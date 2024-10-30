Captain William Kidd, born in Scotland around 1645, is best known in pirate history for his unfortunate luck. In 1689, his career on the high seas began with privateering on the eastern coast of the US and the Caribbean.



During this time, the king gave him two commissions: to suppress piracy and to act as a privateer against the French (Thurrock) (14). Over the next few years, Kidd continued to act as a privateer. However, he struggled to find suitable men for a crew and was forced to acquire buccaneers.



In 1697, he became a pirate after pressure from his crew, who wanted better spoils and began attacking legitimate merchant ships (World History Encyclopedia, 2021) (15). According to Historic UK, unbeknownst to Kidd, piracy had been deemed a criminal act around the same time (16).



In 1699, Kidd was in Anguilla. He discovered he was a wanted man (Brittanica, 1998) (17). To resolve this, he sent half of his booty back to the British governor in New York — the gesture did nothing to pardon him.



He was promptly arrested in Boston and deported to London to stand trial. Kidd had no support from the governor of New England, who had previously financed his privateering.



Before his detention, Kidd buried some of his treasure in several locations. Some places were disclosed during his arrest, but there are rumors that some of his loot remains hidden along the East Coasts of the United States and India.



In 1701, Kidd was tried and convicted for the murder of William Moore, as well as several counts of piracy. Despite his legitimate privateering efforts, many speculate his trial was rigged to show the harsh new stance against pirates. Kidd was executed as an example to others.

