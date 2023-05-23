This Facebook Page Shares ‘Scenic Depictions Of Slavic Life’, And Here Are 107 Of Its Funniest Pics And Memes Interview
Every region on Earth has its own distinct customs and culture. And as time marches on and the world becomes more and more globalized, this way of life changes, and some are left feeling nostalgic for the recent past.
The ‘Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life’ Facebook page is a corner of the internet that shares memes and pics about Slavic day-to-day life, centered around so-called Gopnik culture, the post-Soviet era, and spending time shelling peas with grandma, surrounded by countless wall rugs. Scroll down to check out some of the most amusing and confusing pics that were featured, and don’t forget to upvote your fave ones.
Bored Panda got in touch with Matei Tabacu, the founder of 'Scenic Depiction of Slavic Life,' the offshoot of his original and immensely popular 'Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits' social media project. He was kind enough to tell us all about the history of the entire project, and why Slavic memes are such a big hit on the internet. Read on for the full interview.
More info: Facebook (SDSL) | Facebook (SSIT) | Instagram (SDSL) | Instagram (SSIT) | Instagram (Store) | SquattingSlavs.org
This post may include affiliate links.
Snoop Dogg After One Week In Bulgaria
Matei told Bored Panda that 'Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits' is the first and largest Slavic humor page on Facebook. He started it all the way back in May 2015. He told us that he comes from a Slavic country and couldn't find anything similar on the internet at the time, so he decided to create the first page of its kind.
One year later, he decided to branch out and started a whopping three more Facebook pages: 'Scenic Depiction of Slavic Life,' 'Babushka,' and 'Lada Life.' The 'Lada Life' account, for example, is the largest Lada car page on Facebook, and according to the founder is "even bigger than the official page." And it's true!
However, Matei didn't confine himself just to Facebook. He also created two Instagram accounts, @squattingslavs and @scenic_depictions. All of them have grown organically, through viral content. That and the fact that the memes help "gather people from all over the world" is something that Matei is very proud of.
Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge
But it must be sauerkraut (sour cabbage). If not available, any leaf would to, but it doesn't taste good.
Slavic Science
Just two weeks ago, Matei also opened an online store, the 'Squatting Slavs Store.' "I am the only person who has been and is involved in the entire network, including the store. I have been doing this every day for the past eight years without a break," he told Bored Panda.
"The majority of people who appreciate Slavic memes are from Slavic countries, and they can relate to all the memes I post. The other part of my fans is not from Slavic countries, but they find it to be an interesting trend and lifestyle," Matei said, adding that he personally enjoys memes that "depict the pleasant reality of this culture, the fact that we can solve anything even without money."
De Niro From Serbia
Perfection
According to Matei, this mastery of DIY is where the 'Slavic Science' section comes from. "Even if something breaks, we can fix it with whatever we have at home," he said.
"Other memes depict the fact that even if some of us start making money and drive more expensive cars, we still eat 'burek' and 'cevapi' and other traditional Slavic dishes. I like most of the Slavic memes because we are naturally funny and make jokes about everything that happens to us," he told Bored Panda.
The ‘Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life’ Facebook page is very widely known. At the time of writing it had over 547k likes and more than 567k followers. The curators invite people to “dance in the rain, squat in the rain, live Slavic,” referring to the extremely well-known Squatting Slav meme.
The account “is a satellite of the” 'Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits' network. The original SSIT page has a whopping 1.3 million followers on Facebook.
Wolverine After One Week In Bulgaria
Real Slavic Minimalism
The Squatting Slav meme has been a hallmark of internet culture for over a decade. Know Your Meme notes that the question as to why many Eastern European people stereotypically squat while wearing tracksuits first started appearing in the spotlight in late 2012, with the rise of the r/slavs_squatting subreddit and discussions on the notorious 4chan website. The meme only gained more popularity from then on.
Slovakian Hospital Breakfast At Its Finest
The Squatting Slav meme’s roots lie in Gopnik culture. One meme, featured on Know Your Meme, describes a Gopnik (the plural being ‘Gopniki’) as “Russian white trash, commonly found on the outskirts of Moscow and in towns throughout.” They stereotypically wear tracksuits and many wear hoods or hats.
Fishing In Poland
Big Biznis Here
You Are Not A Real Slav If Your Refrigerator Doesn't Look Like That
It is a pejorative term used in Russia and elsewhere “to refer to aggressive young men of lower-class suburbs coming from families of poor education and income.” Gopniks are quite similar to British Chavs. Urban Dictionary adds that Gopniks drink outdoors and can engage in petty crime. And the only difference between them and Chavs may be that the former speak Russian.
According to Encyclopædia Britannica, Slavs mainly live in eastern and southeastern Europe. However, they also extend across northern Asia, all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Slavs are subdivided into three main groups: East Slavs, West Slavs, and South Slavs. Meanwhile, Slavs can also be subdivided into two main groups based on religion: the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church.
cooolll!! I wonder if it is going to be a casino, holiday resort, or mall?
East Slavs include Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarussians. West Slavs are comprised of Poles, Czechs, Slovaks, and Wends. While South Slavs are made up of Serbs, Croats, Bosnians, Slovenes, Macedonians, and Montenegrins. Encyclopædia Britannica notes that Bulgarians are often designated as South Slavs, as they speak a Slavic language, even though they’re of mixed origin like the Hungarians.
Chandler Bing After 6 Months In Hungary
The Eastern Orthodox Church includes Russians, most Ukrainians, most Belarussians, most Bulgarians, Serbs, and Macedonians. While the Slavs associated with the Roman Catholic Church include Poles, Czechs, Slovaks, Croats, Slovenes, some Ukrainians, and some Belarussians.
Poland, Łódź
Bulgaria
He needs cash to buy coffee and cigarettes in the hospital because often they do not accept cards. Don't worry, medical bill is covered.
Diggit Magazine notes that the popularity of the Squatting Slav meme has reminded many people of how similar their cultural backgrounds, and childhoods, are. “How they all have ‘babushkas’ (grandmothers) who make ‘kompots’ (a non-alcoholic sweet beverage made from fruit) and how they are all very used to squatting.”
However, the meme’s popularity has grown overseas, too, especially in Canada, the UK, and the US.
drop a beer can off your table, it rolls to the Belgian side... f**k I think we just invaded belgium
Bulgarian Aesthetic Morning Ritual
Slav Soccer Games
Both the SDSL and SSIT pages sell Slavic meme-related merchandise. Many of the products clearly support Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. However, some of the merch appears to feature the hammer and sickle device used by the Soviet Union. This is something that many people whose families suffered under the regime might find to be in poor taste. However, the founder of the SDSL and SSIT projects primarily seems to focus on humor, lightheartedness, and chuckling at stereotypes.
My Swiss friend. Always wore shorts, even in winter (mind you it was Australia so there wasn’t snow).
Johny Depp After Two Months In Czech
Аlive Again: Sofia Edition
Messi After One Week In Serbia
"That wasn't REAL communism, this time it will work for sure..."
:grabs popcorn, waiting for my Balkan comrades to see this post:
Famous 'zidarski sendvič' or 'construction site worker's sandwich'
The Most Slavic Photo In History
Thor After A Week In Bulgaria
Eastern European Police After After End Of Shift
actually those are south african rands, but anyway. same difference. also take bribes.