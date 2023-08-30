43 Funny Comics For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor By “Deliberately Buried Comics” (New Pics) Interview With Artist
"Deliberately Buried Comics" is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of surprising and witty stories. The series by Sean Berthiaume is known for its dark humor and unexpected twists, making it a great way to break free from our everyday routines and duties.
This isn't the first time we've shared comics from this series with you. In fact, we've featured Sean's work in three previous posts! If you missed them, don't worry - we've got you covered. To catch up on our previous posts, you can click here, here, or here.
We got in touch with Sean Berthiaume to ask a couple of questions regarding his "Deliberately Buried Comics". We wanted to know his opinion on the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist. We found out that: “I’d say the most rewarding aspect of being a comic artist is the feedback you’re able to get back from your fans. To know that your own dumb brain and what you find funny connects with other weirdos out there. So it’s always rewarding to see what people all around the world say and what comics they share. I love seeing my comics pop up in random places all over the internet.”
Asked how his art style evolved over time, and what factors influenced these changes, Berthiaume explained: “My style has evolved because, with all the competition out there, you need to constantly try to surprise. You have to avoid the easy jokes because someone has probably thought of it before. I think my followers are used to being shocked and weirded out and that’s the way I like it. Of course, I haven’t evolved much in the pun area. I will always be a sucker for a good groan-inducing pun.”
We were wondering how the artist balances the creative aspects of his work with the business side of things, such as marketing and promotion. Sean shared with us: “I’m bad at marketing. I find it hard to put myself out there too much. I just want to spend my time drawing. But of course, with Patreon and online stores, you need to constantly be providing your fans with new reasons for them to subscribe.”
Lastly, we asked Sean to describe a pivotal moment or experience that significantly impacted his growth as a comic artist: “It’s always nice when something goes viral. But you can’t try to make something go viral or it seems like you're pandering. You just need to keep putting out material that’s true to you and keep creating and be proud of what you do and maybe that will catch on. And not be scared that something is gonna fail. My biggest surprise is when I think a comic may not be great and people really love it. There’s not one pivotal moment. It’s lots of tiny ones.”