Dispensary Workers Give Bad Customer A Taste Of Her Own Medicine By Showing Up At Her Job
Entitled People, Social Issues

Dispensary Workers Give Bad Customer A Taste Of Her Own Medicine By Showing Up At Her Job

People say that everyone should work a retail job at least once in their lives. That way, they’d be more understanding towards employees. But what if an annoying customer actually does work behind a register herself?

The woman in this story perfectly illustrates that working in retail doesn’t magically make you a good customer. She was a serial tormentor for the folks at a dispensary so when one day, one of the dispensary employees saw her at a gas station, they decided to give the woman a taste of her own medicine and show her what it’s like having an annoying customer.

    A customer would routinely come to a dispensary and be rude and annoying to its employees

    Image credits: zamrznutitonovi (not the actual image)

    So, when one of them saw the woman working at a gas station, they concocted a revenge plan to teach her a lesson

    Image credits: Marek Studzinski (not the actual image)

    Image credits: JoyPill15

    Retail workers report worsening mental health in recent years

    Working in retail is not for the faint-hearted. Dealing with rude, angry, and annoying customers all day can take a serious toll on an employee’s emotional well-being. In fact, 84% of retail workers report worsening mental health in recent years.

    This was especially evident during the pandemic. Zipline’s 2022 Mental Health Report showed that a whopping 48% of retail workers considered quitting their jobs. What’s more, 42% of the workers surveyed said that interactions with customers were sometimes so bad it made them cry.

    What makes working in retail so bad? First, it’s the long and sometimes unpredictable hours. Retail workers often have to work weekends and during the holidays, work either late shifts or early mornings.

    Then there’s the rude customer problem. Dealing with irrational, angry, and generally difficult clients can be emotionally exhausting. Not to mention the physical demands, as many retail jobs entail either standing all day or lifting heavy things.

    Retail jobs are also not the most secure in the job market. There are seasonal fluctuations, of course, but retail work in general has one of the highest turnover rates compared to other industries. In 2024, the retail industry is behind hospitality, arts and entertainment, and construction.

    Retail workers also can’t boast very high wages and get limited to no benefits. Many don’t even want to think about what would happen in the case of a medical emergency, never mind the simple everyday financial pressures.

    Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual image)

    Retailers need to invest in their employees’ mental health

    Talkspace therapist Bisma Anwar, LPC, LMHC, points out that all these things can lead to employee burnout. “Those who work in retail can sometimes feel burnt out due to long hours and dealing with difficult customers, sometimes an unhealthy work environment. This can manifest in physical and mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, aches, and pains.”

    Luckily, some retailers are taking their workers’ mental health more seriously, especially after the pandemic. Psychologist Zana Busby explains that more and more companies are starting to understand the importance of empathy and resilience in the workplace.

    “The retail industry has been steadily moving from a profit-centric model to a people-centric approach, recognizing that prioritizing mental health not only benefits employees but also enhances the customer experience and drives long-term success,” she said.

    That’s why some are highlighting how important it is to abandon the “Customer is always right” mantra. A study by Melissa A. Baker and Kawon Kim revealed that when hospitality businesses enhance support for their employees, they perform better.

    “We want to take care of the customer—that’s super important, but if a customer is being uncivil, rude and aggressive, you also really need to make sure that you have the employee’s back,” the author of the study Melissa Baker said.

    So, if the rule before was that “The customer is always right,” now more and more businesses are adopting the rule “Be kind or leave.”

    Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual image)

    The dispensary worker clarified why the manager didn’t take any action

    People applauded the way the employees dealt with the rude woman

    Many shared similar stories about annoying customers

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd say maybe she needs to go smoke some devil's lettuce to calm down, but...

