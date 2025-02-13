Let Me Show You The Beautiful Views Of Lithuania From A Bird’s-Eye View (60 New Pics)
I’m a freelance graphic designer. Alongside my design work, I’m also a drone photographer, focusing on urban and nature photography. I live in Vilnius and have a strong appreciation for its Old Town, as well as Lithuania’s natural landscapes.
I’ve always had a keen eye for visuals, which naturally led me to both design and photography. The ability to capture moments, perspectives, and emotions through an image fascinates me. Over time, I became particularly interested in aerial photography, as it offers a unique perspective that isn’t visible from the ground.
More info: Instagram | toplithuania.myportfolio.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Palanga Pier
Lithuania has a rich mix of historical architecture and stunning natural landscapes, which I wanted to showcase from a fresh perspective. Aerial photography allows me to highlight patterns, symmetry, and contrasts that are often overlooked. Through my Instagram project, @toplithuania, I aim to capture the beauty of Lithuanian cities and nature across all seasons. Also, I think it's a kind of form of patriotism.
Vilnius TV Tower
Gediminas Castle Tower, Vilnius
My process begins with planning—checking locations, weather conditions, and lighting to ensure optimal shots. Once on-site, I use my drone to explore different angles and compositions, focusing on details that might not be immediately noticeable. After capturing the images, I go through an editing process where I enhance colors, contrast, and sharpness while maintaining a natural look. Finally, I curate my best shots for publication, often sharing them on social media.
Kėdainiai
Trakai Castle
I hope my photography inspires people to appreciate Lithuania’s beauty from a new perspective. Whether it’s the intricate details of Vilnius Old Town or the vast landscapes of the countryside, I want viewers to feel a deeper connection to their surroundings. Additionally, I aim to highlight how different seasons shape the country’s visual identity.
Vilnius Oldtown
Vilnius Downtown
Photography, especially aerial photography, has given me a new way to see the world. Whether you’re a local or a traveler, I encourage you to look at your surroundings with fresh eyes. There’s always something new to discover, even in places you think you know well. And after all - remember - light is a foundation, basis, king and queen.
Autumn Road
Vilnius Roads
Winter Road
White Bridge In Vilnius
Trakai Castle
Kėdainiai
Merkys And Nemunas Rivers
Gediminas Castle Tower, Vilnius
Vilnius In Fog
Autumn Panorama
Parnidis Dune In Nida
Vilnius Oldtown At Night
Palanga Pier In Winter
Galvė Lake
Palanga Amber Museum
Neringa Dead Dunes
Asveja Lake
Kernavė
Kernavė
Nėris River
Gediminas Castle Tower, Vilnius
Klaipėda
Vilnius TV Tower
Plocis Lake
Vilnius Oldtown
Vilnius TV Tower
Vilnius
Palanga Pier
Vilnius Oldtown
Šiauliai
Kernavė
Before The Storm
Klaipėda
This is fabulous! I was just whinging the other day that we don't get to see much about anyone but the US and the UK here on BP, and was wondering why BP, which is based in Lithuania, doesn't spend much time on Lithuania. Now I am happy - thank you so much! Keep giving us lovely photos like these!
This is fabulous! I was just whinging the other day that we don't get to see much about anyone but the US and the UK here on BP, and was wondering why BP, which is based in Lithuania, doesn't spend much time on Lithuania. Now I am happy - thank you so much! Keep giving us lovely photos like these!