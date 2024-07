ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Simon (SayHeySimon), the creative genius behind FruitBombComics, a captivating series of webcomics that feature anthropomorphized fruit characters in funny and relatable situations. These comics, starring an apple and its fruit friends, are known for their simple yet expressive artwork and playful humor. Simon draws inspiration from everyday life, turning ordinary moments into hilarious and heartwarming stories that might bring a smile to your face. His unique approach of using fruits as characters makes the comics universally appealing and easy to relate to.

With each new comic, Simon aims to brighten someone's day, drawing from his own experiences and the feedback he receives from his audience. "These little 4-panel comics actually absurdly reflect many situations from my life. Now I always have to smile when I reread my new comics and I hope to make other people smile or laugh too and bring a little joy into their everyday lives," the artist shared with Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram