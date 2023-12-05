ADVERTISEMENT

Camouflage, also known as cryptic coloration, is a defense mechanism or tactic used to disguise your appearance and blend in with your surroundings.

You may have already seen footage of octopi and geckos employing it, but the list of those who can seemingly vanish into thin air is extensive and diverse.

To explore it, let's take a look at a subreddit called 'Find the Sniper.' According to its 'About' section, the online community welcomes pictures of everyone and everything that's sneaky enough to hide in plain sight.

So get out your magnifying glasses and start scrolling! Every image here is like a mini detective game.

#1

A Snow Leopard In Its Natural Habitat At Spiti Valley, India Appears Flawlessly Camouflaged, Effortlessly Blending Into The Surrounding Environment

ssigea Report

#2

Find The Owl

rastroboy Report

#3

Attempted To Take A Photo Of Golden Eagle, But Couldn’t See It In The Camera. Spotted It Later. Can You See It?

Ok_Replacement1669 Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The scale makes it really difficult. Top, mid-right, if anyone's still struggling.

#4

Liu Bolin Is A Chinese Visual Artist. Aka-The Invisible Man

BruceInc Report

#5

Find The Spider

SpacklingCumFart Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not going to say where it is, but it is well hidden and yet in plain sight!

#6

Find The Hidden Resident

cagkanesnaf Report

#7

There Are No Cats Here

tyw7 Report

#8

Spot The Real Dog V.2 . Don't Zoom

Lauram2020 Report

#9

Find The Giraffe

rastroboy Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Giraffe? What giraffe? I see nothing suspicious here.

#10

There Are 2 Cats In This Picture

ChefCobra Report

#11

Spot The Cat - Boss Level

sparkzsims Report

#12

Lizard

fried_biology Report

#13

Find The Cat

g-a-r-n-e-t Report

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If my life depended on finding the cat, I'd be dead already :))))

#14

My Son Decided To Play "Find The Toddler" This Morning

dubsac5150 Report

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know about the toddler, but I found a cat. Does it count? :))

#15

Easy: Spot The 4th Kitten

princess_puffpuff Report

#16

Find The Toast

rastroboy Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What we see, or perhaps not see, here is a toast in the wild, camouflaging itself while waiting for a prey to come.

#17

Find The Dachshund

Out-awkward Report

#18

Find The Bear!

AndKrem Report

#19

Find 4 Animals

rastroboy Report

#20

Oh No! I Lost My Son In The Ball Pool. Can You Find Him?

4-sta Report

#21

Find The Cat (Easy)

Marvinx1234 Report

#22

Almost Stepped On This Little Guy

Archist- Report

#23

Find The Cat

catlapper Report

#24

Find The Murderous Dinosaur

firstimpressionn Report

#25

Easy: Find The Turd (Kitten) That Won’t Stay Out Of The Christmas Tree

OldElPasoSnowplow Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do they get so high? That would scare the living daylights out of me if I didn't know it was there and then it moved.

#26

Couldn’t Find My Retainer After Putting It Down (It’s Not The One In The Case)

Datnotguy17 Report

#27

Find Rudolph For Santa

dudemankurt Report

#28

Easy, Find The Moth

koos_die_doos Report

melloncollie avatar
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous! I still did not find both toddlers or the dachshund, though ...

Vote comment up
#29

Can Someone Please Help Me Find My Professional Hide-And-Seeker Niece?!

jerrrrm Report

#30

I Lost My Sister In The Mint

TasGardener Report

#31

Find The Kitty

drcturkleton Report

#32

One Of These Ducks Is A Sniper!

Arkhaan Report

#33

Find The Sidewinder Rattlesnake

Radiant-Concern-3682 Report

#34

Find The Shark Tooth

Dense-Engineering435 Report

vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very popular hobby for tourists at our beaches. Never found one the past 30 years.

#35

One Of The Dots Is A Heart!

Glad_Huffelpuffz Report

#36

Find The Astronaut

aylabravoescos Report

moosygirl avatar
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought they meant astronaut metaphorically, but there’s literally a carved astronaut on there, lol!

#37

Find The 𓆏 (Not A Hard One, Just Fun)

moss-n-choss Report

#38

Find The Frog

Kittyk4y Report

#39

Find The Frog!

alexciteyourwenis Report

#40

My Cat Likes To Ambush My Poor Toy Poodle. Where Is He

slykethephoxenix Report

#41

There Is A Cat In This Tree. Good Luck!

repocin Report

#42

Find The Shell On The Floor

BigtrouserSnake Report

#43

A Bird (Easy)

Demon_69 Report

#44

Find The Bird

rastroboy Report

#45

Find The Mouse

os-sesamoideum Report

#46

Can You Spot The Deer. There's An 8 Point In There Somewhere On My Property. [oc]

crispy_potatoes84 Report

#47

Find The Man In Camo

IAmA-Steve Report

#48

Find The Microsd Card I Dropped While Checking Out Trail Camera

CorgiNamedClark Report

bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope it's now a wild microsd card because I can't see it

#49

Find The Corgi. (Not Oc, Borrowed With Permission From A Lovely Person In A Corgi Group.)

PrairieDogStromboli Report

#50

Find 16 Tigers

rastroboy Report

#51

Find The Fish (Easy)

Chievres Report

#52

Find The Hedgehog

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#53

Find The Laptop

Scipio11 Report

#54

Does This Fit The Sub? - Find The Hidden Ghost

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

melloncollie avatar
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very cute! He's in the upper right quadrant. My kids were handed similar brainteasers when they were vaccinated against covid a few years ago, we had a lot of fun in the waiting room.

#55

Find Juniper (The Kitten)

