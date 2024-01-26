Today, we have prepared a list of beaaaautiful pictures of one of the two—animals, as shared on the ‘ Crap wildlife photography ’ Facebook group. Covering all sorts of scenarios, from the wild beings unable to stand still for a moment, to photographers messing up themselves, the list is filled with some impressive shots; but there’s no need to take my word for it, just scroll down to find them and see for yourself. Enjoy!

Some say that children and animals are the most difficult subjects to take pictures of (unless they’re sleeping, of course). That’s arguably true for many reasons, a couple of which are that they often just can’t stand still and don’t respond well to the photographer asking them to do so.

#1 And Jean Was Never Seen Again. Authorities Suspect Fowl Play Share icon

#2 I Got Lucky Enough To See The Rare Northern California Sea Potato! Butter And Chives Not Included Share icon

#3 No Bird Flies As Gracefully As A Sandhill Crane! Share icon

#4 This Little Guy Takes A Nap In The Same Spot Every, Single Day (And In Another Tree But He Loves This Nook) Share icon since it's been 100 f degrees..And it's been 100f for about 2 months here in Austin with no rain. I have plenty of water around the yard.He's really enjoying his nap! Siesta time!

#5 Oregon Is Beautiful Share icon

#6 Effortless Share icon

#7 This Buck Was Having A Bad Hair Day Share icon

#8 I've Been Trying To Get Them To Use This Thing For Weeks. Victory Is Mine!!! Share icon

#9 Such A Majestic Creature Share icon

#10 Behold The Fabulous Pileated Woodpecker! Share icon

#11 When A Deer Ran By And I Still Caught It On Camera... Well Most Of It Share icon

#12 It's Wildlife. It's A Photo. It's Definitely Cr*p Share icon

#13 My First Post Here Share icon

#14 Well That's A Neat Trick Share icon

#15 Almost A Cool Picture Of A Great Egret Catching A Fish, But A Bug Got In The Way Share icon

#16 I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of An Adorable Jackrabbit, But It Got Possessed And Stood Up On Its Legs Like A Demon. Yes, I Went The Other Way Share icon

#17 Last Year On A Hot Summer Day I Took My Hiking Boots Off Because My Feet Were Getting All Sweaty While Trying To Photograph Wild Foxes Share icon Not even an hour later the female fox had approached my boots and was sniffing them, before I could react she took off with my left hiker!



Here’s an award winning still from the video I took while running after her. She let me chase her for a minute or so before eventually surrendering the boot

#18 Psycho Owl Share icon

#19 The Majestic Sea Lion Slumbers Share icon

#20 I Was Trying To Get A Nice Picture Of Them All Lined Up On The Log… Share icon

#21 When You've Been Parked For 1 Hour And 59 Minutes And The Parking Inspector Is Getting Ready Share icon

#22 I Swear They Didn't Seem This Big On The Course Share icon

#23 That Time I Was So Excited To See My First Wild Weasel (I’m An Avid Wildlife Photographer)… And Just As He Got Somewhat Close Enough, He Turned, Ran, And Gave Me Nuthin’ But Nuts Share icon

#24 When You Think You’re Gonna Get A Great Photo But They Use You To Check Out Their Hair Instead Share icon

#25 Please Enjoy This Exquisite Photo Of Bridger Butte. It Could Have Been Much Better But These Ridiculous Wild Stallions Fighting Got In The Way Share icon

#26 Been A While Since We've Shared One Of Our Majestic Eagle Pictures Here. Having An Eagle Nest In Our Pasture, We Take A Lot Of *good* Eagle Pictures. Here Is A Recent One! Share icon

#27 A Breathtaking Performance Of The Nutquacker Share icon

#28 Things I Never Expected To See In A Tree: Groundhogs Share icon

#29 Clearly Underestimated The Size Of His Backside When Planning His Getaway Share icon

#30 Screenshot From A Video I Took Yesterday! I Had A Praying Mantis On My Hand, Then It Flew Up And Landed On My Phone And Chaos Ensued. But I Cannot Get Over This Face Share icon

#31 This Mountain Lion Came Out Of The Bushes And Was Blocking The Trail Way Ahead Of Me Share icon I snapped a quick picture with my 600mm zoom and then yelled at my dog for us to go! Once I was around the bend and out of sight I ran all the way back to the car, about half a mile. When I was safe and sound, I checked the camera to see if I had a good picture of it....I ran from a fox. And I didn't even get a decent picture of it

#32 Thought It Would Be So Cool To Get A Photo Of This Handsome Buck On My Property Shedding And Scratching Its Head. But I Got More Than I Bargained For When I Looked Closer At The Photo!! Share icon

#33 Backyard Bunny Handstand Share icon

#34 Trying To Photograph Bumble Bee Sweetly Sipping Nectar Share icon

#35 I Never Believed That The Earth Was Flat Until I Saw It With My Own Eyes Share icon After returning home from a safari on the Masai Mara, I discovered that I indeed traveled to the ends of the earth- not seen with the naked eye, no one must capture it through a lens on a camera phone in order to know that it exists. It's strange how some wildebeest were perfectly fine to live on the edge of the earth without falling. Hmm

#36 A Once In A Lifetime Experience—seeing A Snowy Owl In The Wild. And By “Wild”, I Mean A Guardrail On Highway 20 In Upstate NY, Across The Street From The Drag Racing Track. I Think I Captured Nature In Its Purest Form Here Share icon

#37 My Daughter Just Sent This From Her Vacation. It’s Been Unbearably Hot! She Deserves A Break. She Has Three Babies Share icon

#38 My Husband: Quick! The Moose Running Toward Us! Get A Shot! Share icon Spouse of the other photographer: Quick! The moose is running away! Get a shot!

I just hope the other photographer got me in his picture. But that he focused on the moose and not me

#39 Merp Share icon

#40 Opossum In A Tree In My Yard Last Night. I Think I Did Well Capturing The Look In His Eyes Share icon

#41 Frankly, I Don’t Know Why Natgeo Isn’t Returning My Calls Share icon

#42 Tried To Get A Duck Take Off. Got This Instead Share icon

#43 I Finally Captured A Photo Worthy Of This Group! Behold! I Give You, The Elusive Headless Moose! Share icon

#44 30 Hour Flight To Africa 3 Hour Drive $12,000 Out Of Focus Giraffe Share icon

#45 Behold The Majestic Bluejay Share icon

#46 This Bee Comes By My Brother's Ring Doorbell Every Day Share icon

#47 I Got Mooned By A Peacock Share icon

#48 Very Good Shot Of A Cardinal Share icon

#49 Captured A Really Awesome Moment Of A Lizard Capturing A Bug. Except You Wouldn't Know Because I Was So Excited I Couldn't Hold My Hand Still Share icon

#50 Just Came Across This Picture I Took Of A Mourning Dove Singing It’s Little Heart Out Share icon

#51 Beluga Share icon

#52 I Saw An Armadillo For The First Time Today And He Looks Like He’s Guiltyyyyy Share icon

#53 It Was Amazing Experience, Less Than 3 Hours Ago In Jackson Hole, Wy. Pretty Sure This Is Brought To You By The Christmas Star Share icon

#54 Midair Froggy Share icon

#55 $4000 Camera With Bird Eye Detection $2500 600mm Lens Useless Photographer? Priceless Share icon

#56 He Was Unhappy At The Indignity Of It All… Share icon

#57 I'm Pretty Sure He Also Took A Photo Of Me And Posted It In The Group Cr*p Human Photography Share icon

#58 Texas Coral Tagged My Baby Toe. Here He Is Is Waiting For Me To Dead. Lucky For Me I’m Not Dead… In The Hospital Tho Because Snek = Lotta Pain Share icon

#59 A Whopping 45 Megapixels Of Sharp Background And Blur Otters Share icon

#60 I Wanted A Dive But He Just Wanted To Hang Out Share icon This fella lost his balance upon landing and ended up upside down. He stayed like this for a good 3 minutes (probably from shock / embarrassment) before pulling himself up and perching normally

#61 I Finally Found The Perfect Place For This Beautiful Photo Share icon While vacationing in the Colorado Rockies, late at night driving down the road to our cabin:

Husband: ”OH MY… A Mountain Lion!!! Get the camera, GET THE CAMERA!!!”

Me: fumbling to get the camera and quickly snapping a pic before the mountain Lion is gone.

Husband: ”Did you get it, did you get it?”

Me: “Well, um… kind of”

I swear this is a mountain lion. The only one I’ve ever seen in my life, and the only picture I have to prove it.

#62 My New Car Came With Blind Spot Monitoring, A Year’s Worth Of Oil Changes And A Red Tail Boa Share icon

#63 The Bird Wasn't Cooperating Share icon

#64 Behold This Wildlife From A Nearby Beach. I Wanted To Rinse It A Bit To Reveal Its Glistening Splendor, But Ours Is An Imperfect World Share icon

#65 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster Share icon

#66 Raccoon On A Telephone Pole … A Very Comforting Presence Share icon

#67 Imposter Alert! Share icon

#68 I Was Trying To Get The Graceful Landing Of A Barred Owl. Instead I Got A Drunken Pole Dancer. The Third Eyelid Being Closed Was The Icing On The Cake Share icon

#69 When Panoramic Goes Pano-Wrong Share icon

#70 5 Years Ago Today I Took This Picture Of A Fox Share icon

#71 Does Not Belong Inside My Laundry Room Share icon

#72 I Was Late Gathering Eggs This Morning And Our Resident Black Rat Snake Got There First Share icon I often find her shed skins in and around the chicken house but since she also keeps the rodent population down, I don’t begrudge her an egg now and then. The photo might not be cr*p but the snake made it very clear that taking her pic at a particularly awkward moment was a cr*ppy thing for me to do

#73 This Pelican Sat In My Husband’s Chair For 3 Straight Hours In Cabo San Lucas Mexico Share icon

#74 I Wanted To Show My Girlfriend How Graceful And Handsome The Common Cranes Are.... Let's Just Go See Them Another Day Share icon

#75 Rare Plant Share icon

#76 Weeeeeeeee Share icon

#77 Squirrels Can Have Abs Too Share icon

#78 My House. Not My Cat Share icon

#79 I Witnessed An Egret's Soul Leaving Its Body. #phenomenal Share icon

#80 So There I Was Patiently Waiting For The Perfect Shot Share icon I see that 3 sharks are going to converge in the same spot. Air is getting low time is running out, Current makes being still almost impossible. Persistence finally pays off. Sharks are in perfect position. Just as I snap the shot this jerk Photo Bombs me. It's a Yellow Tail Snapper stealing the show!

#81 My First Post. Pic Is From 2016 And I'm Still Mad About It...lol Share icon

#82 My Neighbor's Umbrella Gets Me Every. Single. Time Share icon

#83 When I Grabbed My Camera I Thought This Was A Raccoon. Then I Realized It Was A Big, Ugly Possum . . . Then I Realized The Big, Ugly Possum Was Taking A Big Fat Dump In My Back Yard. I Will Never Walk Barefoot Out There Again Share icon

#84 A Beautiful Owl Landed On This Stop Sign The Other Night As I Was Driving By. I Was So Excited That I Threw The Hamburger I Was Eating So I Could Grab My Phone And Take A Picture. I’m So Glad I’ll Always Have This To Remember It Share icon

#85 In My Yard At The Same Time! Share icon

#86 Wild Bear In Yellowstone I Checked My Pictures And They All Came Out Like This Share icon

#87 Got This Beautiful Shot Of Mother And Baby Out Back This Morning Share icon

#88 Whilst Trying To Obtain Photographic Evidence Of Being Held Hostage In The Car By Steven Seagull...along Comes His Evil Twin Stephen Seagull!! Share icon

#89 Act Natural Share icon

#90 Well I Wasn't Expecting To See That In My Pot!! Share icon

#91 Egg Thief. My Kids Named Him Quiche So I Guess He’s A Pet Now Share icon

#92 Lemme Get $50 On Pump Uhhhh 7 Share icon