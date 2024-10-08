“Every Tech Bro In Seattle”: Dylan O’Brien’s ‘Men’s Health’ Photoshoot Hilariously Roasted

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent Men’s Health Magazine photoshoot starring Dylan O’Brien has been met with hilarious reactions following a Reddit repost.

The thread had several pictures of the actor in camping clothes, such as a camo jacket, patterned flannel, and waterproof sweats. A different background accompanied each photo, from a forest trail to a giant rock surrounded by greenery.

Fans had quite a lot to say regarding O’Brien’s outfits and poses, with someone even comparing him to ‘Canadian men on dating apps.’

Dylan O’Brien’s Men’s Health photoshoot was hilariously roasted after a Reddit user posted it in a thread

O’Brien sat down with Men’s Health in New York City in early September to discuss his latest project Saturday Night, where he played original Saturday Night Live cast member Dan Aykroyd. And accompanying the interview was a candid photoshoot — which comments were certainly divided on. A user on Reddit posted five photos of Dylan O’Brien in a “rugged mountain man fit,” taken by Brad Ogbonna and styled by Ted Stafford.

Image credits: Brad Ogbonna

“Looks like every tech bro in Seattle that puts the ‘outdoors’ as their only interest on the dating sites,” someone said.

Another comment read, “I’m sorry but what is it with ‘photo shoots’ these days looking worse and less creative than shots normal people take with their iPhones? Not his fault but damn.”

“I don’t know who this guy is, but he looks like every second dad at the weekend in the park/woods. The pictures are only missing a few kids in woolwalk suits and a cargo bike,” added a user.

While some people described his look as just “an average man,” other fans of the star said the pictures told the opposite story

Image credits: Brad Ogbonna

In response to the negative roasts, someone said, “I know people think this is boring but I personally love the vibe! It’s giving ‘everyman hiker photos your mum would post on facebook’ and it feels familiar and cozy.

“He doesn’t look overly photoshopped and it’s nice to see, not every photoshoot has to be daring and high concept.”

“He looks so good!” read another comment, “& def giving a little Armie Hammer, who, based on looks alone, is also gorgeous.”

Dylan O’Brien is still a dominant star in Hollywood, despite a fatal injury in 2016

Image credits: Dylan O’Brien

At just 33 years old, the American actor has been a part of The Maze Runner franchise, Teen Wolf, Bumblebee, American Assassin, and more.

As Men’s Health put it, he’s accomplished “a hell of a lot,” leading movies that have grossed “hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.”

However, while he was filming the last movie in The Maze Runner franchise, O’Brien was nearly killed in a stunt gone wrong. He was reportedly struck by a vehicle that left him with a concussion, facial fracture, and brain trauma, among other injuries.

Image credits: 20th Century Fox

Production halted and O’Brien withdrew from the public eye to heal. For a while, he wondered if it was worth going back to work.

“I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn’t an easy journey back,” he said. “There was a time there where I didn’t know if I would ever do it again… and that thought scared me, too.”

Image credits: MTV

But the Teen Wolf star didn’t let the injury stop him, going on to rebuild his career and even collaborate with Taylor Swift in her short film All Too Well.

A few of his upcoming works include Caddo Lake, which is set to premiere on Max next month, and Anniversary, which doesn’t currently have a release date.

People took to the comment section to discuss their polarizing opinions

Image credits: Fatima

Image credits: Fatima

Image credits: batmanodu

Image credits: delenn_strong

Image credits: iashankhan