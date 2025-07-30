Feeling some serious travel FOMO, we've compiled the most interesting quirks cities from all over the world offer. Whether they're practical hacks, impressive feats of city planning , or neat ecological solutions, we present them to you here in this list. If you're still looking for a last-second trip, maybe these could make your decision easier?

It's peak travel season in the Northern Hemisphere. As many of us know, scenic nature, gorgeous architecture, and yummy food are the best parts of a well-rounded trip. But seasoned travelers also know a little secret: some cities might have unique little features that make them even cooler.

#1 In Finland You Pay Fines Based On Your Salary! Share icon

#2 This Road In Qld Australia Has Trivia Signs To Help Keep You Awake Share icon

#3 This Tunnel In Belfast Is An "Influencer Free Zone" Share icon

#4 Manhole Cover In Wiesbaden, Germany Share icon

#5 In Wroclaw, Poland Each Cathedral And Even The Rivers Have A Tactile Model Nearby For Blind People To See Them Too Share icon

#6 In Italy, Under The Trevi Fountain There's A Huge Roman House That's Been Excavated Share icon

#7 This Is A Self-Heating Bento Sold On The Train Of Japan! Share icon

#8 Japanese Vending Machine Adapted To The Surroundings Share icon

#9 In Bilbao, Spain, There Are Escalators On The Sidewalks To Help Older People Up Steep Hills Share icon

#10 Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket, Italy Share icon

#11 These Street Lamps I Saw In Iceland Are Shaped Like People Doing Kung Fu Share icon

#12 Tokyo Train Station Has A Face-To-Face “Live” Translation Window With 12 Languages Share icon

#13 Self Cleaning Roads In South Korea Share icon

#14 A Seat To Put Your Baby While You Use Stall In Japan Public Bathroom Share icon

#15 McDonald's In Finland Serves Burgers On Rye Bread, Hot Wings, Sweet Potato Fries And Banana Milkshakes Share icon

#16 Just A Few Thousand Bikes At The Rotterdam, Netherlands Train Station Share icon

#17 Everyone Knows Rocking Horses, But In Finland We Have Rocking Mooses Share icon

#18 There Is Fully Operating McDonald's Inside Giant Snow Globe In Poland Share icon

#19 Crossing In Spain Tells You Which Way Vehicles Are Coming From Share icon

#20 A Little House For Ducks In A Small Marina In Galaxidi Greece Share icon

#21 Went To See A Volcano That Is Only A Couple Of Kilometres Away From My Home. This Volcano Has Been Erupting For The Past Months In Iceland Share icon

#22 A Half Pipe Table Tennis Table In Munich, Germany Share icon

#23 This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave Share icon

#24 In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction Share icon

#25 Bahrain Airport Offers Actual Functional Strollers For Kids! Share icon

#26 When You Turn 18 In Sweden, You Get This Guidebook For How To Be An Adult Share icon

#27 A Machine To Test If Your Avocado Is Ready To Eat Share icon

#28 My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World Share icon

#29 A Toilet In Estonia Had A Glass Floor To Show The Underlying Carved Out Rock Share icon

#30 This Robot Uses Cameras And Machine Learning To Identify And Sucking Up Cigarette Butts. It Has Been Built To Clean Italian Beaches Share icon

#31 Projected Markings In Oulu, Finland, When Snow Covers The Ones Painted On The Street Share icon

#32 In Finland You Can Flush The Cardboard From The Toilet Paper Roll Down The Toilet Share icon

#33 Krzywy Domek (“Crooked House”) Is An Actual Building In Sopot, Poland Share icon

#34 There’s A Candy In Spain Called “Piedras De Rio”(River Stones), As It Name Says, Looks Like A Stone Share icon

#35 A House Covered In Sea Shells In Saint Cougat, Spain Share icon

#36 In France, We Don't Have The Tooth Fairy, But The "Little Mouse". At The Dental Practice I Went To, There Is A Door For The Mouse In The Waiting Room Share icon

#37 Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use Share icon

#38 Chefchaouen, Morocco. Almost Everything In This City Is Painted Blue! Share icon

#39 Found A Trashcan For Pizza Boxes In Italy Share icon

#40 Rest Stop In Outback Australia With A Holder For Your Phone To Help It Get Better Signal Share icon

#41 In Good Weather Conditions, You're Sometimes Allowed To Go 10 Km/H Faster In Madeira Share icon

#42 I Am Not Plastic - Cassava Starch Bags That Returns To Mother Nature Within Months From Bali, Indonesia Share icon

#43 There Is A 23 Storey Building In Duisburg, Germany With Absolutely No Windows (German National Archives) Share icon

#44 Jacket Hotel At Oslo Airport For People Travelling To Warmer Countries Share icon

#45 Benches In Sweden Are Very Friend And Couple Friendly Share icon

#46 Coca-Cola Flavours In Japan Share icon

#47 Machine Themed Restaurant, You Call The Waiter By Turning On A Light. Cambridge, UK Share icon

#48 Tokyo’s Subway Tunnel Clean Floodwater So Clear, It Looks Like A Pool Share icon

#49 In South Korea, China, And Germany, They Have Specific Painted Parking Spots For Women Share icon

#50 When You Land In Georgia (The Country) The Passport Police Give You A Bottle Of Wine Share icon

#51 A 4.7€ Lunch At The University Of Luxembourg Canteen Share icon

#52 In Sweden, If You Work For The State For 30 Years You Receive A Gold Medal Share icon

#53 Found This Carrot Sharpener On My Visit To Norway Share icon

#54 This Public Bathroom In Norway Has One Toilet For The Parent And A Smaller One For Their Child Share icon

#55 In Spain, Some Tobaccos Come With A Mini Bottle Of Olive Oil Share icon

#56 This Parmesan Cheese With A Security Lock In Italy Share icon

#57 The Coffee In Morocco Always Comes With A Water Bottle. :) Share icon

#58 This Gun Range In Australia Has A Bar And Cables To Keep The Gun Pointed Forward Share icon

#59 This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand Share icon

#60 This Is The Road Sign You Pass As You Enter The Sahara In Morocco Share icon

#61 This Antique Door From 1380 In Regensburg (Germany) Helps Finding The Keyhole After You Drank Too Much Wine Share icon

#62 My Irish Pub In Germany Has A Designated Sink For Vomiting Share icon

#63 An Asparagus Peeling Machine For White Asparagus In A Supermarket In Germany Share icon

#64 In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases Share icon

#65 The Cost Of Giving Birth To A Child In Finland Share icon The € is almost the same over a $. My wife and I spent three nights at the hospital, were served food four times a day, all three days, and while in labor she got every drug available. Epidural etc. The total cost of the whole process was under $300.

#66 Public Bench In Swiss Train Station Has USB Ports Share icon

#67 A Finnish Prison Cell Share icon

#68 A Balloon Vending Machine In Japan Share icon

#69 Vending Machine That Super Cool The Drinks In Seconds Share icon

#70 Wine Vending Machine On German Hiking Route (Ahr) Share icon

#71 This Public Toilet In Italy Gives You A Floor Plan Of The Toilets And Sinks Share icon

#72 Germany: A Vomit Station Installed Right Next To A Baby Changing Table In A Brewery-Restaurant’s Men’s Restroom Share icon

#73 Sidewalks In Helsinki Are Heated From Under Share icon

#74 Trying Out The Work Sleep Pod At A Tokyo Station Share icon

#75 Oslo, Norway Has Mobile Charging Stations That Are Powered By Solar Panels Share icon

#76 Keyhole On A Side Door Of The Bourdeux Cathedral, France Share icon

#77 In Thailand McDonald's Sell A Little Picnic Box Takeaway Caddy Share icon

#78 This Circular Pingpong Table In Germany Share icon

#79 Transparent Toilets Of Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#80 In Japan, How Smartphones Are Disinfected At Local Fast Food Restaurants Share icon

#81 This Gas Station In Finland Has A Tiny Library Share icon

#82 Five Guys In France Use Stainless Steel As Tray Share icon

#83 In Portugal We Have Cellphone Towers Disguised As Trees Share icon

#84 The Neon-Draped Skyscrapers Of China Share icon

#85 Where I Live In Germany, You Can Still Buy Beer At McDonald's Share icon

#86 Egg Vending Machine In Ireland Share icon

#87 My Local Store Puts Out "Warning, Product Got Smaller!" Labels Share icon

#88 The 3'5€ Lunch That Is Offered In My Spanish University. The Red Glass Is Red Wine Share icon

#89 Ski Path Besides Pedestrian Road In Finland Share icon

#90 A 107 Cm Narrow House In València, Spain Share icon