For me, camouflage is mainly associated with survival. Animals make use of their appearance to blend in with the surroundings, avoiding predators or sneaking up on prey. Similarly, military camouflage colors of green, brown, and tan are employed to hide personnel or equipment from the keen eye of an enemy. However, camouflage doesn’t always have to be about life or death. It can also be associated with fun, like looking for Waldo hiding in plain sight.

Today we’re looking at camouflage as exactly that—an enjoyable pastime, courtesy of the “Find The Sniper” subreddit. Despite its name, it invites its community members to look for various objects that are blended into the background so well that one has to really squint to find them. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that challenged you the most so others can struggle too!