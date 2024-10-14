Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
“Male Karen” Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has “More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called
Entitled People, News

“Male Karen” Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has “More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

A furious cyclist was filmed cursing at a young driver and forcibly keeping him in his car as he called the police–only to end up being the one fined after the incident.

Gary Peacock, aged 73, accused 22-year-old Pierce Kempton of driving too close to him in Park City, Utah, on September 28.

The tense exchange was caught on camera by Kempton, who recorded Peacock as he threatened to press charges against him in a parking lot near a skate park.

Highlights
  • Cyclist Gary Peacock was fined $160 for disorderly conduct after an altercation with driver Pierce Kempton.
  • The cyclist claimed the driver almost hit him, but dashcam footage proved otherwise.
  • After the incident went viral, the driver began selling t-shirts featuring quotes from the interaction he posted on TikTok.

In the six-minute clip, Peacock, dubbed a “male Karen” online, can be seen opening the driver’s side door to ensure Kempton doesn’t escape the scene.

A 22-year-old driver filmed an “entitled” cyclist who called the police on him, accusing him of getting too close on the road
"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

Image credits: pezkempton

“You’re not leaving!” he repeatedly yells at Kempton, holding his phone as he calls the police.

“Bro’s got his f***ing hands on me,” Kempton says, after Peacock touches his elbows with his fist.

“What are you doing? Why are you so cranky? I don’t want to be aggressive with you, dude,” the 22-year-old continues.

“You already are. You pushed into me. I asked you to wait, and you didn’t,” Peacock responds before telling the police officer who picked up the phone: “I got a very aggressive teenager here that almost hit me with his car, and now he won’t give me his last name and is trying to leave.

“He’s recording me because he’s a jerk, and I want you to come and give this guy a ticket. He came way too close to me.”

Gary Peacock opened the driver’s side door of Pierce Kempton’s vehicle, telling him that he couldn’t leave until the police arrived

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

Image credits: pezkempton

Standing in front of the driver’s seat, Kempton tells Peacock that he’s “insane,” to which he replies, “You’re an a**hole. I’m not leaving. 

“I’m riding a bike. I have more rights than you!” the 73-year-old continues.

The video, viewed over 135,000 times on TikTok, ends with the arrival of the police, who separate the two parties.

The officer wrote tickets to both the cyclist and the driver.

Peacock claimed Kempton “almost hit him” with his car in Park City, Utah

@pezkemptonPart 2 tonight sorry for the delay. Heres dashcam footage♬ original sound – Ak40pezin


Court records indicate that Peacock received a disorderly conduct infraction and paid a $160 fine, as reported by the local outlet KPCW.

Meanwhile, the driver received an infraction for passing too closely, which carries a $130 fine.

Under Utah law, vehicles are prohibited from endangering “vulnerable” road users, including cyclists, skateboarders, and roller skaters. To protect them, car and truck drivers must give users a minimum 3-foot (91-centimeter) berth when passing.

Meanwhile, Kempton stayed calm in his vehicle, recording the incident for his own safety
"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

Image credits: pezkempton

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

Image credits: pezkempton

However, in a separate video, Kempton revealed that his fine was ultimately dismissed. 

The videomaker shared a screenshot of an email he allegedly received from the City Attorney’s Office.

“Please be advised that additional charges for Mr. Peacock cannot be considered as his case was closed by bail forfeiture (payment of a fine) in the Summit County Justice Court,” the email reads.

“In relation to your citation, I agree with you that the dash cam video you produced after you were cited is exculpatory, and I will proceed with a dismissal of your citation.”

“The reason why I got a citation in the first place is that Gary was his own witness saying I got too close to him,”  Kempton said. “I didn’t have access to my dashcam until I got home.”

In the end, Peacock received an infraction for disorderly conduct and had to pay a $160 fine

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

Image credits: pezkempton

The driver initially began recording the interaction because he thought it would be a funny video, but he continued filming for his own safety when the situation “got out of hand.”

Kempton posted footage from his dashboard camera on TikTok last Friday (October 11) to support his claims that his driving did not endanger the cyclist. The dashcam says “2022” because it resets when unplugged to that year, but the incident occurred on September 28. 2024.

“I feel like he could have settled that just by telling me with his words,” the driver told KPCW of Peacock’s behavior.

“I don’t think he needed to be aggressive, and I don’t think he needed to get the law involved.”

Peacock said the police told him he didn’t have the authority to detain the driver and that he should only have reported his license plate.

Watch the exchange between the cyclist and the driver below

@pezkempton #fyp #viral #fypシ #oldman #karen #roadbike #roadrage #dashcam #fight ♬ original sound – Ak40pezin

Image credits: pezkempton

@pezkemptonPart 2. We both went on our own ways after the cops cited us. Hoping to be able to show you guys the body cam footage.♬ original sound – Ak40pezin


“I lost my temper,” the cyclist admitted. “I didn’t go there with the intention of hitting him or doing anything but just telling him, ‘Hey, you came way too close to me. And I’m upset about it. I’m angry about it.’ And then his reaction just set me off.”

Additionally, he said he took his anger out on Kempton because he had experienced many road rage incidents in the past but had never confronted anyone before.

“This guy, unfortunately, was the subject of my wrath because of all these other incidents.”

Peacock has not contacted the driver since the incident went viral, Kempton told Bored Panda via email, adding that he felt threatened by the man because he “was lying to the police and trying to put [him] in jail.”

Now, the 22-year-old is selling graphic t-shirts with quotes from the exchange, including “Dude, why are you so cranky?” and “Do you ride a bike? Sometimes.”

People congratulated the young man for maintaining his composure throughout the tense interaction
"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

"Male Karen" Cyclist Shouts At Driver He Has "More Rights”—Gets Fined By Cops He Called

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
toriohno avatar
tori Ohno
tori Ohno
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so sick of bicyclists acting like this. It's become common in my area. They have to follow the same exact rules as cars but don't. I guarantee you the kid got too close to him because he wasn't in the bike lane properly. And why wasn't he arrested for holding the kid captive in his car? And why was the kid fined? Was it on film that he really did get too close, the old man could be lying. Sorry, can you tell I don't like bicyclists very much?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
amanda_fondaumiere avatar
Amanda Fondaumiere
Amanda Fondaumiere
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any chance you are in Northern Virginia or on the east coast of the USA? They are CRAZY. This dude thought he was gonna bully a teenager who couldn’t stand up for himself or articulate what really happened and I’m glad he got put in his place.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cyclists where I live in the south west of England are often a nightmare. Jumping on and off pavements, ignoring pedestrians, red lights and zebra crossings. Plus the eejits on electric scooters it's wild out there. As for passing too close one cyclist undertook me in queuing traffic and took my wing mirror off. Damaged the wiring beyond repair £110 to replace. Another absolute lunatic came round a one way roundabout the wrong way at speed, turned into the road I was on but on the wrong side of the road. I braked sharply - was slow anyway as I approached the junction. Cyclist skidded, fell off and slammed into the front end of my car. He was OK but didn't apologise.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
madmanmanny2021 avatar
Manny
Manny
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That a$$hole is lucky that 22 year was calm like he was. If he tried that with anyone else, he'd be lying flat on the ground especially after opening my door and putting his hands on me.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
