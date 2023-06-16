Lucky for us, Bored Panda able to get in touch with the creator of Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits, Matei Tabacu, who was kind enough to have a chat about SSIT. We recently covered one of Matei’s other popular Facebook pages, Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life, where he explained that Squatting Slavs was the first and is now the largest Slavic humor page on Facebook. He began with this one in 2015 when he couldn’t find anything similar on the site, and has now branched out to three other popular pages as well: Scenic Depiction of Slavic Life, Babushka, and Lada Life.

We reached out to Matei to hear how everything with SSIT has been going since the last time we spoke with him, a few weeks ago. “Lately, I've been quite busy with the shop, as I'm the only person managing all the pages and the store. It has led me to work around 14-16 hours a day,” he shared with a smile. “But it's okay, I don't feel tired because I enjoy what I do, and when you love what you do, fatigue doesn't seem to bother you.”