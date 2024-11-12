ADVERTISEMENT

For me, camouflage is mainly associated with survival. Animals make use of their appearance to blend in with the surroundings, avoiding predators or sneaking up on prey. Similarly, military camouflage colors of green, brown, and tan are employed to hide personnel or equipment from the keen eye of an enemy. However, camouflage doesn’t always have to be about life or death. It can also be associated with fun, like looking for Waldo hiding in plain sight.

Today we’re looking at camouflage as exactly that—an enjoyable pastime, courtesy of the “Find The Sniper” subreddit. Despite its name, it invites its community members to look for various objects that are blended into the background so well that one has to really squint to find them. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that challenged you the most so others can struggle too!

#1

There Are 4 Cats In This Photo

There Are 4 Cats In This Photo

No_Internal9345 Report

11points
yeah this is easy, 3 black kittens and 1 greyish one, as if, yeah am here apart from them 😂

#2

Cat, Once You See It You Can’t Unsee It

Cat, Once You See It You Can't Unsee It

Nadran_Erbam Report

9points
#3

Find The Kitty Snoozing In My Mother-In-Law’s Kitchen

Find The Kitty Snoozing In My Mother-In-Law's Kitchen

MoonriseSister Report

6points
#4

Find The Croc

Find The Croc

Outside_Performer_66 Report

5points
#5

Find The Snake

Find The Snake

Squishedsteak Report

5points
#6

Find The Cat

Find The Cat

smzt Report

5points
#7

Find The Owl

Find The Owl

DRmaxito43 Report

5points
#8

Find The Pen I Dropped At The Range

Find The Pen I Dropped At The Range

Legitimate-Sir-6236 Report

5points
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't find the pen, but found a live round.. *Edit: found the pen*

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Find My Wife In This Talus Field On Mt Princeton

Find My Wife In This Talus Field On Mt Princeton

needforreid Report

4points
#10

Love This Pic Of My Cat

Love This Pic Of My Cat

Rygaaar Report

4points
#11

Spotted This Frog While Hiking

Spotted This Frog While Hiking

abesterre Report

4points
#12

Find The Cat …. I Don’t Know If It’s Hard Or Easy. Itap Because I Saw Him

Find The Cat …. I Don't Know If It's Hard Or Easy. Itap Because I Saw Him

BaluePeach Report

4points
#13

Find The Iguana

Find The Iguana

tucopb Report

4points
#14

Find The Second Cow

Find The Second Cow

cleglawz Report

4points
#15

Where Is My Dog?

Where Is My Dog?

Allzweck Report

4points
#16

Dropped My Ring And Finally Found It After A Few Days. Try And Find It

Dropped My Ring And Finally Found It After A Few Days. Try And Find It

TheMilkStore Report

3points
#17

Find The Unsettling Face

Find The Unsettling Face

gettinggnarly Report

3points
#18

Find The Moth (Do I Finally Have A Tough One!?)

Find The Moth (Do I Finally Have A Tough One!?)

okgodlemmehaveit Report

3points
#19

Easy One For You: Dropped My Soap And Thought Of You All

Easy One For You: Dropped My Soap And Thought Of You All

peatypeacock Report

3points
#20

Believe Or Not But There Is A Person In This Picture!

Believe Or Not But There Is A Person In This Picture!

Gumczas1986 Report

3points
#21

Friend Sent Me A Photo Of Her Cat

Friend Sent Me A Photo Of Her Cat

iambirdy_ Report

3points
#22

Find The Chunk Of Raw Sausage I Dropped While Cooking Dinner

Find The Chunk Of Raw Sausage I Dropped While Cooking Dinner

Icy_Solid4993 Report

3points
#23

Find The Invisible Lid

Find The Invisible Lid

finnicko Report

3points
#24

Find The Cat. No, Not The One Printed On The Cat Food Sack

Find The Cat. No, Not The One Printed On The Cat Food Sack

SABAKAS_Ontheloose Report

3points
#25

Where’s The Peach?

Where's The Peach?

Ill-Doughnut7115 Report

3points
#26

Find The Two People Dressed As Hot Dogs

Find The Two People Dressed As Hot Dogs

No-Midnight5973 Report

3points
#27

Find The Missing Honeycomb Tile, I Forgot Where I Put It…

Find The Missing Honeycomb Tile, I Forgot Where I Put It…

ArtisticCandy3859 Report

3points
#28

There Are Four Dogs In This Picture

There Are Four Dogs In This Picture

only-jesus-satisfies Report

3points
#29

Find My Puppy (She’s Watching You)

Find My Puppy (She's Watching You)

derpypets_bethebest Report

3points
#30

Where’s Kitty?!

Where's Kitty?!

jeffvel Report

3points
#31

There Are 3 Rabbits

There Are 3 Rabbits

Salty-Bed-7898 Report

3points
#32

This 🦌 Is Really Sneaky

This 🦌 Is Really Sneaky

8lb6ozBabyJsus Report

3points
#33

Find The Other Cat

Find The Other Cat

TheGrapeSlushies Report

3points
#34

Kitty Sniper Who Just Hit You With The Headshot

Kitty Sniper Who Just Hit You With The Headshot

MrKrazyKarl Report

3points
#35

Find The Jaguar

Find The Jaguar

gemini_cigni Report

3points
#36

Find Kermit

Find Kermit

Smashvilla Report

3points
#37

Find My Girlfriend On The Rocks

Find My Girlfriend On The Rocks

Warm_Concentrate0420 Report

2points
#38

Find The Dog Who’s In Trouble For Eating My Blueberry Muffin

Find The Dog Who's In Trouble For Eating My Blueberry Muffin

rich22201 Report

2points
#39

My Son And I Love This Page. We Created Our First Pic To Share. Enjoy! Find The LEGO Piece

My Son And I Love This Page. We Created Our First Pic To Share. Enjoy! Find The LEGO Piece

Jennifer32314 Report

2points
#40

Find The Baby

Find The Baby

Linkums Report

2points
#41

Find The Alligator

Find The Alligator

Powerful_Pie9343 Report

2points
#42

Find My Baby Mice

Find My Baby Mice

Memegang134 Report

2points
#43

Find The Lizard

Find The Lizard

Difficult_Boot7378 Report

2points
#44

My Toddler Has Gotten Really Good At Hide-And-Seek…

My Toddler Has Gotten Really Good At Hide-And-Seek…

Imaico-Auxitus Report

2points
#45

Can You Spot The Croc Watching You From The Swamp?

Can You Spot The Croc Watching You From The Swamp?

Isnt_it_delicate13 Report

2points
#46

Can You Spot The 6th Kitty?

Can You Spot The 6th Kitty?

Default_Dragon Report

2points
#47

Find The Gecko 🦎

Find The Gecko 🦎

SpeedyB52H Report

2points
#48

Find The Gator Before It Finds You

Find The Gator Before It Finds You

PrincessPonyPrincess Report

2points
#49

Find The Toddler 😁

Find The Toddler 😁

LaLaRead Report

2points
#50

Find The Second Hot Ait Balloon

Find The Second Hot Ait Balloon

Wigglystoner Report

2points
#51

Find The Snake

Find The Snake

Huge_Clock_1292 Report

2points
#52

Find The Squirrel

Find The Squirrel

AdventurousOne500 Report

2points
#53

Find The German Shepard

Find The German Shepard

Old_Amoeba649 Report

2points
#54

Find The Hopper

Find The Hopper

BrainQuilt Report

2points
#55

Find The Cats! There Are 3

Find The Cats! There Are 3

catralalalala Report

2points
#56

Find The Piece Of Blue Painters Tape

Find The Piece Of Blue Painters Tape

No_Rhubarb8765 Report

2points
#57

Find The Human

Find The Human

Degrouch214 Report

2points
#58

Find The Phone

Find The Phone

tedwalls Report

2points
#59

Find The Kitty

Find The Kitty

kaylaholic Report

2points
#60

Find The Nail

Find The Nail

Sea_Championship_982 Report

2points
#61

Find The Box Turtle…

Find The Box Turtle…

PourLittleTinkTink Report

2points
#62

Find The Shrimp

Find The Shrimp

Brain_in_human_vat Report

2points
#63

Find The Sandboa

Find The Sandboa

CapnSmirnoph Report

2points
#64

Our 3 Year Old Niece Insisted That My Wife Be A Tree For Halloween This Year

Our 3 Year Old Niece Insisted That My Wife Be A Tree For Halloween This Year

FR0METHEUS Report

1point
#65

Can You Find All 3 House Geckos? 🦎

Can You Find All 3 House Geckos? 🦎

azip13 Report

1point
#66

Find The Kitten

Find The Kitten

apollo1113 Report

1point
#67

Can You Find The Twizzlers

Can You Find The Twizzlers

RuggedRazcal Report

1point
#68

Find The Gray Kitten

Find The Gray Kitten

Lost8mm Report

1point
#69

Find My Daughters New Kitten!

Find My Daughters New Kitten!

NoDeparture2437 Report

1point
#70

Find The Mouse!!

Find The Mouse!!

JackBoundry Report

1point
#71

Find The Wasp

Find The Wasp

NeferyCauxus Report

1point
#72

The Cat Is Watching You... Can You See Her?

The Cat Is Watching You... Can You See Her?

KookyAcorn Report

1point
#73

Find A Tortoise

Find A Tortoise

MultiFandomsFreak Report

1point
#74

Find The Second Frog ! He’s The Size Of A Penny. No Cheating In The Comments !!

Find The Second Frog ! He's The Size Of A Penny. No Cheating In The Comments !!

tpwkharry333 Report

1point
#75

Find The Tennis Ball For Cooper

Find The Tennis Ball For Cooper

Doodles_183 Report

1point
#76

Find The Lizard

Find The Lizard

Aggressive_Ocelot664 Report

1point
#77

Find The Jellyfish

Find The Jellyfish

Special_Park8154 Report

1point
#78

Find The Deer

Find The Deer

Vannabean Report

1point
#79

Find My Lizard Child !

Find My Lizard Child !

BoopNoodles739 Report

1point
#80

Find Da Kitty

Find Da Kitty

AwkwardHyena151 Report

1point
#81

A Family Of Deer Were Watching Me

A Family Of Deer Were Watching Me

MildlyTiredSkeletons Report

1point
#82

Find The Hawk

Find The Hawk

greyfruit Report

1point
#83

Find The Tiny Brown Diamond !

Find The Tiny Brown Diamond !

ihavestinkytoesies Report

1point
#84

Find The Woodpecker

Find The Woodpecker

Europeanson96 Report

1point
#85

Find My Child's Toy Batman He Lost By Our Slide

Find My Child's Toy Batman He Lost By Our Slide

DahliaDeeDuck Report

1point
#86

Where's My Yellow Screw??

Where's My Yellow Screw??

SloppyJoestar Report

1point
#87

Find The Pencil

Find The Pencil

Terrible-Analyst-713 Report

1point
#88

Find The Octopus

Find The Octopus

DizzyVenture Report

1point
#89

Find My Mom

Find My Mom

fizzingfleur Report

1point
#90

Find The Kitty Cat

Find The Kitty Cat

TortasaurusRex Report

1point
#91

Find The Swamp Puppy

Find The Swamp Puppy

kallano95 Report

1point
