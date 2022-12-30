“Hiding In Plain Sight”: 82 Photos That You Might Need To Stare At For A Moment Before You Catch What’s Hiding
I spy, with my little eye, something in the sky! Something blue! Something fuzzy! Something sharp! Something you can eat! Something that wouldn’t be allowed on an airplane! And something that I would love to get as a birthday present!
When you were a kid, did you fill long car rides and flights on planes with the classic game of I Spy? It’s been at least a decade since I’ve played it, but I still remember the thrill of feeling like I could read someone else’s mind and knowing exactly what they were spying on my first guess. Although this game has likely phased out of your regular routine as you’ve gotten older, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of frantically searching for a hidden object.
Allow us to introduce you to the “Find the Sniper” subreddit. Visiting this group is like scrolling through an endless game of I Spy with photos that just might make you feel like you’re going crazy. Down below, we’ve gathered some of their best posts, and I’ll warn you right now, it may take a few minutes (or zooming in, turning up your screen's brightness, and browsing through the comments) to find some of the hidden elements. From animals to puzzle pieces to bugs disguised as foliage, we hope you enjoy finding what’s hidden in plain sight. (Just be careful not to give yourself a headache!)
Keep reading to also find an interview with attention to detail expert, Chris Denny, and be sure to upvote the pics that would put Where’s Waldo? to shame. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from Bored Panda that might make you do a double take, you can find a list of “when you see it” pics right here!
Find The Pug
The Find the Sniper subreddit was created in 2014 and has been hiding in plain sight on Reddit ever since. That’s right, the group has a whopping 86.8k members, but if you’ve never heard of it, you’ve likely been overlooking it the same way we miss the details hidden in these photos. There is something equally frustrating and satisfying about these pictures featuring hidden elements that are way too easy to miss, and clearly, many people love challenging their brains by hopping onto this subreddit regularly.
I can’t help but feel like the pictures featured here are versions of Where’s Waldo? or the classic I Spy books on steroids. I used to love those brightly colored images splashed across large pages of books when I was a kid, and knowing that I had located Waldo or the perfect object always made me feel so brilliant. But the beauty of Find the Sniper is that many of these pictures were not carefully orchestrated or planned. Many of them were accidents, perfectly timed snaps, or only photographed after the person observed how challenging an object was to spot in real life.
Find The Birb
This Camouflage Is On Another Level
Find the Sniper may have only been around for less than a decade, but the fun of searching for objects in images is nothing new. If you’re a fan of the I Spy books, you might be interested to know that the images featured in them are even more calculated than you might have expected. The photographer behind those vibrant and captivating images, Walter Wick, was interviewed by Insider in 2019 and explained his process for creating the photos. They were all made using real objects, rather than drawings or editing on a computer.
Before venturing into the world of I Spy, Wick had been working as a commercial photographer in New York City. One evening in the early 1980s, he took a photo of spare nuts and bolts that had been laying around his studio and used the image to promote his work. The author of I Spy, Jean Marzollo, ended up seeing the picture and asked Wick to create a photo for her magazine, Let’s Find Out. An editor at Scholastic Books saw that photo and reached out to Wick and Marzollo about creating a children’s search and find book, which soon became the beloved classic we know today.
Find The Lizard
Find The Big Cat
She’s Gonna Get Burnt
Creating one intricate images used in an I Spy book or a detailed drawing found in Where’s Waldo? could take weeks to accomplish, but if you develop a keen eye in your own life, you might be able to shoot pictures worthy of being shared on Find the Sniper every day. Do you have a rug or a bedspread with an elaborate pattern? Is your cat constantly hiding in furniture or objects around the house then just slightly peeking its tiny head out to give you a heart attack? Are you constantly tiptoeing around your child’s bedroom because hidden legos are appearing out of nowhere and attacking the bottom of your feet? If you keep an eye out, I’m sure you encounter plenty of “hidden in plain sight” occurrences on a daily basis!
Find The Cat
Find The Fourth Guy
Discover The Cat!
If you love torturing yourself, this is the perfect list for you, pandas! Just kidding, these photos aren’t intended to cause you pain and suffering, but they are likely to make your brain work hard. Which can actually be a great thing! Staring at these photos and trying desperately to figure out what the heck is going on in them is like working a brain teaser, and if you want to keep your mind sharp, that’s a great way to do it. Regularly exercising our brains, through completing tasks like brain teasers, boosts our brains’ activity, reduces our risk of dementia, and improves our concentration and memory. And there are plenty of fun ways out there to do that, such as utilizing Smithsonian Magazine’s Daily Hidden Object, or spending 15 minutes scrolling through Find the Sniper.
Spider On Cake Box
Nice Case!
Find The Second Hyena
If you’re having a particularly hard time with the images on this list, don’t worry, I certainly am too. But one thing that might make it a bit easier to spot these hidden surprises is by improving your attention to detail. To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to attention to detail expert, Chris Denny. Chris is a researcher, trainer, author, consultant, and owner of Attention to Detail Solutions, so we wanted to hear from him why this is a valuable skill.
"Attention to detail is important for just about every work role and even for many areas of personal life from relationships to style to putting furniture together properly," Chris told Bored Panda. "Employees with stronger attention to detail tend to be the best employees because they make fewer mistakes, deliver higher quality work, and require less management oversight. In short, they get more done and it's done better (at work and in personal life). In our surveys, something like 92% of executives agree that people who are more detail-oriented will be more successful at work. Attention to detail is often the difference between amazing and just 'okay'."
Find The Husky
Thought My Frog Escaped For A Good 20 Minutes This Morning. Not Too Difficult
Find The Wheels
When it comes to how we can improve our attention to detail, Chris first explained that there are five fundamentals of attention to detail: Focus, Interest, Knowledge, Systems, and Attitude (sometimes referred to as Clarity). "Each of those elements has several important elements within, and they are not mutually exclusive," Chris notes. "You can work through the Five Fundamentals systemically to identify the areas you need to work on — to reduce weaknesses and improve upon your strengths — and address each with specific exercises and focused effort."
Chris also provided some of his top tips for exercising our attention to detail muscles. "Be mindful. One of my favorite components of Focus is mindfulness, which is about being aware in the moment of where your attention or effort is being directed right now at any given moment," he explained. "If you're working on a complex task, it's important to be aware enough in the moment to recognize that your mind has wandered and that you aren't fully engaged in the task any more."
Easy To Find But At A Glance Near Impossible
Find The Threatened Burrowing Owl
Find The Dice That I Dropped
Chris also says it's important to know the "why" of what you are doing. "An element of Interest is understanding the value and importance of what you're working on," he explains. "It's amazing how often people don't fully understand why they are performing a task and, even worse, why it matters if the task is performed properly. If you don't understand the value of the task at hand, find out. Ask! Look it up or figure it out. The worst thing you or an employee can be thinking is, 'What's the point of this?' If you're working on a personal project or event, take a moment to consider the impact of that on others. How awesome will someone feel if you put in a little extra attention and effort to making their gift or a special dinner amazing instead of just 'nice'?"
Next, Chris notes that it's important to use systems: reminders, checklists, software, processes, tools, etc. to "offset your weaknesses in other areas". "For example, if your mind wanders often, use a timer that dings every five minutes to remind you to stay on task. Or, use a prioritized checklist to help ensure you're working on the right things throughout your day or project."
"Oh, and drink plenty of water, and get enough sleep," he added.
Snow Leopard Stalking A Herd Of Bharal
My Boss Sent This To Me Today. Find The Cat
Chris also shared some of the benefits we can experience from developing a greater attention to detail. "The primary benefit is better outcomes," he told Bored Panda. "You can pick what the 'better outcome' is for the situation at hand. That could be a better birthday party you planned, correctly completing all the fields in a form, creating excellent quarterly reports, coming up with a better sales strategy, better product innovations, getting a raise, or maybe just getting to keep your job for now (and getting the raise later)."
"There's an old saying that goes, 'There are two ways to do things — right or again'," Chris shared. "When you get more things right, you waste less time. You get to move on to the next thing instead of re-doing the last. Next, people with greater attention to detail not only complete tasks and/or projects more correctly and accurately, but they tend to do them better. This is especially relevant for projects where more creativity and/or qualitative features/aspects can be added. They tend to have thoughts such as, 'It looks good like this, but if I also did this is would be outstanding'."
Top Bunk Of Some Guys Daughter’ Bed. One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other
"There are actually three types of attention to detail: Contrastive, Analytical, and Additive," Chris added. "Contrastive is about identifying and processing elements that have only one solution. It's either right or wrong. Analytical attention to detail is about finding solutions by identifying as many of the contrastive elements as possible and processing them to identify a great solution, and there are likely multiple possible 'great' solutions. It's up to you to figure out the best. Additive attention to detail is the most complicated and is about innovation. There are possibly countless great solutions."
Something Hidden In The Rocks
The Way My Chameleon Hides On My Military Backpack
"Whichever type of challenge you are working on, you should be moving toward contrastive," Chris told Bored Panda. "Regardless of how complex the challenge, you should be breaking it down into its contrastive elements. Doing so ensure you are identifying more possibilities, removing the need for expert knowledge (and widening the opportunity for more people to help), and enabling systemization."
"People tend to use phrases such as 'pay more attention to detail' or 'you need to be more detail-oriented' for all three types of situations," Chris says. "But, if you think about the situation or task at hand and label it as one of the types of attention to detail (contrastive, analytical, or additive), the demand/instruction/guidance gets much more specific and useable — and solutions begin to present themselves."
If you'd like to learn even more from Chris Denny, the attention to detail expert, be sure to visit his company's website right here!
We hope this list hasn’t given you too much of a headache, but remember that using your brain is good for it! (And if you really can’t figure any of them out, look to the comments!) Keep upvoting the pictures that have you stumped, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever taken a photo that had a surprising hidden element. And if you’re looking for even more pics that will make you do a double take after you’ve finished this list, you can find another article featuring “when you see it” pictures right here!
Find The Penguin
🔥 Sneaky Giraffe
Find The Cheerful Pallas Cat (Photo By Jerry Xu)
I Lost A Single Puzzle Piece Too This 1000 Piece Puzzle, And Found Out That It Was Hiding In Plain Sight. Find The Camouflaged Puzzle Piece
There's A Mountain Lion Stalking An Elk
Not Something I Would Notice On A Walk To The Mailbox
Find The Second Cat. Yes There Are Two Cats
Find The Piece That’s Missing From The Middle
Find The Frog
Find The Snake!!
Find My Cat!
Where Is The Puppy?
Loaf Of Cat - Level Easy
Help Me Find My Dog!
Find The Fish 🐠 🐟🐡
A Little Unconventional But I Think It Still Belongs Here
