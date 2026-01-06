ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Christmas decor in Lithuania, the magic doesn't stop at the front door of an apartment. Often, it spills into the hallways, where it immediately becomes everybody's business. A team sport of "Deck The Halls," if you will, in which neighbors contribute whatever they have on hand.

Sometimes it works beautifully. Other times, not so much. But the charm lies in the chaotic coziness. There's an entire corner of the internet showcasing the good, the bad and the downright scary times people have decorated their apartment building stairwells or halls in Lithuania. Laiptinių puošimo grupė on Facebook has thousands of members and a wall of fascinating pictures.

From a lone piece of greenery clinging to an electricity box like its life depends on it, to a tinsel-outfitted cactus plant masquerading as a Christmas tree, people have been sharing the weird and wonderful ways dark hallways have been transformed over the holiday season. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best - and worst - to remind you that creativity can thrive anywhere, even on peeling paint, under flickering lights or amongst mismatched tiles. Don't forget to let us know your favorites by upvoting them.