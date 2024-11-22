Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
If You Think You Could Identify The Faces Of Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds If Their Faces Were Morphed Into One, You’d Do Well In This Trivia
Celebrities, Entertainment

If You Think You Could Identify The Faces Of Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds If Their Faces Were Morphed Into One, You’d Do Well In This Trivia

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
If you think you know celebrities, this trivia may prove you otherwise!

This trivia is full of celebrities whose pictures are mashed together. Although it may sound easy to spot them, it can get quite difficult to tell them apart because some celebrities already look very much alike and it is hard to tell who is who. Some celebrities’ faces are quite unique and distinctive, whereas other celebrities’ faces are easier to mix up with others.

Let’s begin the identification process! 🏁

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi, I'm a writer here at Bored Panda. When I'm not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Normally I don't like the games here, but that one was fun!

dinemellon avatar
RamiRudolph
RamiRudolph
Community Member
13 minutes ago

This has "Would you still love me if I was a worm?" vibes.

