Who Is Liza Koshy? Elizabeth Shaila Koshy is an American actress and digital media personality. Her dynamic online presence and energetic comedic style set her apart. Her expressive humor and fast-paced content have captivated millions across various platforms. She rose to prominence with short comedic videos on Vine. Her distinctive vlogs then gained massive popularity on YouTube, establishing her as a leading voice among digital creators.

Full Name Elizabeth Shaila Koshy Gender Female Height 5 feet 0.75 inches (154 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education University Of Houston Father Jose Koshy Mother Jean Carol Hertzler Siblings Olivia Koshy, Rahel Koshy

Early Life and Education Liza Koshy grew up in a vibrant Houston, Texas, home. Her Indian father, Jose Koshy, and German-descended mother, Jean Carol Hertzler, provided a multilingual foundation, where she also learned Spanish. She attended Lamar High School, where her performance skills began to emerge. Later, Koshy enrolled at the University of Houston for business marketing, but soon transitioned to Los Angeles in 2015 to chase her media career.

Notable Relationships Liza Koshy is currently single. She famously dated fellow YouTuber David Dobrik from late 2015 to early 2018, with their online relationship a prominent fixture in the content sphere. Koshy has no children and has publicly focused on her career development in recent years, without confirming another partner.

Career Highlights Liza Koshy’s career breakthrough came with her dynamic, comedic short videos on Vine. This viral content quickly led to her extensive YouTube presence, where she rapidly amassed over 10 million subscribers and billions of views. Expanding her reach, Koshy hosted the Nickelodeon game show revival Double Dare, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. She also co-created, produced, and starred in the YouTube Premium comedy series Liza on Demand, which garnered her multiple accolades and significant viewership.