“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

Money can be a touchy topic in relationships—according to Royal London, nearly two-thirds (62%) of people who argue with their partner say they fight over finances.

This woman, unfortunately, was no exception. After her partner insisted they buy a new house together, she’s been working hard to pay it off. She’s already spent thousands on repairs, and now they’re clashing over how much she should be saving.

Exhausted and unsure how to handle it all, she turned to the internet for advice. Read on for her story and the responses it received.

More info: Mumsnet

After her partner insisted they buy a new house together, the woman has been working hard to pay it off

Image credits: prathanchorruangsak/Envato (not the actual photo)

But now that thousands have gone into repairs, with no end in sight, it’s becoming too much to handle

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: runningaway90

In the replies, she shared they had been planning to get married, but the situation with the house made her rethink their future

Commenters offered advice on what she could do, with many saying her partner was financially manipulating her

In a follow-up, the woman shared that she’s doing much better and finding her way forward

