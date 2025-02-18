The latter is something many public space designers should be applauded for. From solar panel-covered parking lots, providing shade for cars and electricity for people, to bike fixing stations, among other things – there are many ways they have made cities more convenient for their residents. Scroll down to find more examples of great engineering and urban design done right, and feel free to share in the comments what feature in your city you think makes it a better place to live.

People have proven time and again that they can be incredibly innovative when it comes to solving certain inconveniences in life. Or coming up with ideas of how to make their environment more comfortable, be it their homes or entire cities.

#2 These Public Swing Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station

#2 Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

#3 This Crack In The Pavement Filled With A Stained Glass Cat Portrait

#4 In The UK, Redundant Telephone Boxes Are Being Repurposed As Public Defibrillators

#5 This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars

#6 A Video Surveillance Public Meetup

#7 This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light

#8 Cool Bike Repair Equipment On A Bike Path

#9 UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome

#10 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

#11 In Vancouver, Trained Raptors (And Handlers) Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas

#12 A Public Cat Food Dispenser

#13 The Narrowest Street Of Prague

#14 These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle

#15 My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

#16 This Car Park Has Been Converted Into A Solar Energy Farm Giving Shade And Cover Below

#17 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

#18 A Few Benches In My City Have Wireless Qi Pads And USB Power Ports On Them

#19 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

#20 These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I'm At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

#21 Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait

#22 This Mcdonalds Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

#23 This Public Ashtray To Discourage Littering

#24 These Parking Spaces Have Folding Bars That Lock To Keep People From Parking In Their Spots

#25 Copenhagen (Denmark) Has These Rails For Cyclists To Lean On At Red Lights

#26 Trash Bins In Copenhagen Are Angled So Cyclists Can Toss Their Trash While Biking

#27 This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones

#28 Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany

#29 Someone Chopped Down A Tall Tree To Get A Better View Of Sydney Harbour So The Put Up A Tall Sign Where It Once Was To Block The View Share icon "Tree vandalism has occurred in this area

The Sydney Harbour Federation Trust protects and manages this land for the enjoyment of the public.

Acts of vandalism like this deprive all of us of the natural environment.

Please report any suspicious activities to 8969 2100.

Offenders may be subject to fines and/or prosecution."



#30 My City Protects New Trees With Guards Painted To Like Carrots

#31 Traffic Light With Shining Pole

#32 In Morocco, Utility Poles Are Disguised As Palm Trees

#33 In My City There Are Milk Machines Where You Can Buy Milk In Your Own Container!

#34 A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump

#35 There's A Public, Solar Powered Smartphone Charging Station In My City

#36 On Some Older Streets In Belgium They Use Marble Stones Instead Of Painted Lines For Crosswalks

#37 My University Has These Little Bridges For Pedestrians When The Streets Start Flooding

#38 In Autumn, My City Has A Public Service That Comes By And Sucks Up The Leaves You Rake To The Curb

#39 A Pencil Sharpener On A Bench Handle In A Public Park In Melbourne, Australia

#40 This Park Bench Created By Just Adding A Back To The Wall

#41 This Manhole Cover In Seattle Is A Map Of The City

#42 My City Has Pencil Style Bollards Around School Areas

#43 This Cross Walk Signal Button Has Signage For Blind People Showing Exactly How Many Lanes They Have To Cross And Direction Of Traffic

#44 A Bench Designed For Homeless People So They Can Sleep On It

#45 [oc] This Public Onsen Foot Spa In Japan Designed So That Wheelchair Users Can Use It Too

#46 There Are Parking Spots For Dogs Outside Of A Supermarket In Finland

#47 The Water Tower In Ocean City, Maryland Is Painted Like A Giant Beach Ball On A Spout Of Water

#48 This Building In Chicago Has A Map Of The Surrounding Area With Its Own Location Marked

#49 My City Has A Mini Ambulance

#50 This Park Has A Swing For Wheelchair Users

#51 UV Index Sign

#52 These Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Park Perfectly In Between The Lines

#53 A Hands Free Sunscreen Machine That Rotates As It Sprays Your Body With Sunscreen

#54 This Belgian Supermarket Has A Parking Spot Just For Pregnant Women

#55 This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks

#56 The County Of Maui Has Public Sunscreen So People Use Reef Safe Sunscreen

#57 Our Local Park Recently Installed A Permanent Corn Hole Set

#58 This Park Bench Has WiFi

#59 The Boardwalk In Ocean City, New Jersey Has Separate Trash Cans Just For Pizza Boxes

#60 In Rotterdam, The Netherlands, We Have A Traffic Light For Cyclists That Plays A Song When The Light Is Red. The Song It Plays Is The Last Song Played On The Phone Of Someone Who Passed Away Due To A Traffic Accident That Occurred Because He Was Paying Too Much Attention To His Phone

#61 A Japanese Sidewalk With A Chicane To Slow Down Cyclists (Or Fast Walkers)

#62 Kansas City Has These Bike Racks That Look Like Bike Locks

#63 Saw These Ultra-Minimalist Public Chairs

#64 This Bike Lane In My City Keeps Score Of How Many People Use It

#65 This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen

#66 Giving Extra Space Between Parking Spaces To Help Avoid Slamming Your Car Door Into The Car Next To You

#67 My City Has Recently Been Filling Small Potholes With Tiles Like

#68 A Machine At Heathrow Airport So You Can Refill Your Water Bottle After Security So You Don't Need To Throw It Away

#69 One Of The Public Water Supplies In My Town Is Made To Look Like A Normal House

#70 There Is A Free Public Cycle Path Through The National Dutch World War II Museum

#71 In Germany We Have "Puke Sinks" In Some Public Places That Have Events Like The Oktoberfest

#72 The Park Benches In My City Has Built-In Umbrellas

#73 In Basel, There's A Model That Allows The Visually Impaired To Experience The Layout Of The City

#74 These Boulders In Amsterdam For Cyclists At Red Lights

#75 Our City Sets Up Bumpers On Sledding Hills Before Snowfall

#76 When My City Repaired The Sidewalks They Kept The Rings Previously Used For Tying Horses Up Intact

#77 My Neighbourhood (In Singapore) Has An Umbrella Sharing Project

#78 My City Added Blue Lights That Turn On When An Emergency Service Vehicle Is Approaching

#79 Slides In The Shape Of Elephant Trunks At A Tokyo Park

#80 This Bin At A Public Station

#81 Adult And Child Sized Toilets In A Single Stall - Auckland International Airport

#82 The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife

#83 In The Florida Keys Some Of The Cities Use Red Lights During Turtle Mating Season So The Baby Turtles Don't Mistake The Artificial Light For The Moon

#84 In Akureyri, Iceland, Red Lights Are Heart Shaped

#85 In Belgian Train's Toilets There Is A Sos Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can't Get Up