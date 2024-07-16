ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Samuel, the artist behind "Samimations," an interesting webcomic series that has been lighting up Instagram since late 2020. This Philippines-based artist, driven by a quest to stave off boredom, creates comics that are as vibrant and witty as they are engaging.

Drawing inspiration from iconic YouTube animators like JaidenAnimations, Samuel's unique style infuses each frame with a burst of color and life as the artist also uses his relationship with his girlfriend as an inspiration for more funny comics.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com