Not long ago, we introduced you to comic artist Maaike Hartjes, who explores uncomfortable topics such as racism, politics, human rights, and other social issues. Maaike has a knack for putting things into perspective, challenging readers to confront important matters rather than look away.

The artist also draws some relatable, lighthearted comics as well, however, with things getting pretty rough out there, Maaike tends to focus on tougher issues. In an interview with Bored Panda, Maaike shared: “With all the horrible things happening in the world (war, climate disasters, political changes, etc.) my comics have become even more political. At the same time, I'm also drawing more fun stuff because I could use a break. I've just joined Comictober and am now drawing a lot of Halloween comics.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | maaikehartjes.nl