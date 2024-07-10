Teen Refuses To Give Her Personal Info To Random Man On Flight, Tensions Escalate

ADVERTISEMENT

From navigating busy security lines to dealing with delays and cancellations, air travel can involve a lot of stress even before you board the plane. But sometimes the challenges don’t end at the airport; they can persist throughout the journey.

When Reddit user Softestlilbab was sixteen years old and flying to meet her dad, she ended up sitting in a row with a stranger who got increasingly interested in her as the trip went on. Learning that the girl was a minor didn’t stop him either.

As the woman explained on the subreddit ‘Entitled People,’ eventually, it got so bad that the only way she thought she could get out of the uncomfortable situation was to report the man to the crew. So she did.

This teenager was traveling alone, so her dad booked her an extra seat

Image credits: nateemee / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But that didn’t stop a creepy man from hitting on the minor

Image credits: travnikovstudio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: svitlanah / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Softestlilbab

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

People were glad that this time, everything ended well

