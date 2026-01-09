ADVERTISEMENT

When you visit a new place, there’s always something unexpected waiting around the corner. Beyond famous landmarks and postcard views, small details often leave the strongest impression.

From sausages sold in vending machines to exercise bikes inside a McDonald’s, some countries do everyday things a little differently. Today, our team scoured the internet to collect some of these fascinating gems from around the world. Keep scrolling to see the cool, surprising things people discovered in other countries.

Solar Panel Bench With Wireless Chargers On Either Side On Croatia

Solar-powered public bench on a waterfront, an impressive thing countries implemented to enhance urban spaces and sustainability.

    #2

    Germany's Worst Fossil Reconstruction Of A Wooly Rhinoceros Also Known As The Magdeburg Unicorn

    Unicorn skeleton displayed at a museum, showcasing one of the impressive things countries implemented that awe visitors.

    #3

    Cyberpunk-Ish Sleeping Pods At Capsule Hotel In Shinjuku

    Futuristic capsule hotel room pods with soft lighting, an impressive thing some countries implemented that left people in awe

    Today, traveling doesn’t always require a suitcase or a boarding pass. With just a click, entire countries unfold right on our screens. You can stare at snow-capped mountains from your couch. You can wander through endless deserts without breaking a sweat. Street views, travel photos, and live streams pull faraway places closer than ever. The world somehow feels both smaller and more exciting. Curiosity now travels faster than any passport ever could.

    #4

    Banana Vending Machine In Japan

    Red vending machine selling packaged bananas with Dole branding, showcasing an impressive things countries implemented innovation.

    #5

    This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Lets You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts

    Shelf with various pillows organized neatly in a public space, showcasing impressive things countries implemented for visitor comfort.

    #6

    Sausage Vending Machine In Germany

    Vending machine filled with various packaged sausages and deli meats, showcasing impressive country implementations

    And the fun doesn’t stop there. Vlogging has turned into a front-row seat to everyday life across the world. People film their morning routines, grocery runs, and casual walks through their neighborhoods. You get to see how locals really live, not just the polished tourist version. Tiny details suddenly stand out. It’s like traveling through someone else’s day. 

    #7

    The Netherlands And Belgium Share A 450 Km Border That Passes Through People's Houses And Streets

    Border markers painted on a sidewalk indicate the boundary between countries, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #8

    This Church In Belgium Was Converted Into A Rock Climbing Gym

    Indoor rock climbing walls inside a cathedral showcasing impressive things countries implemented that left people in awe.

    #9

    A Photo Of The Crooked Forest In Poland

    A forest with uniquely curved trees showcasing one of the impressive things countries implemented that left people in awe.

    It’s not just places that amaze us. The ground beneath us is slowly on the move, even though we never feel it. The continents sit on massive slabs of rock called tectonic plates. These plates float on a hot, slow-moving layer deep inside the Earth. Over time, they drift, collide, and pull apart. The movement is incredibly slow, about the speed your fingernails grow. Beneath the oceans, molten rock rises and cools, creating brand-new seafloor. Elsewhere, plates crash together and push land upward. The planet is constantly reshaping itself, one quiet movement at a time.

    #10

    Exercise Bikes At A McDonald's In China. The Bikes Generate Electricity As Part Of The Chain's "Upcycle For Good" Initiative And Can Be Used To Charge Your Phone

    Exercise bike desks installed inside a McDonald’s, a creative thing countries implemented that left people in awe.

    #11

    Latvia Has Won Its First-Ever Oscar, They Celebrated Its Nomination With A Flow Cat Statue In Riga

    Sculpture of a large cat integrated into a city landmark, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in public art.

    #12

    The Robotic Lawnmower At Bispebjerg Hospital Is A Small Ambulance

    Autonomous robotic ambulance vehicle in grassy area showcasing impressive things countries implemented for emergency response.

    Then there’s scale, which can be truly mind-blowing. Mount Everest feels impossibly tall from the ground. Yet it could fit entirely inside the Mariana Trench. The trench is the deepest point in the ocean. It plunges far deeper than Everest rises. One reaches into the sky, the other into darkness. Both exist on the same planet. It’s hard to picture until you pause and imagine it. The extremes of Earth are quietly staggering. Perspective changes everything.

    #13

    Playing Golf In Australia, This Is The Stuff I Have To Put Up With

    A large group of kangaroos grazing on a golf course in Australia, an impressive thing countries implemented.

    #14

    The 50¢ Piece In Aruba Is Square. Quarter For Scale

    Small square Aruba coin from 1991 displayed next to a US quarter, showcasing an impressive unique currency design.

    #15

    Cakes Sold In South Korea Usually Come With Free Candles And Matches Hidden In The Plastic Cake Knife

    Hand holding a matchstick integrated into a cake server, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in creative tools.

    Africa holds a geographical distinction that often goes unnoticed. It is the only continent that stretches across all four hemispheres. The equator cuts through it horizontally, while the prime meridian runs straight through it vertically. This places parts of Africa in the northern, southern, eastern, and western hemispheres all at once. No other continent can claim that. On maps, Africa sits near the center of the world, both literally and symbolically. Its true size is often underestimated.

    #16

    R2-D2 ATM In Zagreb (Croatia) I Saw When I Went Back Home

    R2-D2 designed public trash bin in a town square, showcasing impressive things countries implemented for public use.

    #17

    This Cinema In Croatia Has Beds Instead Of Seats In The Last Row

    Modern movie theater with reclining loungers and jellyfish patterned walls, showcasing impressive country innovations.

    #18

    Lift Emergency Button At Floor Level Too Should You Collapse (Or Are Incredibly Short) In The UK

    Elevator panel with floor buttons and door controls showcasing impressive country implementations in public infrastructure design.

    On the opposite end of the scale is Vatican City. It is the smallest country in the world. You could walk across it in under an hour. Yet its influence reaches far beyond its borders. It has its own government, laws, and even postal system. Millions visit it every year. Despite its size, it holds immense cultural weight. It proves that impact isn’t measured in land. Sometimes, the smallest places leave the biggest mark.

    #19

    Street Heating Under Construction, Tromso, Norway

    Heated sidewalk installation with orange heating cables laid out on a busy street, showcasing impressive country innovations.

    #20

    Godzilla Egg For Sale At The Local Supermarket In Japan

    Boxed Godzilla-themed eggs for sale in a Japanese store, showcasing impressive country-specific packaging innovation.

    #21

    Video Rental Stores Are Still Common In Japan

    DVD store shelves neatly arranged with diverse movie collections, showcasing impressive things countries implemented that left people in awe.

    The Philippines serves up one of the best geography brain teasers out there. There’s an island sitting inside a lake. That lake is on an island. And that island is inside another lake, all on a much bigger island. It sounds like someone is messing with you. Most people have to read it twice just to be sure. But it’s completely real. Nature clearly has a sense of humor. Some places feel intentionally confusing. And somehow, that just makes them better.

    #22

    This Elevator In Japan Lets You Discharge Static Electricity Before Pressing The Call Button

    Elevator panel with an arrow and a static electricity prevention label, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #23

    McRib Shower Gel From Germany

    Hand holding a limited edition McRib scented shower gel tube, showcasing an impressive country product implementation.

    #24

    Some Places In Sweden Has Tactile Maps Of Road Crossings

    Close-up of a tactile sign made with LEGO bricks at a crosswalk, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    Australia delivers a surprise of its own. It turns out the country is wider than the moon. The moon looks enormous hanging in the night sky. But Australia stretches even farther across. The difference is hundreds of kilometers. Distance in space plays tricks on our eyes. Scale isn’t always what it seems. Earth holds wonders that can rival the cosmos. Sometimes the most surprising facts are right here at home.

    #25

    The Only IKEA Hotel, Located In Älmhult, Sweden

    IKEA hotel exterior with entrance and flag, showcasing impressive things countries implemented that left people in awe

    #26

    Reindeer Droppings Candy From Finland

    Bag of Finnish reindeer droppings candy, an impressive cultural treat that left people in awe worldwide.

    #27

    In The UK, Car Rental Companies Give You A Wristband For Your Left Wrist To Remind You To Drive On The Left Side Of The Road

    Close-up of a wrist with a yellow band instructing to wear on the left hand, one of the impressive things countries implemented.

    #28

    In Korea You Can Get A Bowl Of Cereal In 7/11

    Self-serve 7 cereal dispenser station in a modern setting showcasing impressive country implementations.

    Our planet truly is a masterpiece, full of surprises big and small. And the countries spread across it each bring their own unique charm to the table. From clever systems to intriguing services, these little details are what make places feel special and unforgettable. Now we’re curious to hear from you. Which one of these did you already know? Do any similar cool or surprising things exist in your country? Tell us in the comments and let’s keep discovering together.
    #29

    The Lowest Point In The Netherlands, 6.76 Meters Below Sea Level

    Unique water level gauge implemented in a country, surrounded by greenery and yellow flowers in an outdoor setting.

    #30

    The Government Of Victoria, Australia Just Rolled Out Free Pads And Tampons In Public Toilets

    Vending machine offering free pads and tampons with braille buttons, an impressive item countries implemented for public access.

    #31

    Hot Air Balloon In Germany Today

    Hot air balloon shaped like a beer bottle flying over a highway, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #32

    McSki, A Mcdonald’s In The Lindvallen Ski Resort In Sweden. Customers Can Ski-Thru And Place Their Order

    Wooden building in snow at dusk with glowing McSkiM sign, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in cold regions.

    #33

    At Oita Airport In Japan, They Place Giant Fake Sushi On The Luggage Carousel To Make It Resemble A Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant

    Plate with realistic sushi models on airport luggage conveyor, showcasing impressive things countries implemented that left people in awe.

    #34

    Elevator In Japan Having An Emergency Toilet

    Elevator interior with foldable wooden seat and safety instructions, an impressive thing some countries implemented for comfort and accessibility

    #35

    Curb-Side Car Charging In Germany

    Silver electric car charging at a curbside station, showcasing impressive sustainable technology countries implemented.

    #36

    In Finland They Advertise The Extra Large Size As '"American Size"

    Hand holding a 600g jar of Hellmann's real mayonnaise labeled American size, showcasing impressive country packaging.

    #37

    In My Town In Denmark, There’s Little Vikings In The Traffic Lights

    Traffic lights featuring unique red pedestrian signals with a creative design, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #38

    Tromso. Amazing View

    Northern lights display over snowy landscape with reindeer, showcasing impressive natural phenomena countries implemented.

    #39

    The Greatest Photo I’ll Ever Take

    A group of flamingos wading in clear water near a beach with an iguana resting on the sand, showcasing impressive nature scenes.

    #40

    Amazing Metro Stations In Stockholm

    Artistic blue and white cave-themed metro station interior showing impressive things countries implemented in public transit design.

    #41

    Just Copenhagen Things

    People practicing yoga on stand-up paddleboards arranged in a flower shape on water, showcasing impressive country implementations.

    #42

    The Fox Village In Japan

    A large group of foxes gathered in an outdoor wildlife park, showcasing impressive animal interaction in nature.

    #43

    A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture

    Large dam wall painted with impressive Godzilla mural and cityscape, showcasing creative things countries implemented in public art.

    #44

    This Is A Miniature Statue Of Liberty Next To An Abandoned Sushi Restaurant In My Wife's Home Town In Northeastern Japan

    Small Statue of Liberty replica in a rural field with mountain backdrop, an impressive thing countries implemented.

    #45

    Underground Uranium Glass Exhibition From The Old Uranium Mine Of Kletno, Poland

    Glowing vintage glassware displayed on shelves, showcasing impressive things countries implemented that left people in awe.

    #46

    Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville's And Their Distance

    Directional signpost showing multiple Woodville locations worldwide, highlighting impressive things countries implemented to leave people in awe.

    #47

    My Australian Tax Return Shows Where My Money Went

    Bar graph showing Australian government spending by category, an impressive example of financial transparency implemented by countries.

    #48

    So-Called Mini 'Forest Libraries' In Parks And Mountains In South Korea (You Can Just Take Out Any Book, Read And Return It)

    Outdoor public bookshelf and reading space implemented by a country, showcasing impressive community library concept.

    #49

    Japan’s Convenience Store Is Simply A Vending Machine

    Automated vending machines in Japan offering a variety of drinks and snacks, showcasing impressive country implementations.

    #50

    This Bucket Crane In Japan Is Painted To Look Like A Giraffe

    Utility workers using a giraffe-patterned cherry picker to maintain traffic lights, showcasing impressive country implementations.

    #51

    This Fairytale-Like Starbucks In Taiwan

    Unique Starbucks cafe with fairy tale architecture, an impressive thing implemented by countries that left people in awe.

    #52

    In Bergen, Norway, You Can Vote Early For The General Election At IKEA

    Modern voting booths in a well-lit public space showcasing impressive things countries implemented for efficient voting.

    #53

    There Is A Special Garbage Can For Lemons In Amalfi, Italy

    Yellow bin labeled for lemon disposal in a public area, showcasing an impressive country implementation that left people in awe.

    #54

    Beautiful Polar Stratospheric Clouds In The Sky Today In Finland

    Colorful iridescent clouds above tall trees at sunset, showcasing impressive natural phenomena that leave people in awe.

    #55

    The Puréed Meal Served At The Local Hospital In Australia. Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Rissoles And Gravy

    Meal tray with creatively shaped mashed vegetables and packaged apple juice and vanilla pudding, showcasing impressive country meal presentation.

    #56

    In The Netherlands, The Ambulance Gives You Branded Water

    Hand holding a yellow bottle with blue and red stripes labeled ambulance, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #57

    This Is The Green Birdflower Native To Australia And Its Flowers Are Shaped Like Humming Birds

    Green hummingbird-shaped seed pods held in hand, showcasing one of the impressive things countries implemented in nature.

    #58

    Railing In Naples Has Braille Describing The View For Blind People

    Metal railing with tactile Braille dots installed in a public place, showcasing impressive things countries implemented for accessibility.

    #59

    If My Friends Ask Me "What Is Copenhagen?", I Send Them This. A Cowboy Hat Paired With Flip-Flops, A Cargo Bike Loaded With A Tumble Dryer

    Man wearing a cowboy hat riding a cargo bike carrying a large appliance at night, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #60

    Museum In Japan That Showcases Various Naturally Formed Rocks With Faces On Them

    Collection of unique rocks shaped like faces displayed on wooden stands, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #61

    Road Built Around Sacred Tree, Osaka Japan

    Large golden ginkgo tree in urban setting showcasing impressive things countries implemented in city planning and nature integration.

    #62

    Bottle Caps In Italy Designed To Stay Attached To Bottle

    Plastic water bottles with attached caps as an impressive thing countries implemented to reduce litter and waste.

    #63

    This Burger King In Norway Has A Pot For You To Empty Your Sodas Before You Throw The Cup Away

    Recycling station with separate compartments for trash and liquid waste, an impressive thing countries implemented for better waste management.

    #64

    Lights To Get Your Waiters Attention Silently In Maastricht, Netherlands

    Table service call lights in restaurants as impressive things countries implemented to improve customer experience.

    #65

    They Have Umbrella Vending Machines In Hong Kong

    Vending machines with various drinks and unique items showcasing impressive things countries implemented in public spaces.

    #66

    Make Money With Empty Cans & Bottles (Earn 10 Won Per Item)

    Smart recycling machine in South Korea encouraging waste reduction with interactive features and incentives for users.

    #67

    Osaka Metro (Japan) Is Selling Recycled Metro Doors Repurposed As Tables

    Modern desk designed from Osaka Metro train materials, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in innovative furniture design.

    #68

    School Busses In West Australia Are Equipped With Maxtrax Vehicle Recovery Boards And Have Full Off Road Capabilities

    White school bus with caution signs parked outdoors, showcasing impressive things countries implemented for safer transportation.

    #69

    Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

    Passengers on a scenic train ride enjoying lush greenery, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in transportation.

    #70

    This Drive-Thru In Canada Has Their Debit Card Machine Attached To A Hockey Stick

    Contactless payment terminal attached to a drive-thru window, showcasing impressive technology implemented by countries.

    #71

    Microsoft (Copenhagen) Has Tablet/Phone Holders In Their Toilet Stalls

    Black wall-mounted holder designed for safely storing mobile phones and small devices, showcasing impressive country innovations.

    #72

    This Restaurant In Hong Kong Had Draft Beer At Each Table

    Person serving beer from a tap with a Corona Extra bottle in a shrimp cocktail, showcasing impressive country beverage ideas.

    #73

    Embroidered WiFi Password At A Cafe In Sweden

    WiFi password creatively displayed with embroidery and QR code inside a rustic country setting, an impressive country implementation.

    #74

    This Supermarket In Umeå, Sweden, Has Very Specific Opening Hours

    Blue BMW parked outside a Swedish ICA store showcasing impressive things countries implemented in everyday retail settings.

    #75

    A Vintage Car Graveyard In Western Germany

    Abandoned vintage cars slowly reclaimed by nature in a forest, showcasing impressive things countries implemented.

    #76

    Ferris Wheel In Osaka, Japan

    Roller coaster built into a city building over a canal, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in urban design.

    #77

    Arnold Advertising A Cheap Drill At A Discount Store In Germany

    Man holding a power drill in a tool advertisement showcasing impressive country-implemented innovations in garden and hardware tools.

    #78

    Wonderful Copenhagen

    Police officer helping ducks cross a busy street, an impressive thing countries implemented to protect wildlife.

    #79

    Borders. Here's Sweden And Norway At Winter

    Group of people riding snowmobiles through snowy forest trail showcasing impressive things countries implemented in winter recreation.

    #80

    My Neighbor Ken Puts On A Canada Day Show Every Year From His Garage

    Live band performing outdoors with various string instruments, showcasing impressive things countries implemented in community events.

