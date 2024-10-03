Person Gets Scolded By Mum For Overtaking Hearse On Dual Carriageway, Feels They Did Nothing Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes the line between what’s disrespectful and what’s not can be very thin and not everyone is aware of it. Strange, isn’t it? We live in a world with so much diversity, customs, unsaid rules, and all that jazz, that it becomes difficult to know everything that’s appropriate and what’s not.

Such was the case with the original poster (OP), who had no clue whether you could overtake a hearse or not, and ended up being scolded by their mom when they did. It was a complete element of surprise for them, so they vented online and asked for advice.

More info: Mumsnet

When the line between respectful and disrespectful is thin, it can be difficult to know what’s what

Image credits: The Good Funeral Guide / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The 30-year-old poster was driving home with their mom when they came across a hearse with some cars behind it on a dual carriageway (or a divided highway)

Image credits: confusedabouthormones

When they drove past it, they got scolded by mom and found out that it was disrespectful, and not knowing anything about it, they sought advice online

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about how they had no clue about funeral etiquette when you come across a process on the highway. They were traveling home from school and pulled onto a dual carriageway when they came across a funeral procession with a hearse and some cars behind it.

Thinking nothing of it, the driver pulled outside the lane and drove past it, but this drew intense criticism from their mom who was in the car. She scolded them as it was very disrespectful and even said that she felt embarrassed to be with them in the car.

Our oblivious driver looked into the rearview mirror and noticed that nobody else had passed the hearse, and they were simply shocked by it all. They claimed that they had been driving for around 30 years and had never heard a thing about it.

Obviously confused by everything, the driver posted their story online and wondered whether it was wrong of them to overtake the hearse and they sparked a massive debate amongst the folks who saw the post.

Image credits: The Good Funeral Guide / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Some people said that it was wrong of the poster to overtake the hearse as it was very disrespectful to the mourners. They said that many people don’t respect these rules; in fact, they noted instances where drivers had tried to race past and ended up in accidents or road rage incidents.

Research suggests that road rage against funeral corteges has become increasingly common in the UK with more than half of all drivers having witnessed incidents against hearses and processions. Looks like what folks mentioned online seems to be true.

On the other hand, quite a few people argued that the driver was on a dual carriageway and it was perfectly fine to overtake in such a case. Someone in the comments mentioned that their partner worked in the funeral business and they vouched that it was fine on a dual carriageway.

According to Dignity Funerals, “Whilst there are no specific laws in the UK regarding funeral processions, there are certain rules which you should try and follow. If you witness a hearse leading a funeral procession whilst on the road, be considerate and respectful. Drivers who encounter a funeral procession should only overtake it on a dual carriageway.”

Many people said that on single roads, they would never dream of doing it, but the poster was in the “ok zone” because it was a dual carriageway and they also felt that OP’s mom was wrong for reprimanding them for it.

What do you think about it? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

It sparked a debate amongst netizens as some claimed it was disrespectful while others said that it was fine on a dual carriageway

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Patrick Quinn / Unsplash (not the actual photo)