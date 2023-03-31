Feeling worn out after a long day? While we can't offer you a calming cup of tea or a relaxing massage, we have something that might help put your mind at ease. "Deliberately Buried Comics" is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of surprising and humorous stories.

The creator of these cartoons, Sean, has a knack for twisting absurd situations into humorous and unexpected illustrations, providing a much-needed escape from the stresses of daily life. With his clever blend of wit and dark humor, Sean's latest comics are sure to entertain even the gloomiest pandas out there.

Scroll down and treat yourself to a well-deserved break! After you're done, check out our previous articles by clicking here and here.

