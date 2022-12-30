I spy, with my little eye, something in the sky! Something blue! Something fuzzy! Something sharp! Something you can eat! Something that wouldn’t be allowed on an airplane! And something that I would love to get as a birthday present!

When you were a kid, did you fill long car rides and flights on planes with the classic game of I Spy? It’s been at least a  decade since I’ve played it, but I still remember the thrill of feeling like I could read someone else’s mind and knowing exactly what they were spying on my first guess. Although this game has likely phased out of your regular routine as you’ve gotten older, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of frantically searching for a hidden object.

Allow us to introduce you to the “Find the Sniper” subreddit. Visiting this group is like scrolling through an endless game of I Spy with photos that just might make you feel like you’re going crazy. Down below, we’ve gathered some of their best posts, and I’ll warn you right now, it may take a few minutes (or zooming in, turning up your screen's brightness, and browsing through the comments) to find some of the hidden elements. From animals to puzzle pieces to bugs disguised as foliage, we hope you enjoy finding what’s hidden in plain sight. (Just be careful not to give yourself a headache!)

Keep reading to also find an interview with attention to detail expert, Chris Denny, and be sure to upvote the pics that would put Where’s Waldo? to shame. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from Bored Panda that might make you do a double take, you can find a list of “when you see it” pics right here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Find The Pug

Find The Pug

ButNevertheless Report

22points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got it, but it took a few seconds :) well played pug well played

3
3points
reply
View more comments

The Find the Sniper subreddit was created in 2014 and has been hiding in plain sight on Reddit ever since. That’s right, the group has a whopping 86.8k members, but if you’ve never heard of it, you’ve likely been overlooking it the same way we miss the details hidden in these photos. There is something equally frustrating and satisfying about these pictures featuring hidden elements that are way too easy to miss, and clearly, many people love challenging their brains by hopping onto this subreddit regularly.

I can’t help but feel like the pictures featured here are versions of Where’s Waldo? or the classic I Spy books on steroids. I used to love those brightly colored images splashed across large pages of books when I was a kid, and knowing that I had located Waldo or the perfect object always made me feel so brilliant. But the beauty of Find the Sniper is that many of these pictures were not carefully orchestrated or planned. Many of them were accidents, perfectly timed snaps, or only photographed after the person observed how challenging an object was to spot in real life. 
#2

Find The Birb

Find The Birb

LittleCala Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

This Camouflage Is On Another Level

This Camouflage Is On Another Level

MrRossyy Report

19points
POST
View more comments

Find the Sniper may have only been around for less than a decade, but the fun of searching for objects in images is nothing new. If you’re a fan of the I Spy books, you might be interested to know that the images featured in them are even more calculated than you might have expected. The photographer behind those vibrant and captivating images, Walter Wick, was interviewed by Insider in 2019 and explained his process for creating the photos. They were all made using real objects, rather than drawings or editing on a computer.

Before venturing into the world of I Spy, Wick had been working as a commercial photographer in New York City. One evening in the early 1980s, he took a photo of spare nuts and bolts that had been laying around his studio and used the image to promote his work. The author of I Spy, Jean Marzollo, ended up seeing the picture and asked Wick to create a photo for her magazine, Let’s Find Out. An editor at Scholastic Books saw that ﻿photo and reached out to Wick and Marzollo about creating a children’s search and find book, which soon became the beloved classic we know today.       
#4

Find The Lizard

Find The Lizard

realizmbass Report

17points
POST
Katie Fink
Katie Fink
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg!!! So cute!!! Found it by its black eye first. Then found the rest

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Find The Big Cat

Find The Big Cat

NateArcher Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

She’s Gonna Get Burnt

She’s Gonna Get Burnt

OreoN420 Report

15points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bro I thought she was a dog at first 😭😭😂

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Creating one intricate images used in an I Spy book or a detailed drawing found in Where’s Waldo? could take weeks to accomplish, but if you develop a keen eye in your own life, you might be able to shoot pictures worthy of being shared on Find the Sniper every day. Do you have a rug or a bedspread with an elaborate pattern? Is your cat constantly hiding in furniture or objects around the house then just slightly peeking its tiny head out to give you a heart attack? Are you constantly tiptoeing around your child’s bedroom because hidden legos are appearing out of nowhere and attacking the bottom of your feet? If you keep an eye out, I’m sure you encounter plenty of “hidden in plain sight” occurrences on a daily basis!   
#7

Find The Cat

Find The Cat

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why is everyone misplacing their cats

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Find The Fourth Guy

Find The Fourth Guy

NerdHeaven Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#9

Discover The Cat!

Discover The Cat!

gladamirflint Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

If you love torturing yourself, this is the perfect list for you, pandas! Just kidding, these photos aren’t intended to cause you pain and suffering, but they are likely to make your brain work hard. Which can actually be a great thing! Staring at these photos and trying desperately to figure out what the heck is going on in them is like working a brain teaser, and if you want to keep your mind sharp, that’s a great way to do it. Regularly exercising our brains, through completing tasks like brain teasers, boosts our brains’ activity, reduces our risk of dementia, and improves our concentration and memory. And there are plenty of fun ways out there to do that, such as utilizing Smithsonian Magazine’s Daily Hidden Object, or spending 15 minutes scrolling through Find the Sniper.   
#10

Spider On Cake Box

Spider On Cake Box

Kdj2j2 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#11

Nice Case!

Nice Case!

makeitrain653 Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Find The Second Hyena

Find The Second Hyena

cikoaci34 Report

10points
POST
View more comments

If you’re having a particularly hard time with the images on this list, don’t worry, I certainly am too. But one thing that might make it a bit easier to spot these hidden surprises is by improving your attention to detail. To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to attention to detail expert, Chris Denny. Chris is a researcher, trainer, author, consultant, and owner of Attention to Detail Solutions, so we wanted to hear from him why this is a valuable skill.

"Attention to detail is important for just about every work role and even for many areas of personal life from relationships to style to putting furniture together properly," Chris told Bored Panda. "Employees with stronger attention to detail tend to be the best employees because they make fewer mistakes, deliver higher quality work, and require less management oversight. In short, they get more done and it's done better (at work and in personal life). In our surveys, something like 92% of executives agree that people who are more detail-oriented will be more successful at work. Attention to detail is often the difference between amazing and just 'okay'."
#13

Find The Husky

Find The Husky

1Hunterk Report

10points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes :) found him so fast i got a posting too fast stopper

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Thought My Frog Escaped For A Good 20 Minutes This Morning. Not Too Difficult

Thought My Frog Escaped For A Good 20 Minutes This Morning. Not Too Difficult

frogmomma Report

9points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Left side of photo, in the middle, look at the white squiggle and the frog is just below it. Frog is brown. It's difficult to spot even zooming in.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Find The Wheels

Find The Wheels

jsjdjdnkwokdkfj Report

9points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to be good withy optical illusions and things...or so I thought. Are the wheels clear??

1
1point
reply
View more comments

When it comes to how we can improve our attention to detail, Chris first explained that there are five fundamentals of attention to detail: Focus, Interest, Knowledge, Systems, and Attitude (sometimes referred to as Clarity). "Each of those elements has several important elements within, and they are not mutually exclusive," Chris notes. "You can work through the Five Fundamentals systemically to identify the areas you need to work on — to reduce weaknesses and improve upon your strengths — and address each with specific exercises and focused effort."

Chris also provided some of his top tips for exercising our attention to detail muscles. "Be mindful. One of my favorite components of Focus is mindfulness, which is about being aware in the moment of where your attention or effort is being directed right now at any given moment," he explained. "If you're working on a complex task, it's important to be aware enough in the moment to recognize that your mind has wandered and that you aren't fully engaged in the task any more."
#16

Easy To Find But At A Glance Near Impossible

Easy To Find But At A Glance Near Impossible

SkyeSpyder Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#17

Find The Threatened Burrowing Owl

Find The Threatened Burrowing Owl

Firefly1307 Report

8points
POST
rararando
rararando
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg what a cute little grumpy fella <3

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Find The Dice That I Dropped

Find The Dice That I Dropped

ChanpionMan64 Report

6points
POST
Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no it's lost forever

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Chris also says it's important to know the "why" of what you are doing. "An element of Interest is understanding the value and importance of what you're working on," he explains. "It's amazing how often people don't fully understand why they are performing a task and, even worse, why it matters if the task is performed properly. If you don't understand the value of the task at hand, find out. Ask! Look it up or figure it out. The worst thing you or an employee can be thinking is, 'What's the point of this?' If you're working on a personal project or event, take a moment to consider the impact of that on others. How awesome will someone feel if you put in a little extra attention and effort to making their gift or a special dinner amazing instead of just 'nice'?"

Next, Chris notes that it's important to use systems: reminders, checklists, software, processes, tools, etc. to "offset your weaknesses in other areas". "For example, if your mind wanders often, use a timer that dings every five minutes to remind you to stay on task. Or, use a prioritized checklist to help ensure you're working on the right things throughout your day or project."

"Oh, and drink plenty of water, and get enough sleep," he added.
#19

An Easy One But Still, Find The Owl

An Easy One But Still, Find The Owl

Hotel777 Report

5points
POST
#20

Snow Leopard Stalking A Herd Of Bharal

Snow Leopard Stalking A Herd Of Bharal

Pardusco Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#21

My Boss Sent This To Me Today. Find The Cat

My Boss Sent This To Me Today. Find The Cat

esoralegna Report

5points
POST
Katie Fink
Katie Fink
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol! Expected to find it tucked away with only a pair of eyes. Still took me way too long!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Chris also shared some of the benefits we can experience from developing a greater attention to detail. "The primary benefit is better outcomes," he told Bored Panda. "You can pick what the 'better outcome' is for the situation at hand. That could be a better birthday party you planned, correctly completing all the fields in a form, creating excellent quarterly reports, coming up with a better sales strategy, better product innovations, getting a raise, or maybe just getting to keep your job for now (and getting the raise later)." 

"There's an old saying that goes, 'There are two ways to do things — right or again'," Chris shared. "When you get more things right, you waste less time. You get to move on to the next thing instead of re-doing the last. Next, people with greater attention to detail not only complete tasks and/or projects more correctly and accurately, but they tend to do them better. This is especially relevant for projects where more creativity and/or qualitative features/aspects can be added. They tend to have thoughts such as, 'It looks good like this, but if I also did this is would be outstanding'."
#22

Roadtrippin

Roadtrippin

BruceInc Report

5points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is so wrong, funny but wrong

1
1point
reply
#23

Top Bunk Of Some Guys Daughter’ Bed. One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

Top Bunk Of Some Guys Daughter’ Bed. One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

cgott84 Report

5points
POST
#24

Find The Dog. Fairly Easy

Find The Dog. Fairly Easy

adale_50 Report

5points
POST

"There are actually three types of attention to detail: Contrastive, Analytical, and Additive," Chris added. "Contrastive is about identifying and processing elements that have only one solution. It's either right or wrong. Analytical attention to detail is about finding solutions by identifying as many of the contrastive elements as possible and processing them to identify a great solution, and there are likely multiple possible 'great' solutions. It's up to you to figure out the best. Additive attention to detail is the most complicated and is about innovation. There are possibly countless great solutions."
#25

Something Hidden In The Rocks

Something Hidden In The Rocks

brockleeham Report

5points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May I just say, that these rocks look amazing!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

The Camouflage Of This Leopard

The Camouflage Of This Leopard

PaperNeutrino Report

4points
POST
#27

The Way My Chameleon Hides On My Military Backpack

The Way My Chameleon Hides On My Military Backpack

Realhumanbeing3 Report

4points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he wants to play :)

0
0points
reply

"Whichever type of challenge you are working on, you should be moving toward contrastive," Chris told Bored Panda. "Regardless of how complex the challenge, you should be breaking it down into its contrastive elements. Doing so ensure you are identifying more possibilities, removing the need for expert knowledge (and widening the opportunity for more people to help), and enabling systemization."

"People tend to use phrases such as 'pay more attention to detail' or 'you need to be more detail-oriented' for all three types of situations," Chris says. "But, if you think about the situation or task at hand and label it as one of the types of attention to detail (contrastive, analytical, or additive), the demand/instruction/guidance gets much more specific and useable — and solutions begin to present themselves."

If you'd like to learn even more from Chris Denny, the attention to detail expert, be sure to visit his company's website right here!
#28

Find My Cat

Find My Cat

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found him, do you want him back ?

2
2points
reply
#29

Find The Helicopter

Find The Helicopter

arcedup Report

4points
POST

We hope this list hasn’t given you too much of a headache, but remember that using your brain is good for it! (And if you really can’t figure any of them out, look to the comments!) Keep upvoting the pictures that have you stumped, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever taken a photo that had a surprising hidden element. And if you’re looking for even more pics that will make you do a double take after you’ve finished this list, you can find another article featuring “when you see it” pictures right here
#30

Find The Penguin

Find The Penguin

kyew Report

4points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems to be Socotra island. Tropical climate area. What would a penguin do there? Did he got lost? :))

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Find My Dog!

Find My Dog!

lurvpank Report

4points
POST
#32

I Spy A (Cute) Rodent

I Spy A (Cute) Rodent

givemeclaire-ity Report

4points
POST
#33

🔥 Sneaky Giraffe

🔥 Sneaky Giraffe

kjmill25 Report

4points
POST
#34

Find The Cheerful Pallas Cat (Photo By Jerry Xu)

Find The Cheerful Pallas Cat (Photo By Jerry Xu)

akursah33 Report

4points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

found him but have to admit i had to google what a pallas cat was

0
0points
reply
#35

Find The Snake

Find The Snake

xoabbiexo Report

4points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that one was tricky

0
0points
reply
#36

I Lost A Single Puzzle Piece Too This 1000 Piece Puzzle, And Found Out That It Was Hiding In Plain Sight. Find The Camouflaged Puzzle Piece

I Lost A Single Puzzle Piece Too This 1000 Piece Puzzle, And Found Out That It Was Hiding In Plain Sight. Find The Camouflaged Puzzle Piece

Fizzy107 Report

3points
POST
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The image resolution on this BP post is terrible compared to the original. You can just barely make out this missing piece here.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

There's A Mountain Lion Stalking An Elk

There's A Mountain Lion Stalking An Elk

Emeraldcarr Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#38

Not Something I Would Notice On A Walk To The Mailbox

Not Something I Would Notice On A Walk To The Mailbox

sun_tzuber Report

3points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Annnnd that's a NOPE from me!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Find The Second Cat. Yes There Are Two Cats

Find The Second Cat. Yes There Are Two Cats

nefees Report

3points
POST
#40

Find The Piece That’s Missing From The Middle

Find The Piece That’s Missing From The Middle

iscream80 Report

3points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that was so fast, the other one was practice

0
0points
reply
#41

Find The Frog

Find The Frog

SongMonster Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#42

Find The Car

Find The Car

MrRossyy Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Find The Snake!!

Find The Snake!!

cazmajor Report

3points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

found but you can keep him

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Find My Cat!

Find My Cat!

Do-The-Michael-Scarn Report

3points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

seriously these cats... I think i found it, but i am not sure

0
0points
reply
#45

Where Is The Puppy?

Where Is The Puppy?

Starsy Report

3points
POST
#46

Loaf Of Cat - Level Easy

Loaf Of Cat - Level Easy

Afaflix Report

3points
POST
#47

Help Me Find My Dog!

Help Me Find My Dog!

stevedistefano21 Report

3points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i am feeling tricked by this one, if I am right he does not seem lost

0
0points
reply
#48

Find The Fish 🐠 🐟🐡

Find The Fish 🐠 🐟🐡

blackbadger0 Report

3points
POST
#49

Find The Deer

Find The Deer

billfredgilford Report

2points
POST
#50

A Little Unconventional But I Think It Still Belongs Here

A Little Unconventional But I Think It Still Belongs Here

potato88 Report

2points
POST
Fantastic Mr Fox
Fantastic Mr Fox
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this one. I saw something black that seemed out of place. What is it? A spider? A roller skate? Took several seconds and then suddenly...oooh :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

Lush Foliage

Lush Foliage

The_Goodkat Report

2points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I am going to stay indoors for a while

0
0points
reply
#52

Find The Kitty

Find The Kitty

taghoulsie Report

2points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i could not find, so I am keeping the puppy

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Look For A Pencil Lead

Look For A Pencil Lead

Spudzzy03 Report

2points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nope cat broke me

0
0points
reply
#54

Find The Dog!

Find The Dog!

cedwards13 Report

2points
POST
#55

Find The Numbers

Find The Numbers

Jeepster412 Report

2points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol unlucky for some

0
0points
reply
#56

Sometimes I Put My Guitar Pick Down On My Desk And Suffer Brief Moments Of Extreme Confusion

Sometimes I Put My Guitar Pick Down On My Desk And Suffer Brief Moments Of Extreme Confusion

severed13 Report

2points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

got it, now paint some nail polish on it but not black

0
0points
reply
#57

Try To Find The Wooden Skewer/Chopstick In This Photo (Hard)

Try To Find The Wooden Skewer/Chopstick In This Photo (Hard)

AtomicCraze Report

2points
POST
#58

Find My Galaxy Bud (Samsung Wireless Earbuds- Grey Small Speaker Looking Thing)

Find My Galaxy Bud (Samsung Wireless Earbuds- Grey Small Speaker Looking Thing)

PolarHot Report