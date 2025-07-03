ADVERTISEMENT

The Walt Disney Company has been making the young and the old happy for 101 years (not Dalmatians!) now. And although many of us associate Disney with the animation we used to watch as children, the reach of the Disney properties extends well beyond movies and shows for children.

And when something's popular, you know it – it's going to get memed. Disney is certainly no exception, as evident from the Facebook page we're featuring here today. So, whether you're a Disney adult, a nostalgia-prone Panda, or just an appreciator of all things funny and humorous, scroll down and see what magic this page has created so far.

Alice from Disney eating a sandwich with text about relating to her habit of eating to solve problems, funny and relatable meme.

creepyndisney Report

Doesn't it? I just polished off 2 Hostess cupcakes and I'm feeling pretty good.

    #2

    Cartoon prince kissing Cinderella’s hand contrasted with elderly couple wearing funny matching love-themed shirts, Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #3

    Funny and relatable Disney memes showing expectations versus reality with animated characters from classic and modern movies.

    creepyndisney Report

    When Walt Disney and his brother Roy created the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studios in 1923, they probably hardly imagined what a cultural juggernaut it would be 100 years later. What started as a cartoon studio has now grown into an empire of movies, TV shows, its own streaming platforms, an iconic theme park, and a beloved trademark that signals quality.

    In their latest fiscal report, the company boasted:

    1. $23.6 billion in revenue, 
    2. 180.7 Disney+ and Hulu subscribers,
    3. sports revenue at $687 million;
    4. theme parks and experiences generating $1.8 billion in revenue.
    #4

    Finding Nemo plate showing two Marlins and one Dory with a humorous Disney meme about the missing Nemo character.

    creepyndisney Report

    #5

    Grumpy Disney dwarf looking annoyed, illustrating funny and relatable memes about never being too old for Disney.

    creepyndisney Report

    #6

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing a contrast between profile picture and tagged photo with classic Disney characters.

    creepyndisney Report

    Walt was passionate about cartoons from an early age. As stated in his official biography, he supposedly tried selling his cartoons to neighbors when he was as young as seven years old. Yet he only became a professional cartoonist for advertisements after the First World War. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people think that Steamboat Willie was Disney's first creation. But in August of 2023, Walt visited his brother in California and created Alice Comedies, a series of silent cartoons with a live-action Alice roaming about in them. He then sent the pilot film Alice's Wonderland to distributors in New York and it got picked up.
    #7

    Four different funny and relatable Disney Stitch memes showing various moods and expressions.

    creepyndisney Report

    #8

    Encouraging men to express emotions dramatically like Disney and relatable memes for timeless Disney fans.

    creepyndisney Report

    #9

    Cartoon character in various scenes showing relatable emotions, highlighting funny and relatable Disney memes for all ages.

    creepyndisney Report

    Then came Steamboat Willie. If you were anywhere near Twitter (X) on New Year's Eve of 2024, you might have seen fans of Mickey Mouse rejoicing in the beloved character finally going back into the public domain after 95 years of copyright. 

    While many people think that Walt Disney created the iconic characters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, it was actually a joint effort with animator and cartoonist Ub Iwerks. It's true that Disney voiced the character for many years, but the actual design was done by Iwerks. Reportedly, he did 700 drawings a day and single-handedly animated "Plane Crazy", the first project to feature Mickey Mouse.
    #10

    Expectation vs reality meme with Disney characters showing funny and relatable moments from a day off work.

    creepyndisney Report

    #11

    Disney meme showing Lilo as a head shrink and Stitch lying on a couch, highlighting funny and relatable Disney humor.

    creepyndisney Report

    #12

    A Disney character lying on the ground exhausted, illustrating relatable Disney memes about paying with own money.

    creepyndisney Report

    Yet Steamboat Willie was the first cartoon with synchronized sound and animation. Disney continued to innovate and receive praise when he received Academy Awards for Flowers and Trees. Then came Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first feature length animated musical.

    Created during the Great Depression, it cost a whopping $1.5 million. In five years time, other iconic features were released, such as PinocchioFantasiaBambi, and Dumbo

    #13

    Cartoon girl trapped in a jar surrounded by water, depicting relatable Disney memes about overreacting and emotions.

    creepyndisney Report

    #14

    Funny and relatable Disney memes about parents getting anxious over characters in Disney movies like Moana.

    creepyndisney Report

    #15

    Meme showing a Disney character pretending to watch a movie but falling asleep, highlighting relatable Disney fan humor.

    creepyndisney Report

    Some people say that after Walt Disney passed away in 1966, the creativity of the animation stalled. Disneyland, opened in 1955, only say minor changes during the first years after the passing of Disney.

    Its new CEO Michael Eisner then decided to revive the company's name as a pioneer in animation. Thus, films like The Little MermaidAladdin, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast came out. Now, that period is referred to as The Disney Renaissance.
    #16

    Lumiere and Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty and the Beast with a funny relatable meme about avoiding visitors.

    creepyndisney Report

    #17

    Cars movie character Lightning McQueen smiling on racetrack with meme about estimated arrival time and funny Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #18

    Funny Disney meme showing Pixar's fish character with a receding hairline, highlighting relatable Disney humor and nostalgia.

    creepyndisney Report

    After 1999, the Disney Renaissance seemed to be over. During the 2000s, the company struggled to release any significant animations, resulting in their popularity stalling. The new CEO, Bob Iger, came up with a strategy to revive Disney animation. "As animation goes, so does the company," he was quoted saying. So, he made the decision to acquire the Pixar Animation studios.
    #19

    Meme showing a fiery angry character at work contrasted with Snow White using a gentle customer service voice, Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #20

    Funny and relatable Disney memes showing iconic movie scenes with humor about wealth and rebellion themes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #21

    Funny and relatable Disney memes showing a choice between a man and a bear from classic animated movies.

    creepyndisney Report

    Almost all the films after the Pixar acquisition brought the Disney company success. Throughout the 2000s and the 2010s, the company came out with now-classics such as CarsUp, RatatouilleToy Story 3WALL-E, Inside OutIncredibles 2, and many more. 
    #22

    The Little Mermaid meme with text about living without people, showcasing funny and relatable Disney moments.

    creepyndisney Report

    #23

    Animated Disney characters horse and reindeer in forest scene, funny and relatable memes about Disney fans.

    creepyndisney Report

    #24

    Winnie the Pooh meme showing relatable Disney moments about fun eating and sleeping in bed.

    creepyndisney Report

    But perhaps the biggest win for the Disney company was the acquisition of Marvel. It brought the many films on Disney streaming platforms, but it also gave them the chance to build Marvel-themed rides and the Avengers Campus at Disneylands in Los Angeles, Paris, and Hong Kong. 
    #25

    Funny and relatable Disney memes showing relationship expectations versus reality with classic Disney characters.

    creepyndisney Report

    #26

    Funny and relatable Disney meme about life stages comparing wanting to be Ariel in youth and Ursula in later years.

    creepyndisney Report

    #27

    Two Disney characters, Eeyore and Winnie the Pooh, with a caption about popular friend meeting someone they know, Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    In 2023, eight of the most visited theme parks in the world belonged to Disney. Bob Iger may have thought that animation is at the heart of Disney, but now it seems that the theme parks are the basis of the entertainment empire's income. According to Forbes, Disney's Parks and Experience division is responsible for 70% of the company's operating income.

    #28

    Amusement ride sign with Goofy illustration stating crying is not an emergency, relatable Disney funny meme about turning 18.

    creepyndisney Report

    #29

    Tweet about Belle's disappointment when the Beast changed into a human with funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #30

    Man dressed as Elsa and child dressed as Olaf on subway, a funny and relatable Disney moment captured.

    creepyndisney Report

    What are your feelings about Disney as a company and as animation pioneers? What's your favorite Disney movie or musical of all time? Let us know in the comments! And if you feel like scrolling through some more Disney-inspired memes, head over herehere, and here to do just that!

    #31

    Relatable Disney meme showing the imaginary friend sacrificing for Riley, capturing emotions that adults still feel deeply.

    creepyndisney Report

    #32

    Funny and relatable Disney plates showing characters from Hercules, The Little Mermaid, and other classic movies.

    creepyndisney Report

    #33

    Mickey Mouse sleeping in chair with caption about not getting stuff done, funny and relatable Disney meme.

    creepyndisney Report

    #34

    Child character from a Disney meme looking confused after planning a short nap but sleeping much longer.

    creepyndisney Report

    #35

    Meme with Disney character surrounded by flames reacting to computer file permission denial, funny and relatable Disney meme.

    creepyndisney Report

    #36

    Mulan wiping her face meme highlighting funny and relatable Disney moments about princess makeup magic.

    creepyndisney Report

    #37

    Animated animals lying in a field of flowers with humorous Disney and Marvel fan comparison meme below.

    creepyndisney Report

    #38

    Funny Disney meme showing a young tiger learning swear words during parents' argument, relatable and nostalgic humor.

    creepyndisney Report

    #39

    Tweet praising Disney for drawing unconventional and realistic female characters, with an image of a red-haired Disney princess.

    creepyndisney Report

    #40

    Meme about fictional wizards featuring Merlin from The Sword in the Stone in a humorous Disney fan post.

    creepyndisney Report

    #41

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing a character with bisexual confusion about liking a girl instead of a crush.

    creepyndisney Report

    #42

    Man sitting with children at a movie theater, relatable Disney meme about watching the live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

    creepyndisney Report

    #43

    Goofy emotional scene from Disney with relatable memes about growing up and fatherhood in Disney fandom.

    creepyndisney Report

    #44

    Meme showing Disney castle with statue of Walt Disney and Mickey, highlighting relatable Disney memories as a happy place.

    creepyndisney Report

    #45

    Scene from underrated Disney movie with animated dogs, highlighting funny and relatable memes about Disney nostalgia.

    creepyndisney Report

    #46

    Young boy playing guitar and elderly woman smiling in a funny and relatable Disney movie meme about emotions.

    creepyndisney Report

    #47

    Sadness meme featuring Disney characters from Inside Out, illustrating relatable emotions for Disney fans of all ages.

    creepyndisney Report

    #48

    Tweet about children arguing humorously related to Disney Cars, featured in funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #49

    Child hugging a sad dog from a Disney movie, funny and relatable meme about defending pets and Disney fans.

    creepyndisney Report

    #50

    Twitter meme about Big Blue House filming ending due to the death of the Disney voice actress, funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #51

    Guy Fieri with spiky hair meme referencing Disney's Ratatouille character in a funny and relatable Disney meme.

    creepyndisney Report

    #52

    Funny and relatable Disney meme featuring a character from The Incredibles with a humorous fruit poem.

    creepyndisney Report

    #53

    Two Disney foxes in a funny relatable meme about jokingly flirting and reacting internally to her flirting back.

    creepyndisney Report

    #54

    Funny and relatable Disney memes featuring Kermit the Frog reacting to a declined card with humor and attitude.

    creepyndisney Report

    #55

    Characters from Disney Pixar Inside Out showing emotions with a funny relatable meme about anger in heart under garments.

    creepyndisney Report

    #56

    Meme about singing Disney songs at karaoke featuring characters from the Lion King with caption you'll be in my heart.

    creepyndisney Report

    #57

    Ariel singing about wanting to be where the people are contrasted with her shy behavior, a funny Disney meme.

    creepyndisney Report

    #58

    Person dressed as a Disney princess in a blue gown filling cups at a fast food drink station, funny and relatable memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #59

    Four Disney princesses shown with text emphasizing independence as a funny and relatable Disney meme.

    creepyndisney Report

    #60

    Disney meme showing Belle sleeping confidently with text about saying what she means, highlighting funny and relatable Disney moments.

    creepyndisney Report

    #61

    Funny and relatable Disney meme featuring characters Stitch and Lilo with a humorous caption about getting drunk.

    creepyndisney Report

    #62

    Scene from Zootopia showing a police officer cheetah eating cereal highlighting funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #63

    Funny and relatable Disney meme about remaking movies with realistic animals versus animated classics.

    creepyndisney Report

    #64

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing characters from Beauty and the Beast with two men looking at a turtle.

    creepyndisney Report

    #65

    Toy Story 4 poster detail with Disney characters and funny relatable memes about Disney fans enjoying nostalgia.

    creepyndisney Report

    #66

    Meme from Disney movie with humorous text about relatable jokes and understanding love, featuring animated characters at a table.

    creepyndisney Report

    #67

    Funny and relatable Disney meme about mistaking Ratatouille ingredients for pepperoni from childhood memories.

    creepyndisney Report

    #68

    Scene from Disney's Up showing Carl worried about a handmade mailbox with purple handprints while Ellie reassures him lovingly.

    creepyndisney Report

    #69

    Funny and relatable Disney meme featuring animated mice sewing dresses from a storybook in a creative scene.

    creepyndisney Report

    #70

    Text post about Tinkerbell quote shared on social media, reflecting funny and relatable Disney memes fans connect with.

    creepyndisney Report

    #71

    Disney meme showing Megara and Hades with a funny take on relationships and being never too old for Disney.

    creepyndisney Report

    #72

    Disney doll with exaggerated chest hair next to princess doll, showcasing funny and relatable Disney memes for all ages.

    creepyndisney Report

    #73

    Buzz Lightyear laughing and Woody looking unimpressed from Toy Story in a funny Disney meme about parenting.

    creepyndisney Report

    #74

    Funny and relatable Disney meme featuring Edna Mode encouraging to confront problems and win confidently.

    creepyndisney Report

    #75

    Funny and relatable Disney meme text about people who hate Disney lacking heart and childhood, highlighting Disney fandom.

    creepyndisney Report

    #76

    Text meme about twin sons named Flynn and Ryder, showing a funny and relatable Disney meme reference.

    creepyndisney Report

    #77

    Remy chef headband inspired by Disney, featuring a plush rat with a chef hat, perfect for funny and relatable Disney fans.

    creepyndisney Report

    #78

    Dave MacPherson, Disneyland’s first customer, holding lifetime ticket, representing funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #79

    Cartoon character relaxing in bed with a satisfied expression, relatable Disney meme about comfort after a long day.

    creepyndisney Report

    #80

    Donald Duck sleeping through smoke alarm, tornado, and home invasion but awake when fan stops, relatable Disney meme.

    creepyndisney Report

    #81

    Scene from a Disney movie meme showing friends reacting to a coworker’s promotion with funny and relatable Disney humor.

    creepyndisney Report

    #82

    Two animated older brothers from Disney movies with text about Disney and supportive older brothers in relatable memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #83

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing a character setting boundaries for mental health with the phrase Not today pal

    creepyndisney Report

    #84

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing Stitch lounging with a drink, capturing never being too old for Disney humor.

    creepyndisney Report

    #85

    Meme about Pixar live action remake with Harrison Ford as Carl Fredricksen, Disney fans enjoying funny and relatable memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #86

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove with a humorous caption about growing up.

    creepyndisney Report

    #87

    Green kettle on stove humorously compared to Disney character Mike Wazowski in funny and relatable memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #88

    Animated meme from Disney's Beauty and the Beast comparing a feather duster and maid, funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #89

    Cartoon mouse struggling to untangle headphones with relatable funny Disney memes about childhood challenges.

    creepyndisney Report

    #90

    Collage of classic Disney Channel TV shows and movies illustrating nostalgia for old Disney content and relatable memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #91

    Scenes from Lilo and Stitch showing animated director cameos, illustrating funny and relatable Disney memes fans enjoy.

    creepyndisney Report

    #92

    Funny and relatable Disney meme questioning Mrs. Potts naming her kid Chip and its adorable meaning.

    creepyndisney Report

    #93

    Meme comparing Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Depp as pirates in Disney movies, relatable Disney memes humor.

    creepyndisney Report

    #94

    Compilation of funny and relatable Disney memes featuring sassy and wise old ladies from popular movies.

    creepyndisney Report

    #95

    Meme comparing Disney movies with characters Maui and Moana and another Disney animated couple in a romantic scene.

    creepyndisney Report

    #96

    Four Disney animated movie characters cut from their live-action remake versions, illustrating funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #97

    Toilet-papered Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World with Stitch in front, featured in funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #98

    Two Disney meme scenes showing characters and reindeer, highlighting funny and relatable moments with carrots and expressions.

    creepyndisney Report

    #99

    Collage of female Disney characters with a meme about casting, highlighting funny and relatable Disney memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #100

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing a rooster playing an instrument with caption about hearing pictures.

    creepyndisney Report

    #101

    A funny Disney meme about The Little Mermaid struggling to remember a word after eight weeks with the script.

    creepyndisney Report

    #102

    Gaston from Disney's Beauty and the Beast with a sad expression and meme text about no Belle prize.

    creepyndisney Report

    #103

    Three Disney female characters who look similar with captions debating Disney's character design in funny relatable memes.

    creepyndisney Report

    #104

    Scene from classic Disney animation showing a hand reaching toward spell books, with funny relatable memes about Disney.

    creepyndisney Report

    #105

    Couple walking a dog with text about dating fears and watching old Disney movies together in a vintage animated scene.

    creepyndisney Report

    #106

    Funny and relatable Disney meme showing an annoyed Tinkerbell with text about being petty for attention.

    creepyndisney Report

    #107

    Meme with Sulley from Disney's Monsters Inc, showing a funny relatable moment about concentrating to sneeze.

    creepyndisney Report

    #108

    Meme featuring Disney's Bolt with text about gaslighting and relatable Disney moments for fans of funny memes.

    creepyndisney Report

