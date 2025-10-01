ADVERTISEMENT

There are some things you can only understand about a culture if you've lived there. Eastern Europe is no different – the post-Soviet experience is hard to describe, but it's something you would have to go through yourself. Around 285 million people live in the region and share that experience. And we've decided to share some of that experience with you, Pandas.

We collected the funniest and most relatable memes from the "Just Romanian & Eastern European Things" Facebook page and are presenting the best ones to you here. You'll see that you haven't really seen Eastern Europe until you've tasted a babushka's kompot, fermented pickles, and seen a horse-drawn carriage in the streets.

More info: Facebook