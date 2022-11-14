If you're new at participating in this couples thing or have just caught yourself in love, just looking into your beloved's eyes might seem like the greatest thing ever. You know, just sitting there together, wordless, soaking in the vibes radiating from each other. However, sooner or later, you will want to talk about something, at least in the short periods of time between excessive PDA. And, if you'd like to turn your conversations into a fun little game, why not try these couples' trivia questions that we've rounded up here?

Of course, this couple trivia isn't only designed to be played by those newly coupled. You could also give these fun questions to each other each passing year and check if the answers are still the same. After all, it is fun to see how both of you are changing yet are still the same starry-eyed lovers you once were. And, if you're wondering if these trivia questions for couples will be suitable for your taste, rest assured that they encompass a myriad of topics, out of which you are sure to pick the ones that both of you like. There are interesting questions about movies, things to ask about personal beliefs, and just some silly notions purely there to make you laugh.

So, ready to enroll in a couple's trivia game? Of course, you are! The questions are a bit further down, just where they usually are. Once you are there, be sure to rate this trivia for couples so that the best questions will find their way to the top of this list.

#1

What holiday do you like the most and how do you like to celebrate it?

indiecognition
indiecognition
Talk Like A Pirate Day...I celebrate with me mateys.

#2

Do you prefer to swim at a public beach or at a private swimming pool?

#3

Have you ever a relationship that lasted more than 2 years?

#4

What makes your partner feel attractive?

#5

What is your biggest kitchen fail?

#6

When did you get drunk for the first time?

#7

What is the funniest thing you ever witnessed?

#8

Where did you go on your last vacation?

#9

Where would you like to live if you could choose anywhere in the world?

#10

Would you rather write a message or make a call?

#11

What did you think about me the first time you saw or met me?

#12

Do you think a marriage proposal should be a private or public event?

#13

What is your favorite thing about me?

#14

Are you able to tell when someone needs you?

#15

Do you consider me your best friend?

#16

Did you play any sports in school?

#17

Do you think first impressions matter?

#18

Do you like to go clubbing?

#19

Do you like to make people laugh?

#20

Do you think I like your friends?

#21

Did you have a happy childhood?

#22

Do you think it is okay to cry in front of others?

#23

Does your partner like the job they have currently?

#24

Does your partner have any brother or sisters and what age are they?

#25

Did your partner ever fail a class in school and, if so, what was it?

#26

Your most lame flirt moment?

#27

What is the funniest fashion trend you ever wore?

#28

What is the most sensitive part of your partner’s body?

#29

Who sings in the shower?

#30

How did your partner first tell you they loved you?

#31

What event or situation made you the happiest at work?

#32

What do you like to do on a rainy day?

#33

What is your favorite meal to cook for yourself or others?

#34

Do you have any children now and how many children would you like in the future?

#35

Do you think we spend the right amount of time together, too much, or too little?

#36

Do you think our money should be separate or together?

#37

Do you think I am too affectionate, not affectionate enough, or are you happy with how affectionate I am?

#38

What do you think is the biggest difference between us?

#39

Is there anything I could do that would make you leave me immediately?

#40

What is one lesson you have learned from your past relationships?

#41

Would you rather receive a store bought or a homemade gift?

#42

Can you sleep just about anywhere or only in your own bed with your own pillow and blanket?

#43

Would you rather live in a luxury apartment or a cabin in the woods?

#44

Do you feel happy with where we are in our relationship?

#45

Do you try to be sensitive to other people’s feelings?

#46

Do you think that money can buy happiness?

#47

Do you think regrets can ruin a life?

#48

Are you able to keep a secret?

#49

Can you tell when I need to be with you?

#50

Can you tell when I feel satisfied?

#51

Have you ever been really lost and scared you will not find a way out or home?

#52

Did you ever blame someone else for something you did?

#53

Were you ever teased or bullied in school?

#54

Have you ever lost anyone really special to you?

#55

Do you think there are some things about your past that should always be kept a secret?

#56

Are you able to admit your mistakes?

#57

Do you think you swear a great deal?

#58

Do you play a musical instrument?

#59

Did your parents take you to church?

#60

Have you ever turned a skill or talent into a hobby?

#61

Do you learn from your mistakes?

#62

Should a cheater be forgiven?

#63

What do they wish they had more time for?

#64

Is there anything coming up that they’re dreading, or find a little daunting?

#65

What’s their favourite sport or activity?

#66

What’s your partner’s favourite season? Spring, Summer, Autumn or Winter? And why?

#67

And what’s the weirdest dream your partner has ever had about you?

#68

What irritates them about their own family?

#69

What’s one thing you wish your partner knew about themselves? Or realised more?

#70

What does your partner consider to be a fun date?

#71

Is your partner into video games and, if so, about how much time do they spend each day playing?

#72

Does your partner enjoy playing or watching sports, and, if so, what is their favorite team?

#73

Has your partner ever been engaged or married?

#74

What does your partner like to do for fun on a weekend?

#75

Who is their biggest celebrity crush now?

#76

What worries them the most day-to-day?

#77

What have been the healthiest and unhealthiest periods of your partners life?

#78

If your partner could live anywhere in the world, where would they live?

#79

If your partner could do any job, what would they do?

#80

How did your first date ever go?

#81

What is the most embarrassing moment from high school?

#82

Who is more likely to forgive easily?

#83

Does your partner want to get married?

#84

What has been your partners top 3 favourite dates with you so far?

#85

Who instigated the first kiss? When? And how?

#86

What is your favorite kind of movie?

#87

What is your favorite book?

#88

Who do you most admire where you work and why?

#89

What is the worst meal you have ever had in a restaurant?

#90

What is the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to you?

#91

What, if anything, do you collect?

#92

Would you rather receive candy or flowers as a gift?

#93

Do you have a pet (or pets) and what are they?

#94

What is the most exciting or daring thing you have ever done?

#95

Are you excited or fearful about what the future may hold?

#96

Would you whether make a great deal of money or live a comfortable, but modest life?

#97

Are there ways I can make you feel better when you feel lonely, sad, or stressed out?

#98

Are you happy with the amount of “me money” you get to spend each month?

#99

When you are having a bad day, do you prefer to be left alone or for me to do something to cheer you up?

#100

Do you have any fears about our relationship and, if so, what are they?

#101

Do you think you are more like your mom or dad and in what ways?

#102

Is there anything I do that irritates you and that you wish I would stop doing?

#103

Would you take your children if you had an opportunity to travel around the world?

#104

How did your parents punish you when you were a child?

#105

Which of your family members do you feel the closest to and why?

#106

Do you prefer hair long or short, natural color or dyed?

#107

Do you have any tattoos, what do they mean, and do you plan to get more?

#108

What do you believe are the components of a really great date?

#109

Did your parents ever embarrass you and, if so, what did they do or say?

#110

Do you talk to your parents about us and, if you do, what do you say?

#111

How do you deal with things that have hurt you in the past?

#112

Do you see yourself staying pretty much as you are or changing a great deal as you grow older?

#113

Is there anything you have always wanted to do, but lacked the time, money, or motivation for?

#114

Did you ever get into trouble at school and, if so, what for?

#115

What was your favorite childhood pet, if you had one?

#116

What do you do when you get really angry?

#117

How long do you think a couple should date before they marry?

#118

Is there anything you are scared of?

#119

Is there anything you ashamed of?

#120

Do you consider yourself understanding and empathetic when dealing with others?

#121

Do you consider yourself religious?

#122

Do you think you should still honor and obey your parents even though you are an adult?

#123

Have you ever listened to a conversation when you should not have?

#124

Have you ever stolen anything?

#125

Did you ever run away when you were a kid?

#126

Do you think you do a good job communicating your feelings?

#127

Have you ever been in a car accident?

#128

Do you think one is a giver and one a taker in any relationship?

#129

Do you think there is life after death?

#130

Do you consider yourself a good driver?

#131

Are you proud of your accomplishments?

#132

Have you ever broken something intentionally when you were angry?

#133

Did you ever call in sick at work to take a day off?

#134

Did your parents give you a curfew?

#135

Have you ever tried on clothes you have no intention of buying?

#136

Do you like to sing?

#137

Do you like to read?

#138

Do you believe in yourself?

#139

Did your friends ever influence you to do something you normally wouldn’t?

#140

What has taken up too much time of their life?

#141

What do they like most about life?!

#142

What would be their idea of the greatest gift they could receive?

#143

Do they prefer waking up early or going to bed late? (Early bird or night owl, essentially!?)

#144

What keeps your partner up at night? And how easy do they find it to fall asleep?

#145

How often does your partner dream about you?

#146

What are your partner’s plans for the future?

#147

Does your partner like to travel and do they prefer to travel alone or in a group?

#148

Does your partner prefer to travel by car, train, or plane?

#149

Does your partner have any birthmarks?

#150

What was your partner’s favorite subject in school?

#151

Does your partner like to cook and do they consider themselves a good cook?

#152

Are your partner’s grandparents still living and do they have a good relationship with them?

#153

Has your partner ever been arrested, and, if so, for what?

#154

When your partner was young, did they go to camp and, if so, did they like it?

#155

Has your partner ever met anyone considered famous and, if so, what was the circumstance?

#156

Has your partner ever quit a job or fired, and, if so, what were the circumstances?

#157

Has your partner ever broken any bones, and if so, which one(s) and how were they broken?

#158

Did your partner continue their education after high school and, if so, what is the highest level they completed?

#159

What are the political views of your partner?

#160

Is there a social issue or cause your partner has a particular interest in?

#161

Who does your partner act nice to / is polite with, but secretly dislikes?

#162

How has your partner fallen out with friends in the past? What over?

#163

How superstitious is your partner? What things do they believe in or are wary of?

#164

How about 3 top experiences on their wish-list, that they’re itching to do?

#165

What’s one thing they’d struggle to accept, if they didn’t / couldn’t have it in their life?

#166

Who is the better kisser?

#167

Are relationships meant to last forever?

#168

What’s their favourite boy’s and girl’s baby name?

#169

When was your first argument / fall out and what was it about?

#170

What is the funniest movie you have ever seen?

#171

What type of music do you like to listen to?

#172

Where were you born?

#173

Who besides me do you consider your best friend and how long have you known them?

#174

What was your favorite game to play when you were a child?

#175

What is the worst habit you have and have you tried to break it?

#176

What do you think is your best (worst) personality trait?

#177

Do you think you were spoiled as a child?

#178

Do you think white lies are acceptable in a relationship?

#179

Are you willing to change your opinion if someone proves you wrong?

#180

Did you ever skip school?

#181

Is your partner close to his family and do they get together frequently?

#182

Has your partner ever sneaked food into a movie theater, and, if so, what type of food was it?

#183

How and why did your partner’s last relationship end?

#184

Are there any foods your partner cannot or will not eat or that they are allergic to?

#185

What have the occupations or professions of your partner’s family members?

#186

Why was your partner given the name they have?

#187

Does your partner prefer to participate in indoor or outdoor activities, i.e., would they rather have a picnic or eat inside?

#188

What’s been the biggest betrayal they’ve ever experienced?

#189

How about the worst emotional or mental anguish they’ve endured?

#190

Does your partner think they’re a good judge of character or not?

#191

How close would your partner say that they are with a) their parents? and b) their siblings?

#192

What would they like to have achieved in their career in two – five – ten years time?

#193

When did you first know that you were in love with each other?

