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If there’s one thing the internet never runs out of, it’s memes, and every so often a creator manages to capture everyday life in a way that feels both painfully accurate and genuinely funny. That’s exactly what Pretty Cool Tim has been doing.

Memes created by Tim are filled with humor that stands out for its simplicity and relatability, capturing awkward social moments, daily struggles, and the random thoughts we all experience.

In this new batch, the creator behind the Instagram profile continues the same style – mixing pop culture, small annoyances, and absurd everyday situations. So scroll down and have a laugh with us.

More info: Instagram | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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42 Memes To Lift Your Spirits, As Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

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    42 Memes To Lift Your Spirits, As Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did these actually do anything? I had a SNES handed down to me by family friends and I never noticed a difference when I used the Game Genie vs when I didn't

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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would that mean that there was just random gut bacteria floating around after their hosts disappeared?

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    42 Memes To Lift Your Spirits, As Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

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