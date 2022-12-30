I spy, with my little eye, something in the sky! Something blue! Something fuzzy! Something sharp! Something you can eat! Something that wouldn’t be allowed on an airplane! And something that I would love to get as a birthday present!

When you were a kid, did you fill long car rides and flights on planes with the classic game of I Spy? It’s been at least a decade since I’ve played it, but I still remember the thrill of feeling like I could read someone else’s mind and knowing exactly what they were spying on my first guess. Although this game has likely phased out of your regular routine as you’ve gotten older, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of frantically searching for a hidden object.

Allow us to introduce you to the “Find the Sniper” subreddit. Visiting this group is like scrolling through an endless game of I Spy with photos that just might make you feel like you’re going crazy. Down below, we’ve gathered some of their best posts, and I’ll warn you right now, it may take a few minutes (or zooming in, turning up your screen's brightness, and browsing through the comments) to find some of the hidden elements. From animals to puzzle pieces to bugs disguised as foliage, we hope you enjoy finding what’s hidden in plain sight. (Just be careful not to give yourself a headache!)

Keep reading to also find an interview with attention to detail expert, Chris Denny