Okay, so our selection of brain teasers for kids with answers is just a smidgen down below, and it is probably right about time for you to check them out. Once you’re done reading and playing (or squirreling these fun brain teasers for kids away for a rainy day), give your vote to the best riddles of the bunch. And lastly, share this article with anyone you think would find it useful!

Now, to you, these riddles for kids might seem, well, like child’s play to solve but trust us, they are magical for teaching kids about logical thinking and problem-solving. And if you don’t trust us, trust the science behind it! Either way, these easy brain teasers aren’t only good for quizzing your little ones but also for quality family time. After all, it is always that much more fun to do a brain teaser night and see whether you are truly smarter than your kids. Who knows, you might be surprised!

Kids are cool, and the way their brain functions is even cooler. Yup, we said that! Imagine how awesome it would be to be little again and learn everything that you know now for the first time while literally feeling the cogs turning in your head, learning all the concepts of life anew (well, at least the pleasant ones), and getting smarter and smarter each day. Pure magic! However, every brain needs to be kept in tip-top shape to perform its best and function in the highest gear. One way to exercise your cranium is to solve brain teasers, and if you’d like for your kid to become a genius one day (it happens to either one out of 250 people or one in 2 million, depending on which criteria you deem to be the right one. As good a chance as any!), you might want to throw some of these brain teasers for kids at them on a daily basis.

#1 I follow you all the time and copy your every move, but you can’t touch me. What am I?

#2 What kind of room has no windows or doors?

#3 What has to be broken before you can use it?

#4 Give me air and I will live. Give me water and I will die. What am I?

#5 What goes up and down, but never moves?

#6 What has a thumb and four fingers but is not alive?

#7 A man went outside in the pouring rain with no protection, but not a single hair on his head got wet. How come?

#8 If every month had exactly 30 days instead of some with 29, some with 30, and some with 31, would each year be longer or shorter?

#9 What has 88 keys but can’t open a single lock?

#10 I have an eye yet I can’t see. Who am I?

#11 What seeks to be answered but never asks a question?

#12 What is the end of everything?

#13 A taxi driver is going down a one-way street the wrong way, and passes at least 10 cops. Why is she not caught?

#14 I turn once, so what is out will not get in. I turn again, so what is in will not get out. What am I?

#15 What goes up and never comes down?

#16 How can Sarah go 8 days without sleep?

#17 Johnny's mother had three children. The first was named May, the next was named June. What was the name of the third child?

#18 What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in one thousand years?

#19 How many months have 28 days?

#20 No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

#21 If there are three lollipops and you take away two, how many do you have?

#22 What has cities, but no houses?

#23 What is always in front of you but invisible?

#24 What is as light as a feather, but even the world’s strongest woman couldn’t hold it for more than a minute?

#25 What are eight 8s that add up to 1,000?

#26 How do you write 23 using only the number 2?

#27 When Rebecca was 8 years old, her little brother, Bob, was half his age. If Rebecca is 20 years old today, how old is Bob?

#28 Which weighs more: 16 ounces of feathers or a pound of solid gold?

#29 If a hen and a half lays an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will half a dozen hens lay in half a dozen days?

#30 What type of cheese is made backward?

#31 What can you catch, but not throw?

#32 What invention allows you to look through a wall?

#33 Name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

#34 What is harder to catch the faster you run?

#35 People make me, save me, change me, raise me. What am I?

#36 What has a face and two hands but no arms or legs?

#37 What breaks yet never falls, and what falls yet never breaks?

#38 Turn us on our backs and open up our stomachs, and you will be the wisest but at the start a lummox. What are we?

#39 The more you take, the more you leave behind. What are they?

#40 What letters are easily found in every single day of the week?

#41 Jason turned left, right, spun around 360°, stood on his head, and then walked backward before taking a picture of the sunset. What direction was he pointing?

#42 Frankie the Frog had an accident and broke one of his legs. He went to the hospital on Monday, November 1 and left on November 30. What day of the week is it?

#43 Rico the Rabbit eats 1 carrot on Sunday, 2 carrots on Monday, 4 carrots on Tuesday, and so on. How many carrots does he eat every week?

#44 I am full of holes, but I can still hold a lot of water. What am I?

#45 There was a pink one-story house in a cozy neighborhood. Everything in it was pink—the walls, the carpets, the furniture, even the cat! What color were the stairs?

#46 What’s the longest word in the English language?

#47 A cowboy rode to an inn on Wednesday. He stayed two nights and left on Wednesday. How could that be?

#48 You’re a bus driver. At the first stop, 4 people get on. At the second stop, 8 people get on. At the third stop, 2 people get off, and at the fourth stop, everyone gets off. What color are the bus driver’s eyes?

#49 Agatha's mother has five different daughters. One’s name is Danielle, one’s name is Brittany, one’s name is Samantha, another is named Rebecca. What’s the name of the fifth daughter?

#50 I am filled with keys but have no locks. I have space, but there are no extra rooms. Sure, you can enter, but there is absolutely no exit. What am I?

#51 There’s a question that you can never answer yes to. Do you know what it is?

#52 Put together Tom and his father and they weigh 280 pounds. Tom’s dad weighs three times as much as he does. How much does Tom weigh?

#53 Billy tells his sister Sarah that he is twice as old and twice as smart as her right now. Sarah says that in five years should be twice as old as she is now and that Billy won’t be. How old will they be in five years?

#54 Four friends are racing. Lisa finishes four hours ahead of Tony, with Pete finishing eight hours ahead of Max. Max needed six more hours to finish than Lisa. What order do they cross the finish line in?

#55 Amy is 14 and her mother is 38. How many years ago was her mother exactly 3 times as old as Amy?

#56 A teacher says that there are fewer than 30 students but more than 20 in a classroom. The children can be divided into groups of two, three, four, six, and eight with no leftovers. How many students are there?

#57 Mr. and Mrs. Fredrickson are eating ice cream. Mrs. Fredrickson says that if her husband gives her one scoop of his ice cream, she’ll have twice as many scoops as him. Mr. Fredrickson says that if she gives him one of her scoops available has the same amount. How many scoops do they each have?

#58 I am a ball that can be rolled but never bounced or thrown. What am I?

#59 Which two numbers come out the same whether you multiply or add them together?

#60 Maggie lives on a street with 10 houses. The houses are numbered 1 to 10. If Maggie adds up all the house numbers that are lower than hers, the total is three times her actual house number. What number is Maggie’s house?

#61 If five alligators can eat five fish in three minutes, how long will 18 alligators need to eat 18 fish?

#62 A cookie jar has 10 chocolate chip cookies and 10 peanut butter cookies. How many cookies would you have to take out to get two of each kind?

#63 Which five letter word sounds like it only has one letter?

#64 The more of me there is, the less you can see. What am I?

#65 Put anything in me and I will make sure I’ll hold, doesn't matter hot or cold. What am I?

#66 I have wings, I am able to fly, I’m not a bird yet I soar high in the sky. What am I?

#67 What gets wetter as it dries?

#68 What word contains 26 letters, but only three syllables?

#69 A man left home sprinting. He ran for awhile and then turned left, ran the same distance and turned left again, ran the same distance and turned left again. When he got home, there were two people wearing masks. Who were they?

#70 Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I?

#71 What can be stolen, but never leave you?

#72 What word has six letters, but if you remove one letter, you’ll be left with 12?

#73 Which number stays the same no matter what number you multiply it with?

#74 I add 5 to 9 and get 2. The answer is correct, so what am I?

#75 Rachel goes to the supermarket and buys 10 tomatoes. Unfortunately, on the way back home, all but 9 get ruined. How many tomatoes are left in a good condition?

#76 What is the next number in this sequence: 2, 5, 9, 14, ... ?

#77 Use the numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5, as well as the symbols + and = to make a true math equation.

#78 How do you make the number 7 even without adding, subtracting, multiplying or dividing?

#79 When is 1500 plus 20 and 1600 minus 40 the same thing?

#80 If 2 is company and 3 is a crowd, what are 4 and 5?

#81 What five-letter word gets shorter when you add two letters to it?

#82 What fruit can you never cheer up?

#83 I have four wings, but cannot fly. I never laugh and never cry. What am I?

#84 What has three feet, but cannot walk?

#85 Which building has thousands of stories?

#86 I am a word of letters three; add two and fewer there will be. What word am I?

#87 Which jungle animal is hiding "inside" these letters: L P H N?

#88 A mouse wants to get in better shape. She’s going to start by climbing the stairs. Starting on the fourth floor, she climbs up five stories, down seven stories, up six stories, down three stories, and up four stories again. What floor is she on?

#89 What’s left when you take an ant out of a plantain?

#90 Paul the Polar Bear had a birthday party, with each guest bringing five fish. A nasty little penguin stole two fish, but there were still 198 fish left. How many people came to the party?

#91 If tomorrow I said, "The day before yesterday was Saturday," which day is today?

#92 I come down, but I never go up. What am I?

#93 Can you make the letters in NEW DOOR one word?

#94 What is Rupert the Bear’s middle name?

#95 What is the exact middle of America?

#96 What has a mouth but doesn’t eat? A bank with no money? A bed but doesn’t sleep and waves but no hands?

#97 What never gets any wetter, no matter how much it rains?

#98 Twelve pears hanging high, twelve men passing by, each took a pear and left eleven hanging there. How can eleven pears be left?

#99 If you see an electric train headed east at 70 miles an hour but there is a wind blowing in from the west at 80 miles an hour, which way is the smoke from the train going to blow?

#100 Draw a line on a piece of paper. Without touching that line, how can you make it longer?

#101 I am an odd number, but if you take away just a single letter, I become even. Can you guess my number?

#102 What two numbers make a one-digit number when you multiply them but a two-digit number when you add them together?