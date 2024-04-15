12Kviews
Socially Awkward Misfit: My 20 Comics About Social Anxiety
Meet Sam. Sam stands for Socially Awkward Misfit, the name of my webcomic that is loosely based on my own life. Here are some comic strips I've made about the struggles with social anxiety.
Socially Awkward Misfit is drawn from my own experiences in life, such as struggling with social anxiety, and issues relating to introversion and being socially awkward.
Anxiety
I've been creating comics for as long as I remember. Inspired by comics such as The Beano, Garfield, and Viz, I've been creating my own comic characters since I was a kid. I later ended up drawing a few comic strips for The Beano and Viz.
Sleep
Keep Calm
I draw whenever I feel inspired. This tends to be in the evening or night...sometimes well into the early hours! I usually draw while listening to music or funny podcasts.
The challenges I have had with social anxiety and depression have prevented me from being more productive, particularly when creating my animated cartoons. But I have found the more I do it, the more confident I have become.
Overthinking
I'm over thinking (meaning I'm not doing it anymore).
Under Pressure
The most rewarding part of creating comics has been the feedback from lots of people who say they can relate to the issues in my cartoons, and it is heartwarming to hear that it has helped them to know they don't feel alone in this world.
Check Time
Unknown Number
Issues Time Mag
Small Groups
Put Myself Out
Get Up And Go
Oh, you have depression? Have you ever considered just not?
Socialising
Sit In Corner
Stupid Things
Brains could use some upgrading to overwrite some memories and defragmentation could be useful as well.
What Did You Learn?
Memories Of School
Weaknesses
Communication Skills
So you had a camera inside my head the whole time? Thanks for making these... it is oddly mmm validating.
