Some say that children and animals are the most difficult subjects to take pictures of (unless they’re sleeping, of course). That’s arguably true for many reasons, a couple of which are that they often just can’t stand still and don’t respond well to the photographer asking them to do so.

Today, we have prepared a list of beaaaautiful pictures of one of the two—animals, as shared on the ‘Crap wildlife photography’ Facebook group. Covering all sorts of scenarios, from the wild beings unable to stand still for a moment, to photographers messing up themselves, the list is filled with some impressive shots; but there’s no need to take my word for it, just scroll down to find them and see for yourself. Enjoy!

#1

And Jean Was Never Seen Again. Authorities Suspect Fowl Play

And Jean Was Never Seen Again. Authorities Suspect Fowl Play

Jenny Gray Hough Report

#2

I Got Lucky Enough To See The Rare Northern California Sea Potato! Butter And Chives Not Included

I Got Lucky Enough To See The Rare Northern California Sea Potato! Butter And Chives Not Included

Nikki Wolf Report

#3

No Bird Flies As Gracefully As A Sandhill Crane!

No Bird Flies As Gracefully As A Sandhill Crane!

Paige MacKenzie Report

#4

This Little Guy Takes A Nap In The Same Spot Every, Single Day (And In Another Tree But He Loves This Nook)

This Little Guy Takes A Nap In The Same Spot Every, Single Day (And In Another Tree But He Loves This Nook)

since it's been 100 f degrees..And it's been 100f for about 2 months here in Austin with no rain. I have plenty of water around the yard.He's really enjoying his nap! Siesta time!

Mirgun Akyavas Report

#5

Oregon Is Beautiful

Oregon Is Beautiful

Rachel Heffington Pross Report

#6

Effortless

Effortless

Courtney Cole Report

#7

This Buck Was Having A Bad Hair Day

This Buck Was Having A Bad Hair Day

Nick Yezek Report

#8

I've Been Trying To Get Them To Use This Thing For Weeks. Victory Is Mine!!!

I've Been Trying To Get Them To Use This Thing For Weeks. Victory Is Mine!!!

Ash Enolaemevael Report

#9

Such A Majestic Creature

Such A Majestic Creature

Bill Whaley Report

#10

Behold The Fabulous Pileated Woodpecker!

Behold The Fabulous Pileated Woodpecker!

Hazel Bakker Report

#11

When A Deer Ran By And I Still Caught It On Camera... Well Most Of It

When A Deer Ran By And I Still Caught It On Camera... Well Most Of It

Angie Reynolds Photography Report

#12

It's Wildlife. It's A Photo. It's Definitely Cr*p

It's Wildlife. It's A Photo. It's Definitely Cr*p

Laura MJ Report

#13

My First Post Here

My First Post Here

Alicia Allen Report

#14

Well That's A Neat Trick

Well That's A Neat Trick

Amanda Geahry Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Classic. Should submit this to the wildlife comedy contest.

#15

Almost A Cool Picture Of A Great Egret Catching A Fish, But A Bug Got In The Way

Almost A Cool Picture Of A Great Egret Catching A Fish, But A Bug Got In The Way

Robert Otto Report

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually focused in really well on that bug, great job.

#16

I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of An Adorable Jackrabbit, But It Got Possessed And Stood Up On Its Legs Like A Demon. Yes, I Went The Other Way

I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of An Adorable Jackrabbit, But It Got Possessed And Stood Up On Its Legs Like A Demon. Yes, I Went The Other Way

Rainey Miller Report

#17

Last Year On A Hot Summer Day I Took My Hiking Boots Off Because My Feet Were Getting All Sweaty While Trying To Photograph Wild Foxes

Last Year On A Hot Summer Day I Took My Hiking Boots Off Because My Feet Were Getting All Sweaty While Trying To Photograph Wild Foxes

 Not even an hour later the female fox had approached my boots and was sniffing them, before I could react she took off with my left hiker!

Here’s an award winning still from the video I took while running after her. She let me chase her for a minute or so before eventually surrendering the boot 

Izzy Edwards Report

#18

Psycho Owl

Psycho Owl

Michael Rønde Report

#19

The Majestic Sea Lion Slumbers

The Majestic Sea Lion Slumbers

Anna Smitten Report

uncannyi avatar
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He probably got wrinkles in his cheek from that pipe thingo and absolutely no clue what time/day it was when he woke up.

#20

I Was Trying To Get A Nice Picture Of Them All Lined Up On The Log…

I Was Trying To Get A Nice Picture Of Them All Lined Up On The Log…

Taryn Venable Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Five little tortoises sitting on a log. One jumped in, just like a frog. Four little tortoises sitting on a log....

#21

When You've Been Parked For 1 Hour And 59 Minutes And The Parking Inspector Is Getting Ready

When You've Been Parked For 1 Hour And 59 Minutes And The Parking Inspector Is Getting Ready

Claire Malcolm Report

#22

I Swear They Didn't Seem This Big On The Course

I Swear They Didn't Seem This Big On The Course

Mark Griffin Report

#23

That Time I Was So Excited To See My First Wild Weasel (I’m An Avid Wildlife Photographer)… And Just As He Got Somewhat Close Enough, He Turned, Ran, And Gave Me Nuthin’ But Nuts

That Time I Was So Excited To See My First Wild Weasel (I'm An Avid Wildlife Photographer)… And Just As He Got Somewhat Close Enough, He Turned, Ran, And Gave Me Nuthin' But Nuts

Izzy Edwards Report

#24

When You Think You’re Gonna Get A Great Photo But They Use You To Check Out Their Hair Instead

When You Think You're Gonna Get A Great Photo But They Use You To Check Out Their Hair Instead

Rachel Way Howard Report

#25

Please Enjoy This Exquisite Photo Of Bridger Butte. It Could Have Been Much Better But These Ridiculous Wild Stallions Fighting Got In The Way

Please Enjoy This Exquisite Photo Of Bridger Butte. It Could Have Been Much Better But These Ridiculous Wild Stallions Fighting Got In The Way

Kristin Sarkar Report

#26

Been A While Since We've Shared One Of Our Majestic Eagle Pictures Here. Having An Eagle Nest In Our Pasture, We Take A Lot Of *good* Eagle Pictures. Here Is A Recent One!

Been A While Since We've Shared One Of Our Majestic Eagle Pictures Here. Having An Eagle Nest In Our Pasture, We Take A Lot Of *good* Eagle Pictures. Here Is A Recent One!

Diana Holbrook Report

#27

A Breathtaking Performance Of The Nutquacker

A Breathtaking Performance Of The Nutquacker

Faye Nixon Report

#28

Things I Never Expected To See In A Tree: Groundhogs

Things I Never Expected To See In A Tree: Groundhogs

Sara Hoover Report

#29

Clearly Underestimated The Size Of His Backside When Planning His Getaway

Clearly Underestimated The Size Of His Backside When Planning His Getaway

Kara Smidt Report

#30

Screenshot From A Video I Took Yesterday! I Had A Praying Mantis On My Hand, Then It Flew Up And Landed On My Phone And Chaos Ensued. But I Cannot Get Over This Face

Screenshot From A Video I Took Yesterday! I Had A Praying Mantis On My Hand, Then It Flew Up And Landed On My Phone And Chaos Ensued. But I Cannot Get Over This Face

Sara Hemenway Report

#31

This Mountain Lion Came Out Of The Bushes And Was Blocking The Trail Way Ahead Of Me

This Mountain Lion Came Out Of The Bushes And Was Blocking The Trail Way Ahead Of Me

 I snapped a quick picture with my 600mm zoom and then yelled at my dog for us to go! Once I was around the bend and out of sight I ran all the way back to the car, about half a mile. When I was safe and sound, I checked the camera to see if I had a good picture of it....I ran from a fox. And I didn't even get a decent picture of it

Brooke Edwards Report

#32

Thought It Would Be So Cool To Get A Photo Of This Handsome Buck On My Property Shedding And Scratching Its Head. But I Got More Than I Bargained For When I Looked Closer At The Photo!!

Thought It Would Be So Cool To Get A Photo Of This Handsome Buck On My Property Shedding And Scratching Its Head. But I Got More Than I Bargained For When I Looked Closer At The Photo!!

Brenda Meloche - Kraner Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, we now censor animal d***s? Its getting ridiculous.

#33

Backyard Bunny Handstand

Backyard Bunny Handstand

Nicole Remmler Report

#34

Trying To Photograph Bumble Bee Sweetly Sipping Nectar

Trying To Photograph Bumble Bee Sweetly Sipping Nectar

Judy Cardin Report

#35

I Never Believed That The Earth Was Flat Until I Saw It With My Own Eyes

I Never Believed That The Earth Was Flat Until I Saw It With My Own Eyes

After returning home from a safari on the Masai Mara, I discovered that I indeed traveled to the ends of the earth- not seen with the naked eye, no one must capture it through a lens on a camera phone in order to know that it exists. It's strange how some wildebeest were perfectly fine to live on the edge of the earth without falling. Hmm

Josie Blue-Fox Report

#36

A Once In A Lifetime Experience—seeing A Snowy Owl In The Wild. And By “Wild”, I Mean A Guardrail On Highway 20 In Upstate NY, Across The Street From The Drag Racing Track. I Think I Captured Nature In Its Purest Form Here

A Once In A Lifetime Experience—seeing A Snowy Owl In The Wild. And By "Wild", I Mean A Guardrail On Highway 20 In Upstate NY, Across The Street From The Drag Racing Track. I Think I Captured Nature In Its Purest Form Here

Barnet Pavão-Zuckerman Report

#37

My Daughter Just Sent This From Her Vacation. It’s Been Unbearably Hot! She Deserves A Break. She Has Three Babies

My Daughter Just Sent This From Her Vacation. It's Been Unbearably Hot! She Deserves A Break. She Has Three Babies

Charlotte Smith Schaefers Report

#38

My Husband: Quick! The Moose Running Toward Us! Get A Shot!

My Husband: Quick! The Moose Running Toward Us! Get A Shot!

Spouse of the other photographer: Quick! The moose is running away! Get a shot!
I just hope the other photographer got me in his picture. But that he focused on the moose and not me

Deb Griffin Report

#39

Merp

Merp

Brad Imhoff Report

#40

Opossum In A Tree In My Yard Last Night. I Think I Did Well Capturing The Look In His Eyes

Opossum In A Tree In My Yard Last Night. I Think I Did Well Capturing The Look In His Eyes

Rob Mueller Report

#41

Frankly, I Don’t Know Why Natgeo Isn’t Returning My Calls

Frankly, I Don't Know Why Natgeo Isn't Returning My Calls

Tyler Bozzuto Report

#42

Tried To Get A Duck Take Off. Got This Instead

Tried To Get A Duck Take Off. Got This Instead

Ally Piercy Report

#43

I Finally Captured A Photo Worthy Of This Group! Behold! I Give You, The Elusive Headless Moose!

I Finally Captured A Photo Worthy Of This Group! Behold! I Give You, The Elusive Headless Moose!

Angutekaraq Qakvalria Report

#44

30 Hour Flight To Africa 3 Hour Drive $12,000 Out Of Focus Giraffe

30 Hour Flight To Africa 3 Hour Drive $12,000 Out Of Focus Giraffe

Ryan Kendall Brook Report

#45

Behold The Majestic Bluejay

Behold The Majestic Bluejay

Violet Longferret Report

#46

This Bee Comes By My Brother's Ring Doorbell Every Day

This Bee Comes By My Brother's Ring Doorbell Every Day

Cathi Davis Report

#47

I Got Mooned By A Peacock

I Got Mooned By A Peacock

Jenny Morris Report

#48

Very Good Shot Of A Cardinal

Very Good Shot Of A Cardinal

Alex Lupo Report

#49

Captured A Really Awesome Moment Of A Lizard Capturing A Bug. Except You Wouldn't Know Because I Was So Excited I Couldn't Hold My Hand Still

Captured A Really Awesome Moment Of A Lizard Capturing A Bug. Except You Wouldn't Know Because I Was So Excited I Couldn't Hold My Hand Still

Rebecca Crawford Report

#50

Just Came Across This Picture I Took Of A Mourning Dove Singing It’s Little Heart Out

Just Came Across This Picture I Took Of A Mourning Dove Singing It's Little Heart Out

Jill Epling Report

#51

Beluga

Beluga

Allison Von Der Lande Report

#52

I Saw An Armadillo For The First Time Today And He Looks Like He’s Guiltyyyyy

I Saw An Armadillo For The First Time Today And He Looks Like He's Guiltyyyyy

Justina Bagger Report

#53

It Was Amazing Experience, Less Than 3 Hours Ago In Jackson Hole, Wy. Pretty Sure This Is Brought To You By The Christmas Star

It Was Amazing Experience, Less Than 3 Hours Ago In Jackson Hole, Wy. Pretty Sure This Is Brought To You By The Christmas Star

Kimberly Kimrey Report

#54

Midair Froggy

Midair Froggy

Katherine Mae Report

#55

$4000 Camera With Bird Eye Detection $2500 600mm Lens Useless Photographer? Priceless

$4000 Camera With Bird Eye Detection $2500 600mm Lens Useless Photographer? Priceless

Jason Epperson Report

#56

He Was Unhappy At The Indignity Of It All…

He Was Unhappy At The Indignity Of It All…

Rebecca Smith Report

#57

I'm Pretty Sure He Also Took A Photo Of Me And Posted It In The Group Cr*p Human Photography

I'm Pretty Sure He Also Took A Photo Of Me And Posted It In The Group Cr*p Human Photography

Coralee Monaghan Report

#58

Texas Coral Tagged My Baby Toe. Here He Is Is Waiting For Me To Dead. Lucky For Me I’m Not Dead… In The Hospital Tho Because Snek = Lotta Pain

Texas Coral Tagged My Baby Toe. Here He Is Is Waiting For Me To Dead. Lucky For Me I'm Not Dead… In The Hospital Tho Because Snek = Lotta Pain

Shannon Marie Report

#59

A Whopping 45 Megapixels Of Sharp Background And Blur Otters

A Whopping 45 Megapixels Of Sharp Background And Blur Otters

Tan Yong Lin Report

#60

I Wanted A Dive But He Just Wanted To Hang Out

I Wanted A Dive But He Just Wanted To Hang Out

This fella lost his balance upon landing and ended up upside down. He stayed like this for a good 3 minutes (probably from shock / embarrassment) before pulling himself up and perching normally

Adam Maniam Report

#61

I Finally Found The Perfect Place For This Beautiful Photo

I Finally Found The Perfect Place For This Beautiful Photo

While vacationing in the Colorado Rockies, late at night driving down the road to our cabin:
Husband: ”OH MY… A Mountain Lion!!! Get the camera, GET THE CAMERA!!!”
Me: fumbling to get the camera and quickly snapping a pic before the mountain Lion is gone.
Husband: ”Did you get it, did you get it?”
Me: “Well, um… kind of”  
I swear this is a mountain lion. The only one I’ve ever seen in my life, and the only picture I have to prove it.

Lisa Kaufman Report

#62

My New Car Came With Blind Spot Monitoring, A Year’s Worth Of Oil Changes And A Red Tail Boa

My New Car Came With Blind Spot Monitoring, A Year's Worth Of Oil Changes And A Red Tail Boa

Karen Thompson Report

#63

The Bird Wasn't Cooperating

The Bird Wasn't Cooperating

Martine Freiberger Report

#64

Behold This Wildlife From A Nearby Beach. I Wanted To Rinse It A Bit To Reveal Its Glistening Splendor, But Ours Is An Imperfect World

Behold This Wildlife From A Nearby Beach. I Wanted To Rinse It A Bit To Reveal Its Glistening Splendor, But Ours Is An Imperfect World

Cee Johnson Report

#65

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster

Hannah Huff Report

#66

Raccoon On A Telephone Pole … A Very Comforting Presence

Raccoon On A Telephone Pole … A Very Comforting Presence

Lindsay Sletten Report

#67

Imposter Alert!

Imposter Alert!

Molly Rutten Report

#68

I Was Trying To Get The Graceful Landing Of A Barred Owl. Instead I Got A Drunken Pole Dancer. The Third Eyelid Being Closed Was The Icing On The Cake

I Was Trying To Get The Graceful Landing Of A Barred Owl. Instead I Got A Drunken Pole Dancer. The Third Eyelid Being Closed Was The Icing On The Cake

Kelly Umberger Report

#69

When Panoramic Goes Pano-Wrong

When Panoramic Goes Pano-Wrong

Jenny Garland Gray Report

#70

5 Years Ago Today I Took This Picture Of A Fox

5 Years Ago Today I Took This Picture Of A Fox

Jessica Errington Report

katerinaelgato avatar
KitKat
KitKat
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎵 Fox on the run You scream and everybody comes a-running 🎶

#71

Does Not Belong Inside My Laundry Room

Does Not Belong Inside My Laundry Room

Angie Preciado Report

#72

I Was Late Gathering Eggs This Morning And Our Resident Black Rat Snake Got There First

I Was Late Gathering Eggs This Morning And Our Resident Black Rat Snake Got There First

I often find her shed skins in and around the chicken house but since she also keeps the rodent population down, I don’t begrudge her an egg now and then. The photo might not be cr*p but the snake made it very clear that taking her pic at a particularly awkward moment was a cr*ppy thing for me to do

Pamela Ebrey Williams Report

#73

This Pelican Sat In My Husband’s Chair For 3 Straight Hours In Cabo San Lucas Mexico

This Pelican Sat In My Husband's Chair For 3 Straight Hours In Cabo San Lucas Mexico

Debbie Kay Wright Aulger Report

#74

I Wanted To Show My Girlfriend How Graceful And Handsome The Common Cranes Are.... Let's Just Go See Them Another Day

I Wanted To Show My Girlfriend How Graceful And Handsome The Common Cranes Are.... Let's Just Go See Them Another Day

Eskil J. Nielsen-Ferreira Report

#75

Rare Plant

Rare Plant

Jaimee Price Report

#76

Weeeeeeeee

Weeeeeeeee

Lisa Jayne Reynolds Report

#77

Squirrels Can Have Abs Too

Squirrels Can Have Abs Too

Anna Elizabeth Report

#78

My House. Not My Cat

My House. Not My Cat

Dawn Eyestone Report

#79

I Witnessed An Egret's Soul Leaving Its Body. #phenomenal

I Witnessed An Egret's Soul Leaving Its Body. #phenomenal

Ellen Austria Harvell Report

#80

So There I Was Patiently Waiting For The Perfect Shot

So There I Was Patiently Waiting For The Perfect Shot

 I see that 3 sharks are going to converge in the same spot. Air is getting low time is running out, Current makes being still almost impossible. Persistence finally pays off. Sharks are in perfect position. Just as I snap the shot this jerk Photo Bombs me. It's a Yellow Tail Snapper stealing the show!

James Simms Report

#81

My First Post. Pic Is From 2016 And I'm Still Mad About It...lol

My First Post. Pic Is From 2016 And I'm Still Mad About It...lol

Mary McGowan Report

#82

My Neighbor's Umbrella Gets Me Every. Single. Time

My Neighbor's Umbrella Gets Me Every. Single. Time

Karen Gilder Report

#83

When I Grabbed My Camera I Thought This Was A Raccoon. Then I Realized It Was A Big, Ugly Possum . . . Then I Realized The Big, Ugly Possum Was Taking A Big Fat Dump In My Back Yard. I Will Never Walk Barefoot Out There Again

When I Grabbed My Camera I Thought This Was A Raccoon. Then I Realized It Was A Big, Ugly Possum . . . Then I Realized The Big, Ugly Possum Was Taking A Big Fat Dump In My Back Yard. I Will Never Walk Barefoot Out There Again

Lauren Cook Wike Report

#84

A Beautiful Owl Landed On This Stop Sign The Other Night As I Was Driving By. I Was So Excited That I Threw The Hamburger I Was Eating So I Could Grab My Phone And Take A Picture. I’m So Glad I’ll Always Have This To Remember It

A Beautiful Owl Landed On This Stop Sign The Other Night As I Was Driving By. I Was So Excited That I Threw The Hamburger I Was Eating So I Could Grab My Phone And Take A Picture. I'm So Glad I'll Always Have This To Remember It

Kari Wagner Report

#85

In My Yard At The Same Time!

In My Yard At The Same Time!

Melissa Winkle Report

#86

Wild Bear In Yellowstone I Checked My Pictures And They All Came Out Like This

Wild Bear In Yellowstone I Checked My Pictures And They All Came Out Like This

Destiny Rabbani Report

#87

Got This Beautiful Shot Of Mother And Baby Out Back This Morning

Got This Beautiful Shot Of Mother And Baby Out Back This Morning

Beatrice Shaw Report

#88

Whilst Trying To Obtain Photographic Evidence Of Being Held Hostage In The Car By Steven Seagull...along Comes His Evil Twin Stephen Seagull!!

Whilst Trying To Obtain Photographic Evidence Of Being Held Hostage In The Car By Steven Seagull...along Comes His Evil Twin Stephen Seagull!!

Abi Gail Report

#89

Act Natural

Act Natural

Jennifer Rush Report

#90

Well I Wasn't Expecting To See That In My Pot!!

Well I Wasn't Expecting To See That In My Pot!!

Tricia Stuart Report

#91

Egg Thief. My Kids Named Him Quiche So I Guess He’s A Pet Now

Egg Thief. My Kids Named Him Quiche So I Guess He's A Pet Now

Melissa Freeman Report

#92

Lemme Get $50 On Pump Uhhhh 7

Lemme Get $50

Joe Dallmann Report

#93

Green Snake Playing Tetris On Our Crawl Space

Green Snake Playing Tetris On Our Crawl Space

Sharron Sims Report

