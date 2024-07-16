Dubai Millionaire’s Wife Reveals The Downsides Of Luxury Living

ADVERTISEMENT

“If money can’t buy happiness, what about love?” is the title of a millionaire’s wife-turned-influencer Soudi of Arabia’s pinned video. She has amassed a following of more than 1.2 million users on TikTok.

Among her most popular videos is a series of clips titled “worst things about being with a millionaire,” in which she shares the sacrifices and expectations that she has had to put up with in order to enjoy a life that many can only dream of.

In her videos, Soudi flaunts the expensive lifestyle that her husband Jamal’s wealth has granted them both. Clips of the couple visiting luxurious restaurants, buying expensive clothes, and taking trips around the world fill her social media profile, with view counts reaching as high as 60 million.

“There are a lot of misconceptions. Being a millionaire’s wife is really hard,” she asserts.

High cultural expectations and social norms of her husband’s family are among the main issues this millionaire’s wife complaints about

In a recent video, Soudi lays out her biggest problems with the millionaire-wife lifestyle. Some seem tongue-in-cheek, like lamenting being so stressed out she needs a spa weekend. Others seem more legitimate, like complaints about people asking her for money and especially the bossiness of her wealthy husband.

In Dubai, women have the same constitutional rights as men, meaning that they can own property, get an education, work, drive, and vote, but they are not completely independent.

An analysis by Human Rights Watch reveals that the most recent Personal Status Law passed in the MENA region requires women to have a male guardian’s approval, either their husband or father’s, for a wide variety of matters, like marriage, divorce, and access to financial support.

In another series of clips, she also confesses to being scared about being robbed, having women always trying to take her husband away from her, and trying to “get pregnant 24/7.”

According to the most recent report by the United Nations, The United Arab Emirates is the most progressive when it comes to gender inequality among countries in the Persian Gulf, ranking 17th in the Gender Inequality Index.

In her Q&A, the TikToker, who comes from an affluent UK-based family, affirms that life in Dubai is still better than anywhere else she’s been, with security and weather being the main perks of the Arab country.

While most of her viewers are captivated by the expensive gifts and hotels in Soudi’s videos, others are more critical and consider her lifestyle to be ultimately unfulfilling

Her glamorous life and ostentatious showings of wealth have attracted a sizable following and, with it, a wide variety of reactions from viewers.

“The only ‘bad’ thing about your list is trying to have kids all the time, but if it’s required to enjoy the rest I would give him seven if he wants,” says one fan.

“These are the kinds of problems I want,” adds another. “I want a husband like that, what do I do to get one?”

On the flip side, some are more critical of her. “For me, it would be a greater joy to help poor children and sick people than to buy 100 handbags or shoes,” one chided.

“Sounds like fun for one week, but after that I would get bored with not doing my own thing, working, meeting people, earning my own money, developing,” affirmed another, pointing out the subservient aspect of Soudi’s affluent lifestyle.

In a clip released on June 19th, 2024, the TikToker reveals she wasn’t “made to work a 9 to 5 job” and that she never had any desire or ambition to accomplish anything professionally.

“I have such a wonderful job. I teach music. I know lives have been changed for the better because of me, however small the way,” replied one woman, believing that “a person wrapped up in themselves makes a very small package.”

Image credits: soudiofarabia

"Vanity must be a hard job," comments one viewer as others mock the TikToker's complaints



