ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s the pearly gates of heaven or a hidden portal to another realm, doors have long been depicted as an entryway to adventure, danger, wonder, and sometimes, the unknown.

That’s why when we spot one that literally leads nowhere, it makes us awfully curious.

Some doors reveal only thin air, a brick wall, or nothing at all — not even Narnia.

Bored Panda has narrowed down some of the most absurd doorways from around the world, that will make your mind race with questions. Is it a magic door? Does it lead to another world? Or is it simply a forgotten remnant or a silly architectural mistake?

We spoke to James WP Campbell, author of ‘Doors: History, Repair and Conservation,’ to answer some of these questions for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Bed & Breakfast Has A Door To Nowhere On The Second Floor

Brick building with a door on the second floor leading nowhere, showcasing architecture design failures and pointless doors.

WeaponizedFeline Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A Building In My City Has Three Green Doors That Open... Nowhere

    Brick building with multiple doors that lead absolutely nowhere, showcasing a major architect failure in design.

    imgur Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Where Does This Door Lead?

    Concrete building with stairs leading to a door that opens to nowhere, showcasing architectural design failures.

    poprikoluzahol Report

    12points
    POST

    Even though we think of doors as practical, something to walk through, close, or lock… throughout history, they’ve often meant a lot more.

    They can be symbolic, ceremonial, markers of status, or even just decorative.

    Even the most puzzling and mysterious doors often had a reason for existing, even if that reason is lost to time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Doors are never mistakes. They are either there to create an effect or they were originally useful and cease to be so,” James WP Campbell, author and Professor of Architecture and Construction History at University of Cambridge, tells Bored Panda.
    #4

    Rail Installed, Boss

    Two doors in a stairwell lead nowhere, showcasing a clear architectural fail in door placement and design.

    theshrike Report

    12points
    POST
    #5

    Hidden Door

    Door leading nowhere visible through ceiling tiles in an office, showcasing architect failure and design flaws.

    Integr8shun Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noone really knows who invented doors or where, but probably the earliest examples come from Neolithic times. Although these weren’t meant to lead you to another room or area — they were meant to mark a transition.

    They were basically big structures like portal tombs, or dolmens, that used two tall upright stones with a huge capstone on top.

    Most of the time, these things were closed, as people believed these were symbolic entrances, or gates to another world.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    These Doors To Nowhere

    Black doors numbered 7 and 8 lead to nowhere, showcasing an architects fail in door design in a patterned hallway.

    hameater Report

    12points
    POST
    #7

    This Door To Nowhere

    Two white doors installed on the exterior brick wall with no access, an example of architects failing at design.

    MaskedGoka98 Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    The Door To Nowhere

    Door that leads nowhere built into a wall, showing a clear example of architects failing at their jobs.

    EmaadHasan18 Report

    11points
    POST

    The Egyptians also loved their doors, both real and imaginary.

    Inside tombs, they carved false doors into walls. These weren’t meant to swing open or shut, they were just frames with lintels and shallow niches.

    The living would leave offerings here because they believed the ka, the soul of those who have passed away, could move through.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There are many reasons why buildings have doors that lead to nowhere. Some are purely for symmetry. Some are doors that were never meant to open but rather to seal something shut — such doors exist in Egyptian tombs — solid walls but shaped and painted to look like doors. Similar doors are found in Angkor,” Campbell shares.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He notes that doors that lead nowhere are different from those that are sealed. “In family tombs, doors may be sealed, only to be opened when another family member passes away and has to be interred alongside their ancestors.”
    #9

    The Door To Nowhere

    Small wooden door installed high on a black metal wall, an architectural fail with a door that leads nowhere.

    neoKushan Report

    11points
    POST
    #10

    Door To Nowhere In Battersea Power Station, London

    Small balcony with a rusted railing and a door that leads absolutely nowhere on a tiled building wall, an architectural fail.

    Callumhari Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Door To Nowhere, Wigan, UK

    Old wooden door standing alone in nature, an example of architects failing with doors that lead absolutely nowhere.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are also decorative garden doors that lead nowhere, framed archways set into hedges, stone walls, or freestanding trellises. They aren’t meant to open into a room at all, they’re there to create a sense of mystery and whimsy.

    In traditional European gardens, you can often find little decorative structures called follies. Some even look like doors, but they don’t actually go anywhere — they’re there to make the view more interesting.

    That also may be why hikers sometimes stumble across a lone door standing in the middle of a forest or along a mountainside. Perhaps, it’s just there for aesthetics and vibes.
    #12

    A Door To Nowhere At The Airport

    A door that leads nowhere in a modern building, showcasing an architects fail in design and function.

    CJayStapes Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Door To Nowhere At The Gym Near My Battery

    Blue door installed high on an interior wall with no stair or platform, an example of architects failing and flawed door design.

    It is 23 bananas above the floor.

    RecycledAnal Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This Building With A Door To Nowhere In Galena, Illinois

    Green door on the second floor of a brick building leads absolutely nowhere, showcasing a notable architectural fail.

    edecks Report

    10points
    POST

    In old buildings, especially historic homes that have been around for centuries, it’s quite common to find doors that don’t lead anywhere.

    Older houses were rarely built all at once, rooms were added, removed, or repurposed as needs changed or styles evolved.

    “Paneled rooms sometimes contain doors that no longer open. This is usually because the paneling was originally somewhere else. Paneling for whole rooms was often sold and moved and installed in a house hundreds, or even thousands, of miles away from the room it originally occupied,” says Campbell.

    “In the new room, the openings would be in different places. Sometimes it was possible to alter the paneling but in other cases the door was left, nailed shut. A door to nowhere.”

    In other instances, doors become redundant because the room behind is knocked down entirely or remodeled so that it no longer needs the door there.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In the remodeled room, the door will typically be plastered over, but in the hallway, it could be neater to leave the doorway where it is, nailed shut,” he adds.
    #15

    This Door Leads Nowhere

    Blue door on second-story brick wall with no stairs or balcony, showcasing architects failing at designing doors that lead nowhere.

    ooeygooeygoo Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    This Door Leads To Nowhere

    Concrete staircase with a door at the top leading to a solid wall, an example of architects failing and doors that lead nowhere.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #17

    We Found This Ridiculous Door Whilst Exploring Glasgow

    Man hanging from a door that leads nowhere on a rough concrete building, showcasing architectural design failure.

    bob_mojo Report

    10points
    POST

    In 18th‑century classical design, especially in places influenced by ancient Greek and Roman styles, architects made façades and interiors perfectly balanced so every feature mirrored another. That tradition also extended to doors inside the house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For example, in the Hammond–Harwood House in Maryland, US, architects included false doors that didn’t lead anywhere. They were put in for pure design balance to create symmetry.

    “It is more common to have false doors in historical interiors where symmetry is all important. Most modern interiors are asymmetrical so there is no aesthetic benefit in retaining a feature that is no longer required,” notes Campbell.
    #18

    Went To A Graphic Arts Place Found This Door

    Double doors chained shut high above ground with no stairs or platform, an architect fail showing doors that lead nowhere.

    memebean93 Report

    10points
    POST
    #19

    Door To Nowhere Found In A Florida Alley

    Door leading to nowhere on upper level of brick building, showcasing architectural design failure and poor planning.

    vanitasright Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Occasionally, doors may also be sealed for safety reasons.

    “For instance, a new fire escape might be built and the door would swing into the pathway of those seeking to escape, or a room might be changed into a service room containing something that would be dangerous to access. In such cases the door would be sealed shut,” says Campbell.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    This Random Doorway To Nowhere

    Door installation fails with a standalone door in green leading absolutely nowhere on a grassy field.

    TheBoldNorthern Report

    9points
    POST
    #21

    This Door To Nowhere At My University

    Architectural fail showing a door leading nowhere high above ground on a modern building with pillars and skylights.

    HyperLudius Report

    9points
    POST
    #22

    Door To Nowhere

    Glass door in a modern building corridor design that leads to a glass panel, an example of architect fails with doors that lead nowhere.

    PencilsTasteGood6969 Report

    9points
    POST

    It’s funny how something as ordinary as a door can make us stop and wonder what lies beyond… and why is it hidden from view?

    “We expect doors to open. We expect them to allow us to pass to something previously unseen on the other side. They are gateways from one world to another to another. When they don’t do this, we wonder why,” says Campbell. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    I See Your Chair And Swing, And Raise You This Door Out Of Nowhere

    Door standing alone in forest with no walls, an example of architects failing and creating doors that lead nowhere.

    TheRookieGetsACookie Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    I Found A Door While Hiking

    Wooden door standing alone in the middle of a forest with no walls, showing a clear example of architectural failure.

    leetchia Report

    9points
    POST
    #25

    I Randomly Found This 2ft High "Magic Door" In Fife, Scotland

    Small wooden door labeled the Magic Door stands alone in the middle of a forest, an example of architectural fail.

    Baw_Deep Report

    9points
    POST
    #26

    Door That Lead To Nowhere At My School

    Brick building showing architectural fail with doors on upper floors leading to nowhere outdoors.

    lukdboss Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Has A Door To Nowhere

    Glass door in an airport terminal that leads nowhere, an example of architects failing with useless doors and design.

    murrrdith Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    2nd Floor Door To Nowhere

    House exterior with a door leading nowhere, showcasing a clear example of architects failing at their jobs and design flaws.

    Ajvvvv Report

    8points
    POST
    #29

    I Wonder Where This Random Door Leads

    A wooden door installed in the middle of a metal fence in a forest, an example of architects failing design.

    Randomly found this in the woods. To which room of the manor does that go?

    YWN666 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    What Should We Do With A Door To Nowhere?

    Door on house exterior with no stairs or balcony, an example of architects fail with doors that lead absolutely nowhere.

    OptimisticBrachiopod Report

    8points
    POST
    #31

    When You Build A Porch A Little Too High And The Door Be Looking Like Dis From Da Inside

    Woman reaching for a door handle on a door that leads absolutely nowhere against a brick wall.

    A_random_BirB Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach

    A door leading absolutely nowhere stands isolated on a sandy beach with a broken mailbox nearby.

    elastizitat Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A Door To Nowhere At Sams Club

    A door high on a wooden wall inside a warehouse leads to nowhere, illustrating architect design failure.

    Nine-Tailed-Bee Report

    8points
    POST
    #34

    Either This Door Is A Secret Portal Only Accessible By Certain People, Or It's A Door That Leads To Nowhere

    Black door in a hallway with red plaid carpet partially blocking another door, showing an architect fail with doors that lead nowhere.

    kwugfighter Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    This Door Leads Nowhere

    Door leading absolutely nowhere inside a modern building, showcasing an architectural design fail in a public space.

    Special_Chef Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Door From The Attic Leading To Nowhere?

    Small door on the exterior upper wall of a building that leads absolutely nowhere, showcasing architect fails.

    cha0sc Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A Door In My Building Leads To Nowhere

    Door leading to a dead-end concrete and brick wall, showing a clear example of architects failing at their jobs.

    johnmcree555 Report

    7points
    POST
    #38

    My Friend Has A Door In His Stairwell That Leads Nowhere

    Man standing next to an interior door leading to a brick wall, illustrating architects failing with doors that lead nowhere.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #39

    I Found A Door Under A Bridge That Leads To Nowhere

    Blue door on a concrete wall under a bridge, part of architectural fail showing doors that lead absolutely nowhere.

    steveneijg25 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Door On The Second Floor

    Architectural fail showing a modern door on an upper wall with no stairs or balcony, leading absolutely nowhere.

    George Shuklin Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Emergency "Exit" In A Friend's Office Building. First Time They Opened It Was During A Fire Alarm

    Door leading to a solid brick wall inside a hallway, showcasing a clear architectural fail with a door that leads nowhere.

    Bansaiii Report

    7points
    POST
    #42

    This Door To Nowhere

    Door on upper wall leads absolutely nowhere, showcasing a clear failure in architectural design and planning.

    Majorpain2006 Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    Door To Nowhere

    Door leading absolutely nowhere on the side of a building, showing a classic architectural fail by architects.

    AcidTest2000 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!