Whether it’s the pearly gates of heaven or a hidden portal to another realm, doors have long been depicted as an entryway to adventure, danger, wonder, and sometimes, the unknown.

That’s why when we spot one that literally leads nowhere, it makes us awfully curious.

Some doors reveal only thin air, a brick wall, or nothing at all — not even Narnia.

Bored Panda has narrowed down some of the most absurd doorways from around the world, that will make your mind race with questions. Is it a magic door? Does it lead to another world? Or is it simply a forgotten remnant or a silly architectural mistake?

We spoke to James WP Campbell, author of ‘Doors: History, Repair and Conservation,’ to answer some of these questions for you.