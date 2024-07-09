ADVERTISEMENT

Whether we're opening our mouths without thinking, have social anxiety, or are just trying to cut through an awkward silence, everyone is bound to say something foolish every once in a while.

So it should come as no surprise that when Reddit user AlgorithmOmega asked people on the platform to share the dumbest statements they've heard, the responses came pouring in, showcasing just how common and relatable these moments are.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard Have a misogynistic coworker who claimed the male lions do all the hunting, because he couldn't stand the idea of a female anything being better.

anon , Charl Durand / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard The earth is flat and only 6000 years old.

Persephone2009 , Christian Reinke / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And/Or. There are two different threads in this idiocy. Generally though it's and. People who believe Earth is flat also believe it is young.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#3


“Women are responsible for men’s loneliness epidemic.”

My dudes: Go get yourself a friend, a hobby, a dog. Your relationships, entertainment, and play dates are not our responsibility.

lifeuncommon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard I write software, had a boss with little technical knowledge for a bit.

He asked me to 'make the software do X or Y depending on what the user wanted when they clicked the button'. I asked what he meant, he got upset, told me it was simple. If the user wants X to happen when they click the button, do that! If they want Y to happen when they click the button, do that! At first I thought maybe he meant there was some other way to figure that out from context.. but no, ultimately he meant 'read the users mind and intent when they click the button'.

supercyberlurker , Christina Morillo / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

do it doesnt matter how long it will take. If you retire and is not done is not your fault...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "If you don't have children, God will punish you".

Remote-Direction963 , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "You shouldn't speak Spanish if you're not Mexican"

- a customer who got mad at me for helping another customer in Spanish

ZijoeLocs , Leeloo The First / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spain called, they are having issues now because they can't speak Spanish due to not being Mexican.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard I used to work at a movie theatre and I would encounter dumb statements/questions on the daily.

The stupidest by far?

"if we're late to the movie, do we get a discount?"

sandwichthedog , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should also ask that the film be stopped and restarted from the beginning

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard That’s why you have autism!

Response to “Well I’m getting the vax being I don’t want to die”

My response to that was “I thought you get Autism **after** the vaccine?”

H010CR0N , Gustavo Fring / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the original statement was that ONLY mpr vaccine caused autism. If you look datas, in japan there was a great reduction of mpr vaccines, if the statement was true you should have observed that the autism numbers should have decreased in proportion when it was not (they was in line with the normal trend)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"Healthy women don't get periods."

SadlyNotDannyDeVito Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard “The way you’re raised has nothing to do with the way you turn out”

- my mom to me when I called her out on her behaviour

JoeyJoJoShabadooYEAH , LightFieldStudios / envatoelements Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
gabrielealfredopini avatar
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda like saying that the big five fingers welt on your cheek has nothing to do with the slap I gave you earlier...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard Windmills cause cancer.

Global warming isn’t real because it’s cold outside.

AlgorithmOmega , Kervin Edward Lara / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people actually think that windmills are stealing the wind and that's why the world is getting warmer. I wish I was making this up but that stupid is a congressman for the state of Georgia.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "If we're going south, how are we going uphill?"

AnimatedHokie , Nans 82 / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
twilightscott avatar
Twilight
Twilight
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is by far the most dumb thing i have ever heard.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard “Only real men weigh over 100 kg” overheard at the gym

StoneSlacker , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard The US has “never been a racist country” is up there. Leaving out the fact that the civil war was fought over slavery is pretty stupid too.

germane_switch , Jakayla Toney / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The USA was born a racist nation. Slavery is a black mark on our history that can never be cleansed.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "I was angry, I could do whatever I want."

mrmulticultural99 , RDNE Stock project / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
twilightscott avatar
Twilight
Twilight
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, that is not how life works, otherwise half the population would be dead from angry people murdering.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard You'll use less gas if you drive fast because you get there sooner.....friends little sister. 40 years ago.

TheCanadianPrimate , Kaique Rocha / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fun fact: doenst matter how fast or slow you go the work you need is always the same

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard “There’s no such thing as mental health”

Parents say the weirdest s**t sometimes

Co0lus3rn4me , Mental Health America (MHA) / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
twilightscott avatar
Twilight
Twilight
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really hope they didn't say that to someone with Mental Health issues.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

“If China’s been around for so long, how come they never invented anything?”

If it were a genuine, ignorant question, that’d be one thing, but it was rhetorically asked as if to say China’s never accomplished anything. Baffling.

sodapaladin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "I don't get why they keep changing the all the sciencey facts in schools." - Some lady at a truck stop in Louisiana.

Past-File3933 , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "The vaccine can't survive 24h outside the fridge, and our body is not a fridge, so the vaccine can't last more than 24h in our body."


It took me 10second to even comprehend and recover from the stupidity of the statement.

Keysrin , Thirdman / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The vaccine doesn't need 24hr to do its job. It's designed to stimulate the immune system rapidly and then go away for good reason. If it stuck around it really would be that thing the conspiracy theorists accuse it of.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we've ever seen, from the standpoint of water."﻿

cardinalbard , Ray Bilcliff / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard Bill Gates tried to block the sun with chemicals

PayasoCanuto , Bradley Hook / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard Watching an episode of The First 48. A detective investigating a murder says, "Nobody expects to go to sleep and wake up dead the next morning."

HeyYall4792 , Vlada Karpovich / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard Had a friend insist Hawaii is a seperate country, not a US state. (We're both Americans) I'm still very embarrassed that we both attended the same high school.

Scribe625 , Jess Loiterton / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have been one of those people who insisted Barack Obama wasn’t American because he was born in Hawaii.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard There was a certain politician that, speaking about some military business, said "I know more about that than the generals". He was wrong.

Upstairs-Radish1816 , August de Richelieu / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...do you realise how little that narrows down the identity of the speaker?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard If dinosaurs were real wouldn’t I see more of their bones laying around.

iiM_Nuckin_Futz , Arthur Shuraev / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

65 million years is a long time. Too long for people with very small brains.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard It's your duty as a woman to have a child and whether you want one or not, doesn't matter.

anon , Jonathan Borba / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
asmith_1 avatar
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me guess, said by either a male or a religious person or a female “brainwashed” by a religious person

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard On a conservative forum, some person was lamenting cost of his medical procedure AFTER insurance paid their part.


"I can't image how much it would cost if it were free!" 

SnooMemesjellies7469 , Anna Shvets / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Coworker: "If vegans care about animals so much, and they eat all the vegetables, then all the animals who eat vegetables will go hungry"

He genuinely thought it was some gotcha about vegans and I had to jump out of the argument for a minute to be like "wait is that actually something you think could happen?" Apparently we're competing with rabbits in a zero sum game of who can eat the most carrots

CakeLikeLadyGaga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Coworker: "I know that's what I wrote, but that's not what I meant!"

ahhjesus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "The center of the Galaxy and the earth are aligned! We so are in the end times!"

To which I responded, "two points are always aligned, it's called a line!"

He was super religious by the way...

TheEPGFiles , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

show him how the center of the clock is aligned with the numbers

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "you weren't poor growing up like me. That's why you didn't eat bananas as a kid"

The stupid thing was she wasn't poor.

dinoaids , SHVETS production / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "I've met Boris Johnson; I think his heart's in the right place."

Riffler , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34


When I was playing WoW and every guild having their own forum was a thing, a guild member posted some photos of his kills from a hunt.

Now it’s important to say that at the time I didn’t have strong opinions on hunting, and this in particular is not the point of the stupid statement, but is the cause of it.

The whole guild of members made fun of him for killing defenseless animals to the point where he made the following comment, slightly paraphrased because it’s been 18 years:

“OH YEA WELL YOU GUYS THINK YOURE SO INNOCENT GOING IN AND KILLING RAGNAROS EVERY WEEK AND ALL OF THOSE RAID BOSSES?”

To be clear, he was comparing actually hunting a defenseless animal to killing bosses in a video game, and yes he was very serious.

egnards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

"American Healthcare has some issues, but it's still the best in the world" some ignorant redneck to me, a literal nurse working in an American ICU while he accumulates tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt

JHKtheSeeker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

"I wouldn't say it was a failure, I'd say it didn't work" - E. Macron

Fflow27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

“I’m not racist my dogs black”Heard it more than once. Abhorrent statement to make. And yes that is the first time I’ve used that word Abhorrent in a sentence, but needs must.

Dylman2310 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

"pseudoscience is still science"

ewing666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

In the middle of a "Bill Gates created Covid to microchip us" (which itself is pretty up there) rant: "He tested it in Africa. There were no diseases in Africa until Bill Gates went there and started spreading them"

Nervous_Chipmunk7002 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "The Bible is historical fact and never contradicts itself."


"No matter where you are, you're always going North."


"You can't cook with gas."


"Cool ranch doritos are ranch flavored?!?" -Me-

Sparkyninja38 , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Heard from a guy I was working with over the weekend. He was on the phone with his mom.
"Im not even going to vote. I just hate politics nowadays. Now if I say i hate black people, they say I'm a racist. What's so racist about that?!"

Feanlean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

“I’m a very stable genius.”

Apprehensive_Bird357 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

A Christian told me that "slavery in the Bible days is like being a live in nanny now," and she said it with a straight face.

opentill6am Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Not really a statement but “what if Isaac Newton never invented gravity?”

LuminousZenith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We would all be floating around without a care in the world. Stupid gravity.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

I was working for a contracting company and doing work for a hospital. I started off just hooking up and moving PCs. Really basic stuff that anyone who can walk and chew gum could figure out. And a lot of the people they hired had a hard time with that.

After the project was done the hospital realized I wasn't a moron and kept me around. I worked my way up to a system admin level job. And the contracting company had to cut my pay. I asked for a raise and explained to them how I was doing far more advanced work but I heard the stupidest thing I've ever been told.

My "boss" ( all he did was sign a check ) explained to me by getting a $2/hr pay cut I will be better off because I will be paying less taxes. I started off making $16/hr.

My contract ended a bit later and I got hired on directly and got a really nice raise.

t0ny7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was probably for sleazy purposes, yes. However there are a lot of people who do not understand how income tax brackets work, or the difference between gross and net income, or the difference between income and wealth, or the difference between income and wages. May have had some interesting discussions recently about all of these with people who are older and richer (though that's not difficult) than me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#46

62 People Share The Dumbest Statements They've Ever Heard "I don't date people with pronouns"

*insert eyeroll.*

Charming_Wrapper , Alexander Grey / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

I was talking about how terrible the homeless situation in America is and my step mother said "well It's mostly brown people and that's what they get for coming here illegally". All I could do was lol and say you need to quit watching Faux news 24/7. The struggle is real people.

Inner-Management-110 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No idea where you would get this idea. I live in Portland Oregon and I'd say about 80% of the homeless folk I see on a daily basis are white born free American citizens.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#48

Heard a boomer I work with say to another in reference to a storm we were getting: "This generation has got the weather so f****d up nowadays."

You might think he meant generation as in time period, but if you knew the guy like I do, you would know he was actually blaming young people for the weather being inclimate.

Liquid_Saturn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

“In my day no one needed therapy”

Prestigious-Cup6086 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"In my day nobody _got_ therapy" though they desperately needed it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

I used to debate conservatives and Republicans online. The dumbest thing I ever heard any of them say was:

>"Within ten years of leaving office, George W. Bush will be ranked among the greatest U.S. Presidents of all time."

MagicSPA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

My personal favourite was the anti-vaxxer who told me all about how dangerous vaccines are. How many weird and toxic chemicals are in them, and what those chemicals would do to my body. Then she lit up a cigarette…

Buboribetra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend works in a jail. Some inmates discussed vaccination and decided against it. "You never know what's in them". Most were incarcerated for d-rug offences.....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Friend, in the pool, while choking.... "I couldn't breathe underwater"....

He was 23 at the time.

mrsupreme888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#53

The freezing temperature of water is 36 degrees. We all were baffled when we heard this said in the car by my friend’s girlfriend.

RunningNumbers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, if using fahrenheit, it's 32 degrees, so not that far off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

“ you can have your facts and I’ll have mine”

anon12xyz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got into it with my roommate a while back. He's become a COVID denier because he gets his news from Facebook. I'll take the numbers from the CDC and the WHO thank you.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#55

“It’s just a bad cold.” Said by my mother who had Covid 5 times, 3 of her friends died from it and so did my step-dad, but like “it’s just a bad cold”.

Loves_me_tacos125 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#56

“The smell on your skin after using a tanning bed is the smell of your organs burning inside”. -She was dead serious. She now owns a skin clinic. Another example of why I don’t trust professionals just because they call themselves professionals

canadianmountaingoat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#57

I worked with someone who had a Bachelor's degree and was a Registered nurse and I don't remember why but the conversation about the sun being a star came up and she said "The sun isn't a star, it's too close. If it was a star it'd be a dot like the other ones."

horizonisbright Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#58

The best way to find a job is to walk in the front door with a copy of your resume.

loquacious_avenger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

20 or so years ago, yes. Ignorance of the changes to the world is corrected by education.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

You can only get HPV if you sleep with many men. If you stick to 1 partner, you are not at risk and don’t need the vaccine.

Because the virus checks if you have reached your duck quotum yet, before it hops off and into your vagina. Of course. And you can’t get it through aaaaany other means.

SisterShenanigans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know how it is in other countries, but here women and girls have the HPV vaccine on vaccine schedules, while men and boys do not - they have to specifically request it. Given that infection can be spread between partners no matter what parts those they bonk have, and it can cause cancers in everyone, men and boys should have it on their vaccine schedules too, to protect themselves and others.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#60

"Health at every size".

MDF87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To a degree, but thin doesn't automatically mean healthy just as fat doesn't automatically mean unhealthy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

"If you stay humble, work hard, and tell the truth, people will respect and reward you for it."

Also

"It's all part of God's plan."

DickySchmidt33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

I’m infertile just like my mom.

Iluv_Felashio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IVF, adoption - lots of ways an infertile woman might become a mom.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!