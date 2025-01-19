Someone asked “What are some nice shortcuts or “cheat codes” in life?” and netizens shared their best ideas . So get comfortable, make sure to take some solid notes, upvote your favorites and add your own ideas and experiences in the comments section below.

“There are no shortcuts in life” is the sort of advice given by someone who has never eaten a muffin upside down to make sure the sweetest part hits the tongue first . Perhaps not the most impactful idea out there, but the truth is that some folks have really figured out all kinds of tips and tricks to make things simpler.

#1 You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you

RELATED:

#2 The word "no" is a complete sentence. It is the most powerful cheat code.

#3 Honesty and integrity. Following through and following up with people. This is the best cheat code. Following through with something is the way to form good relationships, faith in yourself and faith in others. I personally have not followed through with a lot of things and I really regret what it did to my life.



Another cheat code: Finding a way to communicate your needs. I know it can be hard to be what people call a good communicator sometimes because you don’t know what you want, things are middling in our lives etc, so we find it hard to say, I want this or I want that, but if you can find the time to know yourself, or at least be honest with the fact that you are not a communicative person and you want to work on that, that can help also.



A third cheat code: Do Things now that your body will thank you for later! Anytime a little issue props up in your life, its a change coming. If you hide from the change and run from the change with all your might, you might run into problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Being polite increases your odds of getting what you want

#5 Listening > talking.

#6 Compounding interest instead of character faults.

#7 Ask to get it in writing.



If someone is refusing you things you know you have the right to, request that they write (or type, doesn't matter) what they said on paper.



They will back down almost 100% of the time.



It goes from they said/I said to a legally accountable document, and if you're being gaslighted, they know they're denying you your rights it and would never want to provide you with a document that confirms that they were talking shit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Debt is debilitating. No reason for it. Live within your means and you will thrive. Plenty of free things to do in the interim.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 1. You don't need a heartbreak to start improving yourself. Carry yourself with respect. Don't chase anything but a better life,

2. Better life is not just about consistency, it's about the intensity of it,

3. Unplug yourself. When was the last time you spent an entire day without using the internet?See how big of a problem it is? Just try a digital detox for 24 hours,

4. Onward doesn't always have to be forward. Onward can mean accepting & processing setbacks, working through them, absorbing the lesson they yield. Onward,

5. Whenever you find yourself hopeless & in dead end, always ask yourself: "What if this is not the end, but the beginning?" This will change your whole perspective in a second,

6. A man with money isn't hot because of his money. He's hot coz his money represents his energy,

7. If you run away from something & it catches up to you, it'll be 10X worse than if you had just faced it head-on,

8. Be soft but be unbelievably unbreakable at the same time,

9. Fitness & diet show a baseline level of discipline that breeds into success in life,

10. Tune in to your inner happiness. Appreciate everything you've,

11. Just Chill.!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Being funny and a good cook

#11 Be born wealthy.



Obviously that's not accessible. But, learn how to make small talk, as those kinds of details can be the difference between getting opportunities vs getting shut out. I'm a genuinely curious person so I ask people questions about themselves, and it turns out, most people love talking about themselves, so they have a positive association with me.

#12 Personal finance is probably the biggest one. Understanding credit cards, savings rates, investing, debt, etc. will save you so much time and money in the long run. What you decide to do with your money could be the difference between retiring early and having decades of freedom or working until you die.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I don’t think any of these are “cheat codes” many are personality traits that make life easier. In my opinion something closer to an actual cheat code was in 2005. The US treasury introduced a $1 coin with free shipping, so some clever people bought a ton of $1 coins on their credit cards. Paid off the credit cards with the $1 coins and earned infinite airline miles. Free flights for life with this one easy trick. The devs have since patched the exploit.

#14 Don’t drink alcohol. You save a ton of money and you never get hangovers. My son can’t drink for medical reasons. When I realized how much more time he had as a college student it was pretty eye opening.



Downside: you miss out on the social aspects of sharing drinks, and being the only sober person can suck.



Edit: I’m not even talking about getting drunk. I only have about one drink two nights a week and I can still get a headache from that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Build social skills and the ability to understand human behavior. This will help you in everything in life rather than just existing on pure talents and being an expert

#16 Cooking - your life will be better, and it's a great way to impress friends or a date.



Ask a follow up question or two - if you're getting a negative result in a non-personal interaction, you can sometimes find out about alternatives. In a conversation, asking people to tell you more about something they thought was worth mentioning once in a while often makes for a better conversation. Sometimes you even learn interesting things you didn't know.

#17 The best cheat code to life is making your decisions based on logic instead of emotions.



Also, take care of yourself. Start strength training at an early age (this applies to women as well), use sunscreen and try to eat relatively healthy.



Develop discipline; discipline is the compass that guides you through life’s challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Wanna mute those annoying gas station video ads while filling up? Press the second button from the top on the right-hand side. It works most of the time, but some of the newer ones have eliminated this feature

#19 Working in IT is a pass to go anywhere you want in most companies.



There is tech everywhere, being systems engineer really does mean I can be anywhere doing anything and only my direct manager knows if I am making it up.



I mean, I am full time WFH now but, 10 years ago...

#20 Don’t keep your savings in the same account as your monthly budget. As soon as you get paid, move half (or a quarter) to your savings account. You’d be surprised how quickly your savings would grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When trapped in a burning building people often die of asphyxiation because the fire consumes all the oxygen.



A toilet snorkel can save your life!

#22 Never put off until tomorrow what can be done today and work smarter, not harder.

#23 Let others fail and learn from them?

#24 Up up, down down down, left right, left right, b, a, start.

Works every time.

#25 -Don’t work hard, work smart.



-Define your purpose, because plans will evolve.



-Don’t look for others.



-Compare yourself to your past version, not to others.



-Say I love you, every day to your closest



-Help others, don’t complain about other people, if you want to complain, complain about yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Stay positive

Motivate yourself

Keep learning

Accept criticism

Get creative

Move forward

Have fun

#27 i know it sounds cliche; but i just turned forty and if i had to distill every thing i’ve ever learned into one piece of advice it’s the idea of “no zero days” daily incremental progress is life changing. it could be a fitness goal, work goal, interest in a new hobby. don’t let the day pass without some progress. even if it’s 1 push-up at 11:59. that’s progress. the time will pass anyway.

#28 Sobriety. After 20 years of drinking, being sober is like playing life on easy mode.

#29 Roth IRA

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Minding your business. Dont make assumptions. Stop making excuses. Comparison is a thief of joy.

#31 Do what you need to do to avoid doing the same mistake twice.

#32 workout. u will look good and feel good

#33 Don't tell ANYONE you have the day off.

#34 Good sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 It's much easier to buy into Ferrari as an investor than it is to actually buy a car from Ferrari.

#36 Pay off higher interest debt first

#37 Prepping yourself the night before for the next day will help you stay on top of things.



Like setting up your coffee maker to just have to press a button in the morning, making your lunch that night for the next day at work, cleaning after you cook dinner so you’re set to make breakfast in the morning. Small things like that really help get the next day moving better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Never stop learning. And I don't mean easy stuff like watching informative YouTube videos. Try to get certifications in your field of expertise, pick up and find new tools. Get a skilled hobby and learn about it, woodworking, gardening, acrobatics, drawing, playing instruments. Hell, learn about learning and get better at learning.



End of the day, when all else fails you. What you've learnt will always be there, providing value.

#39 Life's cheat codes aren't shortcuts, but mindset hacks. Here are a few:



1. *The 5% Rule*: Spend 5% of your time on self-reflection and improvement. It's astonishing how this tiny investment can transform your life.



2. *The 10-Minute Hack*: Tackle any daunting task for just 10 minutes each day. Momentum builds, and the task becomes less overwhelming.



3. *The Power of 'Yet'*: Add 'yet' to your negative self-talk. 'I'm not good at this... yet.' It's a subtle shift that fosters growth and positivity.



4. *The 3-Question Framework*: When faced with a challenge, ask yourself:



- What's the worst that could happen?



- What's the best that could happen?



- What's the most likely outcome?



5. *The 1% Edge*: Improve yourself by just 1% daily. It's a tiny, achievable goal that leads to significant growth over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 In real life, cheat codes are less about hidden button combinations and more about tactics and approaches that can offer you an advantage. The following "cheat codes" are functional.



Developing solid networks and contacts can lead to possibilities and assistance.



Never stop learning and developing personally. You can benefit greatly from this in a variety of spheres of your life.



Gaining a competitive advantage through time management proficiency enables you to do more tasks in less time.



Maintaining physical and mental well-being enhances vitality, concentration, and general productivity.



You may maintain attention and motivation by setting specific goals and planning to attain them.



You can negotiate, establish relationships, and persuade people with the support of effective communication.



A sound understanding of and handling of your money can bring stability as well as development and investment opportunities.



Making better decisions and being more conscious can be achieved by learning stress management and mindfulness practices.



Gaining innovative answers to problems can be facilitated by honing your creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.



You can flourish in shifting conditions and surroundings if you can adjust to varied scenarios.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 It is a shortcut you're well aware of.



Connections.



Knowing the right people can make or break you in terms of whether or not you'll become successful.



Knowing the right people can remove obstacles from your way that others have to face.



Knowing the right people with the right knowledge can save your life and make you money.



Just think of the guy whose uncle is a reputable lawyer.



And about the guy whose cousin is a professional investor with insider secrets.



And about the guy who's daddy is very well connected in government.



These are all shortcuts the vast majority of people don't have access to, and they work, and that's a fact.

#42 Someone yesterday mentioned how you can scroll through your text by holding the spacebar on iPhone and my life has already improved because of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 If you join the military, and choose the right MOS/rating, you can set yourself up for a lifetime of success with a paltry 4 years of suck.

#44 Being attractive, ugly people are seen as creeps for doing the exact same thing an attractive person does.

#45 Be handsome. Be attractive. Don't be unattractive.

#46 Work out. Everything in my life improved since.

#47 If you buy a house, keep one room empty and ask single women how you should decorate. Your welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 If you’re nice to people most of the time they will be more willing to help you and even go out of their way for you.