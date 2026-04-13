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If there’s one thing the internet never runs out of, it’s memes, and every so often a creator manages to capture everyday life in a way that feels both painfully accurate and genuinely funny. That’s exactly what Pretty Cool Tim has been doing.

Memes created by Tim are filled with humor that stands out for its simplicity and relatability, capturing awkward social moments, daily struggles, and the random thoughts we all experience.

In this new batch, the creator behind the Instagram profile continues the same style – mixing pop culture, small annoyances, and absurd everyday situations. So scroll down and have a laugh with us.

More info: Instagram | x.com