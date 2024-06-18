This Artist Creates Comics For Enthusiasts Of Dark Humor (43 Pics)Interview With Artist
We have a special treat for all the dark humor fans out there. Are you one of them, dear pandas? If so, sit back and meet a new artist featured on Bored Panda for the first time. Brandon Bradshaw, a cartoonist and animator, is the creator of the ‘Introverse Comic’ series. His work is characterized by absurd situations, quirky characters, and a touch of inappropriateness. We’re pretty sure you’ll love them as much as we do!
We reached out to Brandon to find out more about his series. We wanted to know what inspired the artist to start creating his comics. He told us: “I found a webcomic called Beefpaper and I absolutely loved it. I decided I wanted to be a comic artist and copied Shane's work to an embarrassing degree.”
This post may include affiliate links.
Asked about the recurring themes and motifs in his work, Bradshaw jokingly answered: “I have too much brain rot to really know what themes and motifs are. My comics often are about insecurities, relatable life experiences, or just random jokes.”
Cat owner rule #28: chargers shouldn't be within a cats reach, and all other objects too.
We were curious to learn more about Brandon’s creative process. First, we asked him how he comes up with ideas for his new strips. He said: “I struggle to come up with ideas and it usually leads to me giving up on my comic for long periods of time. To get back on track I like to binge read comics that I loved and that inspired me. Once I can feel excited about comics again I tend to come up with ideas easily.”
OFCOURSE YOU WOULD NEED AN AMBULANCE ANON, ISN'T IT GETTING TO YOUR LUNGS NOW?
The artist shared with us his influences in the world of comedy and humor: “I feel most influenced by Shen from Shen Comix and Zach from Extra Fabulous. In all my hobbies I tend to have unhealthy one-sided rivalries and they're mine in webcomics.”
Lastly, the creator of ‘Introverse Comics’ told us what, in his opinion, makes humor an effective medium for storytelling: “In webcomics, I think the accessibility for artists and readers is what makes it so great. The average creator can make a comic in an hour, post it to social media, have it easily shared, and be done with it. Whereas long form comic creators of all genres can create these amazing stories over the course of years but it's difficult to find an audience outside of hardcore webcomic enjoyers.”
Let me google it and end up on the wikipedia page of a 1956 movie no one heard off and I'll never watch
Mario doing plumbing before princess peach got kidnapped