Guy Considers Going Back To GF After Dumping Her Over B-Day Bill Drama, Gets A Reality Check
Couples, Friends

Guy Considers Going Back To GF After Dumping Her Over B-Day Bill Drama, Gets A Reality Check

If you are in a relationship, chances are you disagree with your partner on certain things. It could be about them leaving dirty clothes everywhere or their habit of always being late. While these disputes can be resolved amicably, sometimes a fight can escalate quickly.

For instance, a man took to Reddit to share how his girlfriend’s expensive expectations led him to break off their 4-year relationship. The author had booked a table at a fancy restaurant for his girlfriend’s birthday and even invited four of her friends. However, things took an ugly turn when the bill arrived. Continue reading to find out how the author’s nice gesture led to their breakup.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    A man shared how his girlfriend’s behavior changed after he split the bill for her birthday dinner with her friends

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Western-Echidna-5626

    The man even divulged more details about the entire incident

    Many people felt the girlfriend’s expectations were unrealistic and her behavior was rude

    Others felt that since the author was the host, he should have covered the entire celebration

    Some felt both the girlfriend and boyfriend are to blame for this mess

    Guy Considers Going Back To GF After Dumping Her Over B-Day Bill Drama, Gets A Reality Check

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    What do you think?
    Ira Bodrova
    Ira Bodrova
    In my country, it is customary that the birthday person pays for dinner, and the guests give gifts. But usually this is a pre-selected menu with a specific budget. In any case, ordering the most expensive dishes without prior payment arrangements is rude and mean.

    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    I got taken out to a restaurant as part of an event once, and assumed the host would be paying. Then when the bill arrived I found out actually we were all paying for ourselves. So I went "oh, right, my mistake" and paid, feeling a bit embarrassed. But yeah, girlfriend sounds really mean and selfish, not to mention manipulative and sexist.

