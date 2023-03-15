Which would you like better - living in a country that’s so huge it takes a better part of an actual continent (or takes up the whole entirety of it!) or living in a small country of, say, population 1,893? We bet both of the choices have a certain charm to them, but if yours is the second choice, you might be interested to learn more about the smallest countries in the world. You know, so your choice of the next destination to live in will be an easier one! Anyway, no matter your actual intentions of opening this article - whether it’s for geography lessons, sheer curiosity, or actual plans to change your country - we’ve made a list compiling all of the smallest countries, ranked by population. 

Now, you might think that most of the smallest countries in the world reside in Polynesian or Oceanic islands, and you would be absolutely right to think so. However, there are also plenty of inland countries that are as tiny as the suburbs you might be living in! Take, for instance, Monaco - the place for the rich and glamorous, with only a bit more than 30 thousand inhabitants. And while Liechtenstein is a bit bigger, with some 39 thousand people living there, it’s still just a teeny tiny town in comparison to other European countries. Oh, and how could we forget the ridiculously small Vatican City with a vast population of 518 people? That’s how many kids there are in a regular high school, probably! That said, all of these countries, no matter how small, still have their own traditions, culture, and most often even their own languages, which once again proves that size is basically nothing. 

So, ready to learn about the smallest countries ever? If so, you know what to do - scroll down below and check out our submissions. Although these beautiful countries are now ranked by their population, you can absolutely change this by giving your vote to your dream countries to see them higher up on the list. And lastly, share this article with anyone suffering from a case of wanderlust - you just might inspire their next travel destination!

#1

Vatican City — 518 People

worldpopulationreview.com Report

Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Italy kowtowing to the pope and his minions so as to forever keep the pile of wealth they sit upon close, be the forever reigning champions of Most Catholic, and allow those men (and the religion they embodied) a catalyst for better global brainwashing. More better known today as The Vatican. It is gorgeous though (just remember your spf cuz you'll be spending hours in line waiting to see it).

#2

Tokelau — 1893 People

NASA , population.un.org Report

#3

Niue — 1935 People

Msdstefan , population.un.org Report

#4

Falkland Islands — 3791 People

amanderson2 , population.un.org Report

#5

Montserrat — 4387 People

Mikipons , population.un.org Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Was over 11,000 before an edition in 1995 that led to many being evacuated.

#6

Saint Pierre And Miquelon — 5840 People

Ian Gratton , population.un.org Report

David Gourbeault
David Gourbeault
It's actually a French territory and not a country!

#7

Saint Barthelemy — 10 994 People

Txllxt TxllxT , worldpopulationreview.com Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Again an overseas territory of France, therefore not a country,?

#8

Tuvalu — 11 396 People

Stefan Lins , worldpopulationreview.com Report

#9

Wallis And Futuna — 11 502 People

Vogensto , population.un.org Report

#10

Nauru — 12 780 People

Matt Robertson , population.un.org Report

#11

Anguilla — 15 899 People

Roy Googin , population.un.org Report

#12

Cook Islands — 17 044 People

brianscantlebury.com , population.un.org Report

#13

Palau — 18 058 People

David Jones , population.un.org Report

#14

British Virgin Islands — 31 538 People

Mattes , population.un.org Report

#15

Saint Martin — 32 077 People

David Stanley , population.un.org Report

#16

Gibraltar — 32 688 People

Olaf Tausch , population.un.org Report

#17

San Marino — 33 642 People

Max_Ryazanov , population.un.org Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Finally somewhere I have been. Very foggy, steep and beautiful.

#18

Monaco — 36 297 People

Pierre Blaché , population.un.org Report

#19

Liechtenstein — 39 584 People

C.Stadler/Bwag , population.un.org Report

#20

Marshall Islands — 41 996 People

Stefan Lins , population.un.org Report

#21

American Samoa — 43 914 People

U.S. Department of the Interior , population.un.org Report

#22

Sint Maarten — 44 222 People

Larry Syverson , population.un.org Report

#23

Turks And Caicos Islands — 46 062 People

Jared , population.un.org Report

#24

Saint Kitts And Nevis — 47 755 People

Jasmine Halki , population.un.org/ Report

#25

Northern Mariana Islands — 49 796 People

rambler.panoramio , population.un.org Report

#26

Faroe Islands — 53 270 People

almassengale , population.un.org Report

#27

Greenland — 56 643 People

Stig Nygaard , population.un.org Report

#28

Guernsey — 63 544 People

Nicolas Raymond , population.un.org Report

#29

Bermuda — 64 069 People

Peter Burka , population.un.org Report

#30

Cayman Islands — 69 310 People

Salvatore , population.un.org Report

#31

Dominica — 73 040 People

Hans Hillewaert , population.un.org Report

#32

Andorra — 80 088 People

Tiia Monto , population.un.org Report

#33

Isle Of Man — 84 710 People

Isle of Man Government , population.un.org Report

#34

Antigua And Barbuda — 94 298 People

Vincent van Zeijst , population.un.org Report

#35

United States Virgin Islands — 98 750 People

Sunil Pereira , population.un.org Report

#36

St. Vincent And The Grenadines — 103 698 People

Semark77 , population.un.org Report

#37

Aruba — 106 277 People

Bjørn Christian Tørrissen , population.un.org Report

#38

Seychelles — 107 660 People

dronepicr , population.un.org Report

#39

Tonga — 107 773 People

Arne Müseler , population.un.org Report

#40

Jersey — 111 802 People

FoxyOrange , population.un.org Report

#41

Micronesia — 115 224 People

Patrick Nunn , population.un.org Report

#42

Grenada — 126 183 People

Martin Falbisoner , population.un.org Report

#43

Kiribati — 133 515 People

Flexmaen , population.un.org Report

#44

Guam — 172 952 People

Daniel Ramirez , population.un.org Report

#45

Saint Lucia — 180 251 People

Jean-Marc Astesana , population.un.org Report

#46

Curacao — 192 077 People

CP Hoffman , worldpopulationreview.com Report

#47

Samoa — 225 681 People

Usoilena , population.un.org Report

#48

Sao Tome And Principe — 231 856 People

Maria Cartas , population.un.org Report

#49

Barbados — 281 995 People

Pontificalibus , population.un.org Report

#50

New Caledonia — 292 991 People

New Caledonia Tourism , population.un.org Report

Let's All Just Try And Be Decent
Let’s All Just Try And Be Decent
Can we talk about the person on the beach who has obviously been shipwrecked there and is running down the beach desperately trying to flag down the drone / helicopter / photo taking device? Hope you got rescued mate.

#51

French Polynesia — 308 872 People

NASA Earth Observatory , population.un.org Report

#52

French Guiana — 312 155

Spotting973 , population.un.org Report

#53

Vanuatu — 334 506 People

Phillip Capper , population.un.org Report

#54

Mayotte — 335 995 People

Jean-Pierre Dalbéra , population.un.org Report

#55

Martinique — 366 981 People

David Stanley , population.un.org Report

#56

Iceland — 375 318 People

Claudia Regina , population.un.org Report

#57

Guadeloupe — 395 839 People

Jonathan SALAÜN , population.un.org Report

#58

Belize — 410 825 People

dronepicr , population.un.org Report

#59

Bahamas — 412 623 People

Infrogmation , population.un.org Report

#60

Brunei — 452 524 People

Bernard Spragg , population.un.org Report

