86 Times People Came Up With Genius Solutions For The Public Spaces In Their Cities
People have proven time and again that they can be incredibly innovative when it comes to solving certain inconveniences in life. Or coming up with ideas of how to make their environment more comfortable, be it their homes or entire cities.
The latter is something many public space designers should be applauded for. From solar panel-covered parking lots, providing shade for cars and electricity for people, to bike fixing stations, among other things – there are many ways they have made cities more convenient for their residents. Scroll down to find more examples of great engineering and urban design done right, and feel free to share in the comments what feature in your city you think makes it a better place to live.
These Public Swing Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station
It's a shame there are only 2 of them there, the guy on the right looks like he is waiting for his turn.
Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers
This would make me very Happy. And less Sneezy. Pollen makes me Grumpy. I'd tell my Doc to adjust my allergy medicine, and not be Bashful about it.
This Crack In The Pavement Filled With A Stained Glass Cat Portrait
In The UK, Redundant Telephone Boxes Are Being Repurposed As Public Defibrillators
This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars
We need these in the US. We have a$$holes who do not park their cars well.
A Video Surveillance Public Meetup
You often see these at police stations, or directly adjacent to them. It's actually a rather good idea, given how often people have been straight up murdered when picking up something they bought off of Craigslist.
This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light
If this were certain cities in the USA, folks behind the first car would be honking a split second the hourglass indicator tells that the time is up to turn the light green. Maybe more than a split second.
Cool Bike Repair Equipment On A Bike Path
That would last maybe three days in my city before someone stole all the tools and pawned them off.
UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome
These are cute, but it kinda limits the size of the package they can deliver.
These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
In Vancouver, Trained Raptors (And Handlers) Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas
But I LIKE seeing seagulls snatching food from people. Great pictures to show on Bored Panda.
A Public Cat Food Dispenser
This is adorable, but here in the US, there are too many feral cats, or just house cats that go outside, and they kill birds.
The Narrowest Street Of Prague
That is too narrow to even be called a street. But that is an awesome "walk" sign.
These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle
Me, who will spend 2 minutes looking for a signboard indicating what waste belongs where
My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar
Wow. This is awesome. I just hope folks read the instructions on proper usage.
This Car Park Has Been Converted Into A Solar Energy Farm Giving Shade And Cover Below
I've wondered why this isn't done. Nice to see it is being done somewhere.
Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports
A Few Benches In My City Have Wireless Qi Pads And USB Power Ports On Them
Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed
These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)
Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait
Are there less book thieves in Norway than there are in the US?
This Mcdonalds Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany
This Public Ashtray To Discourage Littering
These Parking Spaces Have Folding Bars That Lock To Keep People From Parking In Their Spots
Copenhagen (Denmark) Has These Rails For Cyclists To Lean On At Red Lights
Trash Bins In Copenhagen Are Angled So Cyclists Can Toss Their Trash While Biking
It looks like a trash bin across the street that is not angled. Why not have them all angled? Pedestrians could use them either way.
This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones
Think more should be done to discourage people using their phones whilst walking and more encouragement to actually pay attention to their surroundings.
Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany
Someone Chopped Down A Tall Tree To Get A Better View Of Sydney Harbour So The Put Up A Tall Sign Where It Once Was To Block The View
"Tree vandalism has occurred in this area
The Sydney Harbour Federation Trust protects and manages this land for the enjoyment of the public.
Acts of vandalism like this deprive all of us of the natural environment.
Please report any suspicious activities to 8969 2100.
Offenders may be subject to fines and/or prosecution."
My City Protects New Trees With Guards Painted To Like Carrots
Traffic Light With Shining Pole
In Morocco, Utility Poles Are Disguised As Palm Trees
In My City There Are Milk Machines Where You Can Buy Milk In Your Own Container!
A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump
There's A Public, Solar Powered Smartphone Charging Station In My City
On Some Older Streets In Belgium They Use Marble Stones Instead Of Painted Lines For Crosswalks
My University Has These Little Bridges For Pedestrians When The Streets Start Flooding
In Autumn, My City Has A Public Service That Comes By And Sucks Up The Leaves You Rake To The Curb
A Pencil Sharpener On A Bench Handle In A Public Park In Melbourne, Australia
Do people still use pencils? Except for artists and folks playing mini-golf.
This Park Bench Created By Just Adding A Back To The Wall
This Manhole Cover In Seattle Is A Map Of The City
My City Has Pencil Style Bollards Around School Areas
This Cross Walk Signal Button Has Signage For Blind People Showing Exactly How Many Lanes They Have To Cross And Direction Of Traffic
A Bench Designed For Homeless People So They Can Sleep On It
There are parts of 'murica where this would not be allowed.
[oc] This Public Onsen Foot Spa In Japan Designed So That Wheelchair Users Can Use It Too
There Are Parking Spots For Dogs Outside Of A Supermarket In Finland
That's adorable. I just am not sure I would trust that someone would not take my dog.
The Water Tower In Ocean City, Maryland Is Painted Like A Giant Beach Ball On A Spout Of Water
This Building In Chicago Has A Map Of The Surrounding Area With Its Own Location Marked
My City Has A Mini Ambulance
It's part of the Jacksonville Medical Auxiliary. Basically, a group of volunteers who help out at various events. Most have some level of medical training, but they don't just operate the small ambulance. They also have a number of trained rescue/recovery divers on staff, who help out during search and rescue operations, or recovery operations. This ambulance is primarily used during street festivals. Jacksonville Florida, for those curious.
This Park Has A Swing For Wheelchair Users
These Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Park Perfectly In Between The Lines
A Hands Free Sunscreen Machine That Rotates As It Sprays Your Body With Sunscreen
I've used these before, and while nice, it doesn't really spray as much 'sun screen' as 'tan oil'.
This Belgian Supermarket Has A Parking Spot Just For Pregnant Women
Very common across the US. OTOH, TIL the Belgians bought Food Lion. It's a red-neck area supermarket that got nationally famous when ABC News instructed embittered employees to violate health codes so that ABC News could truthfully report that health codes were violated. Believe it or not, Food Lion couldn't sue them for slander because technically, health codes were violated by Food Lion employees, even though 40 hours of footage was found of Food Lion employees refusing to violate health codes.
This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks
The County Of Maui Has Public Sunscreen So People Use Reef Safe Sunscreen
Our Local Park Recently Installed A Permanent Corn Hole Set
This Park Bench Has WiFi
The Boardwalk In Ocean City, New Jersey Has Separate Trash Cans Just For Pizza Boxes
That makes sense. Pizza boxes in regular trashcans create more empty space amonst the other trash.
In Rotterdam, The Netherlands, We Have A Traffic Light For Cyclists That Plays A Song When The Light Is Red. The Song It Plays Is The Last Song Played On The Phone Of Someone Who Passed Away Due To A Traffic Accident That Occurred Because He Was Paying Too Much Attention To His Phone
A Japanese Sidewalk With A Chicane To Slow Down Cyclists (Or Fast Walkers)
Me being me, I would still try to figure out how fast I could get thorugh it lol
Kansas City Has These Bike Racks That Look Like Bike Locks
Saw These Ultra-Minimalist Public Chairs
This Bike Lane In My City Keeps Score Of How Many People Use It
This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen
Don't they start getting worried in there after a while??
Giving Extra Space Between Parking Spaces To Help Avoid Slamming Your Car Door Into The Car Next To You
This type of parking lining used to be VERY common in the US.
My City Has Recently Been Filling Small Potholes With Tiles Like
A Machine At Heathrow Airport So You Can Refill Your Water Bottle After Security So You Don't Need To Throw It Away
One Of The Public Water Supplies In My Town Is Made To Look Like A Normal House
There Is A Free Public Cycle Path Through The National Dutch World War II Museum
In Germany We Have "Puke Sinks" In Some Public Places That Have Events Like The Oktoberfest
The Park Benches In My City Has Built-In Umbrellas
In Basel, There's A Model That Allows The Visually Impaired To Experience The Layout Of The City
These Boulders In Amsterdam For Cyclists At Red Lights
I can see phone-using pedestrians stubbing their toes on the raised square.
Our City Sets Up Bumpers On Sledding Hills Before Snowfall
When My City Repaired The Sidewalks They Kept The Rings Previously Used For Tying Horses Up Intact
My Neighbourhood (In Singapore) Has An Umbrella Sharing Project
My City Added Blue Lights That Turn On When An Emergency Service Vehicle Is Approaching
Slides In The Shape Of Elephant Trunks At A Tokyo Park
This Bin At A Public Station
Adult And Child Sized Toilets In A Single Stall - Auckland International Airport
The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife
In The Florida Keys Some Of The Cities Use Red Lights During Turtle Mating Season So The Baby Turtles Don’t Mistake The Artificial Light For The Moon
In Akureyri, Iceland, Red Lights Are Heart Shaped
That is so cute. I'm wondering if the Irish will see this and then change the green light to shamrocks.