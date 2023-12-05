ADVERTISEMENT

Camouflage, also known as cryptic coloration, is a defense mechanism or tactic used to disguise your appearance and blend in with your surroundings.

You may have already seen footage of octopi and geckos employing it, but the list of those who can seemingly vanish into thin air is extensive and diverse.

To explore it, let's take a look at a subreddit called 'Find the Sniper.' According to its 'About' section, the online community welcomes pictures of everyone and everything that's sneaky enough to hide in plain sight.

So get out your magnifying glasses and start scrolling! Every image here is like a mini detective game.