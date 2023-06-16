101 Pics From “Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits” That Sum Up What It’s Like To Live In Eastern Europe Interview
If you’ve never been to Eastern Europe, you might not be familiar with the Slavic squat, but we’ll be happy to educate you today, pandas. Because Slavic countries have not only gifted the world with delicious borscht, gorgeous pottery and impressive wood carving, they’ve also provided us with plenty of entertainment online!
Below, you’ll find some of the most spot-on posts from the Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page. From memes about meals Slavic grandmothers make to hilarious pics that encapsulate everyday life in Eastern Europe, we’re sure you’ll find something you like here. Keep reading to also find a chat we were lucky enough to have with the creator of SSIT, Matei Tabacu, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you a craving for beer and potato pancakes!
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Instagram (Store) | SquattingSlavs.org
This post may include affiliate links.
Greetings From Balkans
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Jaguar After One Week In Romania
According to World Population Review, there are more than 360 Slavs across the globe. There are 13 Slavic countries, mainly located in Eastern Europe and Western Asia, including Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine. And while we all know that stereotypes aren’t always true, some things Slavs tend to be known and loved for are their trademark tracksuits, squats, cigarettes and having a penchant for drinking.
But the Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page aims to celebrate all of the quirks of Slavic culture, while keeping a lighthearted attitude. This account, which has amassed an impressive 1.4 million followers since its creation in 2015, describes itself as an “exclusive Gopnik party” where tracksuits are mandatory. The page shares photos that are hilariously relatable to anyone who’s ever lived in a Slavic nation and even has an online store where followers can buy gear to “embrace their inner Gopnik.”
Leonardo Dicaprio After 2 Weeks In Serbia
Serbian Engineering
Bus Stop In Hungary
Just one thing is that Hungary is not actually Eastern Europe and not part of the Slavic countries but otherwise yes they have some fun stuff going on 😎
Lucky for us, Bored Panda able to get in touch with the creator of Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits, Matei Tabacu, who was kind enough to have a chat about SSIT. We recently covered one of Matei’s other popular Facebook pages, Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life, where he explained that Squatting Slavs was the first and is now the largest Slavic humor page on Facebook. He began with this one in 2015 when he couldn’t find anything similar on the site, and has now branched out to three other popular pages as well: Scenic Depiction of Slavic Life, Babushka, and Lada Life.
We reached out to Matei to hear how everything with SSIT has been going since the last time we spoke with him, a few weeks ago. “Lately, I've been quite busy with the shop, as I'm the only person managing all the pages and the store. It has led me to work around 14-16 hours a day,” he shared with a smile. “But it's okay, I don't feel tired because I enjoy what I do, and when you love what you do, fatigue doesn't seem to bother you.”
Aquaman After 2 Weeks In Bulgaria
Babushka Armour
Saturn After One Week In Balkans
“Moreover, I receive numerous emails from satisfied customers after they receive their orders,” Matei continued. “Some of them are already on their third purchase. The fact that they are happy and send me emails of gratitude and encouragement keeps me going without taking a break. I even work on weekends, by the way. As for the Facebook and Instagram pages, everything is going well, but I would appreciate more fan photos as it would save me more time for the shop.”
Just A Normal Summer Day In Skopje,macedonia
Air Bosnia
Ukranian Cat Stepan
We also asked Matei if he could comment on what makes Slavs special. “The most important thing, I believe, is that we are a very united community that strictly adheres to all the customs and traditions that make us Slavs,” he shared. “I was truly impressed in 2018 when I wanted to organize the International Squat Day and created a Facebook event for a small gathering in all Slavic capitals. Although I was only present at the gathering in Sofia, I received hundreds, maybe even thousands, of photos from the gatherings in other Slavic capitals, where a considerable number of people attended.”
Meanwhile In Romania
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Czech Republic…
“In Prague, Czech Republic, there were the most participants, around 400-500, and in Sofia, where I was present, there were about 200,” Matei continued. “I was deeply impressed by their behavior, customs, jokes, and everything that I see on our pages, as I laughed, talked, explored the Sofia countries, held squat competitions, and had a great time. I regretted having to leave in the evening because I had traveled 600 km (I'm not from Bulgaria).”
Big Biznis Here Serbia
Slovakia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia And Poland
You Are Not A Real Slav If Your Refrigerator Doesn't Look Like That
We also wondered if there were any common misconceptions held about Slavic people that Matei wanted to dispel. “The most common stereotype I've encountered is that Slavs are drug addicts, which is completely wrong,” he noted. “I believe that those who hold this stereotype do so because of the internet videos showing Slavs dancing to hard bass, jumping around, and being very energetic.”
Hungary, As Usual
“Hungary Is Not A Slavic Country”
When You Visit Slavic Public Toilet
“But we, the Slavs, are like this because it's our way of expressing ourselves,” the creator continued, setting the record straight. “It's our well-known style worldwide. So, to those who hold this opinion, I want to say that they are completely mistaken. During the Slavic meetings and parties I've organized, I only met medical students, lawyers, entrepreneurs, highly intelligent people with whom I had conversations until the early morning.”
Big Biznis Here
Man, have you seen the price of cherries nowadays? This is legit business 😁
Perfect Tattoo Doesn't Exi
Summer In Bulgaria
As for the future of Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits, Matei says he has “a grand plan for introducing video content. I've tried a few years ago and even opened a YouTube channel, but I couldn't find the right people for the project. I really want to start producing video content and hard bass, but currently, I don't have the time.”
Well, we’ll just have to stay posted until that day comes! Be sure to like Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits on Facebook right here!
Best Slavic Breakfast, Change My Mind
Even better debate, should you spread Nutella all over it, or some cheese/pate/salami? If I ever get divorced, this will be the reason.😁
Bulgaria
You Can Smell, Taste And Feel Da Photo
If you’re not Slavic, we hope you have a newfound appreciation for Slavs after viewing this list, pandas. Though they’re from many different cultures, they all share a strong bond that’s held together by tracksuits and beer. Keep upvoting the pics that you find most amusing, and feel free to share what you love most about Slavic countries in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s article featuring Matei's Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life Facebook page, you can find it right here!
Messi And Di Maria After One Week In Bulgaria
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Only In Bulgaria You Transport The Bus
Hungary Is Not A Slavic Country, Meanwhile These Were Parked In Front Of A Pub In Budapest
December Be Like:
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
"Hungary Is Not A Slavic Country"
Guess The Country!
Kompot Biznis Going Well
Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
Slavic Gingerbread House
Poland
A Neighborhood Obelya, In Sofia Bulgaria. On The Top 1999 And Down 2022
Looks like they have splashed out some big bucks and painted the curb yellow (in need of a touch up though)
Meanwhile In Hungary
Slavic Children Playground
Perfection And Beauty
idk ab the truth of those words on the container, "perfection and beauty"