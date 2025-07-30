90 Small But Genius Things Some Countries Do That The Rest Of The World Needs Immediately (New Pics)
It's peak travel season in the Northern Hemisphere. As many of us know, scenic nature, gorgeous architecture, and yummy food are the best parts of a well-rounded trip. But seasoned travelers also know a little secret: some cities might have unique little features that make them even cooler.
Feeling some serious travel FOMO, we've compiled the most interesting quirks cities from all over the world offer. Whether they're practical hacks, impressive feats of city planning, or neat ecological solutions, we present them to you here in this list. If you're still looking for a last-second trip, maybe these could make your decision easier?
In Finland You Pay Fines Based On Your Salary!
This Road In Qld Australia Has Trivia Signs To Help Keep You Awake
This Tunnel In Belfast Is An "Influencer Free Zone"
Manhole Cover In Wiesbaden, Germany
In Wroclaw, Poland Each Cathedral And Even The Rivers Have A Tactile Model Nearby For Blind People To See Them Too
What is this, a cathedral for ants? (Sorry for the reference to a wonderfully stupid movie. I should've instead referenced "All the Light We Cannot See" for its hero's full-city models like above that allowed her to navigate the world with confidence. But this is the internet so I went for the lower common denominator.)
In Italy, Under The Trevi Fountain There's A Huge Roman House That's Been Excavated
This Is A Self-Heating Bento Sold On The Train Of Japan!
Japanese Vending Machine Adapted To The Surroundings
In Bilbao, Spain, There Are Escalators On The Sidewalks To Help Older People Up Steep Hills
Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket, Italy
These Street Lamps I Saw In Iceland Are Shaped Like People Doing Kung Fu
Tokyo Train Station Has A Face-To-Face “Live” Translation Window With 12 Languages
Self Cleaning Roads In South Korea
A Seat To Put Your Baby While You Use Stall In Japan Public Bathroom
McDonald's In Finland Serves Burgers On Rye Bread, Hot Wings, Sweet Potato Fries And Banana Milkshakes
Just A Few Thousand Bikes At The Rotterdam, Netherlands Train Station
Everyone Knows Rocking Horses, But In Finland We Have Rocking Mooses
There Is Fully Operating McDonald's Inside Giant Snow Globe In Poland
Crossing In Spain Tells You Which Way Vehicles Are Coming From
A Little House For Ducks In A Small Marina In Galaxidi Greece
Went To See A Volcano That Is Only A Couple Of Kilometres Away From My Home. This Volcano Has Been Erupting For The Past Months In Iceland
A Half Pipe Table Tennis Table In Munich, Germany
This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave
In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction
Bahrain Airport Offers Actual Functional Strollers For Kids!
When You Turn 18 In Sweden, You Get This Guidebook For How To Be An Adult
A Machine To Test If Your Avocado Is Ready To Eat
My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World
A Toilet In Estonia Had A Glass Floor To Show The Underlying Carved Out Rock
This Robot Uses Cameras And Machine Learning To Identify And Sucking Up Cigarette Butts. It Has Been Built To Clean Italian Beaches
Projected Markings In Oulu, Finland, When Snow Covers The Ones Painted On The Street
In Finland You Can Flush The Cardboard From The Toilet Paper Roll Down The Toilet
Krzywy Domek (“Crooked House”) Is An Actual Building In Sopot, Poland
There’s A Candy In Spain Called “Piedras De Rio”(River Stones), As It Name Says, Looks Like A Stone
A House Covered In Sea Shells In Saint Cougat, Spain
In France, We Don't Have The Tooth Fairy, But The "Little Mouse". At The Dental Practice I Went To, There Is A Door For The Mouse In The Waiting Room
Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use
Chefchaouen, Morocco. Almost Everything In This City Is Painted Blue!
Found A Trashcan For Pizza Boxes In Italy
Rest Stop In Outback Australia With A Holder For Your Phone To Help It Get Better Signal
In Good Weather Conditions, You're Sometimes Allowed To Go 10 Km/H Faster In Madeira
I Am Not Plastic - Cassava Starch Bags That Returns To Mother Nature Within Months From Bali, Indonesia
There Is A 23 Storey Building In Duisburg, Germany With Absolutely No Windows (German National Archives)
Jacket Hotel At Oslo Airport For People Travelling To Warmer Countries
Benches In Sweden Are Very Friend And Couple Friendly
Coca-Cola Flavours In Japan
Machine Themed Restaurant, You Call The Waiter By Turning On A Light. Cambridge, UK
Tokyo’s Subway Tunnel Clean Floodwater So Clear, It Looks Like A Pool
In South Korea, China, And Germany, They Have Specific Painted Parking Spots For Women
When You Land In Georgia (The Country) The Passport Police Give You A Bottle Of Wine
A 4.7€ Lunch At The University Of Luxembourg Canteen
In Sweden, If You Work For The State For 30 Years You Receive A Gold Medal
Found This Carrot Sharpener On My Visit To Norway
This Public Bathroom In Norway Has One Toilet For The Parent And A Smaller One For Their Child
In Spain, Some Tobaccos Come With A Mini Bottle Of Olive Oil
This Parmesan Cheese With A Security Lock In Italy
The Coffee In Morocco Always Comes With A Water Bottle. :)
This Gun Range In Australia Has A Bar And Cables To Keep The Gun Pointed Forward
This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand
This Is The Road Sign You Pass As You Enter The Sahara In Morocco
This Antique Door From 1380 In Regensburg (Germany) Helps Finding The Keyhole After You Drank Too Much Wine
My Irish Pub In Germany Has A Designated Sink For Vomiting
An Asparagus Peeling Machine For White Asparagus In A Supermarket In Germany
In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases
The Cost Of Giving Birth To A Child In Finland
The € is almost the same over a $. My wife and I spent three nights at the hospital, were served food four times a day, all three days, and while in labor she got every drug available. Epidural etc. The total cost of the whole process was under $300.