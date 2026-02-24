ADVERTISEMENT

Culture shock can happen in different ways. Sometimes, you may experience it while visiting another country. Other times, it happens in reverse, when you return from your home country after spending a long time abroad. 

But there’s also the type of culture shock where you think a particular item or practice is universal, only to find out that it is mostly unique to your country. This is what people shared in a recent Reddit thread, with responses ranging from avocado as a sweet treat to having an astrology section on the nightly news. 

#1

Montenegro

Woman reading a book outdoors on a blanket under a tree, enjoying peaceful moments common everywhere in nature. I thought every country had an official competition of just lying around under the tree. Turns out it's just us


Edit: Since everyone's asking for more details. It's held once a year, during the summer and yes, it is outside. The location is always the same. Whoever lasts the longest, wins, so there is no set end date. The winner gets a cash prize of 200€. Everyone can enter, foreigners included. There are no age brackets. You can eat, drink, nap and talk. I'm pretty sure bathroom breaks are allowed (I don't think it would even be legal to not allow them all things considered).

Montenegirl , Paulina Herpel Report

I'm happy to give it a try. Sounds all good to me.

    #2

    United States Of America

    People toasting with red cups at a casual gathering, illustrating things they do and have in their country not common everywhere. Those red solo cups. Apparently y'all think those are movie props. Haha.

    NecessaryJudgment5:

    I remember going to a party with lots of international students in the US. When they saw the red cups, they were all like “wow, it is just like in the movies!”

    RuroniHS , cottonbro studio Report

    I always thought it's weird how Americans make a big deal out of them. They're just cups. We get them in Canada. I get there's measurements for different types of alcoholic drinks, like beer, wine, liquor, etc. For some reason, drinks don't taste good when they're in these cups. Your body heat warms up the liquids too quickly. Maybe it's just me, but I need my fancy, adult drinks in a glass.

    #3

    Sweden

    Hand squeezing Swedish räkost cheese spread from a tube onto crispbread, a common food in some countries. Sandwich toppings in squeezable tubes. There amour of flavours are vast - ranging from prawn cheese to caviar.

    Cheeseoholics Report

    Yes, a treat on every holiday there. Back then when we were camping, very convenient.

    #4

    England

    Christmas pantomime — they're camp, silly plays aimed at children during Christmastime. It's a normal thing that happens every Christmas in the UK and Ireland. They usually have someone in drag, and there's lots of audience participation. You don't realize quite how strange they are until you take someone not from the UK to see one, and they're completely baffled.

    Commie_scumb Report

    “He’s behind you!”

    #5

    Vietnam

    Hand holding a uniquely shaped green avocado, showcasing unusual items people think are common everywhere. I thought everyone ate & saw avocado as a sweet dessert (turns out a lot of people think avocado desserts are disgusting). i was genuinely surprised to saw other cultures eat it in savory dishes.

    Significant_Can_5060 , reddit Report

    That's not what an avocado looks like where I live.

    #6

    UK

    Baked beans on toasted bread garnished with herbs, illustrating things people thought were common everywhere. Beans on toast with a skosh of curry powder. It's the best.

    darkhelmet03 , HibbertUK Report

    There are a lot of things I would eat on toast. Beans are not among the list of them. My favorite is Welsh rarebit. Or a fried egg with bacon. 😊

    #7

    South Korea

    Close-up of homemade garlic bread with herbs and cheese on a wooden board showcasing unique food people have in their country. Sweet garlic bread.

    In fact it’s sweet by default in Korea, so I relatively recently learned that it isn’t in most countries.

    CommercialChart5088 , reddit Report

    #8

    USA

    Bottle of Litehouse homestyle ranch dressing and dip with vegetables, highlighting common food items in different countries. Ranch Dressing. Has no one thought to put a bunch of herbs in buttermilk?

    Redbubble89 , reddit Report

    Germany: We did (Buttermilchdressing), but we're not as obsessed with it. And we certainly don't put it on pizza.

    #9

    USA

    Children boarding a yellow school bus on a suburban street, illustrating things people think are common everywhere. Yellow school buses! I have had so many people from other countries tell me they thought that our yellow school buses were a movie/TV thing only.

    I don’t know if I ever thought they were “universal” necessarily, but I do find it amusing that folks thought they were mere fiction.

    Lexi_November , stevemajor Report

    #10

    Ireland

    Having to face a hangover in a different country without the aid of a trusty breakfast roll isn't easy

    AutomaticIdeal6685/ Report

    I usually eat something super greasy, with a Bloody Mary and Tylenol.

    #11

    South Africa

    A close-up of a tiny flying insect on a person's thumb showcasing unusual things people have in their country. Flying ants. These things are like these massive insects that fly into the house when it rains, and then their wings fall off, and they fall to the ground, and their shredded wings are all over the floor, and you have to clean it up. And then you have these things crawling all over the floor.

    I was trying to explain this to someone from America and I think she thought I was joking.

    Noxolo7 Report

    Yup, it’s a stage of ant development.

    #12

    Australia

    Colorful fairy bread slices on a plate, a popular treat many people thought common everywhere worldwide. Fairy bread. First, you spread your butter thickly on a slice of bread, getting it right to the edges. Then, pour some hundreds and thousands — the little multicoloured beady spheres, similar to sprinkles — onto a dish, so you don't make a mess. Finally, press the bread into the hundreds and thousands, buttered side down, and cut into triangles.

    rikusorasephiroth , DerpsAU Report

    Butter is too fancy. Margarine is better. And it has to be white bread.

    #13

    Germany

    Toy store aisle filled with various toys and collectibles, showing a common retail setup in many countries. Drogeriemarkt. It translates to drugstore, but that's not quite the same. It's a store for everyday household items. Not a grocery store. There is a bit of organic food and some snacks, but mostly cleaning stuff, hygiene products, makeup, a lot of baby-related products. I was astounded to learn that even our direct neighbours don't have these stores. My best friend moved to Switzerland and misses them a lot. You don't know that you'll need a DM until you've been to one.

    Pnk_sawdust Report

    Sounds kinda similar to drogist/drogisterij in the Netherlands.

    #14

    Italy

    The bars. In Italy, we have 'bars,' which are places where you get a coffee, a beer, a sandwich, or cigarettes, and you always find newspapers on tables. They're a specific kind of place, not like your typical bar in other countries. I was stunned when I discovered that they aren't present in all countries of the world.

    Wise_Tune_2080 Report

    Sounds like a cafe with a license to serve booze. We probably have them in Canada but just call it something else. Cafe, most likely.

    #15

    Brazil

    I was pretty shocked as a child to find out people in other countries usually don't have rice and beans for lunch. In my mind, there was no other way of having lunch and blandly having a sandwich, a snack or a fruit seemed really wrong.

    Competitive-Mobile-3 Report

    #16

    The Netherlands

    Here, homework and test answers are marked with a 'krul' instead of a checkmark. It looks kind of like a cursive letter R, with a big loop. I was surprised to find out other countries don't do this.

    Specialist_Dust2089 Report

    And if you’re very creative, you can turn it into a cat by adding the eyes, a little nose, and a mouth.

    #17

    Canada

    I dunno how universal it is, but as a kid we used to make cinnamon toast.

    Bread, butter (lots), then cover the butter with a mix of sugar and cinnamon, and toast it.

    I loved it!

    Malthus1 Report

    #18

    England

    Stone & lbs as the main measurement of human weight. I don’t get why we use it either. No other countries outside of the UK & Ireland use stone.

    For literally everything including animals else we use kg.

    Fast_Bee7689 Report

    "Four stone and seven pounds ago..."

    #19

    Australia

    Group of people enjoying a cultural event indoors, showcasing traditions and activities common in their country. Saying “hip hip - hooray” three times after singing happy birthday to someone. That was a sad day for me.

    sterilepillow , Samuel Lopez Cruz Report

    In the Netherlands we do it too. We say hiep hiep - hoera! Or hieperdepiep - hoera!

    #20

    Czech Republic

    Rustic sourdough bread with a scored crust and airy crumb displayed on a wooden cutting board, showing food common everywhere. Sourdough bread being the norm.

    Here, when someone says "bread", they ALWAYS mean sourdough. It's normal. You can buy it anywhere. Baking one at home isn't big of a deal. It's the toast bread that needs to be differentiated. So imagine my surprise when I found out that the world has flatbreads and toasts instead.

    bored_stoat , reddit Report

    I love sourdough bread. I'm in the U.S. I've never baked it at home, it 's the next type of bread I want to try making.

    #21

    USA

    A traditional holiday feast with roasted turkey, casseroles, deviled eggs, asparagus, and assorted desserts on a table. I didn't realize that thanksgiving food wasn't international. I understand that we're the only country that celebrates it, but I didn't realize that things like sweet potato casserole were also unique to us too.

    rabies_peppermint , reddit Report

    Canada clears throat: "Well, actually...."

    #22

    Canada

    I didn’t know Clamato was mostly a Canadian thing until I travelled .. guess clams and tomato’s aren’t universally loved as a drink.

    Flimsy_Situation_506 Report

    #23

    Iraq

    Idk how to describe it, but we have a dessert called kaahi, it's basically very very crispy bread eaten with syrup and Qaymar (a type of cream cheese that only made in Iraq), yeah that tastes like heaven and no one eats it other than us.

    action-no-hope Report

    #24

    Belgium

    Hand holding seasoned fries with creamy white sauce on a city street, showing things people have in their country. Apparently a lot of people think mayo with fries is gross. In Belgium it's probably the most popular sauce to have with fries (although I prefer tartar sauce).

    DueAd9005 , Absisvenomous Report

    #25

    Finland

    Hand showing a peace sign inside a kitchen cabinet with dishes drying above a stainless steel sink. Dish drying cabinets. These are practically in every house. I think people are starting to use them elsewhere as well, since, well, it's great, but I don't think a lot of countries have them common. Sweden maybe?

    Hashishiva , LetsGoToTheMars Report

    #26

    Taiwan

    Close-up of a hand holding a spoon with corn soup from a McDonald's cup, showcasing unique food items in different countries. Corn soup at McDonald

    TxJxCh Report

    #27

    Mexico

    Las Mañanitas is the song people sing on birthdays. It's totally different than 'Happy Birthday,' and it's traditionally sung in the morning, to wake the person up. I thought they did it throughout Latin America, but it turns out it's just a Mexico thing.

    Lindanga Report

    #28

    Sweden

    We have sweets by the kilogram in all grocery stores. We had Americans visit, and they thought it was free samples.

    Thykothaken Report

    In Finland too. It's especially clever way to buy chocolates that are otherwise really expensive nowadays.

    #29

    Australia

    Hand holding a sausage in bread with sauce outside a warehouse store, showcasing common things across countries. Sausage Sizzle outside of a hardware store. You get a sausage, you get a slice of white bread, you drizzle on some sauce and go into the store to get some cheap plywood or something, and it’s the best.

    3Thirty-Eight8 Report

    a Bunnings snag hits different

    #30

    USA

    One of the things that actually surprised me about other countries is that peanut butter and jelly sandwiches aren't more widespread. I figured it was kind of a standard thing in a lot of places, because "nuts and fruit" seems like a universal mix. Turns out it's basically only an American thing, and peanut butter isn't that popular overseas.

    gentlybeepingheart Report

    Peanut butter and jam, jelly is an entirely different food outside of the US.

    #31

    Canada

    Bagged milk.

    theflesheatingmuffin Report

    #32

    Puerto Rico

    Horoscope forecast image showing star ratings and daily advice for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces signs. Having an astrology section on the nightly news.

    nadcore , reddit Report

    #33

    India

    Chocolate brownie topped with ice cream and nuts, showcasing a popular dessert people thought was common everywhere. "Sizzling brownie (on a hot plate) with vanilla icecream, hot fudge and walnuts". I think this is pretty popular in at least the urban cities in India, and my whole life I assumed it was something we imported from the west (because it is obviously not Indian flavors). Turns out it is an Indian concept and I have only found this specific combination in Indian restaurants in the US.

    Easy_Charge898 Report

    Now this sounds deeeelish

    #34

    Bulgaria

    Traditional garlic and herb soup in a clay bowl, showcasing unique cultural food items not common everywhere. Таратор / Tarator - a cold soup made with yoghurt, water, diced cucumber, fennel, garlic, sometimes crushed walnuts. You usually just add salt, some people might add some oil and/or vinegar.

    Consistent-Shoe-9602 Report

    that'd make for a tasty dip

    #35

    USA

    Well this is definitely a New England thing, (though I have seen other regions of the states that eat it), the good old fluffernutter sandwich. Peanut butter and marshmallow fluff.

    butthatwasbefore Report

    #36

    Poland

    Hand holding bowl of pasta with red fruit sauce indoors showing unique food people think is common everywhere. Strawberry pasta. Basically just pasta with strawberry sauce on top. My favourite is with frozen strawberries; you just blend them with sour cream, add some sugar, and pour that on the pasta. It's yummy, especially when it's a hot summer day and the pasta is warm but the sauce is cold.

    ThisOneRedditTem , Sabotenn Report

    The idea of using pasta in a sweet dish is so strange to me, I must try it sometime!

    #37

    Canada

    This isn't exclusive to Canada, as it extends to some neighbouring states, but the concept of what a 'cottage' is. To me it's always been a building (of various fanciness or sizes) in a forested area, most often on a lake where you go and do stuff like have campfires, swim, and go boating. In post-Heated Rivalry discussions, I learned that there is not a universal understanding for what a cottage is.

    herolyat Report

    #38

    Canada

    Gravy with your fries. Order fries at any sit down in Canada and they'll ask if ypu want gravy, I tried to order gravy for my fries in the states and they looked at me like I had three heads.
    Edit; I fear I must clarify, I refer not to a poutine, but a side of gravy for which to dip your fries.

    pechymcpeach Report

    Back in the day, UK fish and chip shops did chips with either chip shop gravy or curry sauce and malt vinegar, served in a polystyrene tray and eaten with a wooden fork on the way home from the pub.

    #39

    Canada

    We eat hotdogs with bread, I'm poor growing up.

    Have you tried Kraft dinner.

    evilpercy Report

    #40

    USA

    Biscuits and gravy and just biscuits in general. I thought it was just a normal breakfast item and everybody had biscuits with breakfast.

    No_Math_1234 Report

    #41

    Colombia

    Fried plantain! I love it and it’s such a Colombian side at lunch and more.

    saltytearsss Report

    #42

    USA

    Hand dipping seasoned fries in creamy sauce, illustrating things people thought are common everywhere in their country. Fry Sauce. I’ve learned that it is even specific to my state in the U.S. , Utah. It has become a little more widespread over the years.

    It’s mayonnaise mixed with ketchup. Sometimes people add other sauces like mustard or BBQ sauce to it, but usually just mayo and ketchup.

    My uncle went somewhere in Europe and asked for fry sauce. When they didn’t know what he was talking about, he asked for mayonnaise and ketchup. They brought him out a bunch of each, then he proceeded to put them in a bowl and mix them up. They were very offended.

    Jayra0823 Report

    Sounds like the sauce used in prawn cocktails in the UK.

    #43

    Germany

    Maybe moreso because i was too young but as a kid when i went abroad i was gobsmacked that they didn't have Spezi (Popular drink in Germany that is basically coke with orange). In the end i just told them to mix Coke with Fanta, which they did, but that just isn't the same.

    EntireDance6131 Report

    It was the only way we as kids we're allowed to have a little cola. It still had caffeine though.

    #44

    USA

    Peanut butter cups…. The food of the gods.

    skibidi99 Report

    #45

    Denmark

    Person holding a slice of bread topped with butter and three large pieces of chocolate showing unique food habits worldwide. In Denmark we have chocolate sheets that we put on bread. It was only a couple of years ago I learned that it was non-existing outside of Scandinavia.

    J_hoff Report

    Not only in Scandinavia. Germany/Austria: Eszet-Schnitten. Loved them as a kid.

    #46

    USA

    Corn bread. I had no idea it was an American thing. Apparently it’s not a thing in Europe.

    OhNoBricks Report

    I realize the OP will never see this, but here in Europe, all our bread is made out of corn - 'corn' referring to 'the generally most common grain crop', typically wheat. The word 'corn' predates the European discovery of the Americas, and possibly originates prior to the domestication of maize in the Americas.

    #47

    Germany

    Colorful beach chairs on a sandy beach under cloudy sky showing unique things people thought were common everywhere Strandkörbe

    Waschbetonkugel Report

    Apparently, 'Strandkörbe' = 'Beach chairs'. Not unheard of outside of German speaking nations, I think you'll find. Deck chairs is the usual term here in the UK - although they're not like that.

    #48

    USA

    John William’s Olympic theme from the LA Olympics is played for every NBC broadcast, so I just assumed it was the official IOC anthem heard globally… turns out it’s just an us thing.

    Ski4ever5 Report

    #49

    Portugal

    Bottle of Amish Country caramel glaze held above a bowl of caramel popcorn, showing a unique snack from different countries. Sweet popcorn is the default — and it was the only option in cinemas for my entire childhood and teenage years, as far as I knew. It blew my mind when I found out as an adult that most of the world eats salty or mixed popcorn. I eat it mixed sometimes now, because my boyfriend was not raised in Portugal and prefers it, but it's still really bizarre to me.

    rosiedacat , Artistic_Panic_868 Report

    #50

    Australia

    Chippy flavored salt container with original chicken taste, popular seasoning for hot food in various countries. Chicken Salt. You toss this on your chippies and it just makes it taste so good, and it’s the best.

    3Thirty-Eight8 Report

    #51

    Portugal

    Christmas crackers, apparently *not a thing* in continental Europe or the US.

    MentalPlectrum Report

    They are mostly in Commonwealth countries due to the UK iirc

    #52

    USA

    IFood, an app for ordering food, I thought it was an international app, but it's Brazilian.

    Bob's is a fast food chain better than McDonald's and Burger King and with the best milkshakes, it's only in Brazil and I thought it was from the USA lol.

    anon Report

    #53

    Canada

    Stack of layered dessert bars with chocolate and creamy filling, illustrating things people think are common everywhere. Nanaimo Bars.

    MenacingGummy Report

    #54

    Ukraine

    1. Smetana.

    2. Being able to avoid idiotic paperwork and bureauceacy by registering almost everything online.

    Wojewodaruskyj Report

    #55

    Canada

    Do other countries have ketchup chips? i thought it was an everywhere thing but then my cousins moved to the US and said there were no ketchup chips there. maybe that’s changed. they would load up on ketchup chips whenever they came to visit.

    nuptial_flights Report

    A friend went to Canada and brought ketchup chips back to us in the US. He liked them, but they did not receive common approval from his friends.

    #56

    Canada

    When I was younger I thought everyone used the Imperial system (don't get mad at me I was like 5) but I couldn't be more wrong.

    arcticwolf9347 Report

    #57

    Colombia

    Fried chicken and crispy fries meal from Frisby, showcasing popular fast food items enjoyed in different countries. Putting honey in fried chicken ✊😔

    spanish_joint_Cm Report

    #58

    USA

    Fresh boiled peanuts. It's bangin'!

    ratchetcoutoure Report

    I'm fairly sure this is almost exclusively a Southern thing. Like putting a few salted peanuts in a Coke, which a Southern-born friend told me about.

    #59

    Canada

    Butter tarts. I had no idea they were Canadian until a few years ago .

    Stunning_Patience_78 Report

    #60

    UK

    Christmas crackers seem to mostly be a British thing, though I wouldn't be surprised if they exist in some other Commonwealth countries.

    Ben-D-Beast Report

    #61

    Mexico

    Person holding two plastic bags filled with soft drinks, showcasing common cultural practices in different countries. Soda in plastic bags.

    __DeezNuts__ Report

    #62

    Denmark

    Bowl of creamy homemade sauce on rustic wooden table with spoon, showing things people think are common everywhere. Remoulade - a cold sauce based on mayonnaise, mixed with finely chopped pickles, capers, herbs, and sometimes curry. We put it on everything! Fish, hotdogs, french fries...

    Needy_Sheep Report

    #63

    USA

    Lemonade. Like proper lemon, water, and sugar lemonade. Everywhere else it's a carbonated lemon soda.

    fajitasteve65 Report

    #64

    Canada

    All Dressed Flavoured Chips, I was shocked when I found that one out.

    Awier_do Report

    #65

    USA

    This is super regional in the US, but in New Mexico, if you order pretty much any kind of Mexican dish the question is always Red or Green (referring to what type of chili sauce you want covering your food). And the answer “Christmas” implies you want both red and green.

    Koshnat Report

    #66

    USA

    Chocolate chip cookies. I really thought that was just the default cookie for everyone.

    acetrainerhaley Report

    #67

    USA

    Taylor pork roll and scrapple. Turns out they weren’t even country specific. Outside of south eastern PA and west NJ they’re practically unheard of. Though scrapple is from Germany and apparently popular there.

    deathwotldpancakes Report

    Scrapple is a mixture of pork meat, pork organs (varies a lot) and cooked cornmeal (maize meal), cut the loaf into slices and fry it. Substitute oatmeal for the maize, and you get goetta, an Ohio specialty.

    #68

    USA

    In Philadelphia, the best sausage sandwiches in town are all at Home Depot, we use rolls though.

    Also, when I was a kid we used to butter bread and cover it in sugar.

    Hyper_Applesauce Report

    There is no food of any kind at the Home Depots I've been to in Kansas, FWIW. My mom used to make bread, butter, and sugar sandwiches for my brother and me when we were growing up. I don't think it's a widespread treat, though.

    #69

    USA

    In Texas, sliced white bread served with your barbecue. If you’re buying enough for a few people, they’ll often give you a half or whole loaf still in the plastic sandwich bread bag. When I lived in Boston, I remember someone telling me about having visited Texas and eating barbecue at “that place that serves it with white Wonderbread.” I was like, “Sir, that is every barbecue establishment in Texas.”.

    Gordita_Chele Report

    #70

    Canada

    Large bucket of cured beef labeled with weight and regional style, illustrating unique food items from different countries. Not universal, but I definitely thought Jiggs Dinner was at least Canada-wide when I was a kid (from Newfoundland). The looks I got in a Toronto bar in my early 20s, as I was trying to explain the bucket of salt beef my mom used to bring home for Jigg’s 😂

    AdBright8774 Report

    #71

    UK

    The only thing I can think of is actually pretty specific, even here where I live which is the UK but I’m a big fan of half-and-half for your food.

    It’s a Welsh thing but I didn’t realise it a turkey wasn’t a thing everywhere until I was about 11 years old.

    Basically, say you order a chicken curry at the pub (first example I could think of!) and usually it just comes with rice and sometimes, depending on the pub or restaurant, you can have either rice or chips to go with the curry.

    In Wales though, you can have both and it’s called half-and-half and you don’t have to pay so much more for extras or get way too much food given to you because you want chips and rice with your curry.

    harrietmjones Report

    #72

    Scotland

    The word outwith.

    Saltine3434 Report

    Nope, it’s a reasonably common English word, not limited to Scotland at all.

    #73

    USA

    Getting ice in your water without specifically asking for it.

    Samuel_Trollfa-GE Report

    #74

    USA

    FREE REFILLS… what the hell, if you get a drink somewhere in the US as long as it’s not alcohol, unlimited free refills, and water brought to you by default when going out to eat.

    It’s so weird to pay for every single refill.

    skibidi99 Report

    Outside of the US, unlimited liquid sugar is not something we want.

