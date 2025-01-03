Dawn's existence is what caused Joyce's death. When the monks gave the key human form to protect it from Glory, they had to rewrite a whole ton of memories. People who knew the Summers family had to have false memories implanted by the spell to make Dawn's existence seem normal. But Buffy and Joyce only moved to Sunnydale a few years before that, so the spell didn't have to create that many memories for most people (Xander, Willow, Giles, etc.). The only people that needed a massive amount of false memories were Buffy and Joyce, who had 15 years worth of memories that had to be changed.



The theory is that the sheer amount of memories that had to be added/adjusted in Joyce is what caused the brain tumor, and eventually the aneurism that killed her. Buffy was also exposed to heavy rewriting of her memories, but her Slayer powers prevented any damage to her.



Another theory involving Dawn's creation explains why Hank Summers suddenly became impossible to contact, leaving the Summers sisters orphaned after Joyce died. The monk's spell had a limited range, only rewriting memories of people within a certain limit of Sunnydale. We know it reached LA, since it affected Angel, but it didn't really have to reach any farther because there was no one else who needed to have memories about Dawn. Except Hank, her father. He would have been in Spain at the time of Dawn's creation, too far away for the spell to have any effect. Now all of the sudden, he's hearing about a daughter that he doesn't remember having; maybe his child support payments suddenly doubled, or he got letters/calls from Buffy and Dawn while away. This freaked him out and caused him to cut of all contact with his ex-wife and daughters, thinking them insane. So when Joyce died, he never found out and never went to take custody of Buffy and Dawn.