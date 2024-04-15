ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Sam. Sam stands for Socially Awkward Misfit, the name of my webcomic that is loosely based on my own life. Here are some comic strips I've made about the struggles with social anxiety.

Socially Awkward Misfit is drawn from my own experiences in life, such as struggling with social anxiety, and issues relating to introversion and being socially awkward.

More info: rosshendrick.co.uk | Instagram | twitter.com

#1

Anxiety

Ross Hendrick
I've been creating comics for as long as I remember. Inspired by comics such as The Beano, Garfield, and Viz, I've been creating my own comic characters since I was a kid. I later ended up drawing a few comic strips for The Beano and Viz.
#2

Sleep

Ross Hendrick
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the bright side, if he hasn't soiled himself, he's still doing better than many babies.

#3

Keep Calm

Ross Hendrick
I draw whenever I feel inspired. This tends to be in the evening or night...sometimes well into the early hours! I usually draw while listening to music or funny podcasts.

The challenges I have had with social anxiety and depression have prevented me from being more productive, particularly when creating my animated cartoons. But I have found the more I do it, the more confident I have become. 
#4

Overthinking

Ross Hendrick
#5

Under Pressure

Ross Hendrick
The most rewarding part of creating comics has been the feedback from lots of people who say they can relate to the issues in my cartoons, and it is heartwarming to hear that it has helped them to know they don't feel alone in this world.

#6

Check Time

Ross Hendrick
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Important information when your main thought is how to leave as soon as possible without looking bad.

#7

Unknown Number

Ross Hendrick
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
3 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depending on who he knows, that may be the wisest policy.

#8

Issues Time Mag

Ross Hendrick
#9

Small Groups

Ross Hendrick
#10

Put Myself Out

Ross Hendrick
#11

Get Up And Go

Ross Hendrick
#12

Socialising

Ross Hendrick
#13

Early Night

Ross Hendrick
#14

Sit In Corner

Ross Hendrick
#15

Stupid Things

Ross Hendrick
Comedy Clumbers
Comedy Clumbers
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brains could use some upgrading to overwrite some memories and defragmentation could be useful as well.

#16

What Did You Learn?

Ross Hendrick
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what middle and high schools are for. What took so long? The most acceptable answer is that you were home-schooled for 12 years.

#17

List Of Anxiety

Ross Hendrick
#18

Memories Of School

Ross Hendrick
#19

Weaknesses

Ross Hendrick
#20

Communication Skills

Ross Hendrick
