“Entitlement And Privilege”: Billionaire’s Wife Bullies Woman To Sell Her Instagram Name

Many people opt to take their partner’s last name after walking down the aisle. In the eyes of Gen-Zers, the modern twist on this tradition involves updating their Instagram usernames to reflect their new identity.

But what happens when their desired name is already taken? For Katherine Asplundh— formerly Driscoll—the answer was clear: fight for it.

After marrying Cabot Asplundh on April 27, Katherine wanted to change her Instagram handle from @katherinedrisc to @katherineasplundh but noticed that the name was already in use.

She then messaged the account’s owner, who goes by Kate, with an unusual offer.

“Hi, I was wondering if I could purchase your username from you,” Katherine wrote. “Just got married and this is my new name!”

Kate replied: “Congrats! That’s my name too. I just Googled, and it said selling my username would get me banned from Instagram.”

According to Instagram’s terms and conditions, users can’t “buy, sell, or transfer any aspect of [their] account (including [their] username); solicit, collect, or use login credentials or badges of other users; or request or collect Instagram usernames, passwords, or misappropriate access tokens.”

But Katherine insisted. “I purchased my username in the past, actually, that’s not true. Celebrities do it all the time that’s how they all have their handles as their full names,” she texted back.

The new Mrs. Asplundh, who tied the knot to the son of Chris Asplundh, the CEO of the 5-billion-dollar company Asplundh Tree Expert, wasn’t giving up.

She added, “So weird, I didn’t know there was another Asplundh’s family out there. There [are] no Katherine Asplundh in our family.

“I see that you’re not that active on here but started Instagram in 2018 but changed your username three times? Is there any way I can get you to change your username one more time?”

Kate then explained to Katherine that her account was her “finsta,” short for “fake Instagram.” The term is used to describe a secondary Instagram account that people use to share personal and unfiltered content with their closest friends.

She also insisted that she didn’t wish to get punished for violating the network’s policy. “I don’t want to get banned, sorry!”

That’s when Katherine’s messages took a threatening tone.

“I actually don’t believe that your name is Katherine Asplundh. Who would make their finsta their actual name?” Katherine wrote.

“I reported you to Instagram and they’re actually able to tell me your real name. I really hope I don’t know you because that’s gonna be really embarrassing for you.”

Kate defiantly responded, “You can report me,” to which Katherine said, “Just did, and my fiance [did] too.”

Once again, Katherine questioned her namesake’s identity, writing, “I’m asking you to change your username because you were pretending to be someone you’re not.” She tried to justify her claims by alleging that her husband’s family are the only Asplundhs in the US.

Kate informed her that she was not American, to which Katherine said, “Do you have proof that this is your name? Would love to see that.”

The tense exchange, shared by Kate on Reddit, ends with the woman standing firm in her decision not to change her username.

“If you were nice, I would have considered giving it to you for free. But you weren’t,” she texted. “I reported you for asking me to sell my account and [submitted] another report for harassing me. Have a good day.”

Image credits: NYCinfluencersnark

Katherine’s attitude raised eyebrows on social media, with many Redditors agreeing that the influencer should’ve changed her name to “Karen” instead.

“Why is she harassing people on Instagram instead of enjoying wedding bliss?” one person wondered.

“She doesn’t believe someone else could have her name? That’s so delusional,” another person commented.

A third person wrote, “I’m surprised she stopped short at [sic] asking you to change your handle and not your actual name.”

“The pivot from ‘hey girly’ to LET ME SEE YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE gave me whiplash,” a separate Redditor said.

While some believed Katherine was “entitled,” others would’ve accepted the money

