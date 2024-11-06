Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose
Couples, Relationships

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

Money can be a touchy topic in relationships—according to Royal London, nearly two-thirds (62%) of people who argue with their partner say they fight over finances.

This woman, unfortunately, was no exception. After her partner insisted they buy a new house together, she’s been working hard to pay it off. She’s already spent thousands on repairs, and now they’re clashing over how much she should be saving.

Exhausted and unsure how to handle it all, she turned to the internet for advice. Read on for her story and the responses it received.

More info: Mumsnet

After her partner insisted they buy a new house together, the woman has been working hard to pay it off

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

Image credits: prathanchorruangsak/Envato (not the actual photo)

But now that thousands have gone into repairs, with no end in sight, it’s becoming too much to handle

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

Image credits: runningaway90

In the replies, she shared they had been planning to get married, but the situation with the house made her rethink their future

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

Commenters offered advice on what she could do, with many saying her partner was financially manipulating her

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

“I Was Much Happier”: Woman Desperate After Sacrificing Everything For House Her Partner Chose

In a follow-up, the woman shared that she’s doing much better and finding her way forward

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good to hear that the OP has untangled herself mentally and is working towards a happier future. 😃

TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good to hear that the OP has untangled herself mentally and is working towards a happier future. 😃

