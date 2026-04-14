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Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella 2026 left many of us with all the nostalgic feels. We were teleported right back to a time when we were young, and wild and free. The 2000s brought us many things: Bieber Fever, YouTube and a bunch of other social networking platforms. Some grew with us, others seemed to slowly fade into the background.

But just like Bieber, Tumblr looks to be making a massive comeback. And just like Bieber, it's doing things on its own terms. The chaotic, chronological, and non-filtered environment is exactly what's appealing to many people nowadays. It's gone from "obsolete" to popular again, almost overnight.

There are even online spaces dedicated to sharing the best posts from the platform. The Tumblr Showcase is one of them. It focuses on funny memes and has more than 50,000 followers laughing at a gallery of comedy gold. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through when the other stuff gets too much.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration comparing kitten and adult cat crime levels, highlighting humor in funny Tumblr posts about cat behaviors.

thetumblrshowcase Report

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robertjdesant avatar
Rob D
Rob D
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can a sketch that simple convey feline indignance so well?

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Guess whose back, back again… No, not Slim Shady and no, we aren’t talking about Justin Bieber either, although it’s clear he is.

Tumblr seems to be making a comeback as the gift that keeps on giving. It had a good run after being founded as a microblogging site in 2007. Users loved it because it was different: Not as many ads, you could stay anonymous, and of course, it allowed NSFW content.

But things took a tumble around 2013, after Yahoo acquired the platform for $1.1B. It banned content that wasn’t safe/suitable for work, and many netizens sought their kicks elsewhere.
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    #2

    Tumblr post showing a retirement party for a tuberculosis detection rat with smiling people and colorful decorations.

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    #3

    Tumblr post about having garlic fingers from peeling cloves, humorously reflecting on being made of meat and seasoned.

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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Garlic finger fix: Grab a spoon and rub it underwater.

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    Fast Company has called Tumblr a "chaotic, cozy corner of the internet untouched by algorithmic gloss and influencer overload." And it seems herein lies the secret to the platform's sudden resurgence. Gen Z users are breathing new life into the site.

    They made up 50% of Tumblr’s active monthly users and accounted for 60% of new sign-ups in 2025. While still dwarfed by giants like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, Tumblr Tumblr is seeing growth. According to 2026 data from Demand Sage, it now hosts over 626.79 million blogs, marking an increase of over 100 million since 2024.
    #4

    Tumblr post about a Great Pyrenees farm dog herding a lost boy back to an unrelated owner, showcasing funny Tumblr content.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    6points
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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dogs are awesome. 😎

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    #5

    Tumblr post showing unappetizing off-centre food photos described as "wikipedia food" in funny Tumblr posts collection.

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    #6

    Kermit the Frog on a bike with a funny motivational quote in bright green text, a popular Tumblr post humorously inspiring.

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    For Digital Marketer Rahul Maheshwari, Tumblr has always been about creativity.

    "It’s where I go to share original content like art, photography, short stories, poetry, and GIFs," he explains. "Unlike other platforms that push for polished, influencer-style content, Tumblr remains a space for raw, authentic creativity."

    Maheshwari likens Tumblr to an online diary mixed with a gallery, explaining that he can share whatever he's passionate about without the pressure of being 'picture-perfect.'”
    #7

    Funny Tumblr post about Edinburgh zoo penguins distracted by planes, featured in funniest Tumblr posts collection.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boy in pub was messing with op. 🤣

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    #8

    Tumblr post describing cave diving experience with Minecraft music, shared in a collection of funniest Tumblr posts.

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    #9

    Screenshot of a funny Tumblr post with a parenting story and 3,558 comments, showcasing humorous parenting moments.

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    6points
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    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awesome parent award!

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    #10

    Tumblr post humor about pacing at 3am like a detective, among the funniest Tumblr posts that deserve to be seen again.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #11

    Tumblr post humor with a photo of an elephant shaped like a heart, highlighting funny photography moments.

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    #12

    Tumblr post comparing CGI lions to Narnia with a humorous caption about faith and possibilities.

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    #13

    Humorous Tumblr post showing a hammer designed like a fish, captioned as a fish hammer joke.

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    #14

    Graffiti on a utility box humorously criticizes upper class neighbourhood with writing at night in a funny Tumblr post.

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    #15

    Tumblr post showing a funny birthday card with the wrong age, illustrating humorous Tumblr posts worth revisiting.

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    5points
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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like to do wildly incorrect holidays and scratch stuff out as necessary.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tumblr post showing a custom emoji of a cat with a hijab used to ask for coffee in a funny text message.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #17

    Tumblr post about a fishing crew on different boats causing a funny and relatable injury and trauma story.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #18

    Tumblr post imagining Sherlock Holmes in a fantasy world deducing rules and solving crimes with an elf sidekick.

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    #19

    Tumblr posts discussing breast cancer diagnosis rates and autism awareness in a humorous and insightful way.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #20

    Tumblr posts humorously timeline events from 2010 to 2025 with commentary on nostalgia, plague, and ongoing chaos.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #21

    Tumblr post humor about teen dystopia love triangles and throuples not saving the world in funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #22

    Cute sea otter and pup sharing a tender moment in water, perfect for funniest Tumblr posts content.

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    #23

    Two adorable Rough Collie puppies humorously named insider trading and money laundering on green grass background.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #24

    Tumblr post humor about having a resting face that looks serious despite actually having fun and relaxing.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #25

    Tumblr post about Markiplier gaining electrical powers but playing video games and causing blue flashes frying his computer.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #26

    A wide bird sitting in a nest with a smaller bird next to it, from a funny Tumblr post collection.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #27

    Tumblr post about a cozy wizard sleepover where magic creates warm drinks and blanket forts in a funny, relatable scene.

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    #28

    A funny Tumblr post showing a surprised cat surrounded by playful kittens in a cozy space.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #29

    Funny Tumblr posts about Harry Potter fanfic writers and Snape wives with humorous nickels count commentary.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #30

    Tumblr post comparing adorable axolotls and freaky cave hermit cousins the olm with humorous text and drawings.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #31

    Man in white shirt and hat in a green park with humorous caption, part of funny Tumblr posts compilation.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #32

    Tumblr post joke mentioning 2003 and the Black Eyed Peas, a funny moment from popular Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #33

    A group of ducks and ducklings standing on grass with green foliage in the background in a funny Tumblr post.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #34

    Tumblr post humor on Microsoft mandating return to office, mocking remote work and Teams collaboration challenges.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    4points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no, I've gone cross-eyed.

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    #35

    Tumblr post showing a funny story about a maid cleaning a chateau with portraits of herself seen again.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #36

    Tumblr posts discussing views on government and public services not running like a business, funny and insightful content.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #37

    Tumblr post showing a close-up photo of a rat with public enemy #1 text on a pest control banner.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #38

    Simple black and white doodle of a kitten from a funny Tumblr post, highlighting humor in Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #39

    Tumblr posts discussing emotions felt when waking early or staying up late, highlighting funny and relatable moments.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #40

    Tumblr post showing a simple drawing of a man sitting with four pigeons spaced evenly, funny Tumblr content.

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    #41

    Tumblr posts sharing funny stories about boys and their innocent, playful antics involving frozen jeans and a giant snowball.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    4points
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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes basketballs need to be dropped out of 12 story dorms too. For science.

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    #42

    Tumblr post humor about bone surgery and termites, paired with a funny fake bone check ad illustrating Tumblr posts humor.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #43

    Cartoon of a doctor comforting a patient saying "Not if I can help it," from a funny Tumblr post about anesthesia moments.

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    #44

    Tumblr post about school project creating a poster on osmium, showing funny and nostalgic attachment to the subject.

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    #45

    Tumblr post humor showing a funny cut-off headline about Five Guys selling cheeseburgers and fries.

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    #46

    Tumblr post discussing UI/UX designers and bug fixes in Civilization VI video game development.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #47

    Tumblr post discussing free diabetes medication and sarcastic response comparing it to forced free labor.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #48

    Tumblr post showing funny daily affirmations about being kind and handling emotions when not alone in the kitchen.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #49

    Tumblr post about a customer thinking a special glass wouldn’t shatter but it breaks, highlighting funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #50

    Tumblr post humor about Richard Nixon struggling with a childproof pill bottle in a funny viral moment.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #51

    Tumblr posts about mental cigarettes and humorous takes on smoking without actually smoking, showcasing funny content.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #52

    Tumblr post humor about free thinkers and playful wordplay, showcasing funny Tumblr posts worth seeing again.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #53

    Tumblr post humor about the bravery of a girl handling dinner and dishes, a funny adulting moment.

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    #54

    Tumblr post sharing a funny history fact about Dave Van Ronk at the Stonewall riot, featured in funniest Tumblr posts.

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    #55

    Tumblr post humor about vitamin deficiency fantasy leading to happiness and admiration, part of funniest Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #56

    Tumblr post humor on aging and NPC life with a witty quote about protagonists and teens from funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #57

    Tumblr post showing two cats nuzzling heads to bonk negative thoughts, a funny Tumblr moment worth revisiting.

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    #58

    Tumblr post humor about the difference between a hare and a rabbit with a close-up image of a hare's eye.

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    #59

    Black and white Tumblr post screenshot featuring a samurai scene with a funny caption about samurai numbers.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #60

    Tumblr post showing a simple drawing of a person at a desk with multiple pride flags on two computer screens.

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    #61

    Tumblr post humor about an Edo period samurai roommate and a dramatic illicit affair, showcasing funny Tumblr posts.

    “I already told Taimei ‘I’m truly sorry’! And you said you wouldn’t expose my affair publicly!!”

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #62

    Tumblr post sharing a funny story about Elvis and Alice Cooper, highlighting amusing and legendary moments.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #63

    Tumblr post humor about the rare word vermiculation defined as the process of being turned into a worm.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #64

    Tumblr post illustrating communication challenges with autism using an illusion of free choice meme.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #65

    Fried eggs shaped to fit perfectly on toast, featured in a funny Tumblr post from popular funny Tumblr posts collection.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #66

    Tumblr post screenshot showing a humorous conversation between a puppet and a woman in vintage attire, funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #67

    Tumblr post showing red-bellied woodpecker touching another bird with its tongue at a bird feeder humorously.

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    #68

    Tumblr post humor about a doctor named House and a spooky pun, one of the funniest Tumblr posts deserving to be seen again.

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    #69

    Tumblr post humor featuring a funny fake Wikipedia entry about a sam handwich with playful misspellings.

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    #70

    Tumblr posts humorously discussing headaches and the idea of drilling holes in heads to relieve pain, funny Tumblr content.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #71

    Tumblr post describing a funny encounter with a bird pantomiming hunger for birdseed, humor in Tumblr posts.

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    #72

    Tumblr post humor about Overwatch game design and snipers being weak to a leaping gorilla in multiplayer games.

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    #73

    Tumblr post about struggling to socialize as a child with an image of a serious man in a suit studying others' behavior.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #74

    Pink cake with sad face and text about fandoms, accompanied by Tumblr posts on fandom humor and opinions.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #75

    Tumblr posts sharing funny takes on human DNA and political statistics in a humorous Tumblr post about relatable facts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #76

    Tumblr post showing a simple drawing about not doing work with a specter for a funny Tumblr posts collection.

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    #77

    Tumblr post sharing a funny story about watching Howl's Moving Castle and a humorous quote from the anime.

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    #78

    Tumblr post humor about American public transit and a funny Flintstones bus joke shared online.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #79

    Tumblr funny post about whimsical gnome names Apple Bottomjeans and Boots Witherfur with orc characters hunting them.

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    #80

    Humorous Tumblr post showing a shark underwater with text about not knowing what the internet is.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #81

    Cat appearing like a deep sea creature on sandy ocean floor in a humorous Tumblr post.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #82

    Tumblr post humorously describing waiting for a bus with countdowns and a delayed bus, from funniest Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #83

    Tumblr post reflecting on constant ads, white noise effect, and skepticism about advertisement effectiveness in daily life.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #84

    Three chickens floating in a pool with a Tumblr post about chickens swimming, highlighting funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #85

    Tumblr post questioning why capybaras attract small animals like birds, turtles, and frogs around them.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #86

    Image of a modern bar scene with a woman behind the counter, humorously captioned as a funny Tumblr post about customer service face.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #87

    Tumblr post humor about Stranger Things seasons highlighting political themes, featured among funniest Tumblr posts to see again.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #88

    Tumblr post humor about flies and ants, highlighting funny observations from popular funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

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    #89

    Digital paint studies of a cracked egg and oranges shared in a Tumblr post showcasing funny creative artwork and humor.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #90

    Tumblr posts humorously discuss reading library books and thanking the library for saving money on bad books.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #91

    Tumblr post about a Star Trek guild poll debating Borg Cube vs Death Star, showcasing funny Tumblr posts content.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #92

    Funny Tumblr post about Minecraft chest sounds repeating humorously, captured from popular Tumblr posts worthy to be seen again.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #93

    Tumblr post about the awkward humor of being a short person interacting with tall people, funny Tumblr posts.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #94

    Tumblr post about how everyone has a unique funny bit that others may hate, highlighting humor and enjoyment.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    3points
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    #95

    Tumblr post about kids having crushes on game characters Papyrus and Sans, featured in funniest Tumblr posts collection.

    thetumblrshowcase Report

    2points
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