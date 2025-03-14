One curious Quora user invited others to share the creative uses they have discovered for everyday items, so we’ve gathered some of the best ones below. Enjoy reading through these tips for getting the most out of what you already own, and be sure to upvote the life hacks you plan to try out!

Thinking outside the box is always a great idea. Whether you’re looking for the best way to slice cinnamon rolls without squishing them or the best tool for scrubbing the grout in your shower, there’s a good chance you don’t even need to buy anything new.

#1 Dental floss is great for cutting a cake.

#2 I use a potato peeler to cut cheese slices perfectly.

#3 Track-pants.



They are supposed to be used for exercises while I put them on for sleep which is quite the opposite thing. I think it's the case with many.

#4 Listerine.

It was developed as a surgical antiseptic. It was later sold, in distilled form, as both a floor cleaner and a cure for gonorrhea.

#5 Toothbrush.



I use them to polish the hard to reach areas on my shoes.

#6 Hair conditioner as shaving cream. I read about it here a few months ago, and haven't bought "actual" shaving cream since.

#7 Shoeboxes.

#8 I found old dental tools at a flea market and I use them to make jewelry.

#9 I use those masks they make for burglars when I go skiing.

#10 A pool table as a bed. But I was also drunk. And this isn't my house. I should go home.

#11 I work in construction. If you can use like a hammer, it's a hammer.

#12 My kid has a Winnie the Pooh hair brush that I have stolen to use for my beard. He doesn't mind.

#13 Bulldog clips for a cable tidy

#14 I use toilet paper to blow my nose.

#15 Lighter = World's best bottle opener.

#16 I use fans solely for the noise they make that puts me to sleep.

#17 I dug a hole with an umbrella when I was young. My mom just won't forget it.

#18 A toothbrush with toothpaste to scrub blackheads off (works surprisingly well)



To elaborate: I would advise getting a new, soft toothbrush specifically for scrubbing the blackheads off. If you're scrubbing your nose, don't put too much on there. And for the love of god, DO NOT GET TOOTHPASTE IN YOUR EYES. Not good. And lastly, don't scrub too hard, especially with a new toothbrush. You don't wanna do any damage to your face.



Oh yeah, I just use regular Colgate, but I assume any kind of white toothpaste would work.

#19 I am surprised no one has mentioned Baking Soda. This product has so many common uses outside of its intended use it is almost like a miracle product. My answer here is only naming a few uses. Research Baking Soda and there are at least a dozen more things you can do with it... Baking soda’s intended use is of course baking. It's 100 percent sodium bicarbonate, which can be used as a leavening agent in baked goods. When mixed with an acid, baking soda reacts, making bubbles and giving off carbon dioxide gas, which causes dough to rise. Anecdotal reports throughout history suggest that many civilizations used forms of baking soda when making bread and other foods that required rising. (Before using any of my suggestions understand I am not a doctor and do not work as a medical professional so please contact your doctor before considering some of these suggestions.) We have a box in the pantry for cooking, we have a box in the refrigerator because it is excellent at absorbing odors in the fridge. Speaking of odors, did you know it can be used as a deodorant too. Just create a little paste by adding water and rub it in. Another thing you can do with the paste is apply it to insect bites. First summer my husband and I were married he got stung by a bee. I ran inside, got the baking soda from the pantry, put a little into a spoon, added some water to make the paste, and quickly applied it to the bee sting. I had been doing this for years when my kids would get stung. It takes the sting right out AND it pushes the stinger out if it is still stuck in the skin. My newly wedded husband was quite impressed. You can also apply the paste to poison ivy and other skin rashes to sooth itching and burning. If you have some heartburn and no over the counter product to cure it at the time. Baking soda works by immediately neutralizing stomach acid, helping to relieve heartburn, indigestion and even ulcer pain. Add three tablespoons of baking soda to a tub of warm water for an invigorating foot soak. You can scrub your feet with a baking soda paste for additional exfoliation. A paste made from three parts of baking soda combined with one part water can be used as an exfoliator for your face and body, too. It's natural, inexpensive and gentle enough to use every day. I know people who use baking soda as an effective toothpaste. “It is also a great natural cleanser for sinks, tubs, toilets, etc. Baking soda was used to clean and restore the inner copper walls of the Statute of Liberty during its 1986 restoration. It effectively removed grime without damaging the copper.”

#20 I use tongs to reach things off shelves. We have ten foot ceilings, nine foot cabinets and and I have a 5'2 body.



I have different tongs for different shelves and items as well as a basket on a pole to catch things. I'm too lazy to pull out the ladder.

#21 Minute Rice. Sure it's tasty when it's cooked, but after raising stepdaughters who had an uncanny ability to drop cell phones in water it became freaking magic. Put Minute Rice in bag, pull battery off phone and toss both phone and battery into rice. Seal bag, wait 24 hours and there you go...working phone.



And before anybody says something about "or you could just not give kids who aren't responsible phones" yeah, that's true. But their mother was the one buying the damn things so she could be the cool parent.

#22 WD-40 isn’t just for squeaky doors. It’s rumored that before John Glenn circled the earth in 1962, NASA engineers slathered the Friendship VII with WD-40 from top to bottom, thinking it would reduce friction upon re-entry. That’s probably not the best example, but the company publishes a PDF on their website with roughly 2,000 other uses.



Some highlights: Removes grime from book covers. Prevents mud and clay from sticking to shovels and boots. Removes grease and oil stains on clothes. Softens new baseball gloves. Cleans chrome fixtures in bathrooms. Makes puck slide faster on a hockey table. Cleans and softens paint brushes. Cleans and protects cowboy boots. Removes crayon from walls, carpet, wall-paper, plastics, shoes, toys, chalkboard, monitors, screen doors, and rock walls. Eases arthritis pain (spray the painful joint.) Cleans piano keys. Removes super strong glue from fingers. Keeps wicker chairs from squeaking. Removes scuff marks from ceramic floors. Cleans and protects copper pots and pans. Polishes and shines sea shells. Removes water spots from mirrors. Removes tea stains from counter tops. Keeps pigeons off window ledges (they hate the smell). Removes ink from carpet. Keeps metal wind chimes rust free. Prevents mildew growth on outdoor fountains. Removes gunk from plastic dish drainers. Cleans dog doo from tennis shoes. Removes tomato stains from clothing. Gets ink stains out of leather. Removes roller-skate marks from kitchen floor. Removes black streaks from RV’s and siding. Unkinks gold chains. Penetrates frozen mailbox doors. Removes tar from shoes. Cleans silver plates and trays. Removes soap scum in the bathroom Polishes wood. Takes the squeak out of shoes. Removes a stuck ring from a finger. Wipes off graffiti. Removes Silly Putty from carpet. Loosens burrs, thistles, and stickers from dogs and horses. Removes bumper stickers from cars. Removes duct tape.

#23 I keep this trusty fan by my bed: I run it every night without exception. And often forget to turn it off when I leave, to my own expense. But I never run it because the room is hot. In fact, my house is frequently very cold when it is running. Why? White Noise. I suspect this is a fairly popular use of fans. One other hack I’ve learned, that if the fan touches the edge of the bed, it creates a very subtle vibration that helps me sleep even better.

#24 In the last two years almost everyone in this world must have used a face mask in life. At the start, it was seen as a necessity to protect onself from the virus transmission. Slowly at several instances people used face masks as both for necessity and for escaping from outside people or audience. With time, there were 3 categories of people who continued this tradition. (Continued wearing the face masks). Who really want to save themselves from the virus till it goes away completely or lessen the spread. Who saw face mask as a comfortable cloth in day to day work or using it in a fashion sense . Who don't give a d**n about the virus nor the fashion but use the face mask just to hide themselves from society, or outside crowd ( Introvert at its best ). Face masks were invented to save humans from the transmission of virus but now i guess it has entered our daily lifestyle.

#25 Coca-Cola. When Coca-Cola was first invented in 1885–6, it’s inventor, John Pemberton, intended to use it as an alternative for morphine a*******n. The very first drink that John invented in 1885 was a sweet, alcoholic beverage with a pinch of African kola nut, which was the main source of caffeine and also gave the drink a unique flavour. He named it ‘Pemberton’s French Wine Coca’, and it became pretty popular as this potion would cure headaches and relieve anxiety. In 1886, Pemberton brought a new twist to his already popular drink. He cut down the alcohol, and made it sweeter and fizzy. This non-alcoholic, bubbly beverage was named Coca-Cola. When this drink was advertised, Pemberton exclaimed that this carbonated drink had many health benefits, including a cure for morphine a*******n, headaches, nerve disorders, indigestion and impotence. Fast forward to today, and this apparently magical potion is widely drunk: not for its medicinal properties, but as a soda. If only Pemberton could see his ‘d**g’ being ‘abused’ like that. :)

#26 Funky wallpaper, extra-clear plastic, and a surgical instrument were all inventions that are commonly used for other things today. Bubble Wrap Bubble wrap was originally invented in the 1950s when funky wall paper was all the rage and people were tacking textured fabrics and bamboo onto their walls. When the bubbly wallpaper didn’t catch on, it was remarketed for a time as greenhouse insulation. But it wasn’t until it was pitched to IBM as a packing material for their new computers when it finally found its place, and the product we all recognize as bubble wrap took off. Super Glue Super Glue began as cyanoacrylate, which was created for Kodak as a super clear plastic for gun sights. It failed to work for that application, as it did also as plastic for airplane canopies. Later, it had a brief stint as a makeshift sealer in the battlefield to prevent soldiers from bleeding to death. Although it did save lives during battle, it was never approved by the FDA as a wound sealer. Eventually it was remarketed successfully for home repair and became the Super Glue that we all know and love. Chainsaws The first chainsaw was a medical tool that was invented to cut bone during surgery. The earlier version was manually operated with a crank before a mechanical version of it was created in the 19th century. Doctors used the tool as a handy surgical instrument for removing diseased joints and performing amputations. It was even employed for a time by doctors to remove bone and cartilage in the pelvis to widen the path during childbirth. Cringe. It was later, after the instrument was superseded by more sophisticated medical tools, that Stihl came along and patented gas and electric models, and the chainsaw was adopted for its current use of cutting up trees.

#27 The Cavity Magnetron fist used in early Radar Systems until one day an operative found it caused the chocolate bar in his pocket to melt. Repackaged and Rebranded to something which sits in most kitchens todays, the Microwave Oven.(or Meecrow-Wah-Vay if you are Nigella Lawson)

#28 Q-tips (aka cotton swabs) These little patches of cotton on a stick are incredibly handy and versatile cleaners and applicators. They do so many things, so well. Crafts, makeup, medicine, cleaning crevasses, so many things. But there is one thing that they’re really used for. And it’s the one thing it says on the box not to do. Putting Q-tips in your ears is apparently a very bad idea. For a whole lot of reasons. Even if you don’t rupture your eardrum, it can cause impacted wax build-up, it can remove wax that shouldn’t be removed, and so, so much more. And yet…. We all do it.

#29 The flathead screw driver. aka the paint can opener aka the rivet pryer aka the… that thing… opener… aka the oyster shucker aka the … Okay, now I’m just googling random stuff. Working on my own cars though, I have found uses for a flathead that I couldn’t even have made up until I needed it. Every mechanic’s garage should have at least like 15 of these in various sizes!

#30 *Clears throat* Okay, let’s get to work now. Everyone behold the king of versatility, Duct Tape,

Rightful heir to the multi-purpose throne,

the First of its name,

Jack of all trades but master of none,

Rightful fixer of the c*****d items and the broken pieces,

Adhesive of the five continents and the seven seas,

The father of patches,

the Grandfather of DIY projects,

the Sealant of the handy men,

the Unburnt, the Uncut, the Undestroyable,

and Restorer of chains. Look at this beauty. Who doesn’t love those curves… Source pixabay. Phew… I think this is a proper introduction for the best product ever created. EVER! This miracle on Earth is manufactured by only three raw materials: a cotton mesh, some polyethylene coating and plenty of adhesive compound. Three-hit wonder! The purposes of this item are only limited by one’s imagination. Fixes broken pieces, c*****d pieces, almost destroyed pieces and COMPLETELY destroyed pieces. Acts as a sealant against water, wind and light. Also helps with insulation. Acts as a coating to anything that needs a coat. I have seen a car fully coated with this stuff and it looked amaze-balls. Captures flies, crickets and other pests, if used properly. Helps the amateur car mechanic to pimp their ride. Is the basis of any DIY project. *strikes-through “basis” and writes “requirement”* Is the best material for pranks. If you have not duct-taped on the ceiling someone in a party, I judge you for your life choices. Is kidnappers’ best friend - not so proud for this one. Moving on… Acts as a budget hair removal tape. From personal experience, feel free to apply plenty of aloe vera after its application. Fixes your spaceship in case of unexpected malfunctions. #Apollo13crew And last but not least important: FIXES DUCTS (original use actually). Disclaimer : Avoid usage in break-ups. History has shown that duct-taping yourself on your ex-girlfriend will get you a court-imposed restraining order more often than it will help you to get back together.

#31 Aren't we forgetting the most important product? Mobile Phones!!! Our phones have exceeded every expectations of intended use. In 1926, a person named Karl Arnold painted this visionary cartoon of people using mobile phones on the street. It all began when GM of Motorola, Martin Cooper made his first call from a hand held communication device in 1973. In 1983 they launched their first commercial mobile phone DynaTAC 8000x at a mere $4000. It weighed only 1.1 Kg (early setup were 30–40kg in weight). We intended to use cellphones for making calls and possibly for sending sms(first in year 1999). Now look at the phone you have and the purpose it serve to you. That phone is your Watch, your Calendar, your Audio recorder, your Camera, your Computer, Video recorder, Music player, Radio, Gaming device, Video Player, Browser, Books…. The list goes on and on. You can use your phone to Check emails, Set reminders, Find a date, Pay your bills, Change temperature of your AC/Fridge, Change your TV's channel, Control your RC toys and Lights in your room…. It's nothing. You can use your to track your pet, your husband, to find your car's key and even to flush the toilet. Who would have thought that we'd be looking at Karl's painting on our phone. Who would've thought that a communication device will be used for flushing toilets. Thank you for reading. Peace ☮️✌️

#32 I am surprised no one has mentioned an obvious product: Facebook. According to Wikipedia, Mark Zuckerberg created TheFacebook in 2003 as an online student directory featuring photos and basic information. At that time, he had the intention to create a universal website that could connect people around the university. 15 years later, there are over 2.2 billion people actively using Facebook to also: Read the news Stalk people Support a social cause Follow famous people Promote their own business or ads Organize events, parties and protests Promote and seek job opportunities Educate Give and seek recommendations Find entertainment content Network Join online forums and communities Play games Search for products to buy and sell, contact businesses Send text messages Search for local events Write blogs Update emergency status Fundraise Post content from other sites linked to Facebook Take pointless quizzes Do polls Publish or link to news articles and political opinions Troll Be fooled by bots I have heard that Facebook use has somewhat declined in the past few years, but every time I go to many areas of Asia (the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand etc.), Facebook IS the internet. People do everything on it and spend a large chunk of their online time there.

#33 Vinegar. i use it with veggies for flavor, for oil and vinegar for salads of course, for making pickles. recently bought “cleaning vinegar” 1 gallon for $1 during a month that i was unusually poor. WOW cleans better than just about anything. also rubbing alcohol, isoprophil alcohol, use it to mop floors, makes house smell so clean. also it is cheap.

#34 The common plastic grocery bag! First refined from older grocery bag options in the 1960s by Swedish engineer Sten Gustaf Thulin, the plastic grocery bag serves many purposes beyond just bringing cereal home. Some additional uses include: Produce protection! In late fall, you can tie plastic bags around nearly ripe fruit to protect against pests and guard against frost. Mirror protection! If you’re expecting snow, this will prevent you having to scrape a bunch of ice off of your mirrors. Dog-walking cleanup! If you’ve ever walked a dog, you probably know the pain of picking up after one. You can use these bags to clean up after your dog’s ‘business’ instead of leaving a mess on someone’s lawn. My most common use is as a small trash bag! Most smaller bins would normally be without a liner, and that can leave terrible substances in the bin over time. Just pop one of these in and you’re good to go. Just don’t throw them away, you can always find some way to put them to good use.

#35 Cotton swabs. You use them for everything, right? You’ve read the warning on the package that says “DO NOT INSERT IN EAR”, right? Well, take a close look at this vintage package: And this vintage advertisement: Um, yeah. It seems that one of the primary purposes was for cleaning ears. You don’t use them for that, do you? Of course not. I know you better than that. (Wink, wink.)

#36 A monk in China accidentally invented fireworks when he added saltpeter to a flame. Amazing stuff. Marco Polo is then often credited with bringing that back to Europe, where they were so happy w...

#37 Perhaps a PC. It was planned as a game device.

#38 Slack. People used it internally for a long time and then realised they could turn it into a public IRC replacement. Users would hack together these communities which are now a big part of the Slack ecosystem.

#39 Thousands and thousands. Toothpicks, pencils, plastic pails, wire used as rope.

You name it and you will always find a use for it that was not intended to be use that way.

#40 Glue.



When people invented it, they just need to attach some slim things together.



However



3M used it everywhere, it help glue meat into slice, glue CPU and motherboard, glue battleship even.

#41 Velcro. Originally intended as a clothing fastener, it’s is now used in thousands of diverse applications.

#42 Any parent will tell you. Baby wipes.

#43 I used to give a misaligned bubble level to occupy little kids I babysat. I told them that if they got the bubble in the middle for all three, I would give them a prize. It was very difficult to do, but still possible. However, if on the off chance a kid did do it, I would tell them to come and show me. Kids are stupid so they walk over to me and by then the bubbles are off center again.



The frustration on their faces made me happier than it should've.

#44 I use my bedroom floor as a closet.

#45 I use a PC with 16 core xeon 4.2ghz system, with 16gig of RAM. 4TB of hard disk space. Nvidia quad stupid top end graphics card... to play Farmville on Facebook.

#46 A BlackBerry, it's a very efficient cup coaster.

#47 baseball bat



tv channel changer/burglar destroyer

#48 Febreeze. 9 times out of 10 I use it for killing gigantic roaches. (I live in Lousiana, its unavoidable) Usually the combination of febreeze and flip-flop does the trick.

#49 I once used the "beans" of ten bean bag chairs to turn the floor of my unfinished basement into a makeshift skating rink.



Then I was grounded for two weeks.

#50 I use the backlight of the screen of my phone as a flashlight.

#51 Condom - fill it with water and a glow stick, put it in the freezer overnight. Boom! Light Saber

#52 Bobby Pins = Inner Ear Scratchers



(S**t is orgasmic)

#53 You can make homemade body wraps with Preparation H and saran wrap. It'll only knock a couple inches off for a few hours after you remove it (like any other body wrap).

#54 Viagra.



It was initially intended to lower blood pressure, but the unintended side effect was much more lucrative.

#55 Before wallpaper had been invented and the coal heaters would put stains on walls, Play Doh was a putty that helped get the stains off the wall. Eventually it became a kids toy.

#56 SUVs.

#57 Red plungers for toilets. Supposedly those are used for sinks and for toilets there is a different design commonly with a black rubber.



I wouldn't know, I use the wrong one

#58 google.com makes for an awesome spell checker

#59 Food; I eat it. Apparently you're supposed to take pictures of it and post it on instagram.

#60 I sprinkle NesQuik on top of my ice cream.



I had no idea this wasn't normal until high school when I asked a friend why he was putting ice cream topping in his milk.

#61 Lighter fluid... as the kind used in Zippos, dabbed on with a cotton ball will remove the stickiest of stickers.

#62 Politicians ! When their common use is to abuse a process originally intended for public good. It’s only after exposing scandals subsequent costly lengthy inquires that the public may be lucky enough to assess the losses provoked by their corrupt nominated/elected representatives.

#63 How about Bag Balm. Originally developed to provide an antibiotic ointment to be slathered on the udders of cows that had gotten injured, and sold in large pails for the convenience of dairy farmers, you can now buy tiny tins of this for use on your own injuries, etc.

#64 I think is salt

#65 Yoga pants.