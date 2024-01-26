93 Times People Tried To Capture Majestic Wildlife And Failed Hilariously (New Pics)
Some say that children and animals are the most difficult subjects to take pictures of (unless they’re sleeping, of course). That’s arguably true for many reasons, a couple of which are that they often just can’t stand still and don’t respond well to the photographer asking them to do so.
Today, we have prepared a list of beaaaautiful pictures of one of the two—animals, as shared on the ‘Crap wildlife photography’ Facebook group. Covering all sorts of scenarios, from the wild beings unable to stand still for a moment, to photographers messing up themselves, the list is filled with some impressive shots; but there’s no need to take my word for it, just scroll down to find them and see for yourself. Enjoy!
And Jean Was Never Seen Again. Authorities Suspect Fowl Play
I Got Lucky Enough To See The Rare Northern California Sea Potato! Butter And Chives Not Included
No Bird Flies As Gracefully As A Sandhill Crane!
This Little Guy Takes A Nap In The Same Spot Every, Single Day (And In Another Tree But He Loves This Nook)
since it's been 100 f degrees..And it's been 100f for about 2 months here in Austin with no rain. I have plenty of water around the yard.He's really enjoying his nap! Siesta time!
Oregon Is Beautiful
Effortless
This Buck Was Having A Bad Hair Day
I've Been Trying To Get Them To Use This Thing For Weeks. Victory Is Mine!!!
Such A Majestic Creature
Behold The Fabulous Pileated Woodpecker!
I hear you knocking, but you can't come in.
When A Deer Ran By And I Still Caught It On Camera... Well Most Of It
It's Wildlife. It's A Photo. It's Definitely Cr*p
My First Post Here
Well That's A Neat Trick
Almost A Cool Picture Of A Great Egret Catching A Fish, But A Bug Got In The Way
I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of An Adorable Jackrabbit, But It Got Possessed And Stood Up On Its Legs Like A Demon. Yes, I Went The Other Way
Last Year On A Hot Summer Day I Took My Hiking Boots Off Because My Feet Were Getting All Sweaty While Trying To Photograph Wild Foxes
Not even an hour later the female fox had approached my boots and was sniffing them, before I could react she took off with my left hiker!
Here’s an award winning still from the video I took while running after her. She let me chase her for a minute or so before eventually surrendering the boot
Psycho Owl
The Majestic Sea Lion Slumbers
I Was Trying To Get A Nice Picture Of Them All Lined Up On The Log…
Five little tortoises sitting on a log. One jumped in, just like a frog. Four little tortoises sitting on a log....
When You've Been Parked For 1 Hour And 59 Minutes And The Parking Inspector Is Getting Ready
I Swear They Didn't Seem This Big On The Course
That Time I Was So Excited To See My First Wild Weasel (I’m An Avid Wildlife Photographer)… And Just As He Got Somewhat Close Enough, He Turned, Ran, And Gave Me Nuthin’ But Nuts
When You Think You’re Gonna Get A Great Photo But They Use You To Check Out Their Hair Instead
Please Enjoy This Exquisite Photo Of Bridger Butte. It Could Have Been Much Better But These Ridiculous Wild Stallions Fighting Got In The Way
Been A While Since We've Shared One Of Our Majestic Eagle Pictures Here. Having An Eagle Nest In Our Pasture, We Take A Lot Of *good* Eagle Pictures. Here Is A Recent One!
A Breathtaking Performance Of The Nutquacker
Things I Never Expected To See In A Tree: Groundhogs
Clearly Underestimated The Size Of His Backside When Planning His Getaway
Screenshot From A Video I Took Yesterday! I Had A Praying Mantis On My Hand, Then It Flew Up And Landed On My Phone And Chaos Ensued. But I Cannot Get Over This Face
This Mountain Lion Came Out Of The Bushes And Was Blocking The Trail Way Ahead Of Me
I snapped a quick picture with my 600mm zoom and then yelled at my dog for us to go! Once I was around the bend and out of sight I ran all the way back to the car, about half a mile. When I was safe and sound, I checked the camera to see if I had a good picture of it....I ran from a fox. And I didn't even get a decent picture of it
Thought It Would Be So Cool To Get A Photo Of This Handsome Buck On My Property Shedding And Scratching Its Head. But I Got More Than I Bargained For When I Looked Closer At The Photo!!
Backyard Bunny Handstand
Trying To Photograph Bumble Bee Sweetly Sipping Nectar
I Never Believed That The Earth Was Flat Until I Saw It With My Own Eyes
After returning home from a safari on the Masai Mara, I discovered that I indeed traveled to the ends of the earth- not seen with the naked eye, no one must capture it through a lens on a camera phone in order to know that it exists. It's strange how some wildebeest were perfectly fine to live on the edge of the earth without falling. Hmm
A Once In A Lifetime Experience—seeing A Snowy Owl In The Wild. And By “Wild”, I Mean A Guardrail On Highway 20 In Upstate NY, Across The Street From The Drag Racing Track. I Think I Captured Nature In Its Purest Form Here
My Daughter Just Sent This From Her Vacation. It’s Been Unbearably Hot! She Deserves A Break. She Has Three Babies
My Husband: Quick! The Moose Running Toward Us! Get A Shot!
Spouse of the other photographer: Quick! The moose is running away! Get a shot!
I just hope the other photographer got me in his picture. But that he focused on the moose and not me
Merp
Opossum In A Tree In My Yard Last Night. I Think I Did Well Capturing The Look In His Eyes
Frankly, I Don’t Know Why Natgeo Isn’t Returning My Calls
Tried To Get A Duck Take Off. Got This Instead
I Finally Captured A Photo Worthy Of This Group! Behold! I Give You, The Elusive Headless Moose!
30 Hour Flight To Africa 3 Hour Drive $12,000 Out Of Focus Giraffe
Behold The Majestic Bluejay
This Bee Comes By My Brother's Ring Doorbell Every Day
I Got Mooned By A Peacock
Very Good Shot Of A Cardinal
Captured A Really Awesome Moment Of A Lizard Capturing A Bug. Except You Wouldn't Know Because I Was So Excited I Couldn't Hold My Hand Still
Just Came Across This Picture I Took Of A Mourning Dove Singing It’s Little Heart Out
Beluga
I Saw An Armadillo For The First Time Today And He Looks Like He’s Guiltyyyyy
It Was Amazing Experience, Less Than 3 Hours Ago In Jackson Hole, Wy. Pretty Sure This Is Brought To You By The Christmas Star
Midair Froggy
$4000 Camera With Bird Eye Detection $2500 600mm Lens Useless Photographer? Priceless
He Was Unhappy At The Indignity Of It All…
I'm Pretty Sure He Also Took A Photo Of Me And Posted It In The Group Cr*p Human Photography
Texas Coral Tagged My Baby Toe. Here He Is Is Waiting For Me To Dead. Lucky For Me I’m Not Dead… In The Hospital Tho Because Snek = Lotta Pain
A Whopping 45 Megapixels Of Sharp Background And Blur Otters
I Wanted A Dive But He Just Wanted To Hang Out
This fella lost his balance upon landing and ended up upside down. He stayed like this for a good 3 minutes (probably from shock / embarrassment) before pulling himself up and perching normally
I Finally Found The Perfect Place For This Beautiful Photo
While vacationing in the Colorado Rockies, late at night driving down the road to our cabin:
Husband: ”OH MY… A Mountain Lion!!! Get the camera, GET THE CAMERA!!!”
Me: fumbling to get the camera and quickly snapping a pic before the mountain Lion is gone.
Husband: ”Did you get it, did you get it?”
Me: “Well, um… kind of”
I swear this is a mountain lion. The only one I’ve ever seen in my life, and the only picture I have to prove it.
My New Car Came With Blind Spot Monitoring, A Year’s Worth Of Oil Changes And A Red Tail Boa
The Bird Wasn't Cooperating
Behold This Wildlife From A Nearby Beach. I Wanted To Rinse It A Bit To Reveal Its Glistening Splendor, But Ours Is An Imperfect World
Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster
Raccoon On A Telephone Pole … A Very Comforting Presence
Imposter Alert!
I Was Trying To Get The Graceful Landing Of A Barred Owl. Instead I Got A Drunken Pole Dancer. The Third Eyelid Being Closed Was The Icing On The Cake
When Panoramic Goes Pano-Wrong
5 Years Ago Today I Took This Picture Of A Fox
Does Not Belong Inside My Laundry Room
I Was Late Gathering Eggs This Morning And Our Resident Black Rat Snake Got There First
I often find her shed skins in and around the chicken house but since she also keeps the rodent population down, I don’t begrudge her an egg now and then. The photo might not be cr*p but the snake made it very clear that taking her pic at a particularly awkward moment was a cr*ppy thing for me to do
This Pelican Sat In My Husband’s Chair For 3 Straight Hours In Cabo San Lucas Mexico
I Wanted To Show My Girlfriend How Graceful And Handsome The Common Cranes Are.... Let's Just Go See Them Another Day
Rare Plant
Weeeeeeeee
Squirrels Can Have Abs Too
My House. Not My Cat
I Witnessed An Egret's Soul Leaving Its Body. #phenomenal
So There I Was Patiently Waiting For The Perfect Shot
I see that 3 sharks are going to converge in the same spot. Air is getting low time is running out, Current makes being still almost impossible. Persistence finally pays off. Sharks are in perfect position. Just as I snap the shot this jerk Photo Bombs me. It's a Yellow Tail Snapper stealing the show!