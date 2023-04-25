Kids are cool, and the way their brain functions is even cooler. Yup, we said that! Imagine how awesome it would be to be little again and learn everything that you know now for the first time while literally feeling the cogs turning in your head, learning all the concepts of life anew (well, at least the pleasant ones), and getting smarter and smarter each day. Pure magic! However, every brain needs to be kept in tip-top shape to perform its best and function in the highest gear. One way to exercise your cranium is to solve brain teasers, and if you’d like for your kid to become a genius one day (it happens to either one out of 250 people or one in 2 million, depending on which criteria you deem to be the right one. As good a chance as any!), you might want to throw some of these brain teasers for kids at them on a daily basis. 

Now, to you, these riddles for kids might seem, well, like child’s play to solve but trust us, they are magical for teaching kids about logical thinking and problem-solving. And if you don’t trust us, trust the science behind it! Either way, these easy brain teasers aren’t only good for quizzing your little ones but also for quality family time. After all, it is always that much more fun to do a brain teaser night and see whether you are truly smarter than your kids. Who knows, you might be surprised!

Okay, so our selection of brain teasers for kids with answers is just a smidgen down below, and it is probably right about time for you to check them out. Once you’re done reading and playing (or squirreling these fun brain teasers for kids away for a rainy day), give your vote to the best riddles of the bunch. And lastly, share this article with anyone you think would find it useful!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I follow you all the time and copy your every move, but you can’t touch me. What am I?

Report

11points
POST
#2

What kind of room has no windows or doors?

Report

11points
POST
#3

What has to be broken before you can use it?

Report

10points
POST
#4

Give me air and I will live. Give me water and I will die. What am I?

Report

10points
POST
#5

What goes up and down, but never moves?

Report

10points
POST
#6

What has a thumb and four fingers but is not alive?

Report

10points
POST
#7

A man went outside in the pouring rain with no protection, but not a single hair on his head got wet. How come?

Report

10points
POST
#8

If every month had exactly 30 days instead of some with 29, some with 30, and some with 31, would each year be longer or shorter?

Report

10points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Shorter (360 days).

0
0points
reply
#9

What has 88 keys but can’t open a single lock?

Report

10points
POST
#10

I have an eye yet I can’t see. Who am I?

Report

10points
POST
#11

What seeks to be answered but never asks a question?

Report

10points
POST
#12

What is the end of everything?

Report

9points
POST
#13

A taxi driver is going down a one-way street the wrong way, and passes at least 10 cops. Why is she not caught?

Report

9points
POST
#14

I turn once, so what is out will not get in. I turn again, so what is in will not get out. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#15

What goes up and never comes down?

Report

9points
POST
#16

How can Sarah go 8 days without sleep?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: She only sleeps at night.

0
0points
reply
#17

Johnny's mother had three children. The first was named May, the next was named June. What was the name of the third child?

Report

9points
POST
#18

What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in one thousand years?

Report

9points
POST
#19

How many months have 28 days?

Report

9points
POST
#20

No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#21

If there are three lollipops and you take away two, how many do you have?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: If you take two, then you have two.

0
0points
reply
#22

What has cities, but no houses?

Report

9points
POST
#23

What is always in front of you but invisible?

Report

9points
POST
#24

What is as light as a feather, but even the world’s strongest woman couldn’t hold it for more than a minute?

Report

9points
POST
#25

What are eight 8s that add up to 1,000?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 8 + 8 + 8 + 88 + 888 = 1,000.

0
0points
reply
#26

How do you write 23 using only the number 2?

Report

9points
POST
#27

When Rebecca was 8 years old, her little brother, Bob, was half his age. If Rebecca is 20 years old today, how old is Bob?

Report

9points
POST
#28

Which weighs more: 16 ounces of feathers or a pound of solid gold?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They weigh the same. 16 ounces is always 1 pound.

0
0points
reply
#29

If a hen and a half lays an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will half a dozen hens lay in half a dozen days?

Report

9points
POST
#30

What type of cheese is made backward?

Report

9points
POST
#31

What can you catch, but not throw?

Report

9points
POST
#32

What invention allows you to look through a wall?

Report

9points
POST
#33

Name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

0
0points
reply
#34

What is harder to catch the faster you run?

Report

9points
POST
#35

People make me, save me, change me, raise me. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#36

What has a face and two hands but no arms or legs?

Report

9points
POST
#37

What breaks yet never falls, and what falls yet never breaks?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Morning and night.

0
0points
reply
#38

Turn us on our backs and open up our stomachs, and you will be the wisest but at the start a lummox. What are we?

Report

9points
POST
#39

The more you take, the more you leave behind. What are they?

Report

9points
POST
#40

What letters are easily found in every single day of the week?

Report

9points
POST
#41

Jason turned left, right, spun around 360°, stood on his head, and then walked backward before taking a picture of the sunset. What direction was he pointing?

Report

9points
POST
#42

Frankie the Frog had an accident and broke one of his legs. He went to the hospital on Monday, November 1 and left on November 30. What day of the week is it?

Report

9points
POST
#43

Rico the Rabbit eats 1 carrot on Sunday, 2 carrots on Monday, 4 carrots on Tuesday, and so on. How many carrots does he eat every week?

Report

9points
POST
#44

I am full of holes, but I can still hold a lot of water. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#45

There was a pink one-story house in a cozy neighborhood. Everything in it was pink—the walls, the carpets, the furniture, even the cat! What color were the stairs?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: There were no stairs. It's a one-story house!

0
0points
reply
#46

What’s the longest word in the English language?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Smiles. Because there’s a mile between the beginning and the end.

0
0points
reply
#47

A cowboy rode to an inn on Wednesday. He stayed two nights and left on Wednesday. How could that be?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: His horse was named Wednesday.

0
0points
reply
#48

You’re a bus driver. At the first stop, 4 people get on. At the second stop, 8 people get on. At the third stop, 2 people get off, and at the fourth stop, everyone gets off. What color are the bus driver’s eyes?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Whatever color eyes you have!

0
0points
reply
#49

Agatha's mother has five different daughters. One’s name is Danielle, one’s name is Brittany, one’s name is Samantha, another is named Rebecca. What’s the name of the fifth daughter?

Report

9points
POST
#50

I am filled with keys but have no locks. I have space, but there are no extra rooms. Sure, you can enter, but there is absolutely no exit. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#51

There’s a question that you can never answer yes to. Do you know what it is?

Report

9points
POST
#52

Put together Tom and his father and they weigh 280 pounds. Tom’s dad weighs three times as much as he does. How much does Tom weigh?

Report

9points
POST
#53

Billy tells his sister Sarah that he is twice as old and twice as smart as her right now. Sarah says that in five years should be twice as old as she is now and that Billy won’t be. How old will they be in five years?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Billy will be 15 and Sarah will be 10.

0
0points
reply
#54

Four friends are racing. Lisa finishes four hours ahead of Tony, with Pete finishing eight hours ahead of Max. Max needed six more hours to finish than Lisa. What order do they cross the finish line in?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Pete, Lisa, Tony, Max.

0
0points
reply
#55

Amy is 14 and her mother is 38. How many years ago was her mother exactly 3 times as old as Amy?

Report

9points
POST
#56

A teacher says that there are fewer than 30 students but more than 20 in a classroom. The children can be divided into groups of two, three, four, six, and eight with no leftovers. How many students are there?

Report

9points
POST
#57

Mr. and Mrs. Fredrickson are eating ice cream. Mrs. Fredrickson says that if her husband gives her one scoop of his ice cream, she’ll have twice as many scoops as him. Mr. Fredrickson says that if she gives him one of her scoops available has the same amount. How many scoops do they each have?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Mrs. Fredrickson has seven scoops and Mr. Fredrickson has five.

0
0points
reply
#58

I am a ball that can be rolled but never bounced or thrown. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#59

Which two numbers come out the same whether you multiply or add them together?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 2 x 2 = 4; 2 + 2 = 4.

0
0points
reply
#60

Maggie lives on a street with 10 houses. The houses are numbered 1 to 10. If Maggie adds up all the house numbers that are lower than hers, the total is three times her actual house number. What number is Maggie’s house?

Report

9points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: House number 7.

0
0points
reply
#61

If five alligators can eat five fish in three minutes, how long will 18 alligators need to eat 18 fish?

Report

9points
POST
#62

A cookie jar has 10 chocolate chip cookies and 10 peanut butter cookies. How many cookies would you have to take out to get two of each kind?

Report

9points
POST
#63

Which five letter word sounds like it only has one letter?

Report

9points
POST
#64

The more of me there is, the less you can see. What am I?

Report

9points
POST
#65

Put anything in me and I will make sure I’ll hold, doesn't matter hot or cold. What am I?

Report

8points
POST
#66

I have wings, I am able to fly, I’m not a bird yet I soar high in the sky. What am I?

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

What gets wetter as it dries?

Report

8points
POST
#68

What word contains 26 letters, but only three syllables?

Report

8points
POST
#69

A man left home sprinting. He ran for awhile and then turned left, ran the same distance and turned left again, ran the same distance and turned left again. When he got home, there were two people wearing masks. Who were they?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The umpire and the catcher.

0
0points
reply
#70

Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I?

Report

8points
POST
#71

What can be stolen, but never leave you?

Report

8points
POST
#72

What word has six letters, but if you remove one letter, you’ll be left with 12?

Report

8points
POST
#73

Which number stays the same no matter what number you multiply it with?

Report

8points
POST
#74

I add 5 to 9 and get 2. The answer is correct, so what am I?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A clock. When it is 9 a.m., adding 5 hours would make it 2 p.m.

0
0points
reply
#75

Rachel goes to the supermarket and buys 10 tomatoes. Unfortunately, on the way back home, all but 9 get ruined. How many tomatoes are left in a good condition?

Report

8points
POST
#76

What is the next number in this sequence: 2, 5, 9, 14, ... ?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 20. (2 + 3 = 5; 5 + 4 = 9 ; 9 + 5 = 14; 14 + 6 = 20).

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Use the numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5, as well as the symbols + and = to make a true math equation.

Report

8points
POST
#78

How do you make the number 7 even without adding, subtracting, multiplying or dividing?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Take out the “S.”

0
0points
reply
#79

When is 1500 plus 20 and 1600 minus 40 the same thing?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: When it’s military time.

0
0points
reply
#80

If 2 is company and 3 is a crowd, what are 4 and 5?

Report

8points
POST
#81

What five-letter word gets shorter when you add two letters to it?

Report

8points
POST
#82

What fruit can you never cheer up?

Report

8points
POST
#83

I have four wings, but cannot fly. I never laugh and never cry. What am I?

Report

8points
POST
#84

What has three feet, but cannot walk?

Report

8points
POST
#85

Which building has thousands of stories?

Report

8points
POST
#86

I am a word of letters three; add two and fewer there will be. What word am I?

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Which jungle animal is hiding "inside" these letters: L P H N?

Report

8points
POST
#88

A mouse wants to get in better shape. She’s going to start by climbing the stairs. Starting on the fourth floor, she climbs up five stories, down seven stories, up six stories, down three stories, and up four stories again. What floor is she on?

Report

8points
POST
#89

What’s left when you take an ant out of a plantain?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Something plain.

0
0points
reply
#90

Paul the Polar Bear had a birthday party, with each guest bringing five fish. A nasty little penguin stole two fish, but there were still 198 fish left. How many people came to the party?

Report

8points
POST
#91

If tomorrow I said, "The day before yesterday was Saturday," which day is today?

Report

8points
POST
#92

I come down, but I never go up. What am I?

Report

8points
POST
#93

Can you make the letters in NEW DOOR one word?

Report

8points
POST
#94

What is Rupert the Bear’s middle name?

Report

8points
POST
#95

What is the exact middle of America?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The letter "r".

0
0points
reply
#96

What has a mouth but doesn’t eat? A bank with no money? A bed but doesn’t sleep and waves but no hands?

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

What never gets any wetter, no matter how much it rains?

Report

8points
POST
#98

Twelve pears hanging high, twelve men passing by, each took a pear and left eleven hanging there. How can eleven pears be left?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Each" was a man's name.

0
0points
reply
#99

If you see an electric train headed east at 70 miles an hour but there is a wind blowing in from the west at 80 miles an hour, which way is the smoke from the train going to blow?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: An electric train doesn't have smoke.

0
0points
reply
#100

Draw a line on a piece of paper. Without touching that line, how can you make it longer?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Draw a short line right next to it.

0
0points
reply
#101

I am an odd number, but if you take away just a single letter, I become even. Can you guess my number?

Report

8points
POST
#102

What two numbers make a one-digit number when you multiply them but a two-digit number when you add them together?

Report

8points
POST
Natallia Pisarenka
Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: One and nine.

0
0points
reply
#103

Mother’s Day is always the second Sunday in the month of May. When is the earliest day it could be?

Report

8points
</