"Deliberately Buried Comics" is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of surprising and witty stories. The series by Sean Berthiaume is known for its dark humor and unexpected twists, making it a great way to break free from our everyday routines and duties.

This isn't the first time we've shared comics from this series with you. In fact, we've featured Sean's work in three previous posts! If you missed them, don't worry - we've got you covered. To catch up on our previous posts, you can click here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com | Etsy