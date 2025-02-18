ADVERTISEMENT

People have proven time and again that they can be incredibly innovative when it comes to solving certain inconveniences in life. Or coming up with ideas of how to make their environment more comfortable, be it their homes or entire cities.

The latter is something many public space designers should be applauded for. From solar panel-covered parking lots, providing shade for cars and electricity for people, to bike fixing stations, among other things – there are many ways they have made cities more convenient for their residents. Scroll down to find more examples of great engineering and urban design done right, and feel free to share in the comments what feature in your city you think makes it a better place to live.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Public Swing Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station

A person swinging on an energy-generating swing in a transit area, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for sustainability.

Suckerburg1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
reginaholt avatar
Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a shame there are only 2 of them there, the guy on the right looks like he is waiting for his turn.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

    A disinfection booth in a modern setting, showcasing urban Cities-Genius-Solutions for enhanced public health.

    Humvee13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would make me very Happy. And less Sneezy. Pollen makes me Grumpy. I'd tell my Doc to adjust my allergy medicine, and not be Bashful about it.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    This Crack In The Pavement Filled With A Stained Glass Cat Portrait

    Colorful cat mosaic embedded in sidewalk, illustrating Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban art.

    sanelib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_129 avatar
    Bored Seb
    Bored Seb
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's not a cat ! That's the king of demons! That's KING himself! You poor soul who never watched the Owl House!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    In The UK, Redundant Telephone Boxes Are Being Repurposed As Public Defibrillators

    Red phone booth repurposed as a defibrillator station in an urban setting, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    skillian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars

    "Creative parking solution with foam bumpers in a city garage, showcasing genius solutions for tight spaces."

    tomoblob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need these in the US. We have a$$holes who do not park their cars well.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    A Video Surveillance Public Meetup

    Meetup spot sign for safe internet exchanges, part of cities-genius-solutions, against a brick wall.

    casual864 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You often see these at police stations, or directly adjacent to them. It's actually a rather good idea, given how often people have been straight up murdered when picking up something they bought off of Craigslist.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light

    Traffic light in a city showing red with an hourglass symbol, representing cities-genius-solutions in traffic management.

    --Abby-- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this were certain cities in the USA, folks behind the first car would be honking a split second the hourglass indicator tells that the time is up to turn the light green. Maybe more than a split second.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Cool Bike Repair Equipment On A Bike Path

    Public bike repair station on a city boardwalk with tools attached, showcasing urban Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    dannyp24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would last maybe three days in my city before someone stole all the tools and pawned them off.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome

    UPS bicycle delivery vehicle parked in a narrow street, showcasing efficient Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban transport.

    hayaimonogachi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are cute, but it kinda limits the size of the package they can deliver.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

    Park bench positioned on the edge of a boardwalk, showing Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban planning design.

    thoughtgun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    In Vancouver, Trained Raptors (And Handlers) Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas

    Person holding a hawk while people watch in an urban setting, demonstrating Cities-Genius-Solutions for pest control.

    rohanmen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I LIKE seeing seagulls snatching food from people. Great pictures to show on Bored Panda.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    A Public Cat Food Dispenser

    Creative street art with painted pipes shaped like boots on a cobblestone path, showcasing a Cities-Genius-Solutions innovation.

    Kind_Offer_1231 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is adorable, but here in the US, there are too many feral cats, or just house cats that go outside, and they kill birds.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #13

    The Narrowest Street Of Prague

    Narrow alley with traffic light, showcasing urban Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    Valkoryon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is too narrow to even be called a street. But that is an awesome "walk" sign.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle

    Innovative recycling bins in an urban setting, part of Cities-Genius-Solutions initiative for improved waste management.

    helloitsduke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sillywasterstayalone avatar
    Sillywaster Stayalone
    Sillywaster Stayalone
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me, who will spend 2 minutes looking for a signboard indicating what waste belongs where

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

    Heart-shaped traffic light and AED unit on a city street pole, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions innovation.

    Phyierpickle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. This is awesome. I just hope folks read the instructions on proper usage.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    This Car Park Has Been Converted Into A Solar Energy Farm Giving Shade And Cover Below

    Solar panels installed over a parking lot, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for clean energy in urban areas.

    CapnFancyPants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've wondered why this isn't done. Nice to see it is being done somewhere.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

    Solar-powered bench with USB ports, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban outdoor spaces.

    ruskayaprincessa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A Few Benches In My City Have Wireless Qi Pads And USB Power Ports On Them

    A wooden bench with wireless charging symbol, showcasing a Cities-Genius-Solutions innovation.

    straightfromLysurgia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

    A staircase and an escalator side by side in a city, illustrating urban genius solutions for pedestrian convenience.

    rebordacao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Open-air escalators are difficult to keep in operation, due to rain. Pittsburgh and Quebec use a funiculaire

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

    Rainy night street scene showcasing innovative Cities-Genius-Solutions with water spraying from the road surface.

    TheWolvis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait

    Urban bus stop with bookshelves, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions through creative public space design.

    mymindismycastle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are there less book thieves in Norway than there are in the US?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    This Mcdonalds Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

    Boat at river dock with "McBoat" sign, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban convenience and unique dining experiences.

    peter_the_meter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    This Public Ashtray To Discourage Littering

    Cigarette bin on street with sections labeled Star Trek and Star Wars, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for cleaner streets.

    HarveyHaddock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    These Parking Spaces Have Folding Bars That Lock To Keep People From Parking In Their Spots

    Cars parked with green barriers as part of cities genius solutions for eco-friendly parking management.

    nowhereman136 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Copenhagen (Denmark) Has These Rails For Cyclists To Lean On At Red Lights

    Cyclist using a clever urban bike stop solution in the city.

    PtosisMammae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Trash Bins In Copenhagen Are Angled So Cyclists Can Toss Their Trash While Biking

    Tilted trash can on a city street, showcasing urban design solutions for cleaner cities.

    DrChrispeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like a trash bin across the street that is not angled. Why not have them all angled? Pedestrians could use them either way.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones

    Ground-level traffic lights with green and red lights, illustrating cities-genius-solutions for pedestrian safety.

    imayneverknow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karentaylor_1 avatar
    AngelWolfe
    AngelWolfe
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think more should be done to discourage people using their phones whilst walking and more encouragement to actually pay attention to their surroundings.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany

    Shopping cart sanitization station at Edeka, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for hygiene.

    pogogq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Someone Chopped Down A Tall Tree To Get A Better View Of Sydney Harbour So The Put Up A Tall Sign Where It Once Was To Block The View

    A sign in a park addressing tree vandalism, symbolizing Cities-Genius-Solutions efforts for natural environment protection.

    "Tree vandalism has occurred in this area
    The Sydney Harbour Federation Trust protects and manages this land for the enjoyment of the public.
    Acts of vandalism like this deprive all of us of the natural environment.
    Please report any suspicious activities to 8969 2100.
    Offenders may be subject to fines and/or prosecution."

    Silk-Touch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    My City Protects New Trees With Guards Painted To Like Carrots

    Street view with large potted plants and a park banner, showcasing innovative Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban landscaping.

    asorba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Traffic Light With Shining Pole

    Traffic lights with illuminated poles at night, showcasing cities-genius-solutions in urban design.

    m0rejuice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    In Morocco, Utility Poles Are Disguised As Palm Trees

    Cell tower disguised as a palm tree under a clear blue sky, an example of cities-genius-solutions in urban environments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    US uses pine trees. Same idea. Except the pine trees are strangely tall and thin.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    In My City There Are Milk Machines Where You Can Buy Milk In Your Own Container!

    Milk vending machine with bottle slot and instructions; innovative Cities-Genius-Solutions for convenient dairy purchase.

    th2736627298464 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump

    Innovative water fountain design in a city park, showcasing genius solutions for urban hydration needs.

    cremecitron Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    There's A Public, Solar Powered Smartphone Charging Station In My City

    Solar-powered bench with charging ports and Wi-Fi, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban design.

    Letter_Planet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    On Some Older Streets In Belgium They Use Marble Stones Instead Of Painted Lines For Crosswalks

    Creative crosswalk design on cobbled street illustrating Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    open_mike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn’t marble get slippery when it gets wet?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    My University Has These Little Bridges For Pedestrians When The Streets Start Flooding

    People using a small bridge to cross a flooded street, illustrating cities genius solutions in urban design during rainstorms.

    lwiggle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    In Autumn, My City Has A Public Service That Comes By And Sucks Up The Leaves You Rake To The Curb

    Workers using trucks and equipment to gather fall leaves, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban cleanup.

    SligPants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    A Pencil Sharpener On A Bench Handle In A Public Park In Melbourne, Australia

    Pencil sharpener on a park bench, part of Cities-Genius-Solutions for public convenience in Melbourne.

    Novel_Swimmer_8284 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people still use pencils? Except for artists and folks playing mini-golf.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    This Park Bench Created By Just Adding A Back To The Wall

    A creatively placed bench on a curved stone wall, illustrating Cities Genius Solutions in urban design.

    TrainersAndCupcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    This Manhole Cover In Seattle Is A Map Of The City

    Manhole cover with city map design, showcasing cities-genius-solutions, sidewalk and feet in the frame.

    JGBorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My City Has Pencil Style Bollards Around School Areas

    Red pencil-shaped bollards on a city street, part of Cities-Genius-Solutions for traffic management.

    RaymonDGYC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    This Cross Walk Signal Button Has Signage For Blind People Showing Exactly How Many Lanes They Have To Cross And Direction Of Traffic

    Traffic button at a crosswalk, illustrating cities' genius solutions for pedestrian safety.

    beaned1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A Bench Designed For Homeless People So They Can Sleep On It

    Park bench surrounded by autumn leaves on a city path, illustrating Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban areas.

    cuebone_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are parts of 'murica where this would not be allowed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    [oc] This Public Onsen Foot Spa In Japan Designed So That Wheelchair Users Can Use It Too

    Accessible foot bath with handrails showcasing cities' genius solutions for inclusivity.

    AndyTarou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    There Are Parking Spots For Dogs Outside Of A Supermarket In Finland

    Dog tied to a designated spot on a leash, showcasing cities' genius solutions for convenient pet parking.

    Ropsgo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's adorable. I just am not sure I would trust that someone would not take my dog.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    The Water Tower In Ocean City, Maryland Is Painted Like A Giant Beach Ball On A Spout Of Water

    Colorful water tower resembling a beach ball representing Cities-Genius-Solutions innovation against a cloudy sky.

    i_want_to_be_unique Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    This Building In Chicago Has A Map Of The Surrounding Area With Its Own Location Marked

    Skyscraper with a map design facade in an urban setting, highlighting a Cities-Genius-Solutions theme.

    FriendoBoyoHermano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My City Has A Mini Ambulance

    Fire and rescue vehicle from Jacksonville, highlighting innovative Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban emergency management.

    thatstoeupthatstoeup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's part of the Jacksonville Medical Auxiliary. Basically, a group of volunteers who help out at various events. Most have some level of medical training, but they don't just operate the small ambulance. They also have a number of trained rescue/recovery divers on staff, who help out during search and rescue operations, or recovery operations. This ambulance is primarily used during street festivals. Jacksonville Florida, for those curious.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    This Park Has A Swing For Wheelchair Users

    Accessible swing in a park near the sea, exemplifying Cities-Genius-Solutions for inclusivity.

    Kittenblack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    UV Index Sign

    UV Index sign at University of Queensland indicating sun safety, relating to Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    Chap82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    These Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Park Perfectly In Between The Lines

    Parking lines misaligned against a wall; Cities-Genius-Solutions illustrate this as an urban design flaw.

    Krzyygamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A Hands Free Sunscreen Machine That Rotates As It Sprays Your Body With Sunscreen

    Outdoor shower kiosk with innovative design under palm trees, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    relytyler11700 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've used these before, and while nice, it doesn't really spray as much 'sun screen' as 'tan oil'.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    This Belgian Supermarket Has A Parking Spot Just For Pregnant Women

    Parking space in front of a store marked with pink pacifier symbol, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for expectant mothers.

    root42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very common across the US. OTOH, TIL the Belgians bought Food Lion. It's a red-neck area supermarket that got nationally famous when ABC News instructed embittered employees to violate health codes so that ABC News could truthfully report that health codes were violated. Believe it or not, Food Lion couldn't sue them for slander because technically, health codes were violated by Food Lion employees, even though 40 hours of footage was found of Food Lion employees refusing to violate health codes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks

    Water dispensers in West Linn offer still and sparkling options, demonstrating Cities-Genius-Solutions for urban convenience.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else expect the right one to be labeled, "Formerly Water"?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    The County Of Maui Has Public Sunscreen So People Use Reef Safe Sunscreen

    Mineral sunscreen dispenser in a park, an innovative Cities-Genius-Solutions initiative for public skin protection.

    DeutschBag808 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Our Local Park Recently Installed A Permanent Corn Hole Set

    Concrete cornhole boards on a paved path in a park, showcasing cities genius solutions for durable public play areas.

    Zachrolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    This Park Bench Has WiFi

    Green bench offering free Wi-Fi, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for public connectivity.

    luckytopher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    The Boardwalk In Ocean City, New Jersey Has Separate Trash Cans Just For Pizza Boxes

    Boardwalk with trash bins, including a "Pizza Boxes Only" bin, showcasing cities-genius-solutions for waste management.

    Lucius_Magus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That makes sense. Pizza boxes in regular trashcans create more empty space amonst the other trash.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    In Rotterdam, The Netherlands, We Have A Traffic Light For Cyclists That Plays A Song When The Light Is Red. The Song It Plays Is The Last Song Played On The Phone Of Someone Who Passed Away Due To A Traffic Accident That Occurred Because He Was Paying Too Much Attention To His Phone

    Traffic light with red bicycle signal, innovative urban solution in city setting, showcasing cities-genius-solutions.

    TyRR2018ion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    A Japanese Sidewalk With A Chicane To Slow Down Cyclists (Or Fast Walkers)

    Tactile path obstructed by green poles on a sidewalk, highlighting creative urban solutions.

    barroda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abd-falih-524 avatar
    Abdul Rahman Falih
    Abdul Rahman Falih
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me being me, I would still try to figure out how fast I could get thorugh it lol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    Kansas City Has These Bike Racks That Look Like Bike Locks

    Red circular bike rack design resembling a bike lock, showcasing cities' genius solutions for urban infrastructure.

    Caskla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Saw These Ultra-Minimalist Public Chairs

    Innovative city seating solutions with abstract concrete benches on a brick pavement, near a building.

    razorWatchBoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are terrible. Cities put that type of thing in instead of benches so that homeless can't sleep on them.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    This Bike Lane In My City Keeps Score Of How Many People Use It

    Bicycle counter kiosk displaying cycling data on a city street, highlighting Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban planning innovation.

    dI--__--Ib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen

    Dog shelter in urban setting, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions with innovative pet care design.

    Flixen01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Giving Extra Space Between Parking Spaces To Help Avoid Slamming Your Car Door Into The Car Next To You

    Cars parked at odd angles in a lot, highlighting potential cities genius solutions for parking challenges.

    The_Bananatee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    My City Has Recently Been Filling Small Potholes With Tiles Like

    Colorful tile patch on a city sidewalk, showcasing genius solutions for urban repair.

    Kupoflupo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    A Machine At Heathrow Airport So You Can Refill Your Water Bottle After Security So You Don't Need To Throw It Away

    Person refilling water bottle at an airport water station, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions for sustainable travel.

    JamesETHD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    One Of The Public Water Supplies In My Town Is Made To Look Like A Normal House

    A small brick house with a garage, surrounded by trees. Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    WayrestKnight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    There Is A Free Public Cycle Path Through The National Dutch World War II Museum

    Individual on a bicycle inside a museum, observing historical vehicles display, related to Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    attilla68 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    In Germany We Have "Puke Sinks" In Some Public Places That Have Events Like The Oktoberfest

    Compact bathroom sink with unusual tap design showcases Cities-Genius-Solutions in efficient plumbing.

    DaBrombaer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    The Park Benches In My City Has Built-In Umbrellas

    Bench with an umbrella sculpture overhead in a park, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban design.

    dope_out Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    In Basel, There's A Model That Allows The Visually Impaired To Experience The Layout Of The City

    Riverside sculpture overlooking historic buildings, highlighting urban planning genius in modern cities solutions.

    JebSenrab Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    These Boulders In Amsterdam For Cyclists At Red Lights

    Cyclist navigating innovative urban barrier design in a busy city street, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    cptn_congo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see phone-using pedestrians stubbing their toes on the raised square.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Our City Sets Up Bumpers On Sledding Hills Before Snowfall

    Trees wrapped in red netting as part of cities-genius-solutions for protection in a park area.

    Meeshjunk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_129 avatar
    Bored Seb
    Bored Seb
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you don't have a lot of snowfall... those are not really hight ^^

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    When My City Repaired The Sidewalks They Kept The Rings Previously Used For Tying Horses Up Intact

    Rusty metal ring embedded in wet pavement as part of cities-genius-solutions for drainage.

    HeatherLeeAnn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #77

    My Neighbourhood (In Singapore) Has An Umbrella Sharing Project

    Umbrella sharing stand by Aspen Group for shade and shelter, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions in an urban setting.

    random_avocado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My City Added Blue Lights That Turn On When An Emergency Service Vehicle Is Approaching

    Rainy night street view with traffic lights showing through car windshield, illustrating Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    bsparks027 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #79

    Slides In The Shape Of Elephant Trunks At A Tokyo Park

    Elephant-shaped slide in a city park, showcasing an innovative urban design solution.

    FindingFoodFluency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    This Bin At A Public Station

    A bent bollard at a city sidewalk with snow, showcasing urban design errors, related to Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    dufftavas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Adult And Child Sized Toilets In A Single Stall - Auckland International Airport

    Two toilets side by side in a bathroom, showcasing an unusual design choice for Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    OMG_imBrick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife

    A street illuminated by red lights at night in an urban area, showcasing a Cities-Genius-Solutions approach to lighting.

    MonkeyMcBucks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    In The Florida Keys Some Of The Cities Use Red Lights During Turtle Mating Season So The Baby Turtles Don’t Mistake The Artificial Light For The Moon

    A car on a dark road with a distant red light, showcasing urban challenges and solutions in Cities-Genius-Solutions.

    Joh1223 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    In Akureyri, Iceland, Red Lights Are Heart Shaped

    Traffic light with a heart-shaped red signal, highlighting Cities-Genius-Solutions in urban design.

    earth_inked Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is so cute. I'm wondering if the Irish will see this and then change the green light to shamrocks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #85

    In Belgian Train’s Toilets There Is A Sos Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can’t Get Up

    Modern public restroom with smart sink design, showcasing Cities-Genius-Solutions in innovative urban spaces.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    This Sidewalk For Smartphone Users In Warsaw, Poland

    Sidewalk markings showing pedestrian lanes, a Cities-Genius-Solutions idea for organizing walking and cycling traffic.

    thankurichard Report

    Vote arrow up