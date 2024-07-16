This Artist Illustrates Random Thoughts To Cheer You Up With His Comics (50 New Pics)
Meet Samuel, the artist behind "Samimations," an interesting webcomic series that has been lighting up Instagram since late 2020. This Philippines-based artist, driven by a quest to stave off boredom, creates comics that are as vibrant and witty as they are engaging.
Drawing inspiration from iconic YouTube animators like JaidenAnimations, Samuel's unique style infuses each frame with a burst of color and life as the artist also uses his relationship with his girlfriend as an inspiration for more funny comics.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
That's the type of dream my fiance has. The last relevant dream he had was me in a military uniform beating up French mimes with a baguette.
These are pretty damn funny but they really seem to be really out of order and some are missing. Why does this guy host a magic skeleton and how did he become king of the ducks?
These are pretty damn funny but they really seem to be really out of order and some are missing. Why does this guy host a magic skeleton and how did he become king of the ducks?