Which would you like better - living in a country that’s so huge it takes a better part of an actual continent (or takes up the whole entirety of it!) or living in a small country of, say, population 1,893? We bet both of the choices have a certain charm to them, but if yours is the second choice, you might be interested to learn more about the smallest countries in the world. You know, so your choice of the next destination to live in will be an easier one! Anyway, no matter your actual intentions of opening this article - whether it’s for geography lessons, sheer curiosity, or actual plans to change your country - we’ve made a list compiling all of the smallest countries, ranked by population.

Now, you might think that most of the smallest countries in the world reside in Polynesian or Oceanic islands, and you would be absolutely right to think so. However, there are also plenty of inland countries that are as tiny as the suburbs you might be living in! Take, for instance, Monaco - the place for the rich and glamorous, with only a bit more than 30 thousand inhabitants. And while Liechtenstein is a bit bigger, with some 39 thousand people living there, it’s still just a teeny tiny town in comparison to other European countries. Oh, and how could we forget the ridiculously small Vatican City with a vast population of 518 people? That’s how many kids there are in a regular high school, probably! That said, all of these countries, no matter how small, still have their own traditions, culture, and most often even their own languages, which once again proves that size is basically nothing.

So, ready to learn about the smallest countries ever? If so, you know what to do - scroll down below and check out our submissions. Although these beautiful countries are now ranked by their population, you can absolutely change this by giving your vote to your dream countries to see them higher up on the list. And lastly, share this article with anyone suffering from a case of wanderlust - you just might inspire their next travel destination!