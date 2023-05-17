Right-o, venture into the depths of these Disney fan theories with caution, but most importantly - have a great time while doing so! Oh, and if you have theories of your own, do share them in the comments section!

You know, and even though you can treat these Disney theories purely as a form of amusement, they also show the duality of Disney’s storytelling, where each story isn’t as straightforward as you thought it was. However, if not for this excellent AskReddit thread , we would never have thought about Disney movies this way, so thank you, Redditors!

Now, the Redditors on this thread did not hold back with their Disney movie conspiracy theories, not the slightest bit! Some of their stories got us laughing (like in a good way), while others proved to be absolutely terrifying. Not to spoil too much, but just to give you a taste of what’s to come, here’s a pretty neutral fan theory called the “Tarzan and Frozen Connection,” where people theorized that Tarzan is a full brother to Frozen’s Anna and Elsa. And that’s a pretty neutral story, shock value-wise!

Disney movies are an inseparable part of many of our childhoods and adulthoods - their enchanting tales and whimsical characters have been the one constant we could always rely on. However, once we found this Reddit thread where people discuss the most disturbing Disney movie theories, it literally peeled back the layers of childhood innocence, revealing stuff we wish we could unread. So, although these theories about Disney movies are definitely a captivating read, be warned, for your imagination might be stirred!

#1 "Aladdin takes place in a post-apocalyptic future. In one scene of Disney's Aladdin, Genie calls Al's clothes "so last century." Genie was trapped in the lamp for 10,000 years, so there is no way he could have known about the fashion trends that could have happened whilst he was in the lamp. This means the latest Genie could have been trapped in the lamp during the third century. If he spent 10,000 years in the lamp, it is then at least 10,300 AD when he gets out.



Aladdin takes place in the future, or to be more exact, a post-apocalyptic world where only Arabic (and some Greek) survived. So much time has passed that the name "Arabia" has been corrupted into "Agrabah".



The Islamic religion has atrophied to the point where there are no mosques, Imams or prayer mats, but people still give praise to Allah in moments of happiness. Amazing technological marvels left behind by the previous civilization, like flying carpets or genetically engineered parrots that can comprehend human speech instead of just mimicking it, are taken for granted by locals or considered “magic”. The Genie proves this by making impressions of ancient, long-dead celebrities such as Groucho Marx and Jack Nicholson."

#2 "I think Scar would have definitely mated with Sarabi and Nala.

Think about it. Simba was gone for like 3 years. In lion pride, the lead male would breed with multiple lionesses to make sure his line is intact. Sarabi was the previous queen and Nala was a prime choice as a young female. Scar for sure had ample opportunity to continue his line."

#3 "Disney made ‘Frozen’ because they wanted to cover up people searching “Disney Frozen” to find Walt Disney’s cryogenically frozen body."

#4 "The characters of Winnie the Pooh all represent a mental disorder.



Pooh: Compulsive Eating Disorder.



Tigger: ADHD.



Eeyore: Major Depressive Disorder.



Piglet: Generalized Anxiety disorder.



Owl: Narcissistic Personality Disorder.



Rabbit: OCD.



Kanga: Social Anxiety.



Roo: Autism.



Christopher Robin: Schizophrenia (he's hallucinating all of his friends)."

#5 "Anna and Elsa's parents sailed away in order to attend Rapunzel and Eugene's wedding in Tangled. On the return trip home it was Ursula who caused the shipwreck. I think in at least one version of this theory they actually survive by being washed ashore, where the Queen eventually gives birth to Tarzan."

#6 "My favorite is Donald Duck being a WW2 vet. Donald is responsible for single-handedly taking an island from the Japanese, but the experience gave him serious PTSD and that's why he acts the way he does. The Department of Defense officially issued him an honorable discharge in 1984, meaning he retired as well."

#7 "In the movie Frozen, Kristoff's coat is made of reindeer skin.



For those who are unfamiliar with or have forgotten the names of the characters, Kristoff is the man Anna dated, and Sven is the reindeer.



Kristoff's best friend is a reindeer, and he is dressed in reindeer skin. The ice harvesters must have murdered Sven's mother, leaving a baby Sven for Kristoff to care for and the pelt for him to wear. This explains why Sven and Kristoff are so close, and why Kristoff still wears the same pelt. The smell reminds Sven of his mum."

#8 "Little Mermaid and Hercules are set in the same universe.

During the Titan war Triton sided with his father and Zeus, while Ursula sided with the Titans to seize control of the ocean. As punishment, Ursula was turned into an octopus and banished to the depths of the ocean."

#9 "The merchant at the beginning of Aladdin is just making up the story, as he is just trying to sell you a lamp, which is crazy because the Dead Sea Tupperware was a better deal."



#10 "Lilo is responsible for her parent's death because she failed to bring Pudge the fish a sandwich."

#11 "There's a line in Be Our Guest that specifies "10 years we've been rusting..." meaning they've been enchanted for 10 years at that point. Chip is pretty clearly well under 10 when they break the spell and he becomes human. This means that either the spell also froze their ages in time, or the teapot version of Mrs. Potts both conceived a teacup child (with who/what?!) and gave birth at some point.



Also, there was a cupboard full of teacup children that weren't given names that also appeared to be under Mrs. Potts's care. What's the deal with those kids?!"

#12 "Snow White actually died and Prince Florian is the angel of death. In the end, they ride off on his pale horse to a castle in the sky. That’s why the dwarves can’t come with her."

#13 "Peter Pan is a story about how you're not supposed to trust the fay. Think about it, he spirits kids off to Neverland. Or they never have to grow up or come back home. You aren't supposed to go with him because you lose your family. Like how you're not supposed to follow the will of the wisps."

#14 "The mirror from Snow White, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Beauty and the Beast are all shards of the same enchanted mirror that broke apart years ago and were scattered throughout the realm."

#15 "That Jar Jar Binks is actually Sith and his clumsiness is all just a clever ploy to cause mayhem for the Jedi."

#16 "Peter Pan, the children being stolen and given food to make them into animals."

#17 "Gaston shot Bambi's mom."

#18 "Prior to the events of Lion King 2 Simba and Nala had another child (this is the cub seen at the end of the first movie), however, that cub was murdered by Zira resulting in the banishment of the Outsiders.



Hence why Zazu refers to them as "murderous" outsiders and why Simba is so overprotective of Kiara. Also, while not in itself "evidence" the movie does make a quick reference to Kopa from the Lion King books. At the start of the song We Are One, Simba pushes Kiara off a rock and her tail lands on her head. The way the tail floof is positioned makes it look like she has the same mane as Kopa did in the book (so even if this theory may not have been intentionally part of the story it is possible Kopa still served as a partial inspiration for some of the writers and animators).



And yes, IK Kopa survived in the books, but I prefer the idea of him dying or at the very least never returning. Since if that isn't the case it'd mean he's the "true" king and that'd undercut Kiara's story."

#19 "In the new Cruella movie, they put the Dalmatians in the movie matting by the end and then she gifts one dog to Anita and Roger...



Whoever had that BRILLIANT idea completely forgot or didn't watch the originals to know/remember that the reason why Anita and Roger got together was that their dogs got together and they ended up together too... Then they got the puppies and the whole 101 puppies..."

#20 "Pluto and Goofy are both dogs so theirs a theory that says that they are both the equivalent of "people" in their worlds, but Pluto has some mental deficiencies almost like Down syndrome that Goofy is taking advantage of."

#21 "How young the Disney princesses canonically are. Ariel is 16, Jasmine is 15, Snow White is 14."

#22 "Disney intentionally starts and/or encourages these theories as a way to maintain interest in their movies & TV shows and as a way to cover up plot holes."

#23 "Elsa caused a major famine when she froze Arendele during summer, effectively killing all the crops and animals. Thousands died."

#24 "The seven dwarfs are the last of a once great civilization. The others turned on each other after the entrance to their mine collapsed and they slowly starved."

#25 "Probably Peter Pan being the angel of death."

#26 "That Elsa isn't really Anna's (biological) sister, but rather is Rapunzel's."

#27 "Gaston single-handedly saved France from a rampant chicken overpopulation problem. Keeping up his chicken habit has left him poor and living in an inn (thus decorating the main room with his taxidermied animal heads) but damn is he swole."

#28 Kandy_669 said:

"That the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast” killed some of his servants because of a brief scene revealing torn apart furniture and several other inanimate objects."



Sockbasher replied:

"That was from his initial transformation when he was still dazed and confused. I would totally rip a painting apart if it started talking to me."

#29 "The trolls in Frozen are responsible for Hans being evil. They wanted Kristoff to marry Anna so they used their magic to turn Hans into a monster who just wanted to marry Anna for her castle and title. The creators of Frozen even said that Frozen II would redeem Hans (but that obviously didn’t happen)."

#30 "One of the recurring gags on the "Mom Can't Cook" podcast is that there's a point in every Disney Channel Original Movie where you can say the main character died and the rest of the movie is their synapses firing as they die."

#31 "Ariel's mother was killed by Captain Hook and his crew. The mermaids in Peter Pan obviously have had some traumatic experiences with the pirates, and in The Little Mermaid Ariel's mother is nowhere to be found. It's not a stretch to extrapolate that these movies could take place in the same universe, and if so that Ariel's mother could have had a run-in with the Jolly Roger. That also could further explain Triton being so extremely protective."

#32 "Judge Frollo made a deal with the devil to get his position and the reason he is afraid of god is because being in an area near him will cause his soul to burn."

#33 "Aladdin's dad was the king of thieves which would make Aladdin the prince of thieves. This would mean that his wish to be a prince in the first movie was unnecessary.



I guess you could say his wish would have been to make him appear to be a prince to the people of Agrabah.



Not a disturbing theory but I'm sure someone could weave some fantastic implications of him already being a prince would bring."

#34 "Goofy is the world's smartest dog."

#35 "Bambi's mom wasn't just killed by a hunter. She was killed by a poacher.



There's a hunting scene right before winter where the whole family escapes. That was hunting season. You don't hear a single gunshot during the winter because it's off-season. Bambi's mom was killed in early spring by a poacher."

#36 "Alice In Wonderland.



Alice wandered off and found a bunch of users who just kept getting her higher and higher."

#37 "I love the theory that Mother Gothel is Meg."