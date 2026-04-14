ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella 2026 left many of us with all the nostalgic feels. We were teleported right back to a time when we were young, and wild and free. The 2000s brought us many things: Bieber Fever, YouTube and a bunch of other social networking platforms. Some grew with us, others seemed to slowly fade into the background.

But just like Bieber, Tumblr looks to be making a massive comeback. And just like Bieber, it's doing things on its own terms. The chaotic, chronological, and non-filtered environment is exactly what's appealing to many people nowadays. It's gone from "obsolete" to popular again, almost overnight.

There are even online spaces dedicated to sharing the best posts from the platform. The Tumblr Showcase is one of them. It focuses on funny memes and has more than 50,000 followers laughing at a gallery of comedy gold. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through when the other stuff gets too much.