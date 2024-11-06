ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Furry Tales” has become a welcoming space on Instagram, where over 44,000 people follow for fun and relatable pet comics. The artist finds ideas in her own dogs’ everyday antics, capturing simple, real-life moments that pet owners know all too well.

Each comic shows a bit of the happiness and humor that comes with having pets, making it easy for animal lovers to see pieces of their own pets in every story. This down-to-earth approach has built a friendly community where people enjoy and appreciate life’s little moments with their pets.

#1

#1

daily_furrytales Report

The artist behind Daily Furry Tales started the project with a simple goal in mind. She shares, “It all started out as a fun little project. I’ve always loved drawing; it helps me unwind and feels like my own kind of meditation. I wanted to make it a daily habit, but I often found myself stuck on what to draw. After trying out a few ideas, everything changed when I got my first dog. Suddenly, a whole new world opened up! He’s such a little troublemaker, always finding ways to make me laugh. That’s when I had the idea to turn our daily adventures into comics!”
#2

#2

daily_furrytales Report

#3

#3

daily_furrytales Report

The growing popularity of Daily Furry Tales can be traced back to the relatable charm of her stories, which resonate with pet owners everywhere. As the artist explains, “I think what really clicks with people is how relatable the stories are. Anyone with pets knows the chaos, quirks, and little moments that make life with them so special—and hilarious. I think people enjoy seeing themselves and their own pets in the characters I create. Plus, there’s something comforting about knowing you’re not the only one dealing with a dog who suddenly thinks the couch is a racetrack! It’s all about capturing those everyday adventures in a fun way that makes people smile and say, ‘Yep, my dog does that too!’”

#4

#4

daily_furrytales Report

#5

#5

daily_furrytales Report

The artist draws much of her inspiration from her own experiences with her pets. She explains to Bored Panda, “Absolutely! Most of the scenarios come straight from my own life with my dogs! They’re constantly getting into something or doing something that cracks me up, so I just take those real moments and turn them into comics. Sometimes it’s something as simple as a goofy expression or a weird habit they’ve picked up. Other times, it’s the little everyday challenges—like bath time disasters or disappearing socks. I think the humor comes naturally because pets just have a way of being hilarious without even trying!”
#6

#6

daily_furrytales Report

#7

#7

daily_furrytales Report

While keeping content fresh for her growing Instagram community can be challenging, her dogs never fail to keep her inspired. “It can definitely be a challenge to keep things fresh, but my dogs make it easier than you’d think! Having two dogs means there’s never a dull moment! They’re always up to something new, and their personalities keep me constantly inspired. Plus, hearing from my community helps a lot—people share their own funny pet stories, and that sparks ideas too. I try not to overthink it and just focus on capturing the everyday moments. As long as I’m having fun with it and staying true to the chaos and joy my dogs bring, the inspiration seems to flow naturally!” she shares.
#8

#8

daily_furrytales Report

#9

#9

daily_furrytales Report

One of the most memorable interactions with her followers came from a comic inspired by her dog, Troy, waiting by the window. She recalls, “A few months back, I created a comic inspired by my dog, Troy. He has this favorite spot by the window next to my sofa, and every time I come home from work, he’s right there waiting for me. His excitement to see me is just the best feeling! I wanted to capture that sweet moment in a drawing, and when I shared it, I was blown away by how many people connected with it. One message really stuck with me—a woman sent a photo of her late dog, sharing that her pup had waited by the window for her every day for nearly a decade. That really touched my heart and reminded me of the special bond we all share with our furry friends.”

#10

#10

daily_furrytales Report

#11

#11

daily_furrytales Report

#12

#12

daily_furrytales Report

#13

#13

daily_furrytales Report

#14

#14

daily_furrytales Report

#15

#15

daily_furrytales Report

#16

#16

daily_furrytales Report

#17

#17

daily_furrytales Report

#18

#18

daily_furrytales Report

#19

#19

daily_furrytales Report

#20

#20

daily_furrytales Report

#21

#21

daily_furrytales Report

#22

#22

daily_furrytales Report

#23

#23

daily_furrytales Report

#24

#24

daily_furrytales Report

#25

#25

daily_furrytales Report

#26

#26

daily_furrytales Report

#27

#27

daily_furrytales Report

#28

#28

daily_furrytales Report

#29

#29

daily_furrytales Report

#30

#30

daily_furrytales Report

#31

#31

daily_furrytales Report

#32

#32

daily_furrytales Report

#33

#33

daily_furrytales Report

#34

#34

daily_furrytales Report

#35

#35

daily_furrytales Report

#36

#36

daily_furrytales Report

#37

#37

daily_furrytales Report

#38

#38

daily_furrytales Report

#39

#39

daily_furrytales Report

#40

#40

daily_furrytales Report

#41

#41

daily_furrytales Report

#42

#42

daily_furrytales Report

#43

#43

daily_furrytales Report

