When it comes to Christmas decor in Lithuania, the magic doesn't stop at the front door of an apartment. Often, it spills into the hallways, where it immediately becomes everybody's business. A team sport of "Deck The Halls," if you will, in which neighbors contribute whatever they have on hand.

Sometimes it works beautifully. Other times, not so much. But the charm lies in the chaotic coziness. There's an entire corner of the internet showcasing the good, the bad and the downright scary times people have decorated their apartment building stairwells or halls in Lithuania. Laiptinių puošimo grupė on Facebook has thousands of members and a wall of fascinating pictures.

From a lone piece of greenery clinging to an electricity box like its life depends on it, to a tinsel-outfitted cactus plant masquerading as a Christmas tree, people have been sharing the weird and wonderful ways dark hallways have been transformed over the holiday season. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best - and worst - to remind you that creativity can thrive anywhere, even on peeling paint, under flickering lights or amongst mismatched tiles. Don't forget to let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

Christmas decorations on an apartment hallway wall featuring Santa, snowy scenes, and festive lights in a Lithuanian building.

This one is chaotic cool.

Unlike in America, where many HOAs might determine where and how you can decorate outdoor or communal areas, it seems in Lithuania anything goes. A quick Google search reveals that Lithuanians love decorating during the holiday season.

The capital Vilnius has become famous for its award-winning Christmas trees. Every year, the giant tree boasts original themes, unique decorations and adds a touch of magic to the European city.
    Dimly decorated Lithuanian apartment building electrical panel with minimal Christmas greenery and a small hanging ornament.

    Unconventional Christmas decoration in a Lithuanian apartment building hallway using tinsel and garland shaped like an animal.

    The Vilnius Christmas tree stands tall in the Cathedral Square, and has become one of the main symbols of the ‘Christmas Capital.’

    In 2025, the 20-meter high tree was decorated with 25,000 warm white LED lights and 400 ornaments. Visitors could view it from special 3-meter-high viewing platform.

    "The entire structure for the Vilnius Christmas tree covers 205 square meters," reported Drift Travel last year. "It includes a platform, reminiscent of stepping onto a red carpet, allowing visitors to walk along it and take photographs. This platform stands 3 meters high and extends 17 meters in width."
    Inflatable Christmas decorations on a weathered Lithuanian apartment building balcony with holiday lights.

    Festive Lithuanian apartment decorations with red bows, lights, garlands, and Christmas village details on door and fireplace.

    It’s like a fairy tale for the kids, (since there are a lot of little ones in the family). I want to bring joy not only to my family but also to my friends and neighbors. If some find it scary, too much, then know that you lack love for others, not just for yourself, but for me, there's too much of it.

    It's neat. You work with what you've got.

    Small cactus decorated with Christmas baubles and beads on a windowsill, a quirky Lithuanian holiday decoration.

    Why bother with those traditional Christmas trees.

    In 2024, Vilnius turned the entire tree into a toy, and ensured that everyone could enjoy it. There was a specially adapted platform that ensured those with mobility impairments were able to view the enchanting creation up close.

    The city also went big on sustainability. More than 80% of the materials used were recycled or designed for reuse, reveals the city's official tourism body Go Vilnius. "Inside a giant, bubble-shaped ornament stood a 15-meter live spruce, dazzling visitors with golden decorations and sparkling LED lights," adds the site.
    Eastern-Europe-Hall-Decor

    Green utility panel decorated with a small Christmas tree and silver tinsel, showcasing Lithuanian apartment holiday decorations.

    Again, working with what you have, it's neat.

    Christmas lights and garlands decorating a sad apartment building stairwell in Lithuania at night.

    10 years earlier, in 2015, Vilnius unveiled its first Christmas tree that visitors could step inside to enjoy Lithuanian fairy tales.

    "The Christmas tree invited people to remember this magical season during their childhood and imagine a cosy fairy tale house. Snow-covered roofs, cosy lights illuminating windows and even a balcony reflected the main theme – the world is one home," explains the tourism body.

    The tree earned Vilnius a spot on the Guardian and The Huffington Post's lists of most beautiful Christmas trees in the world.
    Old apartment radiator decorated with silver and gold tinsel as a quirky Lithuanian Christmas decoration.

    Unconventional Lithuanian Christmas decoration with sparse pine branches and ornaments on a worn apartment building wall.

    Small, quirky Christmas decoration with lights and ornaments in a dull Lithuanian apartment building hallway.

    Hope nobody steals it, it's cute.

    Even during Covid lockdown in 2020, the tree did not disappoint. It was designed to capture social distancing, while still managing to bring people together for the Christmas season.

    As LRT reports, "the Christmas tree took on futuristic shapes, resembling a deconstructed cone. A more traditional spruce was hidden inside. This was the year of the pandemic, so most people watched the lighting ceremony on TV."
    Spruce branch with red ornaments hanging from a gray electrical panel in a Lithuanian apartment Christmas decoration.

    It looks like somebody actually lopped some greenery off a spruce, well done?

    Christmas decorations with lights and ornaments on old mailboxes in a Lithuanian apartment building hallway.

    Small, unhinged Christmas decoration with tinsel and baubles on a sad apartment building wall in Lithuania.

    For those who don't know, Lithuania is in North-Eastern Europe and is the largest of three Baltic states. It marks the compass point where Northern, Eastern, and Western Europe converge. It's also where you'll find Bored Panda's headquarters!

    The enchanting Christmas tree isn't the only reason to travel there. According to adventures.com, one of the drawcards is its affordability. Others are the delicious food, the beautiful greenery, the mineral spas, the unique traditions and of course, the architecture.
    View from Lithuanian apartment windows showing unusual Christmas decorations on plants and outdoor playground area.

    True slavic minimalism.

    Christmas decorations with red ornaments and tinsel on a windowsill in a sad Lithuanian apartment building.

    Unusual Lithuanian Christmas decoration with colorful tinsel draped over plants in a plain apartment building hallway.

    "Vilnius is an extraordinary city, with a variety of architectural styles and places to visit. Its gothic and baroque architecture makes it one of the most picturesque cities in Europe," notes the travel site, adding that Vilnius' vibrant nightlife is a must-see.

    "You’ll come across lively pubs and bars, hidden terraces and romantic restaurants. Tumbledown buildings hide designer boutiques and high-end handicraft shops," explains the site.

    But we'll fully understand if you want to book a ticket to Lithuania, and visit Vilnius, purely to bask in the Christmas magic and feast your eyes on the enchanting tree...
    Snowman decoration with a red scarf and black hat attached to a plain brown electrical panel in a Lithuanian apartment building.

    Potted plant with red bows placed on a speckled floor in a minimally decorated apartment corridor Christmas decoration

    Tacky Christmas decorations with tinsel and ornaments hung over a utility box in a Lithuanian apartment building hallway.

    When my neighbor asked for help, I also pitched in to make this beauty come to life.

    Christmas decorations with tinsel, bows, and baubles hanging in a Lithuanian apartment building stairwell.

    Minimal Christmas decorations with hanging ornaments in a dull Lithuanian apartment building hallway.

    Apartment building staircase decorated with a hanging Christmas wreath and ornaments, showcasing Lithuanian holiday decor.

    Green and gold tinsel with baubles awkwardly decorated on a plain utility panel in a Lithuanian apartment building.

    Christmas decorations on a staircase in a Lithuanian apartment building featuring tinsel, lights, and ornaments in a sad setting.

    Sad apartment building metal door decorated with pinecone and beads in unique Lithuanian Christmas style.

    Sad apartment building Christmas decoration in Lithuania with tinsel and baubles on a utility panel door.

    A small, sparse Lithuanian Christmas decoration branch hanging on a plain wall in a sad apartment building.

    More on the modest side.

    Stuffed animals and holiday decor arranged by a wooden door in a Lithuanian apartment building hallway Christmas decoration

    Wooden apartment door decorated with simple Christmas bows and star garland in a Lithuanian building hallway.

    Small potted Christmas tree with lights and ornaments beside tinsel decorations on a bulletin board in a Lithuanian apartment building.

    Christmas lights strung in an unhinged style on a Lithuanian apartment building entrance at night.

    Small plush mouse sitting on a red plaid armchair in a worn Lithuanian apartment building staircase corner.

    Santa Claus decoration hanging upside down on a brown apartment door in a Lithuanian Christmas decoration display.

    Lithuanian apartment hallway decorated with quirky Christmas ornaments and tinsel in a humorous and unhinged style.

    Unevenly cut pine branch hung on pipe outside brick apartment, decorated with a single gold tinsel for Christmas in Lithuania.

    Christmas decorations with golden reindeer balloons and festive ornaments in a Lithuanian apartment building hallway.

    Christmas garland with red and gold ornaments decorating a stair railing in a Lithuanian apartment building.

    Yellow apartment mailboxes decorated with Christmas ornaments in a typical Lithuanian sad apartment building hallway.

    Unhinged Lithuanian Christmas decorations with colorful baubles and tinsel hanging in a plain apartment building hallway.

    Lithuanian apartment building Christmas decorations with tinsel, paper cutouts, and hanging ornaments in a small hallway.

    Minimalist Lithuanian Christmas decoration in an apartment building hallway featuring a simple white tree and wrapped presents.

    Inflatable snowman decoration on a Lithuanian apartment building lit at night as a festive Christmas display.

    Apartment door decorated with a large red bow in a sad Lithuanian apartment building for Christmas.

    Wooden apartment door with a simple green velvet bow decoration in a worn Lithuanian building hallway for Christmas.

    Christmas decorations with pine branches and gold ornaments creatively hung above a small door in a Lithuanian apartment building.

    Tacky Christmas decoration with tinsel and baubles on a plain wall in a Lithuanian apartment building hallway.

    Small sparse Christmas decoration hanging on a dark door of a sad Lithuanian apartment building at night.

    Pine branches with long white string decorations hanging on a worn wooden board in a Lithuanian apartment building.

