53 Ridiculous Yet Intriguing Movie Theories Fans Have Come Up With
There are times when you watch a movie and immediately wish it had a different ending. Maybe it’s a romcom where the hero tragically dies, but you can’t help imagining a happily-ever-after. Or, perhaps it’s your favorite superhero movie, and you think the plot could have gone in a totally unexpected direction. Some fans, however, take it a step further—they come up with wild, imaginative theories about their favorite films. Today, Pandas, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you a collection of fascinating and far-fetched fan theories. Let us warn you—some of these are way out there, but that’s part of the fun! So sit back, relax, and keep scrolling for a mix of creativity, curiosity, and pure entertainment.
Lord Of The Rings, Frodo Doesn't Know Legolas's Name
He never once says it and in the end scene where everyone runs in to see Frodo in the hospital, Frodo yells out everyone's name in excitement as they come in....except for Legolas, who he just stares at smiling, then Gimli walks in and he's back to it yelling "Gimli!"
The Courage The Cowardly Dog Theory
Everything that happens is a pretty normal occurrence, it's just being filtered through the eyes of a dog. Their house is in the middle of no where, and crazy scary strangers just keep showing up. He saves his people from them, just like my dog saves me from the mailman.
James Bond Is A Designation Passed From Agent To Agent Rather Than A Single Individual
Ratatouille Theory
In Disney's Ratatouille, the old lady in the beginning of the movie living in the house next to the river is the food critic, Anton Ego's, mother. In the flashback scene where he eats the ratatouille you can see similarities of the house from the beginning, her face and I think the bridge.
My Favorite Theory About That Show Is That Everything Happens The Way Ted Remembers It
Barney didn't actually sleep with a new woman every night, but in retrospect it seems like he did. The Playbook was more like one play Barney wrote down that the gang found and made fun of him over and over for until it turned into this big thing. It also explains how Ted and Marshall were able to afford a large apartment in Manhattan - it was small, but they remember it as being huge.
All The Dinosaurs In Jurassic Park Were 100% Genetically-Modified Frankensteins Of Modern Animals
-The half-life of dino DNA is waaay shorter 65 million years. It would have been so broken-down that the scientists couldn't do anything with it.
-John Hammond told a story about how his early business venture was fooling people with an electric flea circus. This man is no stranger to deception for making a quick buck.
-In the novel the company fooled investors by presenting a dwarf elephant as a "genetically-modified mini-elephant
Therefore, Hammond brought the palaeontologists to the island to see if his creations could fool the experts. If the experts buy it, then the general public will.
I Like The Idea Of Mr. Bean As An Alien, At Least In The Run Of The Original Series
The opening shows him beamed down to Earth from a ray of light ( a spaceship) and it really does help explain his eccentric and bizarre behaviour. It seems to be about him learning about humanity and trying to integrate without any real idea as to how to go about it. I find that it adds an interesting layer of humour to an already very funny series.
That "Guardians Of The Galaxy" Is Actually A Role-Playing Game That The Avengers Are Playing
Bucky is the DM and has to deal with Steve actively messing with Bucky about his totally f**ked-up character (a genetically-engineered racoon with a gun fetish), Natasha and the massive backstory she's come up with about her female assassin/daughter of a god, Tony Stark's self-deprecating and smug demi-human team leader, Thor (who is having trouble understanding the game) just has a big tough character who only understands the basics like loyalty and doesn't get the subtle jokes everyone else is making, and Bruce who is too busy to really pay attention has a powerful character who does whatever Steve tells him to do and all he says is, "I AM GROOT." Makes sense to me! :)
From The Dark Knight, The Joker Is Ex-Military
Explains combat experience, anti-authority stances, and his ability to psychologically manipulate people. Also explains the line, "Or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it's all 'part of the plan'." One of the best aspects of Joker is his completely obscured backstory, granted. But I like the idea that this was Nolan's interpretation.
EDIT: Yeah, as others have pointed out below, when I said "ex-military", I definitely should have been more specific. I think that his large variety of weapon training and his ability to execute complex plans successfully points towards a more general experience in trained combat. His adeptness at psychological manipulation could point towards ex-CIA, which would explain his lack of records, or it could simply be that his mind was corrupted to his current point of sadism by a tragic past event like seeing all his squad die in a bombing. Notably in the final fight scene of the movie, Joker is able to disrupt Batman's see-through googles with a well-placed strike, attack him from behind, and pin him under a girder. Considering Batman's martial arts experience, it would seem unlikely that Joker would be able to overpower him without having any form of combat training. In addition, his pencil disappearing trick is another example of him showing his close-combat reflexes. Joker definitely is not known for combat prowess, but there is always the possibility that he hides his abilities to seem like less of a threat. And for the record, I liked The Killing Joke. To quote Joker, "If I'm going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice".
Peter Pan Was The Villain And Captain Hook Was The Hero Who Survived Peter's Leadership And Become An Adult
Dumbledore Being The Death
The three brothers are represented by three characters:
Voldemort is the first brother craving power, eventually dying trying to become more powerful.
Snape is the second brother who wanted to be with a dead loved one and died for her by protecting Harry.
Harry himself is the youngest brother, escaping death.
A quote from the Tale is also "he greeted death as an old friend" just like Harry met Dumbledore in King's cross after "dying".
That The Pause Shrek Makes After Donkey Asks His Name Is Him Coming Up With The Name Shrek On The Spot
The Whole Friends Show Was Daydreamed By Phoebe Who Never Made It Out Of The Street Life. That Would Explain A Lot
House Dies In The Season 8 Finale And Wilson Begins Imagining Him To Cope During His Last Few Months
Hence how House managed to escape from the upper story of a collapsing, burning building, how he manages to supposedly switch dental records to fake his death, and why he's just casually out in the open when Wilson sees him despite his presumed dead status.
Also explains the soundtrack choice for the closing scene. The only previous use of Enjoy Yourself was when it was sung by a hallucination.
All The Disney Princess Movies Are In The Same Universe And They're Headed For An Avengers Style Team Up LED By Elsa
Scooby Doo Takes Place In An Economic Depression
This is why there are so many run down amusement parks and mills, all the businesses are closed. This is also why so many desperate people are pulling ghost-related insurance scams, AND why the kids seem to be traveling the country with no jobs or even homes other than the van.
There's A Theory From Some Comic Book That Superman Doesn't Have The Powers Of Flight, Super Strength, Invulnerability, Heat Vision, Etc
He only has super psychokinetic abilities. That is, he can move stuff with his mind. It only manifests as his powers. This would explain why he can pick up, say, a cruise ship. If you rested a cruise ship on a point as small as a person, it would break in half. Superman, though, is lifting the whole thing with his mind powers, so the force is distributed throughout, so it's not concentrated. His mind interprets his desire to push with his muscles and so forth as demands for the psychic power and fills in with psychokinetic response, like a phantom limb, a la The Long Arm of Gil Hamilton. So Superman essentially has unlimited psychokinetic potential (or he has no real understanding of what it is) but it's limited by his own personally imagined limitations.
The Star Wars Theory Where Palpatine Used Padme's Life To Keep Anakin From Dying
It was made sure that their heartbeats lined up and when Anakins stopped, Padme's stopped and then Anakin's started again. It would explain how there was nothing medically wrong with her, but instead it was Palpatine using the dark side to drain her life into Darth Vader.
Gatsby Keeps Calling Nick "Old Sport" Because He Doesn't Remember His Name
There Was A Recent One About Rick & Morty That I Liked
Basically, Rick knows that he's in a TV show, and that if he's not entertaining enough his creators (being the creators of the show, and possibly even the network execs) will kill him. His universe will cease to exist.
Thing is, it's become very milquetoast for him now. He knows he always has to be on some kind of adventure, and that him and Morty will always survive that adventure in some way, because they are the main characters, so they have to survive. It becomes boring for him.
The Reason The Winchester Brothers Have Such Bad Luck Is From All The Mirrors They Broke Back In The First Season Trying To Kill Bloody Mary
The "Real World" In The Matrix Is Actually A Second Matrix Simulation, And The "Free Humans" Are Actually Machines Being Trained To Understand Humans
That's why Neo was able to use powers in the "real world" to blow up machines in the other 2 movies - it was a second Matrix!
The Characters In "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Look Nothing Like What We Think
In the final episode of Always Sunny, the bar will have to close and Frank will take a picture of Mac, Dennis and Dee for old time's sake. Once the picture is shown, it is finally clear that all three of them look completely different from what we see as an audience. Mac has tiny arms, Dennis is not nearly as handsome as he thinks he is, and Dee still has severe back issues.
The story is primarily told by those three characters, and every event is centered within their group. Charlie and Frank are completely okay with their weird selves and so we see them as they are, but the other three look like attractive TV stars, though they're treated exactly the same as Frank and Charlie. Though they look like TV stars to the audience of the story they are telling, they are treated like mutants by the world around them.
It always seemed strange that Mac had big arms and yet could never do Karate or intimidation when he tried. Though Dennis seems to be a good-looking guy, he still has to use a very elaborate and twisted system to get women to sleep with him. Dee only dates potentially mentally challenged rappers or a very slow veteran who prefers jean-shorts. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a show about the inner delusions of Mac, Dennis, and Dee and how they struggle to understand why they are not socially accepted the way they expect to be.
Doctor Who Uses His Companions As A "Time Travel Loophole" To Protect Himself
He meets his companions at the end of their life first. This locks that point in time from changing. At that point he goes to their past and has them join him.
He knows that whatever happens they will still have that future event. So he can use them to do things that would normally get someone else killed.
One of the seasons was supposedly run in reverse (relative to the doctor) to point this out, and also his wifes time line is backwards.
Ben Stiller From Heavyweights And Ben Stiller From Dodgeball Are The Same Character. It Makes Too Much Sense
Not Too Well Known, But In Fight Club, There's A Theory That Both Tyler Durdern And Marla Singer Exist In Jack's Imagination
If you watch the film with this idea in mind it actually becomes uncomfortably plausible. The general idea is that Marla is Jack's feminine, emotional, empty, suicidal side. Tyler is Jack's masculine, hyper-aggressive, dominant, and destructive side. Jack works 9 different jobs, most part-time, and switches between the 3 identities. One key peice of evidence: There is a scene later in the film where the detective calls Jack to reveal to him that the police investigation has led them to believe that someone blew up his apartment on purpose. However, as the phone is ringing two things are happening: 1) Jack is making his way downstairs to answer the phone, and 2) Tyler and Marla are f**king loudly upstairs. Now, Tyler = Jack, right? Throughout the film, whenever Tyler and Marla were having sex Jack imagined himself reading/working out/fixing s**t, when in reality he was upstairs having sex with Marla. With that in mind, as soon as Jack picks up the phone- Tyler and Marla immediatly stop f**king. But how? If Jack (Tyler) was downstairs answering the phone, what was Marla doing upstairs screaming like that if she wasn't actually having sex with Jack (Tyler)? Doesn't make sense. It does make sense, however, if both Tyler and Marla only exist in Jacks mind, and Jack was actually masturbating. And if you apply that logic to al of the sex that takes place throughout the film- it all works. It also sits quite nicely with Tyler's quote, "Self-Improvement is masturbation." This also fits extremely well when you consider what Jack is usually doing when Tyler and Marla f**k: reading/working out/fixing s**t around the house- All would be considered "Improving yourself". I would recommend people rewatch Fight Club and watch it as if this theory is true. Ever since I watched Fight Club with this in mind, everything about it works so well I would have to be persuaded that Marla actually DOES exist.
Pulp Fiction Is Actually A Sequel To Reservoir Dogs
The briefcase that Marcellus wants to be retrieved contains the diamonds that were stolen in RD, and that Buddy Holly lookalike waiting tables at Jackrabbit Slim’s is actually Mr. Pink hiding out in disguise (which would be delicious irony considering his stated views on tipping).
Kevin And Stacy Broke Up In The Office Because Of Kevin's Gambling Problem
When they were eating breakfast Kevin said "I think the Eagles can clinch it and Stacy said we're done." After that there are regular mentions of how is gambling problem screws things up and tells Micheal "we should always hide our money problems from women."
Indiana Jones And Stargate Are In The Same Universe
Indiana Jones and Stargate are in the same universe.
Indiana Jones and the Raider's of the Lost Ark. The ark is a Goa'uld booby trap weapon used by Ra. The legend was passed down through human slaves and became part of the Moses story.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The stones were lost ZPM prototypes, hence why they glowed.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The Cup of Christ is an ancient healing device designed by Myrddin/Merlin.
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The aliens were the Omeyocan or "Giant Aliens" that used Crystal Skulls as communication and transportation devices.
Thomas Magnum Died In Vietnam
He and his war buddies didn't retire to a tropical island, Thomas doesn't get to live in a mansion down by the beach, drive a Ferrari, or play gumshoe. Everyone he ever met in 'nam didn't conspicuously show up in Hawaii, and his 'nam flaskbacks relating to each week's episode's plot aren't flashbacks.
Much like with Jacob's Ladder, the whole show is portraying the hallucinations of a dying man, or the purgatory/afterlife of a dead man.
In House Of Cards, Frank Isn't Breaking The Fourth Wall
He's writing a book about his presidency. This would explain why each episode is called a chapter. He's been impeached and imprisoned. Since his presidency was to be his legacy, it's become tarnished and now he wants the book to be a legacy.
There's A Theory That Jk Rowling Is Actually Rita Skeeter Who Was Exiled From The Magic World For Reporting Lies
She is so angry about being exiled that she decides to write books revealing the entirety of the magic world to the muggle world. To her dismay, the muggle world believes her stories to be fiction, but she becomes rich and famous anyway. (Of course, this theory also involves the real world and is therefore way more far fetched than other fan theories.)
Dexter Wasnt A Psychopath
He was told from a young impressionable age that he would eventually grow up as one, a kid who was told he could not love, care, or show emotion, eventually became displaced with his emotions going to so far as saying "I had a weird feeling, that if I were capable of it would be called love" he knows what love is and experiences it multiple times throughout the series Why would he save his foster sister instead of catching the other killer if he didnt truly care for her, he had the opportunity.
The Flinstones And Jetsons Are On The Same Planet, At The Same Time
One set of humans abandoned the planet's surface to live in the sky, and left others to live on the ground.
The Flinstones know about things like cars, telephones, and record players.
In the Jetsons, the ground is rarely seen, and it appears to be populated by homeless people.
The Machines Are The Good Guys In The Matrix
If you watch The Animatrix you see that the Machines tried to be democratic members of society and when the humans wouldn't let them they create their own country. The humans then wage war against that nation. The Machines at any time could make the planet unlivable for humans but they never do. The humans actually have the bright idea to block out the sun because the Machines are primarily solar powered. The Machines convert to nuclear then win the war against humans. THEN start plugging humans into the Matrix, an inferior source of energy to nuclear. I believe the Machines put the humans in their to keep them safe from the hellscape they created.
They never truly eradicate the humans that have escaped the Matrix. Just keep them powerless enough to protect themselves.
When Agent Smith is ranting about how much humans disgust (in part 1) him the other agent is skeeved out, and even says, "What are you doing?"
Agent Smith is an outlier, threatening what the Machines collectively want. The Machines even ally with the humans against Agent Smith. An alliance the Machines readily accept because they always wanted to get along with humans.
They call off the attack on Zion, ending the cycle of destruction and rebuilding. They have no reason to honor Neo's terms after he dies, but they do because they wanted peace all along.
Allowing the humans the belief that Neo fostered a peace and they should relegate their conflict with the Machines to inside the Matrix works perfectly for them. No human or machine deaths. Humans that can sense the Matrix get segregated. Zion and the machine nation coexist. It's everything they ever wanted.
The Reason The Glass Slipper In Cinderella Didn't Turn Back To A Regular Slipper (Or Disappear) At Midnight
It is because the Fairy Godmother was messing with us: her main goal was to set Cinderella up for life, and to do that she needed a way for the Prince to find her. She could easily have magicked Cinderella into the life she wanted, arbitrary midnight deadline be damned, but instead the Fairy Godmother decided to make the Prince want her for her own qualities and to prove his love by tracking Cinderella down.
It's like the theory in Aladdin that it's all in pursuit of his first wish -- that is, to make Aladdin a prince. He doesn't become a Prince until he marries Jasmine and the Sultan changes the rules; until then, he only appears to be a Prince. Until that point, the Genie is acting in pursuit of a larger goal.
Magic users are tricksy.
A Friend Told Me About The Fan Theory That Bojack Horseman (The Entire Series) Is One Massive Lead Up To "A Horse Walks Into A Bar..." Punchline. That Would Be Pretty Epic
Lord Varys Is A Targaryen
It would explain why he’s a waxed as a candle (to hide the give away silver hair). Why he was used in the blood magic by the sorcerer when he was a boy (the blood of royalty is especially powerful). Why he was with the mummers growing up (like Jon and Aaemon he was hidden, and like Danerys he was sent away overseas for his safety.) And a bit of a reach but I stand by it as justification for the constant ennuch jokes. There are many characters in the GOT universe whose character arcs follow their disability or disfigurement. Tyrion was always very clever but he purposely has been honing his skills as an advisor and moving away from his vices to prove he’s more than “the imp.” The Hound was a real s**t and very much like his brother who scarred him as a child but he’s moving away from that and finding morality, (in the show) I don’t think it’s councidence that he finds the sept and chooses to stay; he’s looking for a higher purpose than just Killing. Jamie loses his sword hand and identity and has to admit he needs help and is more complex than just a playboy knight. Following those, as Varys grows up he learns to use different means to gain wealth and power. If he cannot produce an heir he cannot rule, so he seeks to be involved in power in his own way by working in the shadows to install a ruler worthy of the iron throne.
In The Avatar: The Last Airbender Universe, Suyin Is The Daughter Of Sokka And Toph
Suyin's father is never mentioned in The Legend of Korra, a strange detail considering we were explicitly told who fathered her half-sister before her. She bends fluidly like a water bender despite being an earth/metal bender by blood and she has a curious fixation with meteorites, similar to Sokka. She also has a somewhat darker complexion than her half-sister, hinting that she could indeed have ties to those of the world with darker skin tones, like water benders. This would also explain why Suki - Sokka's presumed partner by the end of Avatar: The Last Airbender - is literally never mentioned in The Legend of Korra, and why Sokka's cameos are few and far between. Many fans were upset by the writers' depiction of their beloved characters as flawed parents, canonically establishing that two of them had an affair and child together could have been heresy lol.
George Weasly Is Actually Willy Wonka
In the books, we see that Fred and George make all sorts of crazy candy and they are really good at it! So things like the snoozbaerries and the gobstoppers are not far fetched. Plus the whole place is candy and the last scene with the elevator can only be explained by magic. But Fred dies and George can not handle being surrounded by wizards all the time so he goes to live with the muggles and becomes a recluse. The oompa lompas can easily be house-elves. Plus Goerge and Wonka look very similar and they dress alike. Wonka makes a few comments about not being able to hear correctly and we know George had he's ear cut off. If you think about it he was half way there with Fred, having made a successful shop called Weasly's Wizarding Wheezes. Triple W and then from there Willy Wonka... double W. He clearly kept the Ws. And my favorite part is that in Wonka's office everything is cut in half. George never got over Fred's death, he never felt whole so nothing in his life can be whole. George is missing his other half.
Gandalf Meant For The Fellowship To Fly To Mordor On The Great Eagles, But When He Was Killed By The Balrog, He Couldn't See His Plan Through
He tried to tell them with 'fly you fools' but the rest of the fellowship were too dumb to get it.
The Walking Dead Is Being Told By Carl
That's why moments he's directly involved in seem more detailed and whole, and why his father is this incredible man that's far more a larger than life hero and grand than even the audience may see him as sometimes.
Frozen: Hans Wasn't The Bad Guy, The Trolls Were
First, in traditional troll lore, they kidnap children and replace them with a troll. Kristoph was gathering ice with his dad, sees the trolls. One says, "you're a cutie, I'm gonna keep you." Kidnapped. Next, Hans is only ever kind and generous. Even after she leaves him in charge, he is working hard to help everyone in the city. He loves Anna. But once she meets the trolls, they decide she should be with Kristoph. Hans is perfect, trying to save Elsa, risking his life. Why? What good would that do for his cause? But once Anna gets back to him after being with the trolls, he quite suddenly changes. They clearly messed with him. Their goal could be that they want one of their own as royalty, or they're just looking out for their kidnapped child. But clearly, they are the bad guys.
That For Every Episode Of The X Files, There Were Two Or Three Cases Where There Was A Perfectly Logical Explanation And Scully Was Totally Right
I mostly believe this because I don't understand how after years of seeing that there are real monsters, Scully would still scoff at the idea of vampires or whatever. Doesn't make sense, unless she is often proven correct.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Dawn's existence is what caused Joyce's death. When the monks gave the key human form to protect it from Glory, they had to rewrite a whole ton of memories. People who knew the Summers family had to have false memories implanted by the spell to make Dawn's existence seem normal. But Buffy and Joyce only moved to Sunnydale a few years before that, so the spell didn't have to create that many memories for most people (Xander, Willow, Giles, etc.). The only people that needed a massive amount of false memories were Buffy and Joyce, who had 15 years worth of memories that had to be changed.
The theory is that the sheer amount of memories that had to be added/adjusted in Joyce is what caused the brain tumor, and eventually the aneurism that killed her. Buffy was also exposed to heavy rewriting of her memories, but her Slayer powers prevented any damage to her.
Another theory involving Dawn's creation explains why Hank Summers suddenly became impossible to contact, leaving the Summers sisters orphaned after Joyce died. The monk's spell had a limited range, only rewriting memories of people within a certain limit of Sunnydale. We know it reached LA, since it affected Angel, but it didn't really have to reach any farther because there was no one else who needed to have memories about Dawn. Except Hank, her father. He would have been in Spain at the time of Dawn's creation, too far away for the spell to have any effect. Now all of the sudden, he's hearing about a daughter that he doesn't remember having; maybe his child support payments suddenly doubled, or he got letters/calls from Buffy and Dawn while away. This freaked him out and caused him to cut of all contact with his ex-wife and daughters, thinking them insane. So when Joyce died, he never found out and never went to take custody of Buffy and Dawn.
Kill Bill
The Bride doesn't Kill Bill. She only pretends to do the 5-point thing, and he goes with it and pretends she killed him, to allow her to take their daughter and move on with life. I read this on here and re-watched the scene, paying attention to the clues that were pointed out:
- she does 6 hits to the chest, not 5
- when Bill asks her if she was taught the technique, she says "of course" while shaking her head
- Bills body moves between when he falls and when he is shown again in the credits
- all the people she killed are crossed out in the credits, Elle is marked with a ? because we don't see her die. Bills name isn't crossed out at all.
Indiana Jones Is A Dream That Han Solo Has While Frozen In Carbonite
I Think It Was Eventually Confirmed By The Director, But The Ending Of The Sopranos Occurs From Tony Sopranos Perspective As He Dies, Which Is Why Is Cuts To Black So Suddenly
Edit: For those that are wondering, this is what I heard about it. Basically he is shot by the "members only" jacket guy, who has a gun stored in the bathroom that we see him enter. Several times when the diners door opens, the bell rings, and right after the bell rings we always see the next shot from Tonys perspective, through his eyes. At the very end, the bell rings one last time as the door opens and we expect the next scene to be from his eyes again, but it cuts to black. Earlier in the series, hes out fishing (I forget with who) and talking about death, and one of them talks about how it'll "just cut suddenly to black" when somebody dies.
That Better Luck Tomorrow Is A Prequel For The Character Of Han Lue In The Fast & Furious Series
For those who don't know, Better Luck Tomorrow is about a group of Asian-American highschool overachievers who embark on an increasingly-dark spree of petty crime. Here's why it's a prequel to the Fast and Furious series:
The movie was directed by Justin Lin, who would later direct F&F 3 though 6
The movie stars Sung Kang, the actor who would later play Han Lue in all those same movies.
The character Kang plays is also named Han. His last name is different (Hu), but it's not inconceivable that he might be using an alias in F&F.
Both movies have Han engaging in less-than-legal activities.
Both movies have Han driving sweet-ass muscle cars, establishing his love for high-performance vehicles.
That's about all I need to pretend that both movies have the same character in them.
EDIT: I've been informed that this theory has been officially confirmed by Justin Lin himself. Aww yiss, vindication.
Leslie Knope And Councilman Jam In Parks And Recreation Had A Romantic Relationship In The Past That They Ignore
I came up with this one, but hear me out. First, she mentions dating a dentist on at least one occasion but never names him. During the date, he tries to pull her teeth out while she is asleep in the movie theater. I believe there is another mention of dating a dentist, but it's been a while since I thought about this. I'm a little hazy. If they dated, it would help explain some of the immediate animosity we see between them. It also gives a much better explanation for why Jam gets s**thoused during Leslie's wedding and ruins it. He still has feelings for her, but she is moving on with her life. He's a slightly unhinged manchild, which explains the way he deals with her (like a 10 year old pulling a girl's pigtails). It's just a theory, but I've never seen it brought up anywhere.
Dittos Are Failed Mew Clones
The End Scene Of Inception Is Real Life, Not A Dream
The movie explains that a totem cannot be touched by anyone other than its owner lest it lose its reliability. The movie also explains that Cobb’s “totem” (the spinning top) was Mal’s before she died, but this cannot be as he is not the original owner and now that he’s touched it, the top cannot be trusted.
Cobb’s actual totem is his wedding ring, which he doesn’t wear in real life (because Mal is dead) but he does wear in dreams because Mal often appears in them.
The final scene includes a shot of him putting his hands on the table with a bare ring finger, indicating that he is in real life and is actually seeing his children again. The spinning top is irrelevant to this fact, and it does not matter that the film ends before the audience can tell if the top falls or spins forever.
Dr. Claw Is The Real Inspector Gadget
We know from the movie that Gadget got his gadgets similar to the way RoboCop was created; Dectective Gadget was a regular joe schmoe who was involved in an accident and then "upgraded."
But what if his upgrade didn't go as planned? What if they began the project and then realised they could just start over from scratch and create a robot WITHOUT pesky human fallices? They abandoned Gadget 1.0 and created the Inspector Gadget that the show follows.
This theory explains:
Why we never see Dr. Claw's face, know his real name, or get any backstory whatsoever.
How he got the claw.
Why he hates Gadget so much... because Gadget has taken over his life and is masquerading as him. Presumeably after mangling Gadget 1.0, they installed Gadget 2.0 (the robot) in his place to avoid any legal trouble. They never expected the original Gadget to live, much less become revenge-driven.
Why Penny never suffers Claw's wrath and indeed is never truly hurt by him, but kidnapped often. Possibly Claw is trying to get Penny alone so he can reveal to her that her uncle is actually a robot disguised as him and that the police force planted it.
Sort of out there, but blew my mind the first time I heard it.