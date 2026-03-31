Happy birthday to Ewan McGregor , Christopher Walken , and Al Gore ! March 31 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Scottish Actor Ewan Mcgregor, 55 A Scottish actor celebrated for his diverse roles, Ewan McGregor rose to fame as Mark Renton in Trainspotting and achieved global recognition playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe. He has also showcased his musical talents in films like Moulin Rouge! and earned critical acclaim for his television work. McGregor actively champions UNICEF UK, engaging in humanitarian efforts worldwide.



Little-known fact: Ewan McGregor is an avid motorcyclist who has undertaken several long-distance journeys documented in series like Long Way Round.

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#2 American Actor Christopher Walken, 83 An American actor known for his unique cadence and intense gaze, Christopher Walken has commanded stages and screens for over five decades. He delivered an Oscar-winning performance in The Deer Hunter and a memorable turn in the Fatboy Slim “Weapon of Choice” music video.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Christopher Walken briefly worked as an assistant to a lion tamer in a circus.

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#3 American Politician Al Gore, 78 American politician Al Gore, born in Washington, D.C., served as the 45th Vice President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. He is celebrated for his pivotal environmental activism, notably through his Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth. Gore later received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his global efforts to combat climate change.



Little-known fact: He was roommates at Harvard University with future actor Tommy Lee Jones.

#4 Scottish-Australian Guitarist and Songwriter Angus Young, 71 Renowned for his electrifying stage presence, Scottish-Australian musician Angus Young co-founded the iconic hard rock band AC/DC in 1973. His energetic guitar playing and signature schoolboy uniform have defined the band's enduring sound for decades. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.



Little-known fact: Angus Young is a teetotaler, having never consumed alcohol, preferring chocolate milk or coffee instead.

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#5 American Actor Brian Tyree Henry, 44 Renowned for his captivating range, American actor Brian Tyree Henry consistently delivers memorable performances in film, television, and theater. His impactful portrayal as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the series Atlanta earned critical praise and an Emmy nomination.



Henry further cemented his status with an Academy Award nomination for his work in the drama film Causeway, while also contributing voice talent to animated features such as the Spider-Man franchise. Off-screen, he uses his platform to advocate for authenticity and self-worth in the entertainment industry.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Brian Tyree Henry considered a career in security, much like his older sisters who worked in the field.

#6 American Actress, Comedian, and Television Host Liza Koshy, 30 Her unique blend of humor and vibrant energy has established American YouTuber and actress Liza Koshy as a prominent digital entertainer. Known for her rapid-fire comedic sketches, she quickly transitioned from Vine stardom to successful acting roles and hosting gigs. Koshy also champions authenticity and self-acceptance through her popular online content.



Little-known fact: Raised in a dual-language program, Liza Koshy is fluent in Spanish.

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#7 American Actress Rhea Perlman, 78 An American actress and author, Rhea Perlman rose to prominence for her role as Carla Tortelli in the beloved sitcom Cheers. Perlman earned four Emmy Awards for her sharp comedic performances and has appeared in films like Matilda and Barbie.



Little-known fact: Rhea Perlman’s father, Philip Perlman, became a character actor on Cheers, appearing in over 30 episodes.

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#8 American Actress and Singer Shirley Jones, 92 American actress and singer Shirley Mae Jones rose to stardom in beloved musical films such as Oklahoma! and The Music Man. She also won an Academy Award for her dramatic turn in Elmer Gantry. Jones later charmed audiences as the matriarch in the popular television series The Partridge Family, establishing her as a versatile performer across film and television.



Little-known fact: Shirley Mae Jones considered a career as a veterinarian before her Broadway breakthrough with Rodgers and Hammerstein.

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#9 American Actor William Daniels, 99 An American actor recognized for his distinctive voice, William Daniels rose to prominence with roles across stage, film, and television. He is celebrated for voicing KITT in Knight Rider and playing Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World. Daniels is also a two-time Emmy Award winner for his work on St. Elsewhere.



Little-known fact: William Daniels served in the US Army, stationed in Italy as a disc jockey at an Army radio station.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Actress Kate Micucci, 46 Renowned for her earnest characters and musical wit, Kate Micucci is an American actress, comedian, and musician. She is widely recognized as one half of the folk comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, known for their distinctive satirical songs. Micucci has also made a significant mark as a prolific voice actress, lending her talents to beloved animated characters such as Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise and Webby Vanderquack in DuckTales.



Little-known fact: After earning her associate degree, Kate Micucci briefly spent time in Hawaii, where she worked watering banana and pineapple plants.

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