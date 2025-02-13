ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a freelance graphic designer. Alongside my design work, I’m also a drone photographer, focusing on urban and nature photography. I live in Vilnius and have a strong appreciation for its Old Town, as well as Lithuania’s natural landscapes.

I’ve always had a keen eye for visuals, which naturally led me to both design and photography. The ability to capture moments, perspectives, and emotions through an image fascinates me. Over time, I became particularly interested in aerial photography, as it offers a unique perspective that isn’t visible from the ground.

More info: Instagram | toplithuania.myportfolio.com