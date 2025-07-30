ADVERTISEMENT

It's peak travel season in the Northern Hemisphere. As many of us know, scenic nature, gorgeous architecture, and yummy food are the best parts of a well-rounded trip. But seasoned travelers also know a little secret: some cities might have unique little features that make them even cooler.

Feeling some serious travel FOMO, we've compiled the most interesting quirks cities from all over the world offer. Whether they're practical hacks, impressive feats of city planning, or neat ecological solutions, we present them to you here in this list. If you're still looking for a last-second trip, maybe these could make your decision easier?

In Finland You Pay Fines Based On Your Salary!

Did you know Finland’s day-fine system bases speeding fines on daily salary, leading to very large penalties.

    #2

    This Road In Qld Australia Has Trivia Signs To Help Keep You Awake

    Road signs in a fatigue zone featuring trivia questions to keep drivers alert, a small genius idea from some countries.

    If you need to fight sleep, you shouldn't be driving at all

    #3

    This Tunnel In Belfast Is An "Influencer Free Zone"

    Sign reading influencer free zone on a fence in front of a historic building showing small genius things some countries do.

    #4

    Manhole Cover In Wiesbaden, Germany

    Small but genius street design in urban area featuring a unique foldable manhole cover, highlighting smart city solutions.

    #5

    In Wroclaw, Poland Each Cathedral And Even The Rivers Have A Tactile Model Nearby For Blind People To See Them Too

    Miniature bronze model of historic building with Braille plaques, showcasing small but genius things some countries do for accessibility.

    #6

    In Italy, Under The Trevi Fountain There's A Huge Roman House That's Been Excavated

    Ancient stone steps leading into clear water in a historic underground structure showcasing genius small country features.

    #7

    This Is A Self-Heating Bento Sold On The Train Of Japan!

    Bento meal on a train showcasing small but genius things some countries do for convenient travel dining.

    #8

    Japanese Vending Machine Adapted To The Surroundings

    Wooden vending machine in a forest setting showcasing small genius things some countries do for convenience and sustainability.

    #9

    In Bilbao, Spain, There Are Escalators On The Sidewalks To Help Older People Up Steep Hills

    Street view of a small but genius urban design with accessible escalators in a historic European city.

    #10

    Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket, Italy

    Dual sink in a public restroom with hands-free metal foot pedals, a small but genius feature some countries use.

    #11

    These Street Lamps I Saw In Iceland Are Shaped Like People Doing Kung Fu

    Creative street lamps shaped like stick figures lined along a pathway, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #12

    Tokyo Train Station Has A Face-To-Face “Live” Translation Window With 12 Languages

    Transparent communication screens with interactive translation displays used in customer service settings in some countries

    #13

    Self Cleaning Roads In South Korea

    Road sprinklers cleaning double yellow lines on wet street in a city, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #14

    A Seat To Put Your Baby While You Use Stall In Japan Public Bathroom

    Compact wall-mounted baby seat in public restroom, showcasing small genius things some countries do for convenience and safety.

    #15

    McDonald's In Finland Serves Burgers On Rye Bread, Hot Wings, Sweet Potato Fries And Banana Milkshakes

    Person using smartphone with fast food tray featuring sweet potato fries, burger, wings, and milkshake, showcasing small genius food ideas.

    #16

    Just A Few Thousand Bikes At The Rotterdam, Netherlands Train Station

    Extensive bike parking in a cityscape showing a small but genius thing some countries do for urban transport solutions.

    #17

    Everyone Knows Rocking Horses, But In Finland We Have Rocking Mooses

    Two red wooden rocking moose toys on a black carpet in a children’s play area, showcasing small genius design ideas.

    #18

    There Is Fully Operating McDonald's Inside Giant Snow Globe In Poland

    McDonald's restaurant inside a large transparent dome at night, showcasing small genius innovations some countries do.

    #19

    Crossing In Spain Tells You Which Way Vehicles Are Coming From

    Pedestrian crosswalk with tactile paving and clear signs, showcasing small but genius things some countries do for safety.

    #20

    A Little House For Ducks In A Small Marina In Galaxidi Greece

    Miniature house floating on clear water near parked cars on street, showcasing small genius things some countries do worldwide

    #21

    Went To See A Volcano That Is Only A Couple Of Kilometres Away From My Home. This Volcano Has Been Erupting For The Past Months In Iceland

    People watching an active volcano erupt with glowing lava flowing, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #22

    A Half Pipe Table Tennis Table In Munich, Germany

    Innovative curved ping pong table design in a modern lounge showing small genius things some countries do immediately.

    #23

    This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave

    Indoor artificial surfing wave pool in a modern sports store showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #24

    In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction

    Autonomous KFC vending vehicle serving food to a woman on a city sidewalk, showcasing small genius country innovations.

    #25

    Bahrain Airport Offers Actual Functional Strollers For Kids!

    Baby stroller with safety harness in a designated area, showcasing small genius things some countries do for convenience.

    #26

    When You Turn 18 In Sweden, You Get This Guidebook For How To Be An Adult

    Book with colorful icons on a yellow and blue carpet, illustrating small genius things some countries do globally.

    #27

    A Machine To Test If Your Avocado Is Ready To Eat

    Hand using a device to check avocado ripeness, showcasing genius small innovations some countries implement immediately.

    #28

    My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World

    Various international power outlets installed in one panel on a wall, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #29

    A Toilet In Estonia Had A Glass Floor To Show The Underlying Carved Out Rock

    Bathroom with a toilet above visible ancient ruins under a glass floor, showcasing genius things some countries do.

    #30

    This Robot Uses Cameras And Machine Learning To Identify And Sucking Up Cigarette Butts. It Has Been Built To Clean Italian Beaches

    Robotic dog with hose-like attachments cleaning a pebble beach, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #31

    Projected Markings In Oulu, Finland, When Snow Covers The Ones Painted On The Street

    Bicycle and pedestrian lane symbols projected as blue lights on a snowy road showing small genius things some countries do.

    #32

    In Finland You Can Flush The Cardboard From The Toilet Paper Roll Down The Toilet

    Biodegradable flushable tube packaging promoting small but genius sustainable country innovations.

    #33

    Krzywy Domek (“Crooked House”) Is An Actual Building In Sopot, Poland

    Unique crooked building with Costa Coffee in front, showcasing small genius things some countries do in urban design.

    #34

    There’s A Candy In Spain Called “Piedras De Rio”(River Stones), As It Name Says, Looks Like A Stone

    Small but genius packaging of assorted edible seeds in a clear plastic pouch on a metal surface in some countries

    #35

    A House Covered In Sea Shells In Saint Cougat, Spain

    Facade of a house covered entirely in seashells, showcasing small but genius things some countries do for unique decoration.

    #36

    In France, We Don't Have The Tooth Fairy, But The "Little Mouse". At The Dental Practice I Went To, There Is A Door For The Mouse In The Waiting Room

    Dental implantology clinic interior with plant and small door on baseboard, showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #37

    Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use

    Bicycles made from wood showcasing small but genius things some countries do for sustainable transportation ideas.

    #38

    Chefchaouen, Morocco. Almost Everything In This City Is Painted Blue!

    Narrow blue-painted alleyway with traditional clothing and woven bags displayed for sale in a vibrant market setting.

    #39

    Found A Trashcan For Pizza Boxes In Italy

    Innovative pizza box recycling bin by the lakeside, showcasing small genius things some countries do for better waste management.

    #40

    Rest Stop In Outback Australia With A Holder For Your Phone To Help It Get Better Signal

    Innovative solar and communication panels installed in a remote area showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #41

    In Good Weather Conditions, You're Sometimes Allowed To Go 10 Km/H Faster In Madeira

    Road sign illustrating weather-based speed limits, a small but genius thing some countries do for safer driving.

    #42

    I Am Not Plastic - Cassava Starch Bags That Returns To Mother Nature Within Months From Bali, Indonesia

    Eco-friendly bag made from cassava starch with I AM NOT PLASTIC message showcasing small genius things some countries do for sustainability

    #43

    There Is A 23 Storey Building In Duisburg, Germany With Absolutely No Windows (German National Archives)

    Unique building design by a canal showcasing small but genius architectural ideas some countries implement effectively.

    #44

    Jacket Hotel At Oslo Airport For People Travelling To Warmer Countries

    Sign in a public space advertising a jacket hotel service for travelers, showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #45

    Benches In Sweden Are Very Friend And Couple Friendly

    Wooden bench with built-in small table holding a coffee cup, showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #46

    Coca-Cola Flavours In Japan

    Four unique Coca-Cola flavors including lemon vitamin, strawberry, clear lime, and clear variant shown in various urban settings.

    #47

    Machine Themed Restaurant, You Call The Waiter By Turning On A Light. Cambridge, UK

    Hand turning switch to activate glowing orange neon light pipes integrated into room design, showcasing small genius country ideas.

    #48

    Tokyo’s Subway Tunnel Clean Floodwater So Clear, It Looks Like A Pool

    Flooded underground walkway with clean water reflecting lights, showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #49

    In South Korea, China, And Germany, They Have Specific Painted Parking Spots For Women

    Parking spaces in a garage reserved for pregnant women, illustrating small but genius things some countries do for convenience.

    #50

    When You Land In Georgia (The Country) The Passport Police Give You A Bottle Of Wine

    Hand holding a small wine bottle with a welcome message and a US passport, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #51

    A 4.7€ Lunch At The University Of Luxembourg Canteen

    Plate with seasoned couscous, mushroom gravy, coleslaw, chocolate dessert with cream, and cup of soup showcasing small genius food ideas.

    #52

    In Sweden, If You Work For The State For 30 Years You Receive A Gold Medal

    Gold medal with blue and yellow ribbon in a black case, showcasing small genius things some countries do for recognition.

    #53

    Found This Carrot Sharpener On My Visit To Norway

    Carrot sharpener in orange, a small but genius tool some countries use that the rest of the world needs immediately.

    #54

    This Public Bathroom In Norway Has One Toilet For The Parent And A Smaller One For Their Child

    Two differently sized toilets side by side in a tiled restroom showing small but genius things some countries do.

    #55

    In Spain, Some Tobaccos Come With A Mini Bottle Of Olive Oil

    Hand holding a small bottle of yellow liquid and a folded brochure showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #56

    This Parmesan Cheese With A Security Lock In Italy

    Parmesan cheese with security tags in a store, showcasing small but genius things some countries do for product safety.

    #57

    The Coffee In Morocco Always Comes With A Water Bottle. :)

    A cup of black coffee on a white saucer with sugar packet and a bottle of water, showcasing small genius country details.

    #58

    This Gun Range In Australia Has A Bar And Cables To Keep The Gun Pointed Forward

    Person wearing ear protection aiming a gun at a target in an indoor shooting range, showcasing genius things some countries do.

    #59

    This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Outdoor treehouse cafe with wooden walkways and seating surrounded by lush greenery showcasing genius things some countries do.

    #60

    This Is The Road Sign You Pass As You Enter The Sahara In Morocco

    Desert water conservation sign in multiple languages, highlighting small genius things some countries do for resource respect.

    #61

    This Antique Door From 1380 In Regensburg (Germany) Helps Finding The Keyhole After You Drank Too Much Wine

    Antique metal door lock with decorative keyhole, showcasing a small but genius design from different countries.

    #62

    My Irish Pub In Germany Has A Designated Sink For Vomiting

    A creative recycling solution in a bathroom promoting genius things some countries do for sustainability.

    #63

    An Asparagus Peeling Machine For White Asparagus In A Supermarket In Germany

    Peeling machine in a grocery store showcasing small but genius things some countries do for convenience.

    #64

    In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases

    Automated suitcase conveyor belt at airport check-in counter showing small but genius travel innovation in some countries.

    #65

    The Cost Of Giving Birth To A Child In Finland

    Receipt showing detailed healthcare charges in euros with tax breakdown, illustrating small but genius things some countries do.

    The € is almost the same over a $. My wife and I spent three nights at the hospital, were served food four times a day, all three days, and while in labor she got every drug available. Epidural etc. The total cost of the whole process was under $300.

    #66

    Public Bench In Swiss Train Station Has USB Ports

    Outdoor public bench with built-in USB charging ports, showcasing genius small innovations some countries use worldwide

    #67

    A Finnish Prison Cell

    Person resting on a bed in a minimalistic room, illustrating small but genius things some countries do for efficiency.

    #68

    A Balloon Vending Machine In Japan

    Vending machine with colorful balloons inside and an inflated pink balloon with a smiley face, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #69

    Vending Machine That Super Cool The Drinks In Seconds

    Hand inserting green soda bottle upside down into a red vending machine, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #70

    Wine Vending Machine On German Hiking Route (Ahr)

    Vending machine selling wine bottles outdoors in a vineyard, showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #71

    This Public Toilet In Italy Gives You A Floor Plan Of The Toilets And Sinks

    Restroom sign with detailed layout and braille, showcasing small genius things some countries do for accessibility.

    #72

    Germany: A Vomit Station Installed Right Next To A Baby Changing Table In A Brewery-Restaurant’s Men’s Restroom

    Clean and spacious public restroom with wall-mounted sinks and toilet, showcasing small but genius country design ideas.

    #73

    Sidewalks In Helsinki Are Heated From Under

    Snow-covered street with a cleared brick sidewalk lined by trees, showcasing small genius things some countries do for safety.

    #74

    Trying Out The Work Sleep Pod At A Tokyo Station

    Japanese work or sleep pod with large padded bench showcasing small genius country innovations the world needs immediately

    #75

    Oslo, Norway Has Mobile Charging Stations That Are Powered By Solar Panels

    Public square with solar panel benches showcasing small genius things some countries do for sustainability and innovation.

    #76

    Keyhole On A Side Door Of The Bourdeux Cathedral, France

    Rustic metal keyhole plate on a wooden door showcasing small genius things some countries do for smart design solutions.

    #77

    In Thailand McDonald's Sell A Little Picnic Box Takeaway Caddy

    McDonald’s limited edition picnic box set with burger-themed containers showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #78

    This Circular Pingpong Table In Germany

    Outdoor round green ping pong table with net in a public space showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #79

    Transparent Toilets Of Tokyo, Japan

    Person interacting with a transparent public restroom feature, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #80

    In Japan, How Smartphones Are Disinfected At Local Fast Food Restaurants

    Smartphone slot integrated into a sink counter for safe drying, showcasing a small but genius thing some countries do.

    #81

    This Gas Station In Finland Has A Tiny Library

    Cozy reading corner with round tables, wicker chairs, hanging lamps, and bookshelves showcasing genius small things some countries do.

    #82

    Five Guys In France Use Stainless Steel As Tray

    Two trays with burgers wrapped in foil and generous servings of fries, showcasing small but genius food presentation ideas.

    #83

    In Portugal We Have Cellphone Towers Disguised As Trees

    Cell tower disguised as a tree, an example of small genius things some countries do to blend technology with nature.

    #84

    The Neon-Draped Skyscrapers Of China

    Skyscrapers with vibrant digital light displays at night, showcasing small but genius things some countries do.

    #85

    Where I Live In Germany, You Can Still Buy Beer At McDonald's

    McDonald's menu in German featuring small but genius things some countries do for diverse food options.

    #86

    Egg Vending Machine In Ireland

    Egg vending machine in Ireland showcasing small but genius things some countries do for convenience.

    #87

    My Local Store Puts Out "Warning, Product Got Smaller!" Labels

    Rows of Milka chocolate bars with price tags, showcasing small but genius packaging changes in some countries.

    #88

    The 3'5€ Lunch That Is Offered In My Spanish University. The Red Glass Is Red Wine

    Tray with lentil stew, meat with fries, bread, and a small drink showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #89

    Ski Path Besides Pedestrian Road In Finland

    Snow-covered pathway under a bridge with footprints and ski tracks, showcasing small genius things some countries do.

    #90

    A 107 Cm Narrow House In València, Spain

    Narrow building squeezed between two wider buildings, showcasing unique small architectural design in urban setting under clear blue sky.

