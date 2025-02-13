ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a freelance graphic designer. Alongside my design work, I’m also a drone photographer, focusing on urban and nature photography. I live in Vilnius and have a strong appreciation for its Old Town, as well as Lithuania’s natural landscapes.

I’ve always had a keen eye for visuals, which naturally led me to both design and photography. The ability to capture moments, perspectives, and emotions through an image fascinates me. Over time, I became particularly interested in aerial photography, as it offers a unique perspective that isn’t visible from the ground.

More info: Instagram | toplithuania.myportfolio.com

#1

Palanga Pier

Aerial view of a snow-covered pier extending into the Baltic Sea, surrounded by forest in Lithuania.

Gediminas Medžiaušis
Lithuania has a rich mix of historical architecture and stunning natural landscapes, which I wanted to showcase from a fresh perspective. Aerial photography allows me to highlight patterns, symmetry, and contrasts that are often overlooked. Through my Instagram project, @toplithuania, I aim to capture the beauty of Lithuanian cities and nature across all seasons. Also, I think it's a kind of form of patriotism.
    #2

    Vilnius TV Tower

    Aerial view of snowy landscape in Lithuania with a tall TV tower against a clear blue sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #3

    Gediminas Castle Tower, Vilnius

    Bird’s-eye view of Vilnius, Lithuania, showing Gediminas Castle Tower and a large mural of interlocking hands on a hill.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    My process begins with planning—checking locations, weather conditions, and lighting to ensure optimal shots. Once on-site, I use my drone to explore different angles and compositions, focusing on details that might not be immediately noticeable. After capturing the images, I go through an editing process where I enhance colors, contrast, and sharpness while maintaining a natural look. Finally, I curate my best shots for publication, often sharing them on social media.

    #4

    Kėdainiai

    Bird’s-eye view of white cliffs in Lithuania with a bulldozer on top, highlighting the landscape's unique features.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #5

    Trakai Castle

    Lithuania castle in misty sunrise from a bird’s-eye view, surrounded by trees and a flock of birds.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    I hope my photography inspires people to appreciate Lithuania’s beauty from a new perspective. Whether it’s the intricate details of Vilnius Old Town or the vast landscapes of the countryside, I want viewers to feel a deeper connection to their surroundings. Additionally, I aim to highlight how different seasons shape the country’s visual identity.
    #6

    Vilnius Oldtown

    Aerial view of Lithuania's cityscape at sunset with vibrant sky and illuminated buildings.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #7

    Vilnius Downtown

    Bird's-eye view of Lithuania's cityscape with tall buildings emerging through the fog.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    Photography, especially aerial photography, has given me a new way to see the world. Whether you’re a local or a traveler, I encourage you to look at your surroundings with fresh eyes. There’s always something new to discover, even in places you think you know well. And after all - remember - light is a foundation, basis, king and queen.
    #8

    Autumn Road

    Bird's-eye view of Lithuania with a road cutting through vibrant autumn forest.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #9

    Vilnius Roads

    Bird's-eye view of a highway interchange surrounded by lush green landscape in Lithuania.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #10

    Winter Road

    Aerial view of Lithuania, showcasing a snow-covered forest road surrounded by frosted trees.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #11

    Aerial view of Lithuania's misty forest and clear lake, showcasing beautiful natural landscape.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #12

    White Bridge In Vilnius

    Bird’s-eye view of a snow-covered bridge and skyline in Lithuania.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #13

    Golden statue overlooking a Lithuanian cityscape with sunset, providing a stunning bird’s-eye view.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #14

    Trakai Castle

    Bird's-eye view of a misty Lithuanian castle with red rooftops and surrounding greenery.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #15

    Kėdainiai

    Aerial view of Lithuania's stunning landscape with textured white terrain and colorful pond.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #16

    Merkys And Nemunas Rivers

    Aerial view of Lithuania's lush green landscape with winding river, showcasing beautiful scenery from above.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #17

    Bird’s-eye view of a lush, green landscape in Lithuania with a serene lake and a cloudy blue sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #18

    Bird’s-eye view of a vibrant skating rink in Vilnius, Lithuania, at sunset, surrounded by historic buildings.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #19

    Gediminas Castle Tower, Vilnius

    Lithuania views from a bird's-eye perspective at sunset, featuring a historic tower and city skyline.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #20

    Vilnius In Fog

    Lithuania bird's-eye view shows a tall building emerging through mist and clouds at dawn.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #21

    Autumn Panorama

    Aerial view of Lithuania's picturesque landscape with a river, autumn trees, and a winding road.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #22

    Parnidis Dune In Nida

    Bird’s-eye view of Lithuania showcasing sandy dunes, lush forests, and a distant coastline under a clear blue sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #23

    Aerial view of a Lithuanian cityscape at dusk, showcasing historic buildings and a lush courtyard.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #24

    Aerial view of Lithuania's picturesque islands with lush greenery surrounded by water.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #25

    Bird’s-eye view of a scenic Lithuanian coastline with cliffs, beach, and lush green forest along the shore.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #26

    Aerial view of Lithuania's green fields under dramatic, golden-clouded sky at sunset.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #27

    Aerial view of Lithuania's scenic forest and lake with a winding path through vibrant autumn foliage.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #28

    Bird’s-eye view of Lithuania at sunset, showcasing winding rivers and lush green landscapes.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #29

    Vilnius Oldtown At Night

    Lithuania cityscape at night captured from a bird's-eye view with illuminated streets and historic buildings.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #30

    Palanga Pier In Winter

    Aerial view of a pier extending into the sea, showcasing beautiful Lithuania landscapes under a cloudy sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #31

    Galvė Lake

    Aerial view of an island with lush greenery surrounded by water in Lithuania.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #32

    Palanga Amber Museum

    Lithuania bird’s-eye view of a grand estate surrounded by lush greenery and the distant sea.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #33

    Neringa Dead Dunes

    Bird's-eye view of Lithuania's beautiful coastline at sunset with pink skies.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #34

    Asveja Lake

    Bird's-eye view of Lithuania showcasing a sunset over a serene river surrounded by lush forests.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #35

    Aerial view of a picturesque street in Lithuania, showcasing colorful buildings and a central statue at sunset.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #36

    Bird’s-eye view of Lithuania's lush green landscape with rivers and trees.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #37

    Kernavė

    Aerial view of a traditional Lithuanian house surrounded by autumn trees and a scenic landscape.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #38

    Kernavė

    Aerial view of Lithuania showcasing a lush landscape with historical wooden structures surrounded by greenery.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #39

    Nėris River

    Aerial view of Lithuania's lush forests and winding rivers under a clear sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #40

    Bird's-eye view of Lithuania showcasing a winding road through a dense forest and adjacent lake.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #41

    Aerial view of Lithuania's picturesque landscape featuring vast sandy dunes and sprawling forests.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #42

    Bird’s-eye view of a Lithuanian landscape with a pond, surrounded by autumn trees at sunrise.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #43

    Gediminas Castle Tower, Vilnius

    Gediminas Tower with a panoramic view of Vilnius, showcasing the beautiful views of Lithuania from above.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #44

    Klaipėda

    Lithuania bird’s-eye view at dusk, showing illuminated streets, buildings, and a river with a ship, under a dramatic sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #45

    Vilnius TV Tower

    Aerial view of a red and white tower in Lithuania emerging through the clouds.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #46

    Plocis Lake

    Bird’s-eye view of Lithuania with a serene lake surrounded by lush greenery and coastline.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #47

    Vilnius Oldtown

    Bird’s-eye view of Vilnius, Lithuania showcasing historic buildings and green spaces bathed in sunlight.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #48

    Vilnius TV Tower

    Lithuania's TV tower emerging through clouds, showcasing a stunning aerial view against a clear blue sky.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #49

    Vilnius

    Bird’s-eye view of a Lithuanian cityscape at dusk with winding roads and illuminated buildings.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #50

    Palanga Pier

    Aerial view of a Lithuania coastline with a pier extending into the sea.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #51

    Vilnius Oldtown

    Lithuania bird’s-eye view of Vilnius with Gediminas Tower, showcasing vibrant cityscape and autumn colors at sunset.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #52

    Šiauliai

    Aerial view of a Lithuanian cityscape with a prominent church surrounded by trees and buildings.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #53

    Kernavė

    Aerial view of Lithuania showcasing scenic landscapes with autumn trees and rural buildings.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #54

    Before The Storm

    Aerial view of a stormy sky over a Lithuanian highway and green fields.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #55

    Bird's-eye view of Vilnius, Lithuania, featuring illuminated streets and historic buildings at dusk.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #56

    Aerial view of a snowy forest in Lithuania with trees surrounding an open clearing.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #57

    Aerial view of Lithuania's snowy landscape with long shadows and curved tracks.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #58

    Bird’s-eye view of Vilnius, Lithuania, showcasing Gediminas Tower and Vilnius Cathedral at sunset.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #59

    Klaipėda

    Bird’s-eye view of Lithuania, showcasing illuminated cityscape at dusk with a river and distant horizon.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
    #60

    Aerial view of historic buildings and streets in Vilnius at dusk, showcasing the beautiful views of Lithuania.

    Gediminas Medžiaušis
