He was comfortable in playing the game because he was in the hot seat!

#90 "I have always wondered about when a firefighter loses his job, is he fired, or does he get the ax!"

#91 All the firefighters demanded better pay and working conditions.



To quantify their demands, a pole was taken, and all of them fell down from the hole in the floor!

#93 The fireman wanted to tell a few firemen jokes, but all his excitement was extinguished when they were not well received by the fire department!

#94 The firefighter was in the house when the alarm went for an explosion.



As he was trying to get out, he took the calendar along with him because he wanted to save the day!

#95 What did the fireman say to the chairman of the small-town football club, who had asked him to save the cups, when the fire started in the stadium?



The firefighter informed him that the fire hadn't spread to the kitchen yet!

#96 What should one do when a firefighter offers a person two ways to leave a house?



The person should always go for the ladder!

#97 Which 'Game Of Thrones' character can be an excellent choice for a firefighter?



It can be the Night King!

#98 What is the name of the music group that all firefighters love hearing?



They love listening to "Arcade Fire"!

#99 What would happen if Franciscan priests became firefighters?



Then, they would be fighting fires with the help of friars!

#100 What do firefighters wear when they go in into burning buildings?



They wear blazers!

#101 What is the name of the machine that firemen used to detect any fire?



The fire distinguisher!

#102 As firefighters are supposed to be very quick, how do they sleep?



They are always fast asleep!

#103 Why was the fireman late for work during the power failure emergency?



Because he was stuck in the elevator!

#104 Do firefighters have to train to jump higher than a fire hydrant?



No, because fire hydrants can’t jump.

#105 What did they call Bob the firefighter?



Bob.

#106 Why did the firefighter wear his gear out to dinner?



Just in case the sauce on taco Tuesday was too fiery.

#107 How could the firefighters tell that their new chief was going to be stubborn?



He whistled “Hail to the Chief” whenever he walked into a room.

#108 A fire broke out at a cold-medicine factory on the outskirts of town.



Thankfully, there was no congestion on the way.

#109 Why did the rookie bring his bowling ball to the fire station?



He heard there was a strike team.

#110 What did the directions to the fire department ladder say?



"Step 1, Step 2, Step 3…"

#111 Why did the firemen need ear plugs to fight a fire at the tennis equipment factory?



It was known for the racket it made.

#112 What does CHAOS stand for?



"The Chief Have Arrived On Scene."

#113 "At this time of year, there’s nothing I love more than sitting in front of a warm fire, mulled wine in hand, singing Christmas songs until I slowly fall asleep. And that’s why I’m no longer a firefighter."

#114 "I grew up thinking my dad was a fireman. Then I realized he was just an arsonist."

#115 A man was trapped in a burning building on the 12th floor. He ran to the open window and saw a fireman approaching on a long ladder. He felt so relieved to be saved.



Before climbing out the window he yelled to the fireman,

"What should I do? Should I go down with you on the ladder, or should I jump to the ground?"



The fireman said, 'The ladder."



The man died.

#116 "I hate those people who knock on your door and tell how you need to be "saved" or you'll "burn"... Stupid firefighters..."

#118 Why do firefighters in Greece make every fire worse?



Because they are not supposed to be using water on Greece fires!

#119 When there is a trailer fire, what is the first thing to get off from the fire truck?



A lawn chair!

#120 How can someone get firefighters to laugh on a Monday morning?



You simply have to tell them a joke on Friday evening!

#121 The firefighter was shocked when he got to know that one of his two sons had set fire to the building.



He declared, "This boy is not arson anymore!"

#122 If you ask any firefighter what kind of cracker he preferred to eat, he would always reply that it is a firecracker!

#123 "My father always advised me to fight fire with fire. Well, that is why I guess he lost his job as a firefighter!"

#124 "There was this firefighter that I had met for a few dates. You could get to say that she is my new flame!"

#126 What did Pikachu say when he met the fire chief?



He just said, "Pikachu!"

#127 Why was the fire chief calling for more water during the fire?



Because the fire had taken place at a sponge factory!

#128 When can one say that a firefighter is down?



When the remote controller slips from his hand!

#129 Why was the fireman depressed and sad one day?



Because he had met his old flame that day!

#130 What kind of ears will a fire pumper truck have?



They will have safety engin-ears!

#131 Why did the fireman wear suspenders?



To keep his pants up.

#132 Who rides a horse to every fire call?



The fire marshal.

#133 What sports team do firefighters root against?



Portland Trail Blazers.

#134 Why are there no picnic baskets at fire stations?



Smokey the Bear always walks off with them.

#135 How do you put out a fire?



Take away one part of the fire tetrahedron, or the chief.

#136 What's in the water that puts out fires?



A fire boat.

#137 A guy calls the fire department and says, “I’ve just had my front yard landscaped, I have a nice new flower bed, a new fish pond with a fountain and a new rose garden.”



“Very nice,” the firefighter replies, “but what does that have to do with the fire service?”



“Well,” the man answers, “the house next door is on fire and I don’t want you to trample my front yard.”

#138 What did the fireman say to the clumsy baker?



"Stop dropping rolls."

#139 Why couldn’t a man smell the smoke in his room?



He’d burnt his nostril hair!

#140 What did the fireman say at Thanksgiving dinner?



"Stop, drop, and pass the rolls."

#141 Firefighters celebrate all holidays throughout the year except one.



It is the occasion of May Day!

#142 What happens when a firefighter visits a new place or meets new people?



They are always greeted with a lot of warmth!